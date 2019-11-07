NARROWS — Haylee Dalton recorded 27 kills, including her 1,000th career kill, as Floyd County outlasted top-seeded Giles in five sets to win their Region 2C volleyball tournament semifinal at Narrows High School on Thursday.
The victory also clinched a spot in the Class 2 state volleyball tournament for the Buffaloes (22-3).
Jaycee Dalton added 23 kills and 16 digs and Kenzee Dalton doled out 45 assists for Floyd County (22-3).
Giles finished 21-4.
The scores were 21-25, 25-22, 25-19, 23-25 and 15-12
Floyd County’s opponent in the region final will be sixth-seeded Radford, which scored a three-set win over Appomattox County at Brookville High School to earn the region’s other state berth.
Those scores were 30-28, 25-15 and 25-21.
Kara Armentrout put down 17 kills and Trinity Adams dished out 32 assists for the Bobcats. Laney Cline also pitched in with nine kills for Radford (15-8).
Volleyball
REGION 5D
North Stafford def. Patrick Henry 25-17, 25-17, 25-7
STAFFORD — Anna Dandridge had eight kills and two blocks, Daphne Thompson recorded 16 assists and two aces and Jordan Fitchett added 12 digs as the Patriots fell to the Wolverines in the Region 5D semifinals.
Patrick Henry finished its season with a 18-10 record.
REGION 4D
Jefferson Forest def. E.C. Glass 25-12, 25-18, 25-17
FOREST — Hailee Blankenship knocked down 14 kills and one ace, along with posting eight digs, and Heather Forton had 29 assists, three kills and 10 digs to lead the Cavaliers (19-7) over the No. 3 seed Hilltoppers.
Forest also got six kills from Stacy Gallahan and Sydney Strain and five kills from Alex McCray.
REGION 1C
George Wythe def. Covington 25-20, 27-25, 25-18
COVINGTON — Marissa Turpin had 13 kills, six aces, two blocks and nine digs, Nina Dillow recorded nine kills, two aces, six blocks and 11 digs, and Karrah James added 18 assists, six aces, one kill, one block and four digs as the Maroons (17-13) advanced to the Region 1C championship and also qualified for the state tournament.
The Cougars (18-9) got 15 kills from Katie Woodward, 30 digs from Reese Myers, 13 assists and five kills from Aubrey Brown, and nine kills from Cristi Persinger.
Auburn def. Craig County 25-11, 25-15, 25-12
RINER — Allyson Martin knocked down 10 kills and Jaylin Shepherd added nine kills, two aces and six digs as the Eagles (27-2) advanced to host George Wythe in Tuesday’s Region 1C championship and also gained a berth in the state tournament.
Also for Auburn, Rachel Harding had six kills and four digs and Tori Boyd had 19 digs and one ace.
The Rockets (18-5) were led by Haleigh Smith with seven kills, Jaci McAlwee with six kills and Kaylee Stroop with 13 assists.
Cross Country
REGION 5D
PH boys, girls each qualify two runners for state meet
EARLYSVILLE — Patrick Henry’s Charles Murphy placed third in the boys race and was joined by Patriots teammate Riley Kerr as a state qualifier in the Region 5D cross country meet at Panorama Farms.
Albemarle’s Will Mackenzie won the individual title in 16 minutes, 10.5 seconds to lead his team to the overall championship.
PH qualified two runners for the girls state meet: 10th-place Aylin Yiribesoglu and 17th-place Alice Sherman.
Albemarle also won the girls team title.
Patrick Henry placed fourth in both races, one spot out of qualifying for the state meet as a team.
At Panorama Farms, Earlysville
Boys team scores
1. y-Albemarle (Alb) 29, 2. x-Stafford (Staf) 59, 3. y-North Stafford (NS) 90, 4. Patrick Henry (PH) 93, 5. Harrisonburg (Hbg) 99, 6. Mountain View (MV) 136, 7. Brooke Point (BP) 200.
Boys results
1. Will Mackenzie (Alb) 16:10.5, 2. Justin Polcha (Staf) 16:11.2, 3. y-Charles Murphy (PH) 16:33.3, 4. J.D. MacKnight (Alb) 16:35.1, 5. Stephen Smith (Alb) 16:44.9, 6. y-David Beck (Hbg) 16:47.3, 7. Nathan Notgrass (Staf) 16:47.5, 8. Harris Naseh (Alb) 16:48.4, 9. Noah LeCain (NS) 16:57.6, 10. y- Craig Swain (MV) 17:15.5, 11. Jake Hartogensis (Alb) 17:16.0, 12. y-Riley Kerr (PH) 17:22.3, 13. Brett Harris (Alb) 17:22.9, 14. Ben Putka (Staf) 17:25.6, 15. Jacob Polcha (Staf) 17:28.7.
