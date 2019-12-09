RINER — Mitchell Thompson and freshman Caiden Swortzel scored 23 points apiece Monday and Floyd County overcame a 14-point first-quarter deficit to post an 85-81 nondistrict victory over Auburn.
Tanyan Sutphin added 16 points and Dylan Bond scored 11 for the Buffaloes.
Ethan Millirons returned from injury to score a game-high 28 points in his first game of the season for Auburn. Michael Royal added 23 for the Eagles.
FLOYD COUNTY (2-0)
T. Sutphin 16, Thompson 23, Bond 11, Brewer 4, Banks 8, Swortzel 23.
AUBURN (1-2)
Underwood 7, Sutphin 5, Millirons 28, Brotherton 4, Marshall 4, Perkins 10, Michael Royal 23.
Floyd County 8 29 24 24 — 85
Auburn 22 20 14 25 — 81
3-point goals – Floyd County 8 (Thompson 4, T.Sutphin 2, Bond 2), Auburn 9 (Millirons 4, Perkins 2, Underwood, Sutphin, Royal).
JV — Floyd County.
BOYS BASKETBALL
NONDISTRICT
Northside 72, Salem 66
Jordan Wooden scored 19 points and had 14 rebounds as the Vikings bounced back from last week’s loss to Martinsville with a home win over the Spartans.
Sophomore Ayrion Journiette scored 17 points for the Vikings (2-1).
Sydney Webb added 11 points for Northside.
Ethan English scored 19 points, and Alex Blanchard added 17 for the Spartans (1-1)
SALEM (1-1)
Blanchard 17, English 19, Staples 9, Blankenship 11, Conner 2, Dawyot 8.
NORTHSIDE (2-1)
Journiette 17, Wooden 19, Slash 5, Webb 11, Foley 11, Leftwich 3, Gates 2, Horton 4.
Salem 15 22 11 18 — 66
Northside 17 22 15 18 — 72
3-point goals — Salem 7, (Staples 2, Blankenship 2, Dawyot 2, Blanchard), Northside 3, (Wooden, Foley, Leftwich).
JV — Northside won 58-23.
Cave Spring 92, Glenvar 63
Reed Pendleton broke loose for 22 points and the visiting Knights put up a 28-point third quarter in a road win over the Highlanders.
Parker Huffman had 17 points, while Adnan Jasarevic had 16 and Jalen Buster scored 12 for Cave Spring (2-0).
Avery Alexander hit five 3-pointers and scored 17 points for Glenvar (1-2).
CAVE SPRING (2-0)
Buster 12, Duncan 2, Jasarevic 16, Cooper 8, Pendleton 22, Bishop 6, Huffman 17, Cagle 6, Tozier 3.
GLENVAR (1-2)
Puig 2, Barber 11, Johnson 9, Avery Alexander 17, Burwell 1, Housh 10, Akers 3, Aiden Alexander 2, Ball 8.
Cave Spring 19 22 28 24 — 92
Glenvar 15 16 18 14 — 63
3-point goals – 10 (Jasarevic 3, Buster 2, Pendleton 2, Bishop 2, Tozier), Glenvar 7 (Avery Alexander 5, Johnson, Akers).
Lord Botetourt 68, Alleghany 54
DALEVILLE — Conner Tilley scored 16 points, including four 3-pointers, as the Cavaliers opened their season despite the absence of several players still with the school’s football team.
Dylan Salvi added 12 points for Lord Botetourt.
Jason Easton scored 17 points, and Corey Easton added 13 points for the Mountaineers.
ALLEGHANY (2-2)
Hensley 7, Broughman 2, C.Easton 13, Pinkston 6, J.Easton 17, Mitchell 6, Marshall 3.
LORD BOTETOURT (1-0)
Bramblett 9, Salvi 12, Selkirk 7, Oliver 5, Hale 8, Compton 8, Tilley 16, Prince 8.
