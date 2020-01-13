BUCHANAN — Joshua Banks scored 21 points and Tanyan Sutphin added 20 Monday night as Floyd County posted a 93-72 Three Rivers District win over James River.
Kaiden Swortzel had 15 points and Dylan Bond added 12 for the Buffaloes (6-3, 4-1), who outscored the Knights 49-48 in the second half.
Isaiah Moran led James River (3-9, 1-3) with 20 points, while Patrick Clevenger scored 17 and Ryan Steger had 12.
FLOYD COUNTY (6-3, 4-1)
Sutphin 20, Banks 21, Swortzel 15, Bond 12, G.Gallimore 3, Thompson 3, H.Gallimore 2, Fenton 5, Brewer 6, Jones 3, Davis 2.
JAMES RIVER (3-9, 1-3)
Moran 20, Clevenger 17, Steger 12, Bowman 7, Andrews 3, Miller 4, Braun 3, Gentry 2, Alderson 4.
Floyd County 19 25 29 20 — 93
James River 9 17 24 24 — 72
3-point goals – Floyd County 8 (Bond 2, Banks, Sutphin, G.Gallimore 1, Thompson, H.Gallimore, Jones), James River 1 (Bowman). JV — James River won 67-63.
BOYS BASKETBALL
THREE RIVERS DISTRICT
Alleghany 78, Giles 46
LOW MOOR — Triston Hensley scored 19 of his game-high 24 points in the first half as the Mountaineers ran away from the Spartans.
Sophomore Jayson Easton had 16 of his 19 before halftime for Alleghany (7-7, 2-2). Corey Easton added 11 points.
Guhner Dunford led Giles (0-13, 0-3) with 14 points.
GILES (0-13, 0-3)
Hanson 5, Hamlin 3, Whitehead 7, Simmons 2, Cannaday 2, Whitlock 2, Parks 4, Myers 2, Ratcliffe 5, Dunford 14.
ALLEGHANY (7-7, 2-2)
Hensley 24, C.Easton 11, Pinkston 4, J.Easton 19, Taylor 4, Wright 7, Mitchell 2, Harris 2, D.Nicely 3, K.Nicely 2.
Giles 9 13 15 9 — 46
Alleghany 22 22 28 6 — 78
3-point goals — Giles 4 (Hanson, Whitehead, Ratcliffe, Dunford), Alleghany 9 (Hensley 3, J.Easton 3, C.Easton 2, Wright). JV — Alleghany won 48-31.
SEMINOLE DISTRICT
Jefferson Forest 43, E.C. Glass 38
LYNCHBURG — Adam Hogsed scored 10 points and made three key free throws in the final minutes as the Cavaliers held on to first place in the district with a tight road win.
Jordan Everhart made two free throws late in the game to seal the victory for Jefferson Forest (10-3, 6-1).
Savion Austin led Glass (8-4, 5-2) with 13 points.
JEFFERSON FOREST (10-3, 6-1)
Hogsed 10, Everhart 2, Green 2, Eckert 6, Stanley 3, Johnson 8, Gage 3, Peters 7, Isenhour 3.
E.C. GLASS (8-4, 5-2)
Kendrick 6, Austin 13, Wood 5, Conner 3, Wilson 1, Hunt 6, Brestel 4.
Jefferson Forest 10 9 8 16 — 43
E.C. Glass 3 5 19 11 — 38
3-point goals – Jefferson Forest 3 (Hogsed, Stanley, Johnson), E.C. Glass 4 (Austin, Wood, Conner). JV — E.C. Glass won.
NONDISTRICT
Franklin County 42, Hidden Valley 39
Kalik Witcher scored 18 points, including two key free throws in the final seconds, to lead the visiting Eagles.
Manu Singh scored 12 points for the Titans.
FRANKLIN COUNTY (5-8)
Zeigler 2, K.Witcher 18, Elliott 4, B.Witcher 3, Cannaday 5, Hudson 2, Law 6, Stockton 2.
HIDDEN VALLEY (3-10)
Hart 2, Carroll 9, Stegall 7, Singh 12, Whittaker 1, Smiley 2, Nichols 6.
