ROCKY MOUNT — Alexis Carter scored 16 points and Ta’mya Robertson added 14 as Franklin County opened Blue Ridge District girls basketball play with a 69-50 win over Staunton River on Friday.
Jaedyn Jamison also netted 10 points for the Eagles.
Maddie Hamren led the Golden Eagles with 18 points, while Sam Faw chimed in with 12 points.
STAUNTON RIVER (5-2, 0-1)
J. Levine 6, Hamren 18, Faw 12, Whittaker 2, C. Levine 3, Adkins 9.
FRANKLIN COUNTY (4-2, 1-0)
Dudley 5, Blizzard 9, Janney 8, Robertson 14, Jamison 10, Copeland 7, Carter 16.
Staunton River 11 10 21 8 — 50
Franklin County 16 11 19 23 — 69
3-point goals — Staunton River 5 (Hamren 3, Faw 2), Franklin County 2 (Dudley, Robertson).
JV — Franklin County won 28-12.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
PIONEER DISTRICT
Craig County 62, Highland 15
NEWCASTLE — Sara Jones knocked down 14 points and Autumn Hutchinson added 13 to lead the Rockets.
Brianna Borrel scored nine points for the Rams.
HIGHLAND (1-4, 0-1)
Adams 2, Armstrong 4, Borrell 9,
CRAIG COUNTY (2-3, 1-1)
S. Jones 14, Gregory 7, A. Jones 8, Bostick 1, Oliver 8, Caldwell 9, Hutchinson 13, Law 2
Highland 9 2 2 2 — 15
Craig County 18 17 16 11 — 62
3-point goals — Highland 2 (Borrell 2), Craig County 1 (Caldwell).
NONDISTRICT
William Byrd 48, Bassett 15
Emilie McCaskill scored 12 points for the Terriers as the cruised past the Bengals.
Sophia Chrisley also scored 10 points for William Byrd.
BASSETT (0-8)
Ratcliffe 1, J. Ross 5, Witcher 2, Hall 2, M. Ross 5.
WILLIAM BYRD (6-3)
Firebaugh 3, Becirevic 3, Chrisley 10, Helton 1, Mutz 8, Stinnett 3, Walls 3, McCaskill 12, Rosser 3, Fuchs 2.
Bassett 0 5 5 5 — 15
William Byrd 17 13 9 9 — 48
3-point goals — William Byrd 6 (McCaskill 2, Firebaugh, Chrisley, Stinnett, Rosser).
JV — William Byrd won.
Carroll County 56, Mt. Airy (N.C.) 47
HILLSVILLE — Abigail Kennedy knocked down 23 points to lead the Cavaliers over the Granite Bears.
Kalee Easter chipped in 12 points and Jaelyn Hagee added 10 for Carroll County.
Mt. Airy was led by Kenzie Hodges with 14 points and Addie Phipps with 11.
MT. AIRY, N.C. (6-2)
Heck 2, Hodges 14, Stovall 4, Stafford 2, Hollandsworth 5, Mayfield 4, Moore 5, Phipps 11
CARROLL COUNTY (7-0)
A. Easter 4, K. Easter 12, Richardson 7, Hagee 10, Kennedy 23.
Mt. Airy 10 16 10 11 — 47
Carroll County 15 8 18 15 — 56
3-point goals — Mt. Airy 6 (Hodges 4, Moore, Phipps) Carroll County 4 (K. Easter 2, Richardson, Hagee).
JV — Carroll County won 79-24.
Giles 49, Fort Chiswell 31
MAX MEADOWS — Karsyn Reed scored 19 points, Ashlynn Mitchum had 11 points and Hanna Santolla added 10 to lead the unbeaten Spartans.
Haley Smith led the Pioneers with 11 points.
GILES (7-0)
Reed 19, Mitchum 11, Santolla 10, Merrix 7, Janney 4
FORT CHISWELL (1-4)
Smith 11, Roark 5, Turpin 6, Watson 4, Patton 1, Musik 4.