Alleghany 14 14 19 7 — 54
Lord Botetourt 21 16 14 17 — 68
3-point goals — Alleghany 6, (Hensley, C. Easton 2, J. Easton 3), Lord Botetourt 10, (Bramblett 3, Salvi 2, Hale, Tilley 4).
JV - Lord Botetourt won, 64-31.
Hidden Valley 46, Franklin County 41
ROCKY MOUNT — Jacob Nichols netted 13 points, Kelly Mitchell scored 11 points and Grayson Carroll added 10 and the Titans (2-1) had an 18-10 second quarter which proved to be the difference in the game.
The Eagles (0-3) were led by Hunter Cannaday who scored a game-high 14 points and Tyshaun Ziegler with 11.
HIDDEN VALLEY (2-1)
Nichols 13, Mitchell 11, Carroll 10, Stegall 2, Singh 8, Smiley 2
FRANKLIN COUNTY (0-3)
Cannaday 14, Ziegler 11, Luckett 2, Witcher 6, Elliott 4, Hudson 2, Law 2
Hidden Valley 8 18 6 14 — 46
Franklin County 10 10 10 11 — 41
3-point goals — Hidden Valley 3 (Nichols 3), Franklin County 5 (Cannaday 3, Ziegler, Witcher)
JV - Franklin County won 52-35.
Blacksburg 62, Giles 38
BLACKSBURG — The Bruins jumped out to an early 21-3 first quarter lead and cruised to a win over the Spartans.
Brian Mitchell led Blacksburg with nine points.
Preston Whitlock led Giles with nine.
GILES (0-2)
Williams 3, Hamlin 5, Whitehead 2, Simmons 2, Duncan 6, Whitlock 9, Ratcliff 5, Dunford 6.
BLACKSBURG (3-0)
Gholston 7, Mitchell 9, Stanaland 6, Spennacchio-Parker 3, Goforth 6, Babcock 4, Epperley 3, Huff 5, Joyce 4, Reinhardt 4, Miller 3, Vice 8.
Giles 3 11 10 14 — 38
Blacksburg 21 13 16 12 — 62
3-point goals — Giles 4 (Williams, Duncan, Hamlin, Whitlock) Blacksburg 4 (Gholston, Babcock, Epperley, Huff).
JV — Blacksburg won 67-16.
Fort Chiswell 60, Carroll County 50
HILLSVILLE — Kolton Sutphin knocked down a game-high 19 points and Siler Watson added 18 as the Pioneers (3-0) started the game with a 10-0 run to come away with a nondistrict win.
Ryan Phillips led the Cavaliers (2-1) with 12 points.
FORT CHISWELL (3-0)
Sutphin 19, Watson 18, McHone 5, Gravely 4, Dunford 2, King 3, Williams 9
CARROLL COUNTY (2-1)
Phillips 12, Herman 6, Beamer 5, Johnson 5, Motley 1, Hull 9, Burcham 4, Marshall 3, Reitzel 2, Dalton 3.
Fort Chiswell 12 18 12 18 — 60
Carroll County 11 13 12 14 — 50
3-point goals — Fort Chiswell 5 (Sutphin 3, McHone, Watson) Carroll County 6 (Hull 2, Herman 2, Beamer, Johnson, Marshall).
JV — Fort Chiswell won 61-59.
Parry McCluer 55, Timberlake Chr. 34
BUENA VISTA — Will Dunlap scored 16 points and 16 rebounds as the Fighting Blues topped the Tornadoes.
Talen Roberts added 11 points, including two 3-pointers for Parry McCluer (3-0)
Tucker Shrewsbury scored 10 points, including two 3-pointers for the Tornadoes.
TIMBERLAKE CHRISTIAN (3-2)
Shrewsbury 10, Bleadsoe 6, Burrill 8, Colbert 7, Walker 3.
PARRY McCLUER (3-0)
Parry 1, Moore 5, St.Clair-Helm 1, Roberts 11, Wade 2, Dunlap 16, Hamilton 16, Snider 3.
Timberlake Christian 9 7 5 13 — 34
Parry McCluer 10 11 11 23 — 55
3-point goals — Parry McCluer 6, (Dunlap 2, Roberts 2, Moore, Hamilton), Timberlake Christian 4, (Shrewsbury 2, Burrill, Bledsoe).
