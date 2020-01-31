ELLISTON — Elli Underwood scored 21 points and pulled down nine rebounds as Eastern Montgomery’s girls basketball team downed Covington 47-30 on Friday, handing the Cougars their first Pioneer District loss of the season.
Maddie Bruce had a double-double of 10 points and 11 rebounds for the Mustangs.
Kimberly Via led Covington with seven points.
COVINGTON (9-7, 6-1)
Persinger 4, Helton 5, Via 7, Hunter 6, Tacy 3, Barber 5.
EASTERN MONTGOMERY (12-6, 8-1)
L. Underwood 4, E. Underwood 21, Howard 6, Bahnken 2, Bruce 10, Smith 2, Boone 2.
Covington 11 2 3 14 — 30
Eastern Montgomery 16 15 3 13 — 47
3-point goals — Covington 2 (Via, Barber), Eastern Montgomery 4 (E. Underwood 3, Bruce).
JV — Eastern Montgomery won 38-8.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT
William Fleming 67, Staunton River 37
MONETA — Lanie Bethel hit five 3-pointers on the way to 16 points and both Lenora Morgan and Victoria Board scored 11 for the Colonels.
Shakara Anderson finished with 10 points, 16 rebounds, 10 assists, five steals for William Fleming, which outscored the Golden Eagles 36-13 in the middle quarters to take control of the game.
Board added 10 rebounds as well.
Samantha Faw had nine points and 10 rebounds to lead Staunton River.
WILLIAM FLEMING (15-3, 6-1)
Anderson 10, Battle 9, Bethel 16, Board 11, Fitzgerald 1, Jones 5, Morgan 11, Ollie 4.
STAUNTON RIVER (12-7, 2-6)
Adkins 4, Faw 9, Hamren 4, Jones 2, J. Levine 5, C. Levine 5, Whittaker 8.
William Fleming 17 14 22 14 — 67
Staunton River 16 6 7 8 — 37
3-point goals — William Fleming 10 (Bethel 5, Morgan 3, Board, Jones), Staunton River 3 (Faw 2, C. Lavine).
JV — William Fleming won 57-12.
Northside 48, William Byrd 44
Rianna Saunders knocked down 16 points and Samantha Johnson added 10 as the Vikings hit their free throws down the stretch to hold on for the win.
The Terriers were led by Sophia Chrisley with 18 points and Cabria Mutz with 10.
WILLIAM BYRD (9-10, 1-6)
Firebaugh 3, Vick 2, Chrisley 18, Mutz 10, Stinnett 3, McCaskill 8.
NORTHSIDE (4-14, 1-7)
Smith 3, Johnson 10, Saunders 16, Brown 9, Gates 4, Hicks 6.
William Byrd 10 13 5 16 — 44
Northside 16 11 12 9 — 48
3-point goals — William Byrd 7 (Chrisley 4, Mutz, Stinnett, Firebaugh), Northside 5 (Saunders 3, Hicks 2).
JV — Northside won.
Lord Botetourt 57, Franklin County 48
ROCKY MOUNT — Miette Veldman poured in 30 points as the Cavaliers topped the host Eagles.
Franklin County was led by Jaedyn Jamison with 16 points, Mya Blizzard with 11 points and Alexis Carter with 10.
LORD BOTETOURT (16-2, 8-0)
Veldman 30, Taylor 3, Myers 5, Wells 2, Spangler 2, Robertson 9, Gunter 4, Wissemann 2.
FRANKLIN COUNTY (12-7, 5-3)
Blizzard 11, Jannney 2, Robertson 9, Jamison 16, Carter 10.
Lord Botetourt 15 15 10 17 — 57
Franklin County 17 12 5 14 — 48
3-point goals — Lord Botetourt 3 (Veldman, Taylor, Robertson), Franklin County 5 (Blizzard 2, Jamison 2, Robertson).
JV — Franklin County won.
RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT
Salem 65, Hidden Valley 27
Kennedy Scales drained four 3-pointers on her way to a 23 points as the Spartans built a big halftime lead and cruised to victory over the Titans.
McKenzie Moran added 18 points and Moriah Hill chipped in 10 points for Salem.
Leilani Pickens led Hidden Valley with seven points.
SALEM (9-8, 4-4)
K. Scales 23, T. Scales 3, Moriah Hill 10, Hall 7, Mckenzie Moran 18, Baker 2, Mitchem 2.
HIDDEN VALLEY (1-16, 1-7)
Hanson 2, Pickens 7, Jarrett 2, Reed 6, Derosha 1, Lkhagvasuren 6, Trotter 3.
Salem 20 8 21 16 — 65
Hidden Valley 1 8 14 4 — 27
3-point goals — Salem 8 (K. Scales 4, Hill 2, T. Scales, Hall), Hidden Valley 4 (Reed 2, Lkhagvasuren 2).
