LYNCHBURG — DreSean Kendrick ran for 120 yards, threw for a score and returned an interception for a TD as second-seeded E.C. Glass beat third-seeded Pulaski County 27-10 the VHSL Region 4D football semifinals on Friday.
Down 10-0 in the second quarter, the Hilltoppers (11-1) scored the final 27 points of the game — including 20 points in the fourth quarter.
Quoterris Craighead ran for 108 yards and two scores on 11 carries and also caught a TD pass for E.C. Glass, which will play at Salem in next week’s region final.
Luke Russell returned a fumble 60 yards for a touchdown for the Cougars (9-3), and Broc Simpson kicked a 37-yard field goal.
Pulaski County 0 10 0 0 — 10
E.C. Glass 0 7 0 20 — 27
Pul—Russell 60 fumble return (Simpson kick)
Pul—FG Simpson 37
ECG—Craighead 7 run (Garrett kick)
ECG—Craighead 10 pass from Kendrick (Garrett kick)
ECG—Craighead 24 run (kick failed)
ECG—Kendrick 40 interception return (Garrett kick)
Mountain View 35, William Fleming 0
STAFFORD — Mark Shelton rushed for 139 yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries and Ike Daniels ran for 126 yards and two scores as the top-seeded Wildcats blanked the Colonels in a Region 5D semifinal.
Mountain View (10-2) held William Fleming (4-8) to eight first downs and 107 yards of total offense.
“We moved the ball pretty good in the first half, we just didn’t execute on some golden opportunities that we had, and we turned the ball over as well,” Fleming coach Jamar Lovelace said.
William Fleming 0 0 0 0 — 0
Mountain View 0 7 21 7 — 35
MV—Daniels 12 run (Solorzano kick)
MV—Shelton 23 run (Solorzano kick)
MV—Daniels 8 run (Solorzano kick)
MV—Shelton 12 run (Solorzano kick)
MV—Shelton 28 run (Solorzano kick)
Spotswood 42, Rockbridge County 0
PENN LAIRD — Ethan Barnhart rushed for 189 yards and three touchdowns as the second-seeded Trailblazers (12-0) beat the third-seeded Wildcats (9-3) in a Region 3C semifinal.
Spotswood picked off Rockbridge County quarterback Miller Jay five times.
Jay completed 16 of 29 passes for 147 yards.
Rockbridge County 0 0 0 0 — 0
Spotswood 21 7 7 7 — 42
Spot—Smith 70 pass from High (Foltz kick)
Spot— Barnhart 9 run (Foltz kick)
Spot—Shonk 40 pass from High (Foltz kick)
Spot—Conham 1 run (Foltz kick)
Spot—Barnhart 42 run (Foltz kick)
Spot—Barnhart 80 run (Foltz kick)
Galax 56, Auburn 14
GALAX — Cole Pickett completed 10 of 18 passes for 252 yards and four TDs, and also ran for a score to lead the top-seeded Maroon Tide (10-1) to a Region 1C semifinal win.
Down 14-7 after the first quarter, Galax put 35 points on the board in the second quarter to grab a 42-14 halftime lead.
Keaton Beeman carried the ball 19 times for 221 yards and two TDs, and Zach Johnson had five catches for 212 yards and two scores, as Galax amassed 564 yards of total offense.
Mike Royal caught a TD pass from Payson Kelley and Carson East ran for a score for the fifth-seeded Eagles (6-6), who were limited to 149 yards of total offense.
Auburn 14 0 0 0 — 14
Galax 7 35 7 7 — 56
Aub—Royal 8 pass from P. Kelley (East kick)
Gal—Brown 3 run (Ortiz kick)
Aub—East 2 run (East kick)
Gal—Beeman 31 run (Ortiz kick)
Gal—Pickett 3 run (Ortiz kick)
Gal—Johnson 39 pass from Pickett (Ortiz kick)
Gal—Sawyers 12 pass from Pickett (Ortiz kick)
Gal—Beeman 3 run (Ortiz kick)
Gal—Johnson 85 pass from Pickett (Ortiz kick)
Gal—Keatley 10 pass from Pickett (Gallardo kick)
Appomattox Co. 21, Glenvar 0
APPOMATTOX — Cristian Ferguson rushed for 175 yards and one touchdown on 17 carries to lead the top-seeded Raiders (10-2) to a Region 2C semifinal win over the Highlanders (7-5).
Aiden Wolk completed 22 of 34 passes for 211 yards with four interceptions for Glenvar. Teammate Nick Sebolt had 14 catches for 132 yards.
Jordan Scott recorded two of the interceptions for the Raiders, including one in the end zone with less than five minutes to go.
Glenvar also lost a fumble.
Tre Lawing ran for two touchdowns for the Raiders.
The Raiders beat Glenvar in the playoffs for the third straight year.
Glenvar 0 0 0 0 — 0
Appomattox County 14 7 0 0 — 21
Appo—Ferguson 42 run (Bianco kick)
Appo—Lawing 6 run (Bianco kick)
Appo—Lawing 20 run (Bianco kick)
BOYS BASKETBALL
North Cross 50, Holy Cross 45
Michael Mack scored a game-high 16 points and Mehki Hines added 10 to lead the host Raiders.
North Cross extended a two-point halftime lead by outscoring Holy Cross 14-7 in the third period.
HOLY CROSS (1-1)
Calloway 10, Graves 4, Smith 7, Calloway 4, Waller 15, Ward 2
NORTH CROSS (