RIDGEWAY — Josh Luckett completed seven of 13 passes for 189 yards and three touchdowns Friday to lead Franklin County to a 40-26 win over previously unbeaten Magna Vista, which is the No. 2 team in Timesland.
Jayron Smith ran for 114 yards and a TD on 19 carries and returned the opening kickoff 87 yards for a touchdown for the Eagles (2-2).
Ke’Shaun Wright caught two TD passes for the Eagles. Teammate Hunter Cannaday returned a fumble 38 yards for a touchdown.
Lewis Taylor of Magna Vista (3-1) ran for 57 yards and three TDs on 15 carries.
Franklin County 14 7 7 12 — 40
Magna Vista 7 7 12 0 — 26
FrCo—Smith 87 kickoff return (Holly kick)
MV—Taylor 3 run (Osborne kick)
FrCo—Smith 1 run (Holly kick)
MV—Taylor 20 run (Osborne kick)
FrCo—Stockton 10 pass from Luckett (Holly kick)
FrCo—Wright 38 pass from Luckett (Holly Kick)
MV—Taylor 4 run (kick failed)
MV—Hairston 2 run (run failed)
FrCo—Cannaday 38 fumble return (kick failed)
FrCo—Wright 6 pass from Luckett (kick blocked)
Grayson County 15, W. Wilkes (N.C.) 14, OT
INDEPENDENCE — Devin Poe scored on a 2-yard touchdown run in overtime and Jonathan Repass made the extra-point kick for the Blue Devils.
Poe ran for 79 yards and two TDs on 28 carries. He scored on a 1-yard TD run and ran for the two-point conversion to tie the game at 8 with 17.3 seconds left in the fourth quarter.
Jackson Jarvis threw a touchdown pass to give the Blackhawks (1-3) a 14-8 lead in overtime, but the Blue Devils (1-3) stopped Dallas Rash when he tried to run for the two-point conversion.
Holden Cassell completed eight of 14 passes for 113 yards for Grayson County.
West Wilkes (N.C.) 0 0 8 0 6 — 14
Grayson County 0 0 0 8 7 — 15
West—Heater 3 pass from Jarvis (Rash run)
Gray—Poe 1 run (Poe run)
West—Pellicano 7 pass from Jarvis (run failed)
Gray—Poe 2 run (Repass kick)
Lord Botetourt 48, William Campbell 0
DALEVILLE — Dylan Wade ran for 187 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries as the Cavaliers (4-0) routed the Generals (3-1).
Kyle Arnholt had six catches for 90 yards and two TDs and returned an interception 36 yards for a TD for Lord Botetourt. James-Ryan Salvi completed nine of 10 passes for 115 yards and two TDs.
William Campbell 0 0 0 0 — 0
Lord Botetourt 14 20 7 7 — 48
LB—Arnholt 7 pass from Salvi (Baker kick)
LB—Wade 7 run (Baker kick)
LB—Arnholt 56 pass from Salvi (Baker kick)
LB—Wade 52 run (Baker kick)
LB—Arnholt 36 interception return (kick failed)
LB—Wade 64 run (Baker kick)
LB—Harrison 34 run (Baker kick)
Blacksburg 49, Staunton River 14
BLACKSBURG — Luke Goforth threw for 172 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Bruins (3-1).
Brian Mitchell ran for two touchdowns and caught a TD pass for Blacksburg. Evan Hale ran an interception back for a score.
Jailin Martin and Aidan Brown each had fourth-quarter TD runs for Staunton River (1-3).
Staunton River 0 0 0 14 — 14
Blacksburg 7 35 7 0 — 49
Bbg—Mohamed 3 pass from Goforth (Poland kick)
Bbg— Mathena 32 pass from Goforth (Poland kick)
Bbg— Mitchell 4 run (Poland kick)
Bbg—Mitchell 40 pass from Goforth (Poland kick)
Bbg— Hale 34 interception return (Poland kick)
Bbg—Mitchell 30 run (Poland kick)
Bbg— Elliott 4 run (Poland kick)
SR— Martin 9 run (Deaton kick)
SR— Brown 2 run (Deaton kick)
Rockbridge County 41, Christiansburg 19
LEXINGTON — Miller Jay threw for 172 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Wildcats (3-1) to a win.
