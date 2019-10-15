PEARISBURG — Haylee Dalton produced 30 kills and Kenzee Dalton dished out 38 assists as Floyd County downed Giles in four sets in a Three Rivers District volleyball matchup between two of the district’s best squads.
It was the Spartans’ first district loss of the season.
The scores were 25-21, 25-19, 21-25, 25-19
Jaycee Dalton added 12 kills and Madi Ramey contributed 25 digs for Floyd County (15-3, 6-2).
Giles (15-3, 6-1) was led by Hannah Steele with 18 kills, Emma Claytor with 15 kills, Allyssa Pennington with 34 assists and Jillian Midkiff with 28 digs.
VOLLEYBALL
BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT
Franklin County def. William Fleming 25-8, 25-6, 25-6
Courtney Bryant finished with 17 kills, and Lauren Stone added 11 assists for the Eagles.
Emma Chaudet also finished with 12 digs for Franklin County (11-10, 6-3).
Dianna Richardson had four kills and five digs, Brianna Waldron added two kills and 12 digs, and Haley Schrader finished with one kill, five assists, and four digs for William Fleming (4-15, 1-8).
William Byrd def. Staunton River 25-9, 25-16, 25-18
MONETA — Allison Stoehr knocked down 18 kills and two aces and Mattie Andrews had nine kills, three aces, three blocks and four digs to pace the Terriers.
Also for William Byrd, Grayce Dantzler posted four aces and 14 digs, and Kasey McKee added three kills, three blocks and four digs.
The Golden Eagles were led by Audrey Barnes with four kills and 10 digs, Nikolette Paxton with eight assists, four blocks and four digs and Hollie Creasey with two kills, two blocks and five digs.
Lord Botetourt def. Northside 25-14, 25-21, 25-9
Miette Veldman led the Cavaliers with 19 kills, four aces and 12 digs against the Vikings.
Also for Botetourt, Jordyn Kepler finished with 42 assists, Taylor Robertson added seven kills, two aces, and eight digs, and Ryanna Clark knocked down 11 kills and two aces.
Kyleen Draper finished with three kills, nine assists, and eight digs for the Vikings, and Abigail Hodges added three kills, seven assists, and four digs. Tracey Hueston had eight kills and a block.
RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT
Blacksburg def. Salem 25-12, 25-13, 25-14
BLACKSBURG — The Bruins defeated the Spartans in a River Ridge District match.
For Salem, Maddie Hall finished with six kills and three digs, Annika Bryan had three kills, and Brooke Baxley added two assists and eight digs.
Sybella Work added five assists and four digs for Salem (6-12).
Hidden Valley def. Pulaski County 25-13, 25-14, 26-24
Frannie Sine recorded 12 kills and five aces, and Cam Davenport added 11 kills and three blocks for the Titans.
Faith Mitchell dished out 26 assists to go with seven aces and Amber Assaid notched three aces and 15 digs for Hidden Valley (17-4, 8-2).
Pulaski County (7-10, 4-5) was led by Skylar Burton with seven kills, Haleigh Brown with 17 assists and Ericka Snell with nine digs.
Patrick Henry def. Cave Spring 15-25, 25-15, 25-21, 25-13
Megan Doyle led the Patriots with 13 kills, four aces, and 12 digs against the Knights.
Marella Hudson finished with 14 kills, two aces, and 13 digs, Bryanna Penn added seven kills, and Callie Harris had five kills and five blocks for Patrick Henry (16-7, 7-3).
THREE RIVERS DISTRICT
Carroll County def. Glenvar 29-31, 25-17, 23-25, 25-20, 15-9
HILLSVILLE — Cassidy Lawson registered 17 kills and Madison Stockner chipped in 11 kills as the Cavaliers outlasted the Highlanders.
Hannah Spangler doled out 51 assists and Haley Spangler contributed 33 digs for Carroll County (13-3, 5-1).
Sara McIlwain led Glenvar (5-10, 2-5) with nine kills, Caroline Craig served up six aces and Jenna Hux notched 36 digs.
SEMINOLE DISTRICT
Liberty def. E.C. Glass 25-12, 27-25, 25-21
BEDFORD — Katie Vaughan led Liberty with 10 kills, two aces, two blocks, and six digs against the Hilltoppers.
Fiona Taylor finished with nine kills and two blocks, Katherine Thompson added eight kills and two blocks, and Maria Young finished with eight kills and 23 assists for Liberty (16-4, 8-3).
Jefferson Forest def. Amherst County 25-20, 25-9, 25-17
AMHERST — Sydney Strain put down 14 kills and served up three aces, while Hailee Blankenship added 11 kills and Heather Forton dished out 32 assists in the Cavaliers’(14-6, 10-1) win over the Lancers.
VALLEY DISTRICT
Rockbridge County def. Turner Ashby 25-12, 25-10, 25-13
LEXINGTON — Jayden Clemmer recorded 12 kills, and 13 digs, including No. 1,000 of her career, for the Wildcats.
