The Lea’s Winter Classic basketball showcase at Roanoke’s Berglund Center features four rivalry games Saturday headlined by boys and girls rematches between William Fleming and Patrick Henry.
Cave Spring’s undefeated boys open the event at noon against Hidden Valley, followed by the first meeting this season between Roanoke Catholic’s boys and North Cross at 1:45 p.m.
The Fleming and PH girls play for the Mayor’s Cup at 3:30 p.m. PH won the first game between the two rivals 51-47 at Fleming.
In the nightcap at 5:15 p.m., Fleming’s boys will look for a second win this season over Patrick Henry after the Colonels’ 72-67 overtime victory at PH in December.
WRESTLING
Blue Demons split matches
HAMPTON — Christiansburg split a pair of matches Friday in the National Division of the Virginia Duals wrestling tournament at Hampton Coliseum.
The Blue Demons lost 33-31 to No. 5 seed Smyrna (Del.) in the first round and returned to score a 46-21 win over St. Peter’s Prep (N.J.).
Christiansburg takes on South Dade (Fla.) in a 10 a.m. match Saturday.
Jefferson Forest dropped both of its matches Friday.
The Cavaliers fell 42-27 to No. 2 seed Cathedral Prep (Pa.) and lost 46-28 to reigning VHSL Class 3 champion New Kent.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
THREE RIVERS DISTRICT
Alleghany 63, Giles 50
LOW MOOR — Maggie Rooklin scored her 1,000th career point in the first quarter on her way to a game-high 29 points Friday night to lead Alleghany to a 63-50 district victory over Giles.
Erin Harden added 12 points for the Mountaineers (10-3, 2-2).
Karsyn Reed netted 22 points and Ashlynn Mitcham 16 for the Spartans (8-3, 0-3), who started the season with seven consecutive wins.
GILES (8-3, 0-3)
Reed 22, Flinchum 2, Mitcham 16, Santolla 3, Janney 3, Merrix 4.
ALLEGHANY (10-3, 2-2)
Nicely 4, Rooklin 29, Harden 12, Conner 6, Keene 9, Massie 3.
Giles 17 10 13 10 — 50
Alleghany 12 17 11 23 — 63
3-point goals — Giles 3 (Reed 3), Alleghany 5 (Rooklin 4, Conner). JV — Alleghany won 50-47.
BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT
Lord Botetourt 54, Franklin County 38
DALEVILLE — Meredith Wells knocked down 16 points, Miette Veldman scored 15 points and grabbed 17 rebounds and Taylor Robertson added 13 points to lead the Cavaliers.
The Eagles’ Jaedyn Jamison led all scorers with 17 points.
FRANKLIN COUNTY (6-4, 0-1)
Blizzard 2, Janney 6, Robertson 8, Jamison 17, Carter 5.
LORD BOTETOURT (10-2, 3-0)
Veldman 15, Myers 4, Wells 16, Robertson 13, Gunter 3, Wisseman 2, Griffin 1.
Franklin County 4 16 8 10 — 38
Lord Botetourt 11 11 14 18 — 54
3-point goals — Franklin County 1 (Jamison), Lord Botetourt 3 (Wells 2, Robertson). JV game — Lord Botetourt won 42-12.
William Byrd 61, Northside 52
Emilie McCaskill scored 28 points to lead the Terriers to a Blue Ridge District win over the visiting Vikings.
Sophia Chrisley added 11 points for William Byrd.
Rianna Saunders netted 18 points and Gianna Brown chipped in 14 for Northside.
NORTHSIDE (3-8, 0-2)
Johnson 6, Saunders 18, Brown 14, Gates 3, Hicks 3, Golding 8.
WILLIAM BYRD (7-5, 1-1)
Becirevic 2, Chrisley 11, Helton 6, Mutz 9, Walls 5, McCaskill 28.
Northside 10 12 11 19 — 52
William Byrd 14 22 9 16 — 61
3-point goals — Northside 6 (Saunders 3, Brown 2, Hicks), William Byrd 3 (McCaskill 2, Walls). JV — William Byrd won in OT.
RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT
Salem 56, Blacksburg 36
Kennedy Scales scored 22 points, and Abbie Baker added 18 points as the Spartans opened a 29-11 halftime lead to stop the visiting Bruins.
Skylar Prosser scored 10 points for Blacksburg (7-4, 3-2).
BLACKSBURG (7-4, 3-2)
Mosser 2, Gresh 6, Mc.Cheynet 8, Halkidis 2, Mo.Cheynet 7, Prosser 10, Currin 1.
SALEM (7-4, 2-1)
K.Scales 22, T. Scales 8, Robtison 3, Malloy 2, Hill 2, Moran 2, Baker 17.
Blacksburg 6 5 14 11 — 36
Salem 11 18 13 14 — 56
3-point goals — Salem 3, (T. Scales 2, Robtison). JV — Salem won 42-35.
Pulaski County 54, Hidden Valley 21
Alaina Akers scored 10 points as the Cougars won for the fourth time in their last five games with a road victory over the winless Titans.
Alice Lkhagvasuren scored six points for Hidden Valley.
PULASKI COUNTY (7-5, 3-0)
Fleenor 5, Russell 5, Ka.Secrist 6, Ke.Secrist 6, Akers 10, Ratcliff 8, Huff 8, O’Dell 2, Blankenship 2, Watson 2.
HIDDEN VALLEY (0-11, 0-3)
Hanson 4, Henson 2, Kazemi 2, Pickens 5, Miller 2, Lkhagvasuren 6.
Pulaski County 18 14 13 9 — 54
Hidden Valley 5 0 7 9 — 21
3-point goals — Pulaski County 5, (Russell, Akers 2, Huff 2), Hidden Valley 1, (Lkhagvasuren). JV — Pulaski County won.
HOGOHEEGEE DISTRICT
Rural Retreat 53, Chilhowie 39
CHILHOWIE — Lexy Nowers knocked down 17 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, and Michaela Fiscus added 15 points as the Indians rode a 12-point halftime advantage to a district road win.
Madison Lane led the Warriors with nine points.
RURAL RETREAT (9-4, 2-0)
Ma.Fiscus 2, Mi.Fiscus 15, King 3, Trivitt 4, Williams 7, Moore 1, Nowers 17, Miller 4.
CHILHOWIE (4-9, 0-2)
Lane 9, Ballenger 8, Sheets 2, Roland 4, Manns 6, Fox 2, Barr 8.
Rural Retreat 11 20 15 7 — 53
Chilhowie 11 8 11 9 — 39
3-point goals — Rural Retreat 2 (Mi. Fiscus, Williams), Chilhowie 3 (Ballenger 2, Lane 9).
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT
George Wythe 47, Galax 42
WYTHEVILLE — Paeton Phillippi scored 24 points, including six 3-pointers, as the Maroons opened district play with a victory.
Drea Betts added 11 points for George Wythe.
Shea Foxx scored 13 points for the Maroon Tide.
GALAX (3-5, 1-1)
Leonard 6, Elmasry 8, Parnell 9, K.Sturgill 2, C.Sturgill 4, Foxx 13.
GEORGE WYTHE (9-3, 1-0)
Phillippi 24, Ingo 6, Kirtner 3, Betts 11, Patel 3.
Galax 13 8 5 16 — 42
G. Wythe 9 16 14 8 — 47
3-point goals — Galax 4, (Leonard 2, Parnell 2), George Wythe 9 (Phillippi 6, Kirtner, Betts, Patel). JV — George Wythe won.
Grayson County 47, Auburn 28
RINER — Kacie Shaffner scored 21 points, including four 3-pointers for the Blue Devils.
Jacie Bennett added 14 points for Grayson County .
Hannah Huffman scored 15 points for the Eagles .
GRAYSON COUNTY (3-11, 1-1)
Pope 4, Brown 2, Reeves 2, Shaffner 21, Cunningham 4, Bennett 14.
AUBURN (0-8, 0-1)
Lafon 2, Huffman 15, Terry 8, Rorrer 1, Swicegood 2.
Grayson County 9 23 4 11 — 47
Auburn 8 7 7 6 — 28
3-point goals — Grayson County 4, (Shaffner 4), Auburn 1 (Huffman).
