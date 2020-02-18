GALAX — Shea Foxx scored 20 points and Kyraha Parnell added 11 points to lead the Galax High School girls basketball team to a 49-42 win over Grayson County in the first round of the Mountain Empire District tournament Tuesday.
Down 24-22 at halftime, Galax outscored the Blue Devils 27-18 in the second half.
Kacie Shaffner led Grayson County with 20 points.
GRAYSON COUNTY (8-16)
S. Pope, K. Pope 9, Brown 2, Shaffner 20, Bennett 5.
GALAX (15-7)
Leonard 8, Hash 2, Elsmasry 4, Parnell 11, Sturgill 4, Foxx 20.
Grayson County 12 12 14 4 -- 42
Galax 7 15 11 16 -- 49
3-point goals -- Grayson 4 (Shaffner 4), Galax 3 (Leonard 2, Parnell).
VACA SOUTH TOURNAMENT
Roanoke Valley Christian 51,
Westover Christian 39
Gracie Huffard scored 15 points and pulled down 11 rebounds as the Eagles outlasted the Bulldogs for a quarterfinal win.
Dani Moser added 13 points and Angelina Jones chipped in 11 for Roanoke Valley Christian.
Lauren White led Westover Christian with 12 points.
WESTOVER CHRISTIAN
L. White 12, Waller 10, Kelley 8, D. White 5, Briscoe 2, Campton 2.
ROANOKE VALLEY CHRISTIAN (15-5)
Huffard 15, Moser 13, Jones 11, Mioduszewski 5, Ferro 3, Hurt 2, Mackenzie 2.
Westover Christian 9 8 8 14 -- 39
Roanoke Valley Christian 8 13 15 15 -- 51
3-point goals -- Westover Christian 2 (L. White 2), Roanoke Valley Christian 2 (Jones, Moser).
REGULAR SEASON
Floyd County 69,
Bassett 55
FLOYD — Kaiden Swortzel scored 21 points as Floyd County picked up a win in its regular-season finale.
Floyd County’s Dylan Bond scored 19 points and sank five 3-pointers. Josiah Banks tallied 13 points. Tanyan Sutphin added 11 points, nine assists, seven rebounds, five steals and three blocks.
The Bengals were led by Darius Hairston with 21 points and Elijah Stokes with 15.
BASSETT (3-20)
Stokes 15, Ford 7, Hairston 21, Cunningham 2, Fuller 2, Gill 8.
FLOYD COUNTY (16-6)
Sutphin 11, Thompson 2, Gallimore 3, Bond 19, Banks 13, Swortzel 21.
Bassett 18 10 11 18 -- 55
Floyd County 11 14 21 23 -- 69
3-point goals -- Bassett 4 (Stokes 2, Ford, Hairston) Floyd County 7 (Bond 5, Banks, Gallimore).
BOYS
VIC DIVISION 2 TOURNAMENT
North Cross 81,
New Covenant 55
Zae Baines scored a game-high 29 points, Nelson Etuck tallied 15 and Jordan Mack added 14 as the second-seeded Raiders beat the seventh-seeded Gryphons for a first-round win.
The Raiders sank 10 3-pointers.
New Covenant was led by Jaden Walker with 19 points.
NEW COVENANT (8-17)
Newsome 8, Foster 7, Heaton 3, Wilson 3, Walker 19, Stiva 4, Oppenheimer 11.
NORTH CROSS (17-7)
Hines 8, Baines 29, Etuck 15, Robertson 4, Mack 14, Jackson 4, Bloomfield 5, Jensen 2.
New Covenant 14 9 19 13 -- 55
North Cross 25 11 22 23 -- 81
3-point goals — New Covenant 5 (Oppenheimer 3, Foster, Walker) North Cross 10 (Baines 4, Mack 4, Etuck, Bloomfield).
VACA SOUTH TOURNAMENT
Roanoke Valley Christian 73, Faith Academy-Hurt 52
Hayden Whiteneck scored 16 points to lead the Eagles to a quarterfinal win.
Garrett Hopkins chipped in 10 points for Roanoke Valley Christian.
Faith Academy was led by Ryan Lester with 28 points and William Woodford with 14 points.
FAITH ACADEMY-HURT (4-13)
Scott 1, Lashway 4, Bell 5, Woodford 14, Lester 28.
ROANOKE VALLEY CHRISTIAN (13-6)
Garrett Hopkins 10, Tate 9, Poff 8, Huffard 4, Hayden Whiteneck 16, J. Poe 5, C. Poe 6, Long 7, Highberger 8.
Faith Academy-Hurt 11 12 15 14 -- 52
Roanoke Valley Christian 13 18 22 20 -- 73
3-point goals — Faith Academy-Hurt 3 (Bell, Woodford, Lester), Roanoke Valley Christian (Tate).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.