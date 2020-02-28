LYNCHBURG — Katleigh Wampler poured in 21 points as Faith Christian advanced to the VACA state championship game with a 61-23 win over Timberlake Christian on the Tornados’ home floor on Friday.
Catherine Kagey added 13 points, nine assists and six rebounds, and Sydney Carmouche chipped in 12 points for Faith Christian, which will face Mt. Carmel Christian in the final at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
Brooklyn Finnerty led Timberlake Christian with 13 points.
TIMBERLAKE CHRISTIAN
Abbott 4, Lecik 6, Brooklyn Finnerty 13.
FAITH CHRISTIAN (23-1)
Price 3, Wampler 21, M. Kagey 8, C. Kagey 13, S. Carmouche 12, C. Carmouche 2, Crosby 2.
Timberlake Christian 9 7 2 5 — 23
Faith Christian 17 10 25 9 — 61
3-point goals — Timberlake Christian 2 (Lecik 2), Faith Christian 5 (Wampler 3, M. Kagey, Price).
Boys basketball
Region 1C
Parry McCluer 54, George Wythe 41
BUENA VISTA — Spencer Hamilton scored 17 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and blocked three shots as the Fighting Blues advanced to the Region 1C championship with a win over the Maroon Tide.
Parry McCluer, which also clinched a spot in the Class 1 state quarterfinals got 13 points and 10 rebounds from Will Dunlap and 11 Points from Ryan Perry.
George Wythe was led by Avery Mabe with 12 points and Peyton Coe with 10.
GEORGE WYTHE (17-9)
Coe 10, Da. McMillian 4, McCall 2, Martin 3, Do. McMillian 2, Goode 9, Mabe 12.
PARRY McCLUER (20-5)
Perry 11, Moore 4, Roberts 9, Dunlap 13, Hamilton 17.
George Wythe 10 7 8 16 — 41
Parry McCluer 15 9 9 21 — 54
3-point goals — George Wythe 3 (Coe, Da. McMillian, Mabe), Parry McCluer 4 (Hamilton 3, Dunlap).
TRACK AND FIELD
Class 2/1 indoor meet gets underway
Chilhowie’s Malachi Thomas won the boys high jump, while Parry McCluer’s boys and Glenvar’s girls captured first place in their respective 3,200-meter relays Friday on the opening day of the VHSL Class 2/1 indoor track and field championships at Roanoke College’s Cregger Center.
Thomas cleared 6 feet, 4 inches.
Parry McCluer’s clocked 8 minutes, 30.61 seconds to win the boys 3,200 relay by almost nine seconds over runner-up Galileo.
The Glenvar girls won in 10:25.83, just ahead of Radford’s 10:26.61.
CLASS 2/1
At Roanoke College
Boys team scores
(Through 3 events)
1. Prince Edward County 15, 2. tie, Chilhowie, John Battle and Parry McCluer 10, 5. Stuarts Draft 8 1/2, 6. tie, Auburn, Bruton and Galileo 8, 9. Appomattox County 7, 10. tie, Floyd County and Staunton 6, 12. Rural Retreat 5, 13. Brunswick 4, 14. tie, Buffalo Gap and Poquoson 3, 15. tie, Altavista 2 and John Marshall 2, 17. Radford 1, 18. Greensville County 1/2.
Boys results
High jump — 1. Thomas (Chilhowie) 6-4, 2. Watkins (Stuarts Draft) 6-2, 3. Seal (Appomattox County) 6-2, 4. Sizemore (Rural Retreat) 6-2, 5. Jones (Bruton) 6-0, 6. Baker (Poquoson) 5-10, 7. Cox (Altavista) 5-10, 8. tie, Young (Greensville County) and Fomby (Stuarts Draft) 5-8.