JV — Salem won.
SEMINOLE DISTRICT
Jefferson Forest 49, Heritage 42
LYNCHBURG — Paris Pettitt scored 18 points to lead the Cavaliers past the Pioneers on Thursday.
Bella Hill also scored 10 points for Jefferson Forest.
Heritage was paced by Tatiyana Graham with 14 points and Tamisia Davis with 11 points.
JEFFERSON FOREST (4-14, 3-8)
Gould 1, Pettitt 18, Br. Hill 4, Forton 5, Be. Hill 10, Poindexter 9, Martin 2.
HERITAGE (2-16, 2-9)
Oakes 7, Lewis 6, Davis 11, Dillard 4, Graham 14.
Jefferson Forest 14 12 15 8 — 49
Heritage 9 12 11 10 — 42
3-point goals — Jefferson Forest 3 (Pettitt 3), Heritage 2 (Davis 2).
THREE RIVERS DISTRICT
Glenvar 56, James River 27
BUCHANAN — Olivia Harris scored 20 points as the Highlanders downed the host Knights.
Malaysia Donaldson added 17 points in the winning effort for Glenvar.
Madison Brogan and Lizzy Garrett each scored six points for James River.
GLENVAR (10-9, 3-7)
McCulley 2, O. Harris 20, Donaldson 17, Thompson 1, R. Harris 4, Kastner 3, King 9.
JAMES RIVER (4-16, 0-11)
Lac. Lucado 5, Brogan 6, Davis 4, Garrett 6, Harlow 2.
Glenvar 18 10 23 5 — 56
James River 2 7 8 10 — 27
3-point goals — Glenvar 4 (O. Harris 2, Kastner, King).
JV — Glenvar won.
VACA SOUTHWEST
Faith Christian 65, Dayspring Christian 28
BLACKSBURG — Catherine Kagey scored all 21 of her points in the first quarter, and also had seven steals and five assists for the Warriors.
Katleigh Wampler added 13 points for Faith Christian, which led 42-10 at the half.
Alex Simpson had nine points for the Lions.
FAITH CHRISTIAN (16-1, 7-0)
Childress 8, Price 2, Wampler 13, M. Kagey 7, Crosby 6, S Carmouche 4, C. Carmouche 4, C. Kagey 21.
DAYSPRING CHRISTIAN
Carter 3, Long 8, Alex Simpson 9, Stollard 8.
Faith Christian 31 11 21 2 — 65
Dayspring Christian 7 3 8 10 — 28
3-point goals — Faith Christian 3 (Wampler, M. Kagey, C. Kagey).
SWVa Home School 68, Roanoke Valley Christian 67, OT
Taylor Orange netted 27 points, Emma Snyder dropped in 18 points and Sophia Vaughan added 13 as the Conquerors came away with an overtime win.
The Eagles were led by Angelina Jones with 22 points, Dani Moser with 16 points and Gracie Huffard and Amber Mioduszewski with 11 points each.
SWVA HOME SCHOOL (12-4)
Cooper 4, K. Moore 2, Vaughan 13, Snyder 18, Orange 27, S. Moore 2.
ROANOKE VALLEY CHRISTIAN (10-5, 4-3)
Jones 22, Moser 16, Mioduszewski 11, Huffard 11, Butler 3, McKenzie 2, Ferro 2.
R.Valley Christian 13 13 19 13 9 — 67
SWVa Home School 17 18 13 10 10 — 68
3-point goals — SWVa Home School 6 (Orange 5, Vaughan), RVCS 2 (Jones 2).
Boys basketball
BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT
Northside 79, William Byrd 57
Jordan Wooden scored 25 points and Ayrion Journette added 18 points to lead the Vikings over the Terriers.
Landon Johnson led William Byrd with 21 points — including five 3-pointers — and Ethan Tinsley finished with 10 points. Tyler Martin added 11 points and 11 rebounds.
NORTHSIDE (14-5, 7-1)
Bishop 3, Foley 5, Gates 9, Johnson 5, Journette 18, Leftwich 6, Slash 1, Webb 7, Wooden 25.
WILLIAM BYRD (5-14, 2-6)
Cawley 4, Cossaboon 7, Johnson 21, Martin 11, Richardson 1, Ruble 1, Tinsley 10, Williams 2.
Northside 22 21 11 25 — 79
William Byrd 14 17 13 13 — 57
3-point goals — Northside 9 (Wooden 3, Leftwich 2, Bishop 1, Johnson, Journette, Webb), William Byrd 11 (Johnson 5, Martin 3, Tinsley 2, Cossaboon).
JV — Northside won.
