Cole Pickett tossed four touchdown passes to lead Galax to a 32-29 victory over Glenvar in a season-opening football game Friday night.
After the Maroon Tide had led most of the way, the Highlanders grabbed a 29-26 lead. But Galax scored the go-ahead touchdown with less than five minutes remaining.
Zach Johnson had three TD catches for the Maroon Tide.
Glenvar’s Aiden Wolk completed 10 of 19 passes for 221 yards and one TD. Teammate Nick Sebolt had four catches for 112 yards and one TD.
Roanoke Catholic 72, Bath County 7
HOT SPRINGS — Kawuan Ray ran for 109 yards and two TDs on three carries and returned a kickoff 68 yards for a touchdown to lead the Celtics.
Adrian Whorley rushed for 125 yards and two touchdowns on three carries, while Jackson Rice ran the ball nine times for 90 yards and two TDs
Shawn Hise scored on a 55-yard run for Bath County.
Roanoke Catholic 30 28 6 8 — 72
Bath County 0 0 7 0 — 7
RCath—Whorley 32 run (run failed)
RCath—Ray 42 run (Rice run)
RCath—Ray 64 run (Rice run)
RCath—Whorley 85 run (Rice run)
RCath—Rhodes 1 run (Carter run)
RCath—Rice 2 run (Sweeney run)
RCath—Rice 6 run (run failed)
RCath—Shareef 6 run (run failed)
RCath—Ray 68 kickoff return (run failed)
Bath—Hise 55 run (Stone kick)
RCath—Price 58 run (Goad run)
Franklin County 28, Liberty 0
BEDFORD — Josh Luckett threw two touchdown passes and ran for a touchdown for the Eagles.
Liberty’s Cortez Gilmore ran for 70 yards on 12 carries.
Franklin County 0 21 7 0 — 28
Liberty 0 0 0 0 — 0
FrCo—Wright 30 pass from Luckett (Holley kick)
FrCo—Garman 69 pass from Luckett (Holley kick)
FrCo—Smith 1 run (Holley kick)
FrCo—Luckett 12 run (Holley kick)
Rockbridge County 62, Parry McCluer 0
BUENA VISTA — Miller Jay completed 12 of 20 passes for 263 yards and three touchdowns as the Wildcats shut out the Fighting Blues.
Ty Ruley ran for 103 yards and three TDs on eight totes for the Wildcats.
Rockbridge County 14 27 21 0 — 62
Parry McCluer 0 0 0 0 — 0
Rock—Shafer 4 run (Cunningham kick)
Rock—Cook 29 pass from Jay (Cunningham kick)
Rock—Lynch 32 pass from Jay (Cunningham kick)
Rock—Mims 27 run (kick failed)
Rock—McClung 9 run (Cunningham kick)
Rock—Rogers 26 pass from Jay (Cunningham kick)
Rock—Ruley 9 run (Cunningham kick)
Rock—Ruley 5 run (Cunningham kicki)
Rock—Ruley 29 run (Cunningham kick)
Christiansburg 35, Floyd County 16
FLOYD — Maston Stanley rushed for 181 yards and three touchdowns on 26 carries to lead the Blue Demons to a victory.
MJ Hunter threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to Jake Clemons to give Christiansburg a 7-0 lead in the second quarter. The Blue Demons led the rest of the way.
Hunter added a 4-yard TD run in the fourth quarter.
Braden Chaffin rushed for 52 yards and a TD for the Buffaloes. Tyler Fenton scored Floyd County’s first touchdown on a 92-yard kickoff return.
Christiansburg 0 21 0 14 — 35
Floyd County 0 8 8 0 — 16
Cbg—Clemons 9 pass from Hunter (Stanley kick)
Cbg—Stanley 2 run (kick failed)
Floyd—Fenton 92 kickoff return (Nichols run)
Cbg—Stanley 3 run (Hunter run)
Floyd—Chaffin 6 run (Nichols run)
Cbg—Hunter 4 run (Stanley run)
Cbg—Stanley 2 run (run failed)
Radford 45, George Wythe 23
RADFORD — PJ Prioleau ran for 152 yards and two TDs on 11 carries and caught a touchdown pass to lead the Bobcats to a win.
Zane Rupe of Radford rushed for 125 yards and one TD on 10 carries and completed five of eight passes for 112 yards and two TDs.
