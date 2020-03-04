DAYTON, Tenn. — Catherine Kagey had a pair of quality games as Faith Christian beat two opponents on Wednesday to advance to the National Association of Christian Athletes national tournament semifinals.
In the first game, Faith beat Master’s Hand Christian of Alabama 63-35, and followed that up with a 47-32 win over Arthur-Okaw Christian of Illinois.
It set up a 2 p.m. Thursday game with Unity Christian (N.C.), with the winner advancing to Friday’s championship game.
In the first game, Kagey had 15 points, six rebounds and six steals for the Eagles, who won last week’s VACA state tournament. Kagey scored eight of those points in the first quarter, as Faith built a 22-5 lead.
Megan Kagey and Katleigh Wampler added 10 points apiece.
Hannah Davis led Master’s Hand with 15 points and Audrey Bachelor finished with 14.
In the second game, Catherine Kagey had 15 points, seven assists and six steals for the Eagles, who opened up an 11-point lead at the half.
Cora Carmouche and Megan Kagey had 10 points apiece.
Alexa Franklin had 20 points for Arthur-Okaw.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.