Giles 16 5 13 15 — 49
Fort Chiswell 6 11 7 7 — 31
3-points — Giles 3 (Santolla 2, Mitchum) Fort Chiswell 2 (Smith, Roark)
JV — Fort Chiswell won 32-25.
Galax 43, Rural Retreat 29
GALAX — The Maroon Tide overcame a four-point deficit after three quarters by outscoring the Indians 17-0 in the fourth quarter.
Shea Foxx scored seven of her 25 points in the fourth quarter for Galax, which also made 7 of 10 free-throw attempts.
Madison Fiscus had nine for Rural Retreat.
RURAL RETREAT (4-3)
Ma. Fiscus 9, Mi. Fiscus 8, Trivitt 4, Nowers 6, Miller 2.
GALAX (2-3)
Leonard 6, Elsmasry 4, Parnell 4, K. Sturgill 2, Foxx 25, Sawyers 2.
Rural Retreat 10 12 7 0 — 29
Galax 8 11 7 17 — 43
3-point goals — Rural Retreat 5 (Ma. Fiscux 3, Mi. Fiscus 2).
JV — Rural Retreat won.
Bland County 39, Eastern Montgomery 34
ROCKY GAP — Emma Townley scored 12 points for the Chargers, who outscored the Mustangs in the fourth quarter.
Elli Underwood led Eastern Montgomery with 14 points.
EASTERN MONTGOMERY (4-4)
Underwood 14, Ryan 6, Howard 5, Bahnken 4, Bruce 2, Boone 3.
BLAND COUNTY (2-4)
Sowers 8, Holston 2, Townley 12, Dillow 8, Sanders 4, Tindall 5.
Eastern Montgomery 9 12 5 8 — 34
Bland County 8 10 8 13 — 39
3-point goals — Eastern Montgomery 2 (Underwood 2).
JV — Bland County won 31-14.
TOURNAMENTS
Magna Vista 60, Northside 28
Ta’Nashia Hairston scored 18 points and Ja’Liah Wilson added 16 as the Warriors rolled past the Vikings in the 540 FlyCodes Invitational at William Fleming High School.
Sa Nai Hairston-Williams added 12 points for Magna Vista (5-1).
Northside (3-6) got 11 points from Gianna Brown.
NORTHSIDE (3-6)
Brown 11, Gates 8, Johnson 6, Saunders 3.
MAGNA VISTA (5-1)
Wilson 16, T.Hairston 18, Hughes 4, M.Hairston 2, Hairston-Williams 12, Simpson 2, Starkie 6.
Northside 7 6 7 8 — 28
Magna Vista 13 16 14 17 — 60
3-point goals — Northside 5 (Brown 2, Saunders, Gates, Johnson).
McDowell (Pa.) 76, Covington 54
ORLANDO, Fla. — Julia Miller and Katelyn Testa scored 12 points apiece to lead five players in double figures as the Trojans stopped the Cougars in the consolation bracket of the KSA Events Classic.
Ariel Barber had a game-high 16 points for Covington, which plays Holy Trinity (Fla.) at 1 p.m. Saturday for seventh place. Amiah Hunter added 11 for the Cougars.
COVINGTON (2-6)
Persinger 5, Helton 6, K.Hall 8, Via 6, Hunter 11, Tacy 2, Barber 16.
McDOWELL, Pa.
Hetz 10, Helsley 9, Pisano 2, Keinath 11, J.Miller 12, K.Miller 10, Testa 12, C.Hall 6, Feronti 2, Young 2.
Covington 6 21 12 16 — 54
McDowell 22 19 20 15 — 76
3-point goals – Covington 9 (Hall 2, Via 2, Hunter 2, Barber 2, Persinger) McDowell, Pa. 5 (Hetz 2, Hall 2, Testa).
Blacksburg 48, Graham 25
BLACKSBURG — Ellie Gresh knocked down 18 points and Skylar Prosser added 15 as the Bruins topped Graham in the Austin Cloyd Memorial tournament Thursday night.
Savanna Howrey led Graham with seven points.