Radford racked up 454 total yards of offense, including 342 on the ground.
Cole Simmons of the Maroons completed 15 of 29 passes for 342 yards and three touchdowns. Braydon Thompson caught five passes for 214 yards and two TDs.
George Wythe 0 7 2 14 — 23
Radford 10 21 0 14 — 45
Rad—FG Lytton 22
Rad—Prioleau 24 run (Lytton kick)
Rad—Cobb 47 pass from Rupe Lytton kick)
GWyth—Thompson 80 pass from Simmons (Kapranos kick)
Rad—Prioleau 73 run (Lytton kick)
Rad—Prioleau 41 pass from Rupe (Lytton kick)
GWyth—Safety, center snap out of end zone
GWyth—Kapranos 64 pass from Simmons (Kapranos kick)
Rad—Rupe 59 run (Lytton kick)
GWyth—Thompson 75 pass from Simmons (Kapranos kick)
Rad—Baylor 13 run (Lytton kick)
Alleghany (N.C.) 7, Grayson County 6
INDEPENDENCE — Dustin Foley’s 77-yard touchdown pass to Kolby Long in the second quarter held up for the Spartans.
Dustin Rector led Alleghany (1-1) with 109 yards on 21 carries.
Devin Poe of Grayson County rushed for 53 yards on 16 carries. He ran for a TD in the third quarter, but the extra-point kick failed.
Alleghany (N.C.) 0 7 0 0 — 7
Grayson County 0 0 6 0 — 6
Allg— Long 77 pass from Foley (Foley kick)
Gray—Poe 1 run (kick failed)
Narrows 14, Auburn 0
RINER — Chad Blaker ran for 80 yards and a touchdown and Chase Blaker threw a touchdown pass for the Green Wave.
Narrows’ Matthew Morgan ran for 106 yards.
Payson Kelley completed seven passes for 74 yards for Auburn, which was penalized 14 times for 157 yards.
Narrows 0 7 0 7 — 14
Auburn 0 0 0 0 — 0
Narr—Wiley 12 pass from Chase Blaker (Morgan kick)
Narr—Chad Blaker 28 run (Morgan kick)
Stuarts Draft 48, James River 7
STUARTS DRAFT — Aaron Nice ran for 124 yards and four scores on 15 carries and also returned a punt for a TD forthe Cougars.
Hunter Forbes ran for a touchdown for the Knights.
Stuarts Draft had 417 yards of total offense to James River’s 105.
James River 0 0 0 7 — 7
Stuarts Draft 14 14 13 7 — 48
SD —Nice 3 run (Lingenfelter kick)
SD—Nice 15 run (Lingenfelter kick)
SD—Nice 3 run (Lingenfelter kick)
SD—Roach 35 run (Lingenfelter kick)
SD—Nice 38 run (kick failed)
SD—Nice 70 punt return (Lingenfelter kick)
SD—Fitzgerald 54 run (Crist kick)
JR—Forbes 62 run (Powell kick)
Holston 53, E. Montgomery 26
DAMASCUS — Austin Faris rushed for 103 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Cavaliers to a win.
Dylan Owens ran for 176 yards and a touchdown and threw two touchdown passes to lead EastMont.
Eastern Montgomery 6 0 6 14 — 26
Holston 16 24 7 6 — 53
Hol— Faris 10 run (Faris run)
Hol—Faris 24 run (Brooks run)
EM— Bahnken 3 run (pass failed)
Hol—Ezzell 9 run (Blevins run)
Hol—Faris 9 run (Ezzell run)
Hol—Henderson 2 run (Brooks run)
Hol—Ezzell 16 run (Allen kick)
EM—Schwartz 10 pass from Owens (kick failed)
EM—Owens 86 run (Schwartz kick)
Hol—Ezzell 49 fumble return (kick failed)
EM—Schwartz 15 pass from Owens (Schwartz kick)
Covington 47, Alleghany 33
COVINGTON — Shaun Smith Jr. rushed for 238 yards and three touchdowns and hauled in a touchdown pass as the Cougars downed the Mountaineers in a wild affair to win the Brackman Cup.
Simon Gibson threw three touchdown passes for Covington, which amassed 447 yards of total offense.
Brian Broughman had a pair of touchdown runs for Alleghany.