JV — Parry McCluer won, 48-39.
SEMINOLE DISTRICT
Jeff. Forest 59, Liberty Christian 50
FOREST — Caleb Eckart led a balanced lineup as the Cavaliers overcame poor free throw shooting to hold on for a win over the Bulldogs.
Jalen Leftwich led LCA with 14 points. Conner Hartless added 11.
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN (1-2, 1-1)
Hartless 11, Bohrnstedt 10, Leftwich 14, Hildebrand 10, Clay 2, Smith 3.
JEFFERSON FOREST (2-1, 2-0)
Hogsed 9, Eberhart 8, Eckart 15, Stanley 3, Johnson 6, Gage 6, Peters 6, Isenhour 6.
Liberty Christian 11 4 8 17 — 50
Jefferson Forest 16 10 15 18 — 59
3-point goals — Liberty Christian 4 (Bohrnstedt 2, Hartless, Smith), Jefferson Forest 5 (Gage 2, Johnson 2, Stanley).
JV – Liberty Christian won 36-21.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
NONDISTRICT
Salem 54, Northside 52
Abbie Baker scored 15 points and Kennedy Scales added 12 as the Spartans edged the Vikings.
Sam Mitchem added 10 points for Salem.
Samantha Johnson scored 15 points for the Vikings.
NORTHSIDE (1-3)
Emily Smith 9, Johnson 15, Saunders 8, Brown 9, Gates 2, Hicks 7, Golding 2
SALEM (2-1)
K. Scales 12, T. Scales 2, Robtison 1, Hill 6, Hall 2, Moran 6, Baker 15, Mitchem 10
Northside 12 11 16 13 — 52
Salem 12 18 12 12 — 54
3-point goals — Northside 7, (Smith 3, Saunders 3, Johnson, Hicks), Salem 2, (K. Scales, Hill)
JV - Salem won, 54-13.
Franklin County 59, Hidden Valley 32
Mya Buzzard scored a game-high 24 points and Jaedyn Jamison added 10 as the Eagles, on top by three at the half, outscored the Titans 33-9 in the second half to pick up a nondistrict win.
Leilani Pickens led Hidden Valley with 12 points.
FRANKLIN COUNTY (1-2)
Hicks 1, Pickens 3, Buzzard 24, Janney 6, Jamison 10, Copeland 2, Alexis Carter 13
HIDDEN VALLEY (0-4)
Hanson 2, Pickens 12, Reed 7, Derosha 1, Lkhagvasuren 4, Trotter 6
Franklin County 12 14 19 14 — 59
Hidden Valley 8 15 5 4 — 32
3-point goals — Franklin County 2 (Pickens, Janney) Hidden Valley 3 (Reed, Lkhagvasuren, Trotter)
JV — Franklin County won.
Radford 45, Blacksburg 36
RADFORD — Laney Cline scored 13 points and Lexi Rader added 11 as the Bobcats posted their first win of the year.
Skyler Prosser had a game-high 16 points for Blacksburg (3-1).
BLACKSBURG (3-1)
Gresh 5, Halkidis 2, Burks 2, Cheynet 4, Prosser 16, Currin 3, Venie 4.
RADFORD (1-1)
Mills 3, Dean 4, Page 3, Conner 6, Rader 11, Newcome 2, Cline 13, Myers 3.
Blacksburg 6 7 7 16 — 36
Radford 12 6 9 18 — 45
3-point goals – Blacksburg 3 (Prosser 2, Gresh), Radford 4 (Conner 2, Mills, Rader).
JV game – Radford won.
Alleghany 66, Covington 36
LOW MOOR — Maggie Rooklin scored 13 points as the Mountaineers stopped the Cougars.
Cassie Conner added 11 points for Alleghany.
Elaishja Helton led the Cougars with nine points.
ALLEGHANY (4-0)
Nicely 10, Rooklin 13, Harden 13, Conner 11, Keene 8, Mundy 4, Ke. Byer 5, Massie 2.