Fort Chiswell 42, Bland County 28
MAX MEADOWS — Haley Smith scored a game-high 12 points and Bailey Watson pulled down 10 rebounds as the Pioneers won their district opener.
The Bears were led by Randi Dillow with eight points.
BLAND COUNTY (2-7, 0-1)
Dillow 8, Townley 7, Holston 3, Tidwell 3, Saunders 2, Hall 2, Mutter 2, Sowers 1.
FORT CHISWELL (2-7, 1-0)
Smith 12, Roark 8, Watson 8, Wisman 5, Turpin 4, Goforth 2, Underwood 2, Patel 1.
Bland 7 9 5 7 — 28
Fort Chiswell 9 10 17 6 — 42
3-point goals — Bland County 3 (Dillow 2, Holston), Fort Chiswell 3 (Smith 2, Roark). JV game — Fort Chiswell won 38-18.
THREE RIVERS DISTRICT
Floyd County 67, James River 32
BUCHANAN — Alexis Kiser led all scorers with 27 points as the Buffaloes topped the Knights.
James River was paced by Lacey Lucado with eight points.
FLOYD COUNTY (8-4, 4-1)
Kiser 27, Hall 6, Whitlow 6, Grim 8, Harman 2, Slaughter 7, Belshan 2, Spangler, Underwood 4.
JAMES RIVER (4-9, 0-4)
Lak. Lucado 2, Lac. Lucado 8, Brogan 6, Davis 6, Garret 4, Lester.
Floyd County 15 19 23 10 — 67
James River 9 10 9 4 — 32
3-point goals — Floyd County 4 (Kaiser 3, Slaughter). JV — Floyd County won.
NONDISTRICT
James Monroe, W.Va. 56, Narrows 29
PETERSTOWN, W.Va. — Sisters Megan and Morgan Boroski scored 13 points apiece as the Mavericks downed the Green Wave.
Mya Robertson led Narrows with seven points.
NARROWS (2-8)
Mya Robertson 7, Mann 6, Bishop 6, Whittle 3, Staten 5, Clark 2.
JAMES MONROE
Megan Boroski 13, Morgan Boroski 13, Jackson 2, Hunnicutt 6, Hughes 7, Collins 2, Thomas 5, Page 6, Broyles 2.
Narrows 8 11 8 2 — 29
James Monroe, W.Va. 14 16 14 12 — 56
3-point goals — James Monroe, W.Va. 4 (Hunnicutt, Hughes, Thomas, Morgan Boroski). JV game — James Monroe, W.Va.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Staunton River 48, Liberty 37
MONETA — Collin Bates hit two 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, including one that gave Staunton River a six-point lead, and the Golden Eagles posted a nondistrict victory over Liberty on Hall of Fame night for their first win of the season.
Grey Clary scored 12 points to lead Staunton River while Bates scored 11. J.J. Crider had 11 rebounds for the Golden Eagles.
Micah Dudley led Liberty with 13 points.
LIBERTY (1-11)
Dudley 13, Ingram 2, Orange 3, Estrada 7, M.Crider 6, French 6.
STAUNTON RIVER (1-10)
Charlton 7, J.J. Crider 4, Overstreet 7, Clary 12, Jones 7, Bates 11.
Liberty 10 13 5 9 — 37
Staunton River 8 11 10 19 — 48
3-point goals — Liberty 6 (Dudley 2, Orange, Estrada, M.Crider, French), Staunton River 9 (Clary 3, Bates 3, Overstreet 2, Jones). JV — Staunton River won 41-33.
BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT
Northside 74, William Byrd 60
Jordan Wooden scored 18 points and the Vikings pulled away from a close game at halftime to stop the visiting Terriers.
Jamison Foley added 17 points and Ayrion Journiette had 14 for Northside , which plays East Rockingham at Rockbridge County High School on Saturday.
Ethan Tinsley led Byrd with 14 points, Landon Johnson had 11 and Daveon Cossaboon scored 10.
WILLIAM BYRD (3-10, 0-2)
Johnson 13, Tinsley 14, Meador 2, Williams 7, Early 7, Martin 5, Cawley 2, Cossaboon 10.