GRAHAM
Howrey 7, Gunter 1, Day 4, Lester 3, Wheeler 6, Austin 4
BLACKSBURG
Mosser 2, Gresh 18, Halkidis 1, Burks 5, Prosser 15, Currin 5, Sheynet 3
Graham 5 5 6 9 — 25
Blacksburg 12 12 12 12 — 48
3-point goals — Graham 2 (Howrey, Lester), Blacksburg 3 (Burks , Prosser, Sheynet).
BOYS BASKETBALL
RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT
Christiansburg 75, Pulaski County 65
CHRISTIANSBURG — Aiden Proudfoot scored 22 points and Matthew Collins added 14 points to lead the Blue Demons.
Tyrique Taylor added 13 points for Christiansburg, which led by six points at the half.
Hayden Gray scored 17 points for the Cougars, Peyton Blackburn added 14, and J.J. Gulley and A.J. McCloud each scored 10.
PULASKI COUNTY (3-3, 0-1)
Gray 17, Bourne 7, Blackburn 14, Gulley 10, McCloud 10, Mannon 2, Russell 5.
CHRISTIANSBURG (6-0, 1-0)
Hunter 6, Proudfoot 22, Dunkleman 5, Clatterbaugh 2, Henley 5, Johnson-Buchanon 2, Calloway 6, Collins 14, Taylor 13.
Pulaski County 15 15 14 21 — 65
Christiansburg 14 22 16 23 — 75
3-point goals — Pulaski County 5 (Blackburn 3, Gray, Bourne), Christiansburg 6 (Proudfoot 3, Collins 2, Hunter).
JV — Pulaski County won 47-37.
BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT
Franklin County 54, Staunton River 49
MONETA — Khalik Witcher scored 15 points and Richard Law added 11 as the Eagles came from down five entering the final period for a come-from-behind win.
Izaak Charlton and Grey Clary paced Staunton River with 13 points each.
FRANKLIN COUNTY (2-3, 1-0)
Ziegler 5, Luckett 9, K. Witcher 15, B. Witcher 2, Cannaday 9, Law 11, Stockton 3
STAUNTON RIVER (0-6, 0-1)
Charlton 13, JJ Crider 2, Overstreet 8, Clary 13, Jones 8, Ja. Crider 2, Morris 3
Franklin County 11 13 8 22 — 54
Staunton River 13 15 9 12 — 49
3-point goals — Franklin County 5 (K, Witcher 3, Cannaday, Stockton) Staunton River 6 (Clary 3, Overstreet, Jones, Morris).
JV — Franklin County won 52-25.
PIONEER DISTRICT
Narrows 77, Covington 68
NARROWS — Logan Conley’s 26 points led the way for the Green Wave as they took down the visting Cougars.
Matthew Morgan added 17 points and Adam Frame chimed in with 14 for Narrows.
Jacob Roldan sank four 3-pointers en route to 27 points for Covington, while Javier Yancey tallied 15.
COVINGTON (3-5, 0-2)
Roldan 27, Akers 3, Yancey 15, Jefferson 5, Gibson 3, Williams 7, Barnett 8.
NARROWS (3-1, 1-0)
Frame 14, Fletcher 2, Conley 26, Blaker 7, Morgan 17, Wiley 9, Smith 2.
Covington 15 14 19 20 — 68
Narrows 16 15 24 22 — 77
3-point goals — Covington 11 (Roldan 4, Yancey 3, Barnett 2, Akers, Jefferson), Narrows 3 (Conley 2, Wiley).
JV — Narrows won 84-74.
Craig County 61, Highland 42
NEW CASTLE — Nate Nichols scored 22 points and Levi Law added 11 as the Rockets came from four points down at the half by outscoring the Rams 40-17 the rest of the way.
Jake Johnson netted 14 points and Ethan Moore scored 12 to lead Highland.
HIGHLAND (2-3, 0-1)
Robertson 3, Hiner 3, Williams 6, Moore 12, Campbell 2, Johnson 14, Judy 2
CRAIG COUNTY (1-2, 1-1)
Nichols 22, Menezes 8, Taylor 6, Huffman 6, Law 11, Crawford 8
Highland 9 16 5 12 — 42
Craig County 7 14 16 24 — 61
3-point goals — Highland 2 (Hiner, Johnson) Craig County 7 (Nichols 4, Law 2, Menezes).