Bret McClung rushed for 132 yards and two touchdowns for the Wildcats, while Gage Shafer ran for 100 yards and two TDs. Jalik Lynch had two TD catches.
The Wildcats scored the final three touchdowns of the game to pull away from Christiansburg (3-1).
Michael Hunter threw two TD passes for Christiansburg. Teammate Jaxson Clarke returned an interception for a TD.
Christiansburg 0 13 6 0 — 19
Rockbridge County 14 7 7 13 — 41
Rock— Shafer 2 run (Cunningham kick)
Rock— Lynch 20 pass from Jay (Cunningham kick)
Cbg— Lloyd 19 pass from Hunter (Policarpo kick)
Rock—Lynch 38 pass from Jay (Cunningham kick)
Cbg—Clemons 2 pass from Hunter (kick blocked)
Cbg— Clarke 13 interception return (run failed)
Rock— McClung 1 run (Cunningham kick)
Rock—McClung 43 run (Cunningham kick)
Rock—Shafer 6 run (kick failed)
Heritage 68, Liberty 14
BEDFORD — K.J. Vaughan ran for four TDs to lead the Pioneers (3-1, 1-0) to a Seminole District win.
Tanner Stanley rushed for 156 yards and two TD for the Minutemen (1-3, 0-1).
Heritage 28 20 13 7 — 68
Liberty 0 0 0 14 — 14
Htge—Crawford 80 kickoff return (Adcock kick)
Htge—Vaughan 14 run (Adcock kick)
Htge—Blake 62 pass from Burns (Adcock kick)
Htge—Vaughan 15 run (Adcock kick)
Htge—Ridera 1 run (run failed)
Htge—Vaughan 22 run (Adcock kick)
Htge—Thomas 3 run (Adcock kick)
Htge—Vaughan 4 run (Adcock kick)
Htge—Rucker 5 run (kick blocked)
Lib—Stanley 60 run (Mineo kick)
Htge—Crawford 5 run (Adcock kick)
Lib—Stanley 37 run (Mineo kick)
E.C. Glass 59, Jefferson Forest 21
LYNCHBURG — DreSean Kendrick rushed for 176 yards and three TDs and threw for 175 yards and two TDs to help the Hilltoppers (3-0, 1-0 Seminole District).
Blake Riddlebarger completed 10 of 20 passes for 285 yards and three touchdowns for Jefferson Forest (1-2, 0-2). Danteas Braxton hauled in four passes for 226 yards and three TDs for the Cavaliers.
Jefferson Forest 7 14 0 0 — 21
E.C. Glass 21 24 7 7 — 59
ECG— Foster 1 run (Garrett kick)
JF— Braxton 70 pass from Riddlebarger (Phillips kick)
ECG— Kendrick 19 run (Garrett kick)
ECG— Craighead 1 run (Garrett kick)
ECG—Kendrick 66 run (Garrett kick)
JF—Braxton 60 pass from Riddlebarger (Phillips kick)
ECG—Kendrick 6 run (Garrett kick)
ECG—Mosely 38 pass from Kendrick (Garrett kick)
JF—Braxton 68 pass from Riddlebarger (Phillips kick)
ECG—FG Garrett 46
ECG—Craighead 1 run (Garrett kick)
ECG—Mosley 28 pass from Kendrick (Garrett kick)
Auburn 44, EastMont 0
RINER — Carson East rushed for 95 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries and also kicked a field goal to lead the Eagles (3-1) past the Mustangs (0-4).
Payson Kelley rushed 87 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries for the Eagles.
Eastern Montgomery 0 0 0 0 — 0
Auburn 7 17 14 6 — 44
Aub—East 11 run (East kick)
Aub—East 10 run (East kick)
Aub—Nester 12 run (East kick)
Aub—FG East 28
Aub—Kelley 20 run (East kick)
Aub— Kelley 10 run (East kick)
Aub—Young 9 run (kick failed)
Bassett 28, Dan River 19
BASSETT — Kevon Smith had 33 carries for 213 yards and three touchdowns as the Bengals (2-2) came from behind twice to beat the Wildcats (2-2).