COVINGTON (1-2)
Persinger 3, Helton 9, Garrison 2, Alfred 2, Via 3, Bragg 1, Hunter 9, Barber 7.
Alleghany 25 19 11 11 — 66
Covington 6 11 10 9 — 36
3-point goals — Alleghany 9 (Rooklin 3, Harden, Conner 3, Keene 2), Covington 3 (Helton 2, Barber).
JV — Alleghany won 52-8.
James River 44, Craig County 24
NEW CASTLE — Olivia Thacker scored 12 points, and Madison Brogan added 11 points for the Knights.
Autumn Hutchinson scored 14 points and had 12 rebounds.
JAMES RIVER (2-2)
Lucado 3, Brogan 11, Davis 6, Thacker 12, Lester 4, Harlow 1, Vanderveer 7.
CRAIG COUNTY (1-2)
Jones 1, Bostic 2, Oliver 2, Caldwell 5, Hutchinson 14.
James River 11 10 10 13 — 44
Craig County 4 9 5 6 — 24
3-point goals — James River 1 (Vanderveer), Craig County 1 (Caldwell).
JV — James River won.
Bland County 54, E. Montgomery 48
ELLISTON — Sydnie Stowers scored a game-high 21 points and Emma Townley added 14 to lead the Bears (1-2) to the win.
Bland trailed by two at the half but outscored the Mustangs 30-22 in the second half.
Elli Underwood scored 12 points and sister Lilly Underwood scored 11 along with Maddie Bruce grabbing 11 rebounds for Eastern Montgomery.
BLAND (1-2)
Stowers 21, Townley 14, Dillow 8, Mutter 7, Hall 2, Kendall 2
EASTERN MONTGOMERY (1-3)
L. Underwood 11, E. Underwood 12, Ryan 4, Howard 6, Bahnken 5, Bruce 6, McHone 2, Boone 2
Bland County 11 13 13 17 — 54
Eastern Montgomery 8 18 6 16 — 48
3-point goals - Bland County 4 (Sowers 4), Eastern Montgomery (Bahnken).
JV — Bland County won 26-14.
Honaker 67, Grayson County 41
INDEPENDENCE — Kyla Boyd led all scorers with 24 points, including six 3-pointers, and Kylie Vance added 10 points to lead the Tigers to a nondistrict win.
Kasey Shaffner paced the Blue Devils with 19 points.
HONAKER
Hart 5, Hilton 8, Duty 6, Boyd 24, Vance 10, McCoy 4, McClannahan 7, Honaker 3
GRAYSON COUNTY
Pope 3, Reeves 4, Morsy 5, Shaffner 19, Cunningham 3, Bennett 7
Honaker 16 24 14 13 — 67
Grayson 7 14 8 12 — 41
3-point goals — Honaker 8 (Boyd 6, Hilton 2) Grayson 7 (Shaffner 3, Cunningham, Bennett, Pope, Morsy)
JV — Honaker won.
Faith Christian 58, Roanoke Catholic 40
Catherine Kagey scored eight of her game-high 21 points in the fourth quarter as the visiting Warriors stopped the Celtics.
Megan Kagey added 12 points for Faith while Kateleigh Wampler had 11.
Maggie Clark hit three of Roanoke Catholic’s seven 3-pointers and finished with 16 points.
FAITH CHRISTIAN (5-0)
Williams 3, Wampler 11, M.Kagey 12, Crosby 3, C.Kagey 21, S.Carmouche 6, C.Carmouche 2.
ROANOKE CATHOLIC (1-2)
Johnson 2, Clark 16, Myers 4, Nance 5, E.Hemphill 6, M.Hemphill 5, O’Herron 2.
Faith Christian 13 21 10 14 — 58
Roanoke Catholic 11 10 9 10 — 40
3-point goals – Faith Christian 2 (Williams, Wampler), Roanoke Catholic 7 (Clark 3, E.Hemphill 2, Nance, M.Hemphill).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.