William Fleming 78, Staunton River 31
C.J. Goode scored 15 points and the Colonels had 12 players hit the scoring column in a win on senior night.
Collin Bates led the Golden Eagles with 14 points.
STAUNTON RIVER (2-17, 0-8)
Overstreet 3, Carter 3, Bates 14, Crider 3, Morris 8.
WILLIAM FLEMING (14-3, 7-1)
Bannister 4, Robertson 8, Turner 7, Goode 15, Brown 5, Jackson 2, St. Juste 9, Fuller 7, Grogan 7, Law 6, Webb 6, Poindexter 2.
Staunton River 8 9 5 9 — 31
William Fleming 23 30 15 10 — 78
3-point goals — Staunton River 7 (Bates 4, Overstreet, Carter, Crider), William Fleming 6 (Grogan 2, Robertson 2, Turner, Fuller).
JV — William Fleming won 85-18.
RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT
Cave Spring 71, Christiansburg 46
CHRISTIANSBURG — Reed Pendleton scored 21 points as the Knights opened up a big lead after the first quarter and never looked back.
Matthew Cagle added 15 points and Adnan Jasarevic chipped in 12 for Cave Spring.
Tyrique Taylor led the way for Christiansburg with 16 points.
CAVE SPRING (16-1, 7-1)
Buster 3, Duncan 4, Urgo 3, Jasarevic 12, Pendleton 21, Bishop 2, Huffman 8, Swanson 1, Cagle 15, Tozier 2.
CHRISTIANSBURG (11-7, 3-6)
Taylor 16, Clemmons 2, Hunter 3, Proudfoot 6, Dunkleman 4, Clatterbaugh 3, Henley 3, Johnson-Buchanan 2, Collins 5, Calloway 2.
Cave Spring 27 12 15 17 — 71
Christiansburg 5 16 13 12 — 46
3-point goals — Cave Spring 7 (Pendleton 3, Jasarevic 2, Buster, Urgo), Christiansburg 5 (Taylor 2, Clatterbaugh, Henley, Hunter).
JV — Christiansburg won 40-36.
Salem 76, Hidden Valley 32
Ethan English scored 21 points as the Spartans sailed past the Titans.
A.J. Blankenship pitched in 14 points for Salem.
Sam Hart led Hidden Valley with 13 points.
HIDDEN VALLEY (3-15, 0-8)
Hart 13, Johnson 5, Singh 4, Whitaker 3, Smiley 4, Stanley 3.
SALEM (11-6, 5-3)
Blanchard 6, English 21, Moses-Robinson 2, Blankenship 14, Owen 5, Logan 4, Dallas 3, Williams 3, Clemens 5, Conner 7, Dawyot 6.
Hidden Valley 7 7 4 14 — 32
Salem 28 17 23 8 — 76
3-point goals — Hidden Valley 2 (Hart, Whitaker), Salem 8 (Blankenship 4, Owen, Dallas, Clemens, English).
JV — Hidden Valley won.
THREE RIVERS DISTRICT
Radford 68, Glenvar 50
RADFORD — Cam Cormany scored 19 points and Alex Kanipe added 16 as the Bobcats downed the visiting Highlanders.
Avery Alexander led Glenvar with 14 points, and also reached the 1,000-point mark for his high school career.
GLENVAR (8-11, 3-7)
Puig 1, Barber 9, Ai. Alexander 4, Johnson 6, Av. Alexander 14, Burwell 8, Housh 2, Ball 6.
RADFORD (14-2, 8-1)
Tanner 2, Baylor 8, Cormany 19, Rupe 9, McManus 3, Wesley 2, Kanipe 16, Woods 9.
Glenvar 6 14 15 15 — 50
Radford 15 12 21 20 — 68
3-point goals — Glenvar 5 (Av. Alexander 2, Barber, Johnson, Burwell), Radford 5 (Cormany 2, Kanipe 2, McManus).
JV — Radford won 55-32.
VIC DIVISION 2
North Cross 71, New Covenant 32
LYNCHBURG — Nick Andrew and Nelson Etuk scored 13 points each, Jordan Mack netted 11 points and James Jackson added 10 as the Raiders outscored the Gryphons 37-9 in the second half.
New Covenant was led by Jadon Walker with 16 points.
NORTH CROSS (13-5, 9-2)
Hines 9, Baines 7, Andrew 13, Etuk 13, Mack 11, Jackson 10, Boller 2, Jensen 6.
NEW COVENANT (6-13, 2-8)
Newsome 2, Kidrell 2, Foster 2, Wilson 2, Walker 16, Spiva 6, Callaway 2.