Bassett quarterback Ja’Ricous Hairston completed seven of 10 passes for 66 yards and a touchdown.
Dan River 7 0 6 6 — 19
Bassett 0 7 14 7 — 28
DRiv—Carter 30 pass from Glass (Lewis kick)
Bass—Valentine 15 pass from Hairston (Lopez kick)
DRiv—80-yard kickoff return (kick failed)
Bass—Smith 2 run (Smith run)
Bass—Smith 1 run (kick failed)
DRiv—Farmer 19 pass from Hairston (run failed)
Bass—Smith 2 run (Flanagan kick)
George Wythe 65, Carroll County 35
WYTHEVILLE — Ravvon Wells rushed for 146 yards and four touchdowns and caught a touchdown pass for the Maroons.
Dayson McMillian ran for 106 yards and three TDs, and Cole Simmons passed for 285 yards and a touchdown for George Wythe (3-1).
Brady Dalton threw two TD passes for Carroll County (1-3), while Jacob Motley threw for a TD and caught a TD pass. Weston Burcham caught seven passes for 159 yards and two touchdowns for Carroll County, while Dylan Rodrique rushed for 134 yards and a pair of TDs.
Carroll County 7 14 7 7 — 35
George Wythe 14 21 16 14 — 65
Carr— Burcham 74 pass from Motley (Marshall kick)
GWyth— Wells 10 run (Kapranos kick)
GWyth—Wells 6 pass from Simmons (Kapranos kick)
GWyth— McMillian 4 run (Kapranos kick)
Carr—Burcham 24 pass from B. Dalton (Marshall kick)
GWyth—Wells 4 run (Kapranos kick)
Carr— Rodrique 44 run (Marshall kick)
GWyth—Wells 1 run (Kapranos kick)
GWyth—McMillian 2 run (Kapranos kick)
GWyth—Safety, Thompson tackled punter in end zone
GWyth—Wells 3 run (Kapranos kick)
Carr—Rodrique 7 run (Marshall kick)
GWyth—McMillian 45 run (Kapranos kick)
Carr—Motley 15 pass from B. Dalton (Marshall kick)
GWyth—B. Jollay 2 run (Kapranos kick)
Floyd County 13, Fort Chiswell 6
FLOYD — Matt Cockram returned a fumble 95 yards for a touchdown with 5:50 remaining to salt away the Buffaloes’ win.
Tyler Fenton gave the Buffaloes (2-2) a 7-6 lead with a TD run in the second quarter. Teammate Braden Chaffin ran for 110 yards.
Dylan Bailey ran for a TD in the first quarter for Fort Chiswell (1-3), but the Pioneers could not put any more points on the board despite four second-half drives inside the Floyd County 30-yard line.
Jonathan Poole ran for 186 yards for Fort Chiswell.
Fort Chiswell 6 0 0 0 — 6
Floyd County 0 7 0 6 — 13
FChis—Bailey 1 run (kick blocked)
Floyd— Fenton 47 run (Keith kick)
Floyd—Cockram 95 fumble return (kick failed) 5:50 left
Covington 21, James River 0
BUCHANAN — Shaun Smith ran for 147 yards and two touchdowns on 30 carries to lead the Cougars (2-2) past the Knights (2-2).
Zachary Ratliff returned a fumble 21 yards for a score for Covington.
Dyllan McAllister completed eight of 21 passes for 127 yards with one interception for James River.
Covington 6 8 0 7 — 21
James River 0 0 0 0 — 0
Cov—Smith 16 run (kick failed
Cov—Smith 8 run (Smith run)
Cov—Ratliff 21 fumble return (Tacy kick)
Chilhowie 62, Eastside 28
CHILHOWIE — The Warriors (3-1) led 17-14 at halftime, but their offense came alive in the second half to enable them to pull away from the Spartans (0-3).
Chilhowie’s defense had supplied two TDs in the first half, thanks to Gabino Silverio’s interception return and Thomas Peery’s fumble recovery in the end zone.
Jordan Williams ran for two TDs in the second half for the Warriors (3-1), while teammate Logan Adams ran for a TD and threw a TD pass in the second half.