TOURNAMENTS
Auburn 71, James Monroe (W.Va.) 44
BLACKSBURG — Ethan Millirons scored 22 points, Micah Sutphin chipped in 12 points and Reed Underwood and Michael Royal added 10 points each as the Eagles downed the Mavericks in the Austin Cloyd Memorial tournament.
Auburn drained 10 treys as a team, with Millirons hitting five.
Dalton Bradley scored 18 points and Shad Sauvage 13 for James Monroe.
JAMES MONROE
Sauvage 13, Fox 8, Bradley 18, Thomas 5
AUBURN (2-3)
Underwood 10, Sutphin 14, Millrions 22, Brotherton 4, Reese 2, Marshall 5, Perkins 6, Royal 10
James Monroe 12 8 9 15 — 44
Auburn 21 17 21 12 — 71
3-point goals - James Monroe 4 (Sauvage 2, Fox 2), Auburn 10 (Millirons 5, Sutphin 4, Perkins).
NONDISTRICT
Cave Spring 76, Floyd County 55
FLOYD — Reed Pendleton scored 17 points to lead four players in double figures in the Knights’ win over the host Buffaloes.
Parker Huffman added 14 points, Jalen Buster scored 11 and Matt Cagle notched 10 for Cave Spring, which shot 61 percent fro the field.
Kaiden Swortzel led Floyd County with 18 points, while Dylan Bond added 14 and Tanyan Sutphin tallied 12 points.
CAVE SPRING (5-0)
Buster 11, Duncan 8, Urgo 3, Jaserevic 4, Cooper 6, Pendleton 17, Ndem 1, Huffman 14, Cagle 10, Torver 2.
FLOYD COUNTY (5-1)
Sutphin 12, Thompson 2, Gallimore 3, Bond 14, Fenton 2, Banks 4, Swortzell 18.
Cave Spring 19 16 27 14 — 76
Floyd County 16 8 20 11 — 55
3-point goals — Cave Spring 5 (Pendleton 3, Buster 2), Floyd County 7 (Bond 4, Sutphin 2, Gallimore).
JV — Cave Spring won.
Blacksburg 48, Graham 45
BLACKSBURG — Brock Vice scored 17 points and Brian Mitchell added 15 as the Bruins held on in the Austin Cloyd Memorial tournament.
The G-Men were led by Chance Dawson with 15 points and Xayvion Turner with 13.
GRAHAM (0-2)
Turner 13, Owens 8, Dawson 15, Ray 2, Simmons 4, Cline 2, Blevins 1
BLACKSBURG (5-0)
Mitchell 16, Spennachio-Parker 2, Goforth 9, Joyce 1, Reinhardt 3, Vice 17.
Graham 13 6 11 55 — 45
Blacksburg 13 10 10 15 — 48
3-point goals — Graham 4 (Owens 2, Dawson, Turner) Blacksburg (Goforth).
Eastern Montgomery 52, Bland County 51
ELLISTON — Cole Shepherd recorded 18 points and 13 rebounds as the Mustangs withstood a late rally to hold off the visiting Chargers.
Dylan Havens led Bland County with 15 points and Drew Hoge recorded 12.
BLAND COUNTY (5-2)
Havens 15, Hoge 12, Payne 9, Kegley 6, Brady 4, Hankins 3, Buchanan 2.
EASTERN MONTGOMERY (3-2)
Shepherd 18, Bahnken 7, Foster 6, Ford 5, Price 5, Spence 5, Tyree 4, Moore 2.
Bland County 12 11 4 24 — 51
Eastern Montgomery 6 17 12 17 — 52
3-pont goals — Bland County 5 (Havens 3, Payne, Hoge), Eastern Montgomery 2 (Tyree, Spence).
JV — Eastern Montgomery won.