Graceon Armstrong finished with 18 kills, three blocks and seven digs, Meredith Lawhorne added three aces and six digs, Krissy Whitesell had 34 assists, and Emma Lawson finished with 20 digs for Rockbridge County (20-3).
PIEDMONT DISTRICT
Bassett def. Halifax County 25-14, 25-13, 25-21
SOUTH BOSTON — Allie Laine had 13 kills, four aces and six blocks, Sydney Martin recorded 28 assists and four aces and Megan Scott added six kills and three blocks to lead the Bengals over the Comets.
SOUTHWEST DISTRICT
Virginia High def. Marion 25-16, 25-10, 25-21
MARION — Dianna Spence had 11 kills and two blocks and Camden Jones added 20 digs and five kills to lead the Bearcats.
The Scarlet Hurricane got six kills and one block from Audrey Moss, six digs from Kaylee Poston and three kills from Kaylee Holbrook.
BLUE RIDGE CONFERENCE
Eastern Mennonite def. Roanoke Catholic 25-11, 25-15, 25-14
HARRISONBURG — Adrienne Cline recorded 15 kills and eight aces and Karla Hostetter dished out 29 assists as the Flames swept the Celtics.
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT
Auburn def. George Wythe 25-18, 25-13, 21-25, 25-10
RINER — Allyson Martin knocked down 19 kills, and Jaylin Shepherd added 11 kills, four aces and 12 digs to lead the Eagles (20-2).
Auburn also got eight kills from Ady Huff and five kills, five aces and two digs from Rachel Harding.
The Maroons (12-10) were led by Nina Dillow with four kills, 11 blocks and 14 digs, Marisa Turpin with eight kills and 15 digs and Meleah Kirtner with four kills and five digs.
Galax def. Bland County 25-17, 25-15, 25-17
GALAX — Saige Leonard recorded 11 kills and two aces, and Kendall Sturgill distributed 22 assists to go with a pair of aces as the Maroon Tide dispatched the Bears.
Shalaya Foxx added five kills and two blocks for Galax (11-9, 3-4).
Bland County (5-12, 0-8) was led by McKenzie Tindall with three aces, Anna Pauley with eight assists and Alexis Arnold with 10 digs.
Grayson County def. Fort Chiswell 13-25, 25-23, 25-18, 25-17
MAX MEADOWS — Jacie Bennett finished with 20 kills and two blocks, Hannah Halsey added on eight kills, Chelsea Wilson had 17 assists and 10 digs, and Kristen Brown finished with 16 assists and three aces for Grayson County (14-2).
For Fort Chiswell (3-14, 2-6), Sarah Stephens finished with seven kills, five aces, and 10 digs, Karlynn Goforth added on seven kills, 35 assists, two aces, and six digs, and Bailey Watson knocked down 12 kills, two aces and 20 digs.
HOGOHEEGEE DISTRICT
Rural Retreat def. Chilhowie 25-21, 25-11, 18-25, 25-22
RURAL RETREAT — Lindsey Stone finished with two kills, 35 assists, three aces, and 10 digs, and Abby Musser added 21 kills, 21 digs, and one block for Rural Retreat.
Alexis Ryan finished with 10 kills and 16 digs for the Indians.
Caitlin Pierce had seven kills and 18 digs, Lakken Hanshew added four kills and nine blocks, and Mari Boardwine finished with six kills, two blocks, and five digs for Chilhowie.
PIONEER DISTRICT
Craig County def. Parry McCluer 25-21, 25-12, 25-19
NEW CASTLE — Nicole Austin had 10 kills, two aces, and two blocks to lead the Rockets over the Fighting Blues.
Haleigh Smith finished with nine kills and seven aces, Jaci McAlwee added 11 kills, and Kaylee Stroop had 33 assists for Craig County (11-4, 8-2).
Kennedi Burton had five kills and one ace, and Jordan Dawson finished with four kills and an ace for Parry McCluer.
Eastern Montgomery def. Narrows 25-23, 22-25, 25-23, 25-20
NARROWS — Idara Rakes compiled 25 kills and three aces and Abagail Raines dished out 38 assists as the Mustangs took down the Green Wave. Morgan Banhken added four kills and four aces for Eastern Montgomery (4-12, 3-5).
Narrows (7-13, 5-4) was led by Mya Robertson with seven kills, Emma Spencer with five kills and six blocks and Cristin Blaker with 16 assists.
BOYS SOCCER
VIRGINIA INDEPENDENT CONFERENCE
North Cross 3, Eastern Mennonite 1
HARRISONBURG — Geist Pollock scored two goals to lead visiting North Cross over Eastern Mennonite.
The Raiders (12-4-1, 7-1-1) also got a goal from Will Martin.
The Flames fell to 6-8-1, 3-5-1.