NORTHSIDE (8-4, 3-0)
Journiette 14, Grogan 7, Wooden 18, Slash 9, Webb 2, Foley 17, Gates 5, Johnson 2.
William Byrd 14 12 23 11 — 60
Northside 19 10 25 20 — 74
3-point goals — William Byrd 6 (Tinsley 3, Cossaboon 2, Johnson), Northside 3 (Grogan, Slash, Foley). JV — Northside 66-48.
Lord Botetourt 60, Franklin County 52
ROCKY MOUNT — Kyle Arnholt scored 15 points and Luke Hale added 12 as the Cavaliers broke open a tie game at halftime and held off the Eagles.
Tyshaun Zeigler and Richard Law each scored 10 points to pace Franklin County.
LORD BOTETOURT (8-4, 3-0)
Arnholt 15, Hale 12, Selkirk 9, Oliver 4, Wheeling 6, Tilley 9, Prince 5.
FRANKLIN COUNTY (4-8, 1-3)
T.Zeigler 10, R. Law 10, K.Witcher 8, Elliott 2, B.Witcher 5, Cannaday 7, Bowling 1, Hudson 4, Stockton 5.
Lord Botetourt 18 14 18 10 — 60
Franklin County 14 18 9 11 — 52
3-point goals — Lord Botetourt 5 (Tilley 3, Prince, Arnholt), Franklin County 6 (K. Witcher 2, Cannaday 2, B. Witcher, Stockton). JV — Lord Botetourt won 42-40.
PIEDMONT DISTRICT
Magna Vista 76, Patrick County 33
RIDGEWAY — Spencer Hairston knocked down five 3-pointers en route to 15 points as the Warriors had no trouble with the visiting Cougars.
Courdae Gravely added 12 points and Wil Gardner chipped in 10 points for Magna Vista.
Austin Walter led Patrick County with 12 points.
PATRICK COUNTY (0-12, 0-4)
McClain 6, Taylor 2, Walter 12, Norman 4, Hagwood 9.
MAGNA VISTA (5-7, 2-2)
S.Hairston 15, T.Hairston 8, P.Johnson 4, C.Gravely 12, Grant 6, R.Johnson 4, Gardner 10, Cassell 3, Martin 2, Kidd 3, Parker 4, N.Gravely 5.
Patrick County 9 8 11 5 — 33
Magna Vista 21 24 25 6 — 76
3-point goals — Patrick County 3 (Hagwood 3), Magna Vista 8 (S.Hairston 5, Gardner 2, Cassell). JV — Magna Vista won 42-27.
HOGOHEEGEE DISTRICT
Chilhowie 60, Rural Retreat 40
CHILHOWIE — Lucas Doss dropped in a game-high 20 points and Ethan Puckett added 11 and the Warriors forced 30 turnovers to pick up a district win.
Gavin Crowder led the Indians with 12 points.
RURAL RETREAT (0-12, 0-2)
Crowder 12, Smith 7, Musser 4, Pugh 3, Hight 7, Worley 5, Lemmon 2.
CHILHOWIE (8-7, 2-0)
Tuell 9, Martin 6, Puckett 11, Doss 20, Walters 5, Gilley 5, Kistler 3.
Rural Retreat 13 7 9 11 — 40
Chilhowie 10 14 23 13 — 60
3-point goals — Rural Retreat 2 (Smith, Worley), Chilhowie 3 (Tuell, Puckett, Doss)
JV — Chilhowie won 47-30.
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT
George Wythe 54, Galax 37
WYTHEVILLE — Dayson McMillian scored a game-high 18 points and Peyton Coe added 15 as the Maroons pulled away from the Maroon Tide in the middle quarters to claim the win.
Cole Pickett led Galax with nine points.
GALAX (2-5, 0-2)
Bryson 3, Beeman 6, Ashworth 2, Keatley 5, Z. Blevins 2, Pickett 9, Brown 4, Cruz 2, X.Blevins 2, Bagley 2.
GEORGE WYTHE (10-1, 1-0)
C.Blevins 8, Coe 15, Da. McMillian 18, Goode 5, Mabe 8.