Long jump — 1. Reed (John Battle) 22- 3/4, 2. Brown (Prince Edward County) 20-9 1/2, 3. Ibar (Staunton) 20-4 1/2, 4. Johnson (Prince Edward) 20-3 1/5, 5. Cleaton (Brunswick) 20-2, 6. Nester (Auburn) 20-1 1/4, 7. Perkins (Prince Edward County) 19-10 1/2, 8. Davis (Appomattox County) 19-10 1/4.
3,200 relay — 1. Parry McCluer 8:30.61, 2. Galileo 8:40.09, 3. Floyd County 8:48.58, 4. Auburn 8:49.02, 5. Bruton 8:50.72, 6. Buffalo Gap 8:59.09, 7. John Marshall 9:01.42, 8. Radford 9:04.73.
Girls team scores
(Through 4 events)
1. Prince Edward County 18, 2. Auburn 15 1/2, 3. Brunswick and Nelson County 14, 5. tie, Parry McCluer and Stuarts Draft 11, 7. tie, East Rockingham and Glenvar 10, 9. Appomattox County 9 1/2, 10. Radford 8, 11. J.I. Burton 6, 12. Charles City 5, 13. tie, Fort Chiswell and Galileo 4, 15. tie, Floyd County and Staunton 3, 16. tie, Bruton, Cumberland and Tazewell 2, 19. Virginia High 1.
Girls results
Shot put — 1. Orndorff (East Rockingham) 38-3, 2. Johnson (Prince Edward County) 38-0, 3. Owens (Brunswick) 35-4 1/2, 4. Shields (Parry McCluer) 33-6, 5. Ritter (Auburn) 32-9, 6. Hollins (Auburn) 32-8, 7. Lambert (Tazewell) 30-9, 8. Freeman (Stuarts Draft) 28-8.
Triple jump — 1. Morris (Prince Edward County) 35-11, 2. Seward (Brunswick) 35-1, 3. Blair-James (J.I. Burton) 34-8, 4. Williams (Charles City) 34-7, 5. Dowdy (Fort Chiswell) 34-3, 6. Hamlin (Floyd County) 32-6 1/2, 7. Trent (Cumberland) 32-6, 8. Napier (Appomattox County) 31-8 1/2.
Pole vault — 1. Wood (Stuarts Draft) 9-6, 2. tie, Manthay (Nelson County) and VanHout (Nelson County) 7-6, 4. Abdussalaan (Appomattox County) 7-0, 5. tie, Collins (Appomattox County) and Sale (Auburn) 7-0.
3,200 relay — 1. Glenvar 10:25.83, 2. Radford 10:26.61, 3. Parry McCluer 10:49.01, 4. Auburn 11:10.62, 5. Galileo 11:25.66, 6. Staunton 11:33.76, 7. Bruton 11:58.64, 8. Virginia High 12:28.24.
PH’s Tershak 3rd in Class 5 pole vault
HAMPTON — Patrick Henry’s Abby Tershak placed third in the girls pole vault while PH’s Evan Langhammer finished third in the boys pole vault Friday at Boo Williams Sportsplex.
Tershak cleared 11 feet, 6 inches to finish 6 inches behind winner Jamie Macecevic of North Stafford.
Langhammer cleared 13-0 in the boys event.
CLASS 5
At Boo Williams Sportsplex, Hampton
Boys team scores
(Through 4 events)
1. Atlee 17, 2. Woodgrove 13, 3. tie, L.C. Bird, Hermitage 10, Highland Springs 10, Mountain View and Prince George 10, 8. tie, Bethel and Manchester 8, 10. Bayside 6 1/2, 11. tie, Frank Cox, Patrick Henry, Rock Ridge and Stone Bridge 6, 15. Varina 5, 16. tie, Hickory, Indian River and Maury 4, 19. J.R. Tucker 3 1/2, 20. Deep Creek 3, 21. tie, Lee-Springfield and Thomas Jefferson-Alexandria 2, 23. tie, Mountain View and Norview 1.