Franklin County 17 8 4 13 — 42
Hidden Valley 9 7 10 13 — 39
3-point goals — Franklin County 3 (K.Witcher 2, B.Witcher), Hidden Valley 3 (Carroll, Stegall, Nichols). JV — Hidden Valley won 38-25.
Carroll County 48, Galax 32
HILLSVILLE — Jackson Hull scored a game-high 14 points and Weston Burcham grabbed 14 rebounds to lead the Cavaliers to a nondistrict win.
Cole Pickett led the Maroon Tide with 10 points.
GALAX (2-6)
Bryson 5, Beeman 3, Ashworth 5, Bevins 7, Brown 2, Pickett 10.
CARROLL COUNTY (7-3)
Hull 14, Herman 7, Beamer 5, Motley 4, Burcham 9, Marshall 2, Cox 7.
Galax 7 7 15 3 — 32
Carroll County 14 14 6 14 — 48
3-point goals — Galax 3 (Bryson, Ashworth, Bevins), Carroll County 3 (Beamer, Motley, Hull). JV — Carroll County won 54-27.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
PIONEER DISTRICT
Narrows 48, Craig County 41
NEW CASTLE — Lainey Stables and Audrey Riddle netted 11 points each and Sarah Mann added 10 as the Green Wave jumped out to a 12-2 first quarter lead and held on for the win.
Autumn Hutchinson knocked down a game-high 13 points and Anabelle Gregory scored 12 to lead the Rockets.
NARROWS (3-8, 2-2)
Laurence 3, Mann 10, Bishop 1,Stables 11, Riddle 11, Staten 8, Clark 4.
CRAIG COUNTY (2-5, 1-3)
Jones 5, Gregory 12, Jones 4, Bostick 5, Oliver 2, Hutchinson 13.
Narrows 12 17 12 7 — 48
Craig County 2 13 14 12 — 41
3-point goals — Craig County (Gregory 2, Bostick, Jones, Hutchinson).
JV — Narrows won.
Bath County 46, Highland 33
MONTEREY — Emily Douglas scored 20 points to go with nine rebounds as the Chargers earned their first win of the season.
Gabrie Herscher had 11 points, four steals, two blocked shots and two assists for Bath (1-10, 1-2).
Morgan Adams had 18 points for Highland (1-7, 0-4).
BATH COUNTY (1-10, 1-2)
Douglas 20, Herscher 11, Pritt 6, Wolfe 3, Nichols 2, Gentry 2, Ellinger 2.
HIGHLAND (1-7, 0-4)
Adams 18, Armstrong 6, Hall 2, Wilfong 2, Harper 5.
Bath County 9 13 6 18 — 46
Highland 8 13 6 7 — 33
3-point goals – Bath County 1 (Herscher), Highland 2 (Armstong, Harper).
NONDISTRICT
Franklin County 77, Hidden Valley 25
ROCKY MOUNT — Jaedyn Jamison had 17 points and four blocked shots as the Eagles built a 68-18 lead after three quarters in a home win.
Mya Blizzard added 17 points for Franklin County (7-4). Ta’Mya Robertson and Alexis Carter scored 12 apiece.
Leilani Pickens led Hidden Valley (0-12) with six points.
HIDDEN VALLEY (0-12)
Hanson 2, Leilani Pickens 6, Jarrett 4, Reed 4, Derosha 2, Parker 4, Lkhagvasuren 5.
FRANKLIN COUNTY (7-4)
Mya Blizzard 17, Belcher 2, Janney 3, Ta’Mya Robertson 12, Jaedyn Jamison 17, Copeland 9, Shufelt 5, Alexis Carter 12.
Hidden Valley 5 9 4 7 — 25
Franklin County 20 22 26 9 — 77
3-point goals – Hidden Valley 1 (Lkhagvasuren), Franklin County 10 (Robertson 4, Jamison 2, Blizzard, Janney, Copeland, Shufelt).
JV – Franklin County won.