Holston 67, Grayson County 62
INDEPENDENCE — Jordan Keith poured in 24 points and Nick Delatos added 18 as the Cavaliers held off the host Blue Devils.
Andrew Shaffner led the way for Grayson County with 21 points, while Chase Pope chimed in with 15.
HOLSTON (4-4)
Keith 24, Delatos 18, Watson 8, Sheets 1, Blevins 5, Faris 4, Brooks 7.
GRAYSON COUNTY (2-5)
Cassell 8, Brown 5, Pope 15, Shaffner 21, Price 2, Poe 6, Weatherman 2, Testerman 3.
Holston 22 16 14 15 — 67
Grayson County 17 14 12 19 — 62
3-point goals — Holston 8 (Keith 4, Delatos 4), Grayson County 8 (Shaffner 4, Cassell 2, Brown, Pope).
JV — Holston won 35-25.
Jefferson Forest 57, Appomattox County 42
FOREST — Jordan Everhart and Michael Green scored 10 points each as the Cavaliers topped the Raiders.
Appomattox, playing its season opener, was led by Tyler Gilliam with 27 points.
APPOMATTOX COUNTY (0-1)
Olimpio 2, Lovins 2, Gilliam 27, Hurt 4, Clements 2, Lewis 5
JEFFERSON FOREST (6-1)
Hogsed 2, Everhart 10, Green 10, Eckart 8, Stanley 6, Gage 2, Dupree 3, Peters 8, VanRemortel 2, Isenhour 6
Appomattox Co. 11 5 11 15 — 42
Jefferson Forest 11 16 14 16 — 57
3-point goals — Appomattox 2 (Gilliam 2), Jefferson Forest 3 (Stanley 2, Dupree).
JV — Jefferson Forest 59-35.
Jefferson Forest 67, Gretna 56
GRETNA — Jacoby Johnson had two steals and a block in the final two minutes and went 3 for 4 from the free-throw line down the stretch to help the Cavaliers hang on for a road victory on Thursday night.
Jordan Everhart led JF (5-1) with 13 points, while Caleb Eckert added 11.
Isaiah Griffin paced the Hawks (2-1) with 21 points.
JEFFERSON FOREST (5-1)
Hogsed 9, Everhart 13, Green 4, Eckert 11, Johnson 9, Gage 8, Dupree 3, Elliott 2, Peters 4, Isenhour 4.
GRETNA (2-1)
Mabins 3, T. King 10, Hall 3, Griffin 21, N. King 5, Reeves 14.
Jefferson Forest 11 18 19 19 — 67
Gretna 11 16 10 19 — 56
3-point goals — Jefferson Forest 3 (Hogsed, Gage, Dupree), Gretna 6 (Reeves 2, Mabin, Hall, Griffin, N. King)
JV—JF won 42-39.
Floyd County 93, Patrick County 69
FLOYD — Kaiden Swortzel scored 21 points as the Buffaloes out-gunned the Cougars on Thursday.
Tanyan Sutphin and Dylan Bond each scored 16 points, Josiah Banks added 13 points and 12 rebounds and Mitchell Thompson chipped in 14 points for Floyd County, which canned 11 3-pointers.
Patrick County was led by Lane Taylor with 18 points and Desmond McClean and Ashton Diells with 10 points apiece.
PATRICK COUNTY (0-6)
McClean 10, Taylor 18, Nester 3, Hylton 2, McGhee 3, Hagwood 9, Merrman 8, Soma 6, Diells 10.
FLOYD COUNTY (5-0)
G. Gallimore 1, Sutphin 16, Thompson 14, H. Gallimore 5, Bond 16, Fenton 2, Brewer 2, Banks 13 (12 reb), Jones 3, Swortzel 21.
Patrick County 16 19 14 20 — 69
Floyd County 24 15 31 23 — 93
3-point goals — Patrick County 8 (Taylor 3, Soma 2, McGhee, Hagwood, Diells), Floyd County 11 (Thompson 4, Bond 3, Sutphin 2, H. Gallimore, Jones).
JV — Floyd County won.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.