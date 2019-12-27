MAX MEADOWS — Siler Watson scored 24 points and Kolton Sutphin added 17 points and eight assists as the Fort Chiswell rode an 18-point halftime lead to down Galax 68-40 on Friday in the First Community Bank Christmas Tournament, which the Pioneers are hosting.
Galax was led by Josh Brown, Cameron Cruise and Kolton Keatley with eight points each.
GALAX (1-1)
Bagley 1, Beamon 6, Z. Bevins 2, X. Bevins 6, Brown 8, Cruise 8, Keatley 8
FORT CHISWELL (6-0)
Watson 24, Sutphin 17, Coffey 2, VanDyne 4, Williams 4, Crocket 5, McHone 5, Gravely 6.
Galax 14 8 14 7 — 40
Fort Chiswell 14 23 20 11 — 68
3-point goals — Galax 5 (Cruise 2, Keatley 2, X. Bevins) Fort Chiswell 3 (Sutphin 3).
Boys basketball
TOURNAMENTS
Radford 58, Abingdon 53
MAX MEADOWS — Cam Cormany scored 22 points for the Bobcats, who withstood a late Falcons rally to take the win at the Fort Chiswell Christmas Tournament.
Alex Kanipe scored 12 points, Jackson McManus added 10 and Jonathan Woods pulled down 12 rebounds for Radford, which will face Auburn in the semifinals.
Chase Hungate led Abingdon with 19 points, 14 of which came in the final quarter. Jake O’Quinn also score 13 points for the Falcons.
ABINGDON (4-1)
Boggs 6, Thacker 4, O’Quinn 13, Hungate 19, R. Carter 4, Henry 4, H. Carter 2, Odle 1.
RADFORD (3-0)
Tanner 4, Cormany 22, Rupe 2, McManus 10, Wesley 7, Kanipe 12, Woods 1.
Abingdon 14 5 10 24 — 53
Radford 18 15 11 14 — 58
3-point goals — Abingdon 7 (Hungate 4, O’Quinn 3), Radford 7 (Cormany 3, McManus 2, Kanipe 2).
Auburn 79, Johnson County (Tenn.) 38
MAX MEADOWS — Ethan Millirons knocked down five 3-pointers on his way to 27 points as the Eagles blew past the Longhorns at the Fort Chiswell Community Bank Christmas Tournament.
Micah Sutphin and Daniel Brotherton each added 11 points for Auburn.
Johnson County was led by Trevor Gentry with 13 points and Zack Parson with 10 points.
JOHNSON COUNTY
Ward 8, Greer 5, Zack Parson 10, Trevor Gentry 13, Lawson 2.
AUBURN (3-4)
Underwood 6, Lawrence 1, Micah Sutphin 11, Ethan Millirons 27, Akers 3, Daniel Brotherton 11, Reece 7, Marshall 8, Royal 5.
Johnson County 11 14 8 5 — 38
Auburn 27 20 21 11 — 79
3-point goals — Johnson County 2 (Ward 2), Auburn 6 (Millirons 5, Sutphin).
Buffalo Gap 62, James River 58, OT
SWOOPE — Andrew Weatherman hit a 3-pointer with 10 seconds remaining in regulation to cap the comeback from a nine-point deficit with four minutes to play to force the extra period and the host Bison came away with an overtime win in the Buffalo Gap Invitational.
Blake Holden led Gap with 17 points, Weston Smith had 16 points and Weatherman chipped in 15.
Ryan Steger led all scorers with 27 points and Isaiah Moran added 10 for the Knights.
JAMES RIVER (1-6)
Steger 27, Bowman 3, Andrews 3, Moran 10, Alderson 7, Braun 4, Clevenger 6
BUFFALO GAP
Lawrence 3, Bowers 4, Weatherman 15, Holden 17, Rivenburg 4, Lyle 4, Smith 16
James River 15 13 13 9 8 — 58
Buffalo Gap 5 15 13 17 12 — 62
3-point goals - James River 3 (Steger 2, Andrews), Buffalo Gap 3 (Weatherman 2, Smith).
Girls basketball
TOURNAMENTS
St. Anne’s-Belfield 50, Pulaski County 41
HAMPTON — Kymora Johnson scored 13 points to lead the Saints as they outscored the Cougars 18-5 in the second quarter to earn the victory on the second day of the Boo Williams Tournament.