Girls team scores
1. Albemarle 21, 2. Mountain View 58, 3. Stafford 71, 4. Patrick Henry 120, 5. North Stafford 137, 6. Brooke Point 154, 7. Harrisonburg 169.
Girls results
1. Arianna DeBoer (Alb) 19:00.5, 2. Emma Wunderly (MV) 19:30.4, 3. Madelyne Zarzyski (Alb) 20:29.8, 4. Olivia St. Amand (Alb) 20:31.5, 5. Helena Ramirez (MV) 20:52.0, 6. Hanna Guyton (Alb) 20:58.6, 7. Madeline Kronebusch (Alb) 21:00.8, 8. y-Kate Kirwan (Hbg) 21:07.1, 9. Greta Lambert (Staf) 21:09.9, 10. y-Aylin Yiribesoglu (PH) 21:12.3, 11. Naomi Dausman (MV) 21:12.8, 12. y-Hailey Smith (NS) 21:15.6, 13. Zoi Betties (Staf) 21:18.5, 14. Abby Murphy (Alb) 21:19.6, 15. Norah Sutton (Staf) 21:21.7
Also: 17. y-Alice Sherman (PH) 21:44.4, 22. Katherine Craig (NS) 22:08.7.
x-team qualifier for VHSL Class 5 meet.
y-individual qualifier for VHSL Class 5 meet.
VISAA DIVISION II STATE MEET
Roanoke Catholic boys, girls take 2nd; Danny Connelly also 2nd
MECHANICSVILLE — Roanoke Catholic boys and girls both recorded second-place finishes in the VISAA Division II state cross country meet at Pole Green Park.
Catholic senior Danny Connelly led the Celtics to the runner-up spot by finishing second to state champion Daniel O’Brien of Virginia Episcopal, who ran the 3.1-mile course in 15 minutes, 11 seconds. Connelly came in at 15:51.
Ryan Connelly, an eight-grader, was 14th, and Patrick Daly, helped North Cross to an eight-place finish in the 34-team field with a 15th-place finish.
Catholic’s girls were led by Carolyn Connelly’s 17th-place finish. Veritas won the team title with all five of its runners finishing in the top 25.
Top 10 boys
1. Virginia Episcopal (VES) 79, 2. Roanoke Catholic (RC) 125, 3. Peninsula Catholic (PC) 134, 4. Trinity Christian (TC) 164, 5. Vertas (V) 199, 6. Hampton Roads Academy (HRA) 216, 7. Isle of Wight (IW) 254, 8. North Cross (NC) 9. Tandem Freiends (TF) 296, 10. Fredericksburg Academy (FA) 344.
Top 15 individuals:
1. Daniel O’Brien (VES) 15 minutes, 11 seconds, 2. Daniel Connelly (RC) 15:51, 3. Mason Love (TF) 15:59, 4. Row Sterne (VES) 16:42, 5. Haden VonCanon (V) 16:54, 6. Jack Powell (IW) 16:55, 7. Trent Sivils (StoneBridge) 17:00, 8. Louka Fetter (Greenbrier Ch.) 17:06, 9. Nathan Stevenson (TF) 17:07, 10. Ryan Houlihan (PC) 17:08, 11. G. Rose (Fishburn Mil.) 17:10, 12. Daniel Hanna (Trinity Christian) 17:11, 13. Jack Warner (PC) 17:14, 14. Ryan Connelly (RC) 17:15, 15. Patrick Daly (NC) 17:16.
Top 5 girls team scores
1. Veritas 75, 2. Roanoke Catholic 141, 3. Covenant (Cov) 159, 4. Nansemond-Suffolk (N-S) 189, 5. Isle of Wight 192.
Top 5 individuals
1. Hope Frost (StoneBrige) 18:58, 2. Reese Dalton (Cov) 19:15, 3. Reagan Gilman (V) 19:25, 4. Kaelyn Hooker (IW) 20:03, 5. Lana O’Flynn (V) 20:10. ALSO: 17. Carolyn Connelly (RC) 21:11; 29. Maggie Forest (RC) 21:58.
football
Graham 46, Marion 7
MARION — Devin Lester threw two touchdown passes and ran an interception back for a third score as the G-Men had no trouble with the host Scarlet Hurricanes.
Treveese Booker ran for two first-quarter touchdowns and the defense recorded two safeties for Graham (8-2).
Zachary Richardson scored the lone touchdown for Marion (3-7) with an 11-yard scamper in the fourth quarter.
Marion 0 0 0 7 — 7
Graham 44 2 0 0 — 46
Grah—Booker 47 run (J. Dales kick)
Grah—Booker 2 run (J. Dales kick)
Grah—Lester 53 INT return (J. Dales kick)
Grah—Safety
Grah—Turner 23 pass from Lester (J. Dales kick)
Grah—Ray 12 pass from Lester (J. Dales kick)
Grah—Dales 4 pass sfrom Blevins (J. Dales kick)
Grah—Safety
Marn—Richardson 11 run (Richardson kick)