Galax 11 2 10 14 — 37
George Wythe 17 9 19 9 — 54
3-point goals — Galax 1 (Bryson), George Wythe 6 (Coe 3, Mabe 2, Goode).
JV — George Wythe won 47-11.
Auburn 67, Grayson County 53
RINER — Ethan Millirons scored 20 points, and Reed Underwood added 11 points as the Eagles opened their district schedule with a win.
Chase Pope scored 12 points, and Micah Brown added 10 points for the Blue Devils.
GRAYSON COUNTY (6-7, 1-1)
Cassell 6, Brown 10, Pope 12, Shaffner 7, Poe 6, Weatherman 6, Testerman 6.
AUBURN (6-5, 1-0)
Rutledge 2, Underwood 11, Lawrence 2, Sutphin 3, Millirons 20, Brotherton 10, Reese 2, Marshall 5, Perkins 8, Royal 4.
Grayson County 10 8 14 21 — 53
Auburn 17 22 14 14 — 67
3-point goals — Grayson County 3, (Brown, Shaffner, Weatherman), Auburn 4, (Millirons 2, Underwood, Perkins).
JV — Auburn won, 58-22.
Fort Chiswell 60, Bland County 55
MAX MEADOWS — Kolton Sutphin scored a team-high 17 points and Siler Watson added 14 as the Pioneers held off the Bears.
Dylan Havens led Bland County with 18 points on six 3-pointers, while Drew Hoge and Noah Payne each scored 10 points.
BLAND COUNTY (6-3, 0-1)
Hankins 3, Hardin 7, Kegley 7, Hoge 10, Payne 10, Havens 18.
FORT CHISWELL (7-2, 1-0)
Williams 2, Coffey 3, Crigger 4, King 3, Gravely 8, McHone 9, Watson 14, Sutphin 17.
Bland County 8 14 13 20 — 55
Fort Chiswell 14 16 10 20 — 60
3-point goals — Bland County 12 (Havens 6, Hardin 2, Hoge 2, Payne 2), Fort Chiswell 3 (Sutphin 2, McHone). JV — Fort Chiswell won 41-25.
PIONEER DISTRICT
Narrows 59, Eastern Montgomery 54
NARROWS — Dustin Wiley scored 18 points and the Green Wave overcame 12 3-pointers by the Mustangs for a district win.
Gavin Fletcher had 16 points and Logan Conley scored 10 for Narrows , which trailed 30-29 at halftime.
J.T. Foster had a game-high 21 for EastMont and Austin Ford added 19 as the pair combined for eight 3-pointers.
EASTERN MONTGOMERY (5-3, 1-1)
Price 3, Ford 19, Bahnken 1, Worrell 3, Spence 3, Foster 21, Moore 4.
NARROWS (6-2, 3-0)
Frame 4, Fletcher 16, Conley 10, Wiley 18, Richardson 2, Morgan 5, Bradley 2, Smith 2.
Eastern Montgomery 18 12 13 11 — 54
Narrows 16 13 15 15 — 59
3-point goals — Eastern Montgomery 12 (Ford 4, Foster 4, Worrell, Spence, Price, Moore), Narrows 4 (Fletcher 3, Conley). JV — Narrows won.
Parry McCluer 83, Craig County 32
BUENA VISTA — Will Dunlap scored 29 points, and 6-foot-9 sophomore Spencer Hamilton added 18 points for the Fighting Blues.
John Snider scored 16 points, and Durham Baker added 12 points for Parry McCluer.
Levi Law scored seven points for the Rockets.
CRAIG COUNTY (1-4, 1-2)
Paitsel 3, Menezes 6, Taylor 7, Moore 9, Law 7.
PARRY MCCLUER (7-2, 2-0)
Moore 2, Roberts 4, Wade 3, Baker 12, Dunlap 29, Hamilton 18, Snider 16.
Craig County 11 12 6 3 — 32
Parry McCluer 23 22 20 18 — 83
3-point goals — Craig County 4, (Menezes, Taylor, Moore, Law), Parry McCluer 4, (Baker, Wade, Dunlap 2). JV — Parry McCluer won, 45-34.