Boys results
Shot put — 1. Quijano (L.C. Bird) 49-10 1/4, 2. Nelson (Woodgrove) 48-10 1/2, 3. Alexander (Hermitage) 48-4 3/4, 4. Post (Woodgrove) 48-4, 5. Lee (Hermitage) 47-11 3/4, 6. Park (Rock Ridge) 47-5, 7. Yaqubi (R.E. Lee-Springfield) 46-9 3/4, 8. Dixon (Mountain View) 46-6 3/4.
High jump — 1. Victoria (Prince George) 6-4, 2. Jackson (Bethel) 6-4, 3. Dunkelberger (Stone Bridge) 6-3, 4. Kidd (Varina) 6-2, 5. Green (Atlee) 6-0, 6. Evans (Rock Ridge) 6-0, 7. tie, Alexander-Barnes (Bayside) and Payne (J.R. Tucker) 5-10.
Triple jump — 1. Midgett (Highland Springs) 47-8 1/4, 2. Day-Schafer (Manchester) 47-1/4, 3. Jefferies (Frank Cox) 45-8 1/2, 4. Alexander-Barnes (Bayside) 44-8, 5. Lightbourne (Maury) 44-7, 6. Hailes (Deep Creek) 44-3/4, 7. Sims (J.R. Tucker) 44-3, 8. Wynder-Hill (Norview) 44-2 1/4.
Pole vault — 1. Ocetnik (Mountain View) 14-6, 2. Duegaw (Atlee) 14-0, 3. Langhammer (Patrick Henry) 13-0, 4. Durgin (Atlee) 13-0, 5. Cool (Hickory) 12-6, 6. Jeffery (Indian River) 11-6, 7. Han (Thomas Jefferson-Alexandria) 11-0, 8. Duff (Indian River) 11-0.
Girls team scores
(Through 3 events)
1. Douglas Freeman 16, 2. Norview 11, 3. tie, Henrico and North Stafford 10, 5. Atlee 9 1/2, 6. tie, Bethel, Glen Allen and Mills Godwin 8, 9. tie, Deep Creek, L.C. Bird and Patrick Henry 6, 12. Brooke Point 5, 13. tie, Highland Springs and Meadowbrook 4, 15. Gloucester 2 1/2, 16. tie, First Colonial, Matoaca and Prince George 1.
Girls results
High jump — 1. Seitz (Douglas Freeman) 5-4, 2. Saunders (Bethel) 5-4, 3. Shaw (Norview) 5-4, 4. Foreman (Atlee) 5-2, 5. Vaughan (Highland Springs) 5-2, 6. Williams (Deep Creek) 5-0, 7. Nguyen (Douglas Freeman) 5-0, 8. Robinson (Prince George) 5-0.
Triple jump — 1. Roe (Henrico) 39-7 1/4, 2. Brendle (Mills Godwin) 38-11 1/2, 3. Carpenter (L.C. Bird) 38-10, 4. Goode (Norview) 38-0, 5. Gary (Meadowbrook) 37-11 1/2, 6. Williams (Deep Creek) 37-2, 7. Gaines (Atlee) 36-2, 8. Collier (Matoaca) 35-5 1/4.
Pole vault — 1. Macecevic (North Stafford) 12-0, 2. Baham (Glen Allen) 12-0, 3. Tershak (Patrick Henry) 11-6, 4. Askelson (Brooke Point) 11-0, 5. Mollenauer (Douglas Freman) 10-0, 6. tie, Miller (Gloucester) and Chandler (Atlee) 9-6, 8. Mangels (First Colonial) 9-0.