North Cross 18 16 25 12 — 71
New Covenant 9 14 6 3 — 32
3-point goals — North Cross 7 (Andrew 3, Hines, Baines, Mack, Jensen), New Covenant 3 (Walker 3).
JV — North Cross won.
SEMINOLE DISTRICT
Jefferson Forest 50, Heritage 42
FOREST — Joseph Peters’ 10 points led a balanced scoring attack for the Cavaliers, as they drew into a tie for second place in the Seminole District with a win over the visiting Pioneers.
Jacobi Lambert led Heritage with 16 points in a losing effort.
HERITAGE (9-8, 8-3)
Tweedy 2, Payton 6, Gillis 7, Ferguson 8, Hubbard 3, Jacobi Lambert 16.
JEFFERSON FOREST (14-5, 8-3)
Hogsed 7, Everhart 9, Green 6, Eckart 6, Gage 2, Smith 2, Joseph Peters 10, Isenhour 8.
Heritage 8 15 7 12 — 42
Jefferson Forest 8 16 18 8 — 50
3-point goals - Heritage 2 (Payton 2), Jefferson Forest 2 (Hogsed, Green).
JV — Heritage won.
VACA SOUTHWEST
Faith Christian 48, Dayspring Christian 42
BLACKSBURG — Nick Witt scored 24 points and pulled down 11 rebounds for the Warriors as they edged past the host Lions.
Tyler Roche scored 12 points for Faith Christian.
Bryce Long led Dayspring Christian with 25 points.
FAITH CHRISTIAN (5-10, 2-5)
Witt 24, Roche 12, King 8, Hinkle 2, Mayerchek 2.
DAYSPRING CHRISTIAN (2-12, 0-7)
A. Steenburg 6, S. Steenburg 4, Long 25, Spokovsky 4, Keene 3.
Faith Christian 8 16 11 13 — 48
Dayspring Christian 4 16 10 12 — 42
3-point goals — Faith Christian 3 (Roche 3), Dayspring Christian 3 (Long 2, S. Steenburg ).
Westover Christian 61, Roanoke Valley Christian 48
Josh Lewis poured in 29 points to lead the Bulldogs past the Eagles.
Luke Tate led Roanoke Valley Christian with 19 points, while Josh Huffard chimed in with 10 points.
WESTOVER CHRISTIAN
Salmon 2, Aron 8, Miller 6, Booth 2, Morris 5, Carroll 1, Josh Lewis 29, Motley 8.
ROANOKE VALLEY CHRISTIAN (9-5)
Luke Tate 19, Poff 6, Josh Huffard 10, C. Poe 2, Long 7, Highberger 4.
Westover Christian 17 14 16 14 — 61
R. Valley Christian 13 9 6 20 — 48
3-point goals — Westover Christian 3 (Miller 2, Aron), Roanoke Valley Christian 3 (Poff 2, Long).
NONDISTRICT
Blacksburg 66, James Monroe (W.Va.) 56
LINDSIDE, W.Va — Luke Goforth scored 21 points, including five 3-pointers, and Nick Stilwell added 10 to lead the Bruins who outscored the Mavericks 16-2 in the third period for the win.
James Monroe was paced by Shad Savage with 17 points.
BLACKSBURG (12-6)
Mitchell 6, Spennacchio-Parker 4, Goforth 21, Babcock 3, Neurauter 4, Patel 3, Shealor 4, Huff 1, Stilwell 10, Joyce 8, Reinhardt 2.
JAMES MONROE
Savage 17, Hazelwood 11, Allen 12, Fox 3, Thomas 13.
Blacksburg 19 18 16 13 — 66
James Monroe 17 11 2 26 — 56
3-point goals — Blacksburg 7 (Goforth 5, Babcock, Patel, James Monroe 6 (savage 2, Allen 2, Fox, Thomas).
JV — Blacksburg won 53-20.
SML Christian 64, Christian Heritage 40
ROCKY MOUNT — Mason Neighbors scored 16 points to lead four players in double figures in the Ospreys’ win over the host Knights.
Thomas Dean tallied 11 points, while Sam Smith and Colby Stephenson chipped in 10 points apiece.
Ethan Craig led Christian Heritage with 18 points, while Evan Lawrence tallied 16 in the loss.
SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE CHRISTIAN (11-1)
Burke 8, Thomas Dean 11, Mason Neighbors 16, Sam Smith 10, Gordon 2, Bryan 7, Colby Stephenson 10.
CHRISTIAN HERITAGE
Evan Lawrence 16, Ethan Craig 18, Divers 3, Spence 3.
SML Christian 15 10 20 19 — 64
Christian Heritage 9 16 10 5 — 40
3-point goals — Smith Mountain Lake Christian 3 (Stephenson 2, Dean), Christian Heritage 4 (Lawrence 3, Divers).
