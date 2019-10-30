ROCKY MOUNT — Freshman Nathan Atchue and sophomore Kylie Cooper won individual championships to lead Franklin County to a sweep of the team titles Wednesday in the Blue Ridge District cross country meet at Waid Park.
Atchue finished in 17 minutes, 21.9 seconds to edge teammate Clayton Stanford by nearly 18 seconds.
Franklin County put six finishers in the top 10 to score 22 points. Staunton River was a distant second with 73.
Cooper’s winning time of 19:41.5 was 27 seconds faster than teammate Addie Shorter.
The Eagles won the girls meet with 24 points. William Byrd placed second with 55.
At Waid Park
Boys team scores
1. Franklin County (FC) 22, 2. Staunton River (SR) 73, 3. William Byrd (WB) 78, 4. Northside (Nor) 85, 5. Lord Botetourt (LB) 108.
Boys results
1. Nathan Atchue (FC) 17:21.9, 2. Clayton Stanford (FC) 17:39.8, 3. Keith Johnson (SR) 17:56.9, 4. David Carter (FC) 18:00.3, 5. Michael Johnson (Nor) 18:04.7, 6. Parker Chapman (FC) 18:41.4, 7. Ryan Krawczyk (WB) 18:47.18, 8. Cameron Dalton (WB) 18:49.49, 9. Logan Cadou (FC) 18:50.9, 10. Drew McElvain (FC) 18:55.2, 11. Evan Gates (LB) 19:55.5, 12. Andrew Riddle (FC) 18:57.8, 13. Kayden Ryder (SR) 19:04.0, 14. Spencer Kearns (SR) 19:11.17, 15. Andrew Binns-Loveman (Nor) 19:20.4.
Girls team scores
1. Franklin County 24, 2. William Byrd 55, 3. Lord Botetourt 90, 4. Northside 92, 5. Staunton River 93.
Girls results
1. Kylie Cooper (FC) 19:41.5, 2. Addie Shorter (FC) 20:08.6, 3. Olivia Hurd (WB) 21:32.0, 4. Christina Metric (SR) 21:43.0, 5. Harper Dillon (FC) 22:12.7, 6. Caroline Horne (FC) 22:25.6, 7. Maci Glass (WB) 22:28.7, 8. Hannah Wheeler (Nor) 22:31.86, 9. Mackenzie Walker (Nor) 23:02.2, 10. Emily Burgess (FC) 23:20.1, 11. Karley Burks (LB) 23:25.4, 12. Hatlyn Haggerty (LB) 23:37.1, 13. Natalie Davis (FC) 24:13.7, 14. Rebecca Qiu (WB) 24:19.0, 15. Emma Gordon (WB) 24:51.5.
Cross Country
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT
BLACKSBURG — Auburn’s Adam Downs turned in a time of 17 minutes, 38 seconds to take the Mountain Empire District boy’s title and the Eagles placed six runners in the top 10 to take the team title 27-45 over runner-up George Wythe.
Camryn Hardin took the girls title with a time of 21:14 to lead George Wythe to the team title with 26 points. Auburn finished in second place with 36 points.
At Blacksburg High School
Boys team scores
1. Auburn (A) 27, 2. George Wythe (GW) 45, 3. Grayson County (GC) 66, 4. Galax (GA) 103, 5. Bland County (B) 155.
Boys results
1. Adam Downs (A) 17:38.1, 2. Kade Minton (GW) 17:51.9, 3. Zane Cox (GC) 18:10.0, 4. Andy Vaughan (A) 18:18.8 4, 5. Josh Tomiak (GW) 18:19.1 5. 6. Andrew Tickle (A) 18:24.7 6, 7. Mitchell Scaggs (A) 18:26.3, 8. Dylan Jones (GW) 18:27.2, 9. Jacob Hurd (A) 18:35.5 9, 10. Chris Neal (A) 18:41.7, 11. Chase Guynn (A) 18:49.9, 12. Dylan Bedwell (GC) 18:56.5, 13. Senbastian Lamrouex (GW) 19:01, 14. Isaiah Osborne (GC) 19:01.8, 15. Joey Jordan (GA) 19:20.2.