Alleghany 0 14 0 19 — 33
Covington 14 14 7 12 — 47
Cov—S. Smith Jr. 7 run (Tacy kick)
Cov—S. Smith Jr. 10 run (Tacy kick)
All—Booze 37 run (Taylor kick)
Cov—Barnett 13 run (Tacy kick)
All—Broughman 2 run (Taylor kick)
Cov—H. Smith 38 pass from Gibson (Tacy kick)
Cov—Williams 18 pass from Gibson (Tacy kick)
All—Broughman 1 run (pass failed)
Cov—S. Smith Jr. 22 run (kick failed)
All—Fridley 3 run (Taylor kick)
Cov—S. Smith Jr. 70 pass from Gibson (kick blocked)
All—Dobbs 8 pass from Kimberlin (no attempt)
Magna Vista 49, Liberty Christian 14
LYNCHBURG — Louis Taylor ran for 97 yards and five touchdowns on 12 carries to lead the Warriors.
Dekavis Preston returned an interception for a TD for Magna Vista.
Joshua Nelson completed 18 of 34 passes for 154 yards and two TDs for Liberty Christian.
Magna Vista 14 28 7 0 — 49
Liberty Christian 7 0 7 0 — 14
MV—Taylor 18 run (Osborne kick)
MV—Taylor 11 run (Osborne kick)
LCA— Rose 13 pass from Nelson (Maren kick)
MV—Taylor 18 run (Osborne kick)
MV— Preston 32 interception return (Osborne kick)
MV— Brown 12 run (Osborne kick)
MV—Taylor 6 run (Osborne kick)
LCA—W. Wycoff 20 pass from Nelson (Maren kick)
MV—Taylor 17 run (Underwood kick)
Fort Chiswell 15, Rural Retreat 14
RURAL RETREAT — Isaac Dunford kicked a 25-yard field goal with 30 seconds to play to give the Pioneers a win over the Indians.
Fort Chiswell quarterback Dylan Bailey completed 9 of 15 passes for 142 yards and one touchdown with one interception. Jonathan Poole rushed for 47 yards and one TD.
Isaac O’Neil rushed for 43 yards and two TDs for Rural Retreat. Lucas Brewer added 63 rushing yards.
Fort Chiswell 6 0 6 3 — 15
Rural Retreat 0 7 0 7 — 14
FChis—Jones 46 pass from Bailey (Dunford kick)
RR—O’Neil 3 run (O’Neil kick)
FChis—Poole 11 run (conversion failed)
RR—O’Neil 1 run (Brewer kick)
FChis—FG Dunford 25
Chilhowie 46, Marion 26
CHILHOWIE — Logan Adams completed half of his 16 passes for 201 yards and four TDs to lead the Warriors to a win.
Jonathan Gilley rushed for 111 yards on 12 carries and caught two passes for 93 yards and a TD for the Warriors.
Malachi Thomas had two interceptions for the Warriors, returning one of them for a touchdown. He also caught a TD pass.
Chilhowie’s Lucas Greer returned a fumble for a TD. He recorded 14 tackles, including two tackles four for loss. He had one sack.
Marion’s Tanner Tate completed 17 of 28 passes for 266 yards and two TDs. Teammate Zechariah Meade ran for two TDs and caught a TD pass.
Marion 7 7 6 6 — 26
Chilhowie 21 0 18 7 — 46
Chil—Thomas 9 interception return (Hutton kick)
Chil—Thomas 40 pass from Adams (Hutton kick)
Marn—Meade 16 pass from Tate (Hannula kick)
Chil—Gilley 73 pass from Adams (Hutton kick)
Marn—Meade 3 run (Hannula kick)
Chil—Doss 3 pass from Adams (Hutton kick)
Chil—Greer 30 fumble return (Williams run)
Marn—Hylton 31 pass from Tate (kick failed)
Chil—Hutton 23 field goal
Marn—Meade 4 run (kick blocked)
Chil—Doss 30 pass from Adams (Hutton kick)
VOLLEYBALL
Roanoke Valley Christian def. Grace Christian 25-15, 25-4, 12-25, 25-19
STAUNTON — Lauren Butler had seven kills and four blocks to lead the Eagles to a win.
Kate Ferro had five kills and two blocks for the Eagles.