CLASS 6
At Boo Williams Sportsplex, Hampton
Boys team scores
(Through 3 events)
1. Grassfield 16. 2. tie, Colonial Forge and Mount Vernon 13, 4. T.C. Williams 10, 5. Landstown 9, 6. Osbourn Park 8, 7. tie, Hayfield, George Marshall, Thomas Dale and Thomas Edison 6, 11. tie, Lake Braddock and Westfield 5, 12. tie, Battlefield and Potomac 4, 13. Oscar Smith 3, 14. John Champe 2, 15. South Lakes 1
Boys results
Shot put — 1. Lewis (Grassfield) 56-1 1/2, 2. Gross (Osbourn Park) 53-7, 3. Chirchi (Thomas Edison) 53-1 1/2, 4. Alexander-Goldsmith (Westfield) 52-10, 5. Williams (Grassfield) 50-5 1/4, 6. Gatti (George Marshall) 49- 1/2, 7. Palmer (Grassfield) 48-9 1/2, 8. Miller (South Lakes) 47-1 1/2.
High jump — 1. Trevor Thomas (Colonial Forge) 6-6, 2. Wooten (Mount Vernon) 6-4, 3. Carmichael (Hayfield) 6-4, 4. Moon (Lake Braddock) 6-2, 5. Golden (Potomac) 6-0, 6. Thompson (George Marshall) 6-0, 7. Thomas (Oscar Smith) 6-0, 8. Jones (Oscar Smith) 6-0.
Triple jump — 1. Coles (T.C. Williams) 46-8 3/4, 2. Haskett (Landstown) 46-6 1/2, 3. Marsh (Thomas Dale) 45-3 1/4, 4. Harris (Mount Vernon) 44-11, 5. DiBassinga (Battlefield) 44-7 3/4, 6. Jones (Colonial Forge) 43-8 1/2, 7. Coates (John Champe) 43-3 3/4, 8. Alexander (Landstown) 42-9 3/4.
Girls team scores
1. Colonial Forge 22, 2. Western Branch 15, 3. James Robinson 14, 4. Washington-Liberty 13, 5. South Lakes 11, 6. tie, Cosby and T.C. Williams 10, 8. Osbourn Park 9, 9. tie, Langley and Osbourn 8, 11. Oakton 6, 12. tie, Charles Colgan and Grassfield 5, 14. tie Landstown and South County 4, 16. Thomas Dale 3, 17, tie, C.D. Hylton, Potomac and Thomas Edison 2, 20. tie, Annandale, Chantilly and Thomas Dale 1.
Girls results
Shot put — 1. Williams (T.C. Williams) 42-10 1/4, 2. Driscoll (Western Branch) 40-8 3/4, 3. Antwi (Osbourn Park) 40-4 3/4, 4. Honeycutt (Grassfield) 36-10 3/4, 5. Ragston (Landstown) 36-2 1/2, 6. Salomon (Osbourn) 34-10 3/4, 7. Woolfolk (C.D. Hylton) 34-1 1/2, 8. Kinnier (Chantilly) 33-11 1/2.
High jump — 1. Purifoy (Colonial Forge) 5-6, 2. Shipp (Colonial Forge) 5-6, 3. Jones (Western Branch) 5-4, 4. Pack (Osbourn) 5-2, 5. Smith (Colonial Forge) 5-2, 6. Hitchcock (James Robinson) 5-2, 7. tie, Jackson (Thomas Dale), Campbell (Annandale) and Cuthill (South Lakes) 5-0.
Triple jump — 1. Myrthil (James Robinson) 40-1, 2. Stewart (Washington-Liberty) 39-7 1/4, 3. Waller (South Lakes) 38-6, 4. Mesa (Washington-Liberty) 38-5 3/4, 5. Jones (South County) 37-6, 6. McConico (Thomas Dale) 37-5 1/2, 7. Carr (Potomac) 36-9 3/4, 8. Weeks (Western Branch) 36-8 1/4.`
Pole vault — 1. Schmitt (Cosby) 12-6, 2. Richardson (Langley) 11-0, 3. Upright (Oakton) 10-6, 4. Lentz (Charles Colgan) 10-6, 5. DiBiase (South Lakes) 10-0, 6. Pullen (Osbourn Park) 10-0, 7. Baumgartner (Thomas Edison) 10-0, 8. Luteran (James Robinson) 9-6.