Eastside 0 14 7 7 — 28
Chilhowie 7 10 21 24 — 62
Chil—Silverio 24 interception return (Hutton kick)
East—E. Hill 1 run (T. Hill kick)
Chil—Peery fumble recovery in end zone (Hutton kick)
East—Whited 30 pass from Stansberry (T. Hill kick)
Chil—FG Hutton 37
Chil—Williams 8 run (Hutton kick)
East—Whited 85 kickoff return (T. Hill kick)
Chil—Williams 5 run (Hutton kick)
Chil—Adams 17 run (Hutton kick)
Chil—FG Hutton 22
Chil—Gilley 56 run (Hutton kick)
East—E. Hill 1 run (T. Hill kick)
Chil—Doss 17 pass from Adams (Hutton kick)
Chil—Martin 9 run (Hutton kick)
Marion 9, John Battle 7
MARION — Luke Pruitt sacked the quarterback and forced a fumble into the back of the end zone for a fourth-quarter safety to give the Scarlet Hurricanes (1-2) a win over the Trojans (1-3).
It was Marion coach Tim Smith’s first career win.
Tanner Tate rushed for 113 yards on 25 carries for Marion, while teammate Bradley Thomas had a 96-yard interception return for a touchdown.
John Battle 0 7 0 0 — 7
Marion 0 0 7 2 — 9
JB—Blaylock 2 run (Farley kick)
Marn—Thomas 96 run (Hannula kick)
Marn—QB fumbled ball out of end zone after Pruitt sack
Galax 51, Rural Retreat 14
GALAX — Quarterback Cole Pickett hooked up with Zach Johnson for five TD passes as the Maroon Tide (4-0) beat the Indians.
Pickett completed 13 of 27 passes for 209 yards and also ran for a TD for Galax, which is the No. 7 team in Timesland. Johnson caught seven passes for 132 yards.
Dorian Delp had an 80-yard TD run for Rural Retreat (2-2).
Rural Retreat 7 0 0 7 — 14
Galax 14 17 13 7 — 51
Gal—Johnson 21 pass from Pickett (Ortiz kick)
Gal—Johnson 4 pass from Pickett (Ortiz kick)
RR—Delp 80 run (Brewer kick)
Gal—FG Ortiz 21
Gal—Beeman 2 run (Ortiz kick)
Gal—Johnson 27 pass from Pickett (Ortiz kick)
Gal—Johnson 26 pass from Pickett (kick failed)
Gal—Pickett 2 run (Ortiz kick)
Gal—Johnson 35 pass from Pickett (Gallardo kick)
RR—O’Neil 7 run (Brewer kick)
Patrick County 28, North Stokes (N.C.) 14
DANBURY, N.C. — Dae’Shawn Penn rushed for 284 yards and three touchdowns in 28 carries to lead the Cougars (2-2) to an interstate win over the Vikings (3-2).
Carson Merriman ran for 62 yards and one TD on 12 carries for the Cougars, who ran for a total of 461 yards.
Chris Drewery and Wyatt Argo each picked off a pass for Patrick County.
Patrick County 7 7 7 7 — 28
North Stokes (N.C.) 14 0 0 0 — 14
NStok— Oerter 7 pass from Cone (Heath kick)
PatCo—Penn 45 run (Morse kick)
NStok—Murray 6 run (Heath kick)
PatCo—Penn 52 run (Morse kick)
PatCo—Penn 13 run (Morse kick)
PatCo—Merriman 2 run (Morse kick)
BOYS SOCCER
NONDISTRICT
SWVa Home School 4, Grace Christian 3
Ian Rich scored two goals and had one assist, and Gabe Campbell and Zach Henderson each scored a goal and had one assist for the Conquerors (10-2).
The Warriors also got goals from Noah Bussiere, Jack Cullom and Wil Cullom. Keeper Josiah Mallory made 13 saves.
VOLLEYBALL
BLUE RIDGE CONFERENCE
Roanoke Catholic def. Carlisle 25-17, 25-18, 25-10
MARTINSVILLE — Alex Nance knocked down 10 kills, Maggie Clark nine and Isabella Myers added eight kills as the Celtics knocked off the host Chiefs.