Girls team scores
1. George Wythe (GW) 26, 2. Auburn (A) 36, 3. Galax (GA) 59.
Girls results
1. Camryn Hardin (GW) 21:14.9, 2. Anna Kuchan (A) 21:18.2, 3. Lilly Messner (A) 21:45.4, 4. Morgan (GW) 22:19.2, 5. Morgan (A) 22:38.6, 6. Nevada Kincer (GW) 22:49.5, 7. Kaleigh Temple (GW) 23:01.2, 8. Kara Temple (GW) 23:41.0, 9. Chessie Tindall (Bland) 24:04, 10. Kassidy Cazier (Fort Chiswell) 24:39.1, 11. Laikyn Ayers (GA) 24:41.6, 12. Lauren Connelly (A) 24:55.0, 13. Sarah Elmsary (GA) 25:03.0, 14. Hannah Davis (GA) 25:07.7, 15. Mia Llamas (GA) 25:23.9.
SOUTHWEST DISTRICT
Virginia High’s Harrington runs 17:34 to win girls race
LEBANON — Virginia High senior Kelsey Harrington won the girls championship by more than 3 minutes Wednesday with a winning time of 17:34.0 on the 5,000-meter course at Jackson Primary School.
Virginia High took the girls team title over Lebanon.
Tazewell won the boys title. Lebanon’s Jaxon Hess claimed the individual crown in 18:58.6. Tazewell freshman Nick Taylor finished second in 18:59.0.
At Jackson Primary School, Lebanon
Boys team scores
1. Tazewell (Taze) 29, 2. Virginia High (VHS) 37, 3. Lebanon (Leb) 76, 4. Richlands (Rich) 99, 5. Marion (Mar) 119, 6. Graham (Gra) inc.
Boys results
1. Jaxon Hess (Leb) 18:58.6, 2. Nick Taylor (Taze) 18:59.9, 3. Daniel Pearce (Gra) 19:29.2, 4. Corbin Birt (VHS) 19:34.0, 5. Jacob Dowell (Taze) 19:47.3, 6. Brett Goss (VHS) 19:51.7, 7. Jackson Duty (Taze) 20:03.0, 8. Chase Harrington (VHS) 20:12.3, 9. Joseph Woods (Taze) 20:17.1, 10. Ian Rhudy (Taze) 20:26.3, 11. Omar Said (VHS) 20:31.2, 12. Jonce Culbertson (Rich) 20:57.7, 13. Cyril Tester (VHS) 20:31.2, 14. Bryce Havens (Gra) 21:19.5, 15. Matt Blankenship (Taze) 21:20.8.
Girls team scores
1. Virginia High 35, 2. Tazewell 53, 3. Graham 66, 4. Lebanon 66.
Girls results
1. Kelsey Harrington (VHS) 17:34.9, 2. Jessey Ball (Leb) 20:46.2, 2. Katie Benson (Gra) 21:39.5, 4. Averie Price (Leb) 22:32.3, 5. Sydney Bonney (VHS) 22:55.2, 6. Rylee Richardson (VHS) 23:08.8, 7. Lauren Keene (Taze) 23:09.3, 8. Peyton Rader (VHS) 23:16.1, 9. Margaret Anne Ridlehuber (Taze) 23:28.6, 10. Julia Day (Gra) 23:53.6, 11. Josie Whitt (Taze) 24:19.8, 12. Shianne Waters (Taze) 24:23.0, 13. Kelly Statzer (Leb) 24:26.6, 14. Taylor Ray (Taze) 24:29.9, 15. Rachel Krumtum (VHS) 24:48.9.
Volleyball
PIONEER DISTRICT TOURNAMENT
Narrows def. Eastern Montgomery 25-11, 26-24, 25-15
NARROWS — Cristin Blaker dished out 22 assists, Emma Spencer had eight kills, three aces and three blocks and Alyssa Bishop added six kills and six blocks as the Green Wave (13-15) topped the Mustangs to claim third place in the Pioneer District tournament.
Both teams qualify for the Region 1C tournament and will play first-round games on Monday.
Narrows will play at George Wythe.
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT TOURNAMENT
Auburn def. George Wythe 26-24, 25-21, 25-16
GALAX — The Eagles (25-2) held off the pesky Maroons to win the MED tourney title.
Marisa Turpin had 12 kills and eight digs for George Wythe (14-13), and Karrah James had 11 assists and 10 digs.
Galax def. Grayson County 25-17, 25-14, 25-21
GALAX — Saige Leonard had 13 kills, three aces and 16 digs, Kendall Sturgill recorded 21 assists, five aces and three kills and Kyraha Parnell added six kills and six blocks to lead the Maroon Tide (13-13) to a third place win in the Mountain Empire District tournament.
Galax will travel to Craig County and Grayson County will go to Covington on Monday in first round region 1C play.