Maddie Ratcliff led Pulaski County with 10 points.
PULASKI COUNTY (3-4)
Fleenor 9, Akers 6, Ratcliff 10, Ke. Secrist 6, Blankenship 4, Walson 6
ST. ANNE’S-BELFIELD
Lewis 2, Steppe 4, Branch 7, Cullen 2, Rice 3, Kymora Johnson 13, Bennett 5, Hull 5, Vick 9.
Pulaski County 9 5 16 11 — 41
STAB 12 18 10 10 — 50
3-point goals — Pulaski County 4 (Ke. Secrist 2, Fleenor, Ratcliff), St. Anne’s-Belfield 4 (Rice, Johnson, Hull, Vick).
West Wilkes (N.C.) 56, Grayson County 27
SPARTA, N.C. — Kacie Shaffner netted 16 points as the Blue Devils fell to the Blackhawks, from Miller Creek, North Carolina in the Alleghany Christmas Invitational.
Carson Ledford scored a game-high 18 points for West Wilkes.
GRAYSON COUNTY
S. Pope 4, Brown 3, Reeves 2, Shaffner 16, Bennett 2
WEST WILKES
Wilcox 4, Childress 9, Stanley 8, McPherson 4, Clonch 5, Triplett 8, Ledford 18
Grayson County 2 17 4 4 — 27
West Wilkes 12 14 19 11 — 56
3-point goals — Grayson County 1 (Reeves) West Wilkes 1 (Childress).
Faith Christian 46, George Washington 33
DANVILLE — Catherine Kagey dropped in 19 points and Kateleigh Wampler added 12 as the Warriors topped the Eagles in the Harry Johnson Holiday Classic.
Nyasia Lanier led the Eagles with 10 points.
FAITH CHRISTIAN (7-0)
Wampler 12, C. Kagey 19, M. Kaqey 9, Carmouche 2, Williams 2, Crosby 2
GEORGE WASHINGTON (0-9)
Darden 7, Blackwell 5, Saunders 1, Giggetts 2, Brooks 8, Lanier 10
Faith Christian 9 11 16 10 — 46
George Washington 13 3 8 9 — 33
3-point goals — Faith Christian 3 (Wampler 2, K. Kagey) George Washington (Darden).
Alleghany (N.C.) 67, Rural Retreat 49
SPARTA, N.C. — Abigail Keesling scored a game-high 28 points to lead the Trojans past the Indians at the Alleghany Christmas Invitaitonal.
Madison Brown knocked down four 3-pointers en route to 14 points for Alleghany.
Michaela Fiscus led Rural Retreat with 15 points and Delaney Trivitt added 14 in the loss.
RURAL RETREAT (4-4)
Ma. Fiscus 9, Mi. Fiscus 15, Trivitt 14, Nowers 7, Miller 2, Evans 2.
ALLEGHANY (N.C.)
Allen 8, Rite 9, Hawks 8, Abigail Keesling 28, Madison Brown 14
Rural Retreat 11 19 5 14 — 49
Alleghany (N.C.) 16 10 10 31 — 67
3-point goals — Rural Retreat 4 9Ma. Fiscus 2, Mi. Fiscus 2), Alleghany (N.C.) 5 (Brown 4, Rite).
JV — Rural Retreat won 40-24.
State Line Homeschool 42, Fort Chiswell 40, OT
EMORY — Beth Clark hit the game-winning jumper with three seconds remaining in overtime as the Rush topped the Pioneers in a game played at Emory & Henry.
Lindsey Neal scored a game-high 14 points and Rebecca Clark chipped in 10 for State Line.
Fort Chiswell was led by Ashley Roark with nine points.
FORT CHISWELL (1-5)
Roark 9, Smith 8, Watson 6, Musik 6, Goforth 5, King 4
STATE LINE HOMESCHOOL
L. Neal 14, R. Clark 10, A. Clark 9, B. Clark 4, N. Neal 4
Fort Chiswell 14 10 6 7 3 — 40
State Line 7 13 13 4 5 — 42
3-point goals — Fort Chiswell 5 (Musik 2, Smith, Goforth, Roark) State Line 2 (R. Clark 2).
