DAYTON, Tenn. — Catherine Kagey had 15 points, eight rebounds, six assists and five steals as Faith Christian defeated Unity Christian (N.C.) 51-38 to advance to the championship game of the National Association of Christian Athletes national tournament Thursday.
Megan Kagey added 15 points and five rebounds for the Warriors, who will play Mountain Mission of Grundy in Friday’s 6:30 p.m. final. Katleigh Wampler finished with 12 points.
Unity got 13 points from Megan Jensen.
UNITY CHRISTIAN (N.C.)
Case 2, Sawyer 5, Cutler 6, Megan Jensen 13, Harbridge 4, Brokenbough 8.
FAITH CHRISTIAN (26-1)
Williams 2, Wampler 12, M. Kagey 15, C. Kagey 15, S. Carmouche 5, Crosby 2.
Unity Christian 10 2 8 18 — 38
Faith Christian 18 11 15 7 — 51
3-point goals — Unity Christian 4 (Jensen 3, Sawyer), Faith Christian 8 (M. Kagey 3, Wampler 2, C. Kagey 2).