Blacksburg 54, Giles 35
BLACKSBURG — Skylar Prosser led all scorers with 25 points and Morgan Cheynet chipped in 11 as the Bruins rode a 14-point halftime advantage to a win over the Spartans.
Karsyn Reed led Giles scoring with 12 points.
GILES (8-4)
Reed 12, Flinchum 2, Mitchem 9, Santolla 4, Janney 3, Merrix 5.
BLACKSBURG (8-4)
Mosser 7, Gresh 9, Day 2, Cheynet 11, Prosser 25.
Giles 10 4 8 13 — 35
Blacksburg 15 13 14 12 — 54
3-point goals — Giles 3 (Mitchem, Janney, Merris).
JV — Blacksburg won 46-7.
Staunton River 51, Tunstall 21
MONETA — Jeni Levine scored 20 points, had eight steals and five assists as the Golden Eagles routed the Trojans.
Cali Levine added 10 points for Staunton River (8-4).
Micah Ritter led Tunstall (1-12) with 16 points.
TUNSTALL (1-12)
Howell 2, Ritter 16, Elliott 3.
STAUNTON RIVER (7-4)
J.Levine 20, Jones 5, Hamren 5, Faw 4, Whittaker 2, C.Levine 10, Creasey 2, Adkins 3.
Tunstall 5 10 2 4 — 21
Staunton River 21 10 16 4 — 51
3-point goals — Tunstall 1 (Elliott), Staunton River (J.Levine 3, Jones, Hamren, Faw).
JV — Staunton River won 38-4.
Glenvar 52, Parry McCluer 23
BUENA VISTA — Kyra King scored 14 points for the Highlanders, who jumped out to a 14-point lead after one quarter and had 19 more rebounds than the Fighting Blues.
Olivia Harris added 10 points for Glenvar (6-5).
Katie Claytor scored 13 points for Parry McCluer (3-7).
GLENVAR (6-5)
Donaldson 4, Frederick 5, O.Harris 10, R.Harris 2, Kastner 3, King 14, Luper 2, McCulley 2, Omberg 2, Thompson 8.
PARRY McCLUER (3-7)
A.Claytor 6, K.Claytor 13, M.Henson 2, G.Henson 2.
Glenvar 16 9 15 12 — 52
Parry McCluer 2 7 9 5 — 23
3-point goals — Glenvar 7 (King 3, O.Harris 2, Frederick, Kastner), Parry McCluer 1 (A.Claytor).
JV — Parry McCluer won 21-15.
Galax 58, Northwood 13
GALAX — UVa-Wise signee Shea Foxx had 14 points and the Maroon Tide held the Panthers to a single point in the first and third quarters.
Peyton Edwards added 10 points for Galax (4-5).
NORTHWOOD (1-10)
Frye 2, Debusk 3, Roberts 3, Crusenberry 1, Hayden 4.
GALAX (4-5)
Leonard 6, Elmasry 2, Parnell 4, K.Sturgill 3, C.Sturgill 6, Edwards 10, Foxx 14, Sawyers 7, Poindexter 5.
Northwood 1 5 1 6 — 13
Galax 22 14 10 12 — 58
3-point goals – Northwood 2 (Roberts, Debusk), Galax 3 (K.Sturgill, Sawyers, Poindexter).
JV -– Galax won.
Roanoke Catholic 67, Fuqua 11
Isabella Myers knocked down 13 points and the Celtics hit nine 3-pointers in routing the Falcons.
Zya Johnson netted 12 points and Maggie Clark added 11 for Roanoke Catholic (4-4).
FUQUA (0-6)
Knott 2, Mason 2, A. Schmidt 5, Smith 2.
ROANOKE CATHOLIC (4-4)
Johnson 12, Connelly 7, Clark 11, Myers 13, Nance 6, E.Hemphill 7, M.Hemphill 3, Holmgren 5, Drapac 3.
Fuqua 2 4 0 5 — 11
Roanoke Catholic 19 20 15 13 — 67
3-point goals — Fuqua 1 (Schmidt), Roanoke Catholic 9 (Johnson 2, Clark 2, Nance 2, E.Hemphill 2, Drapac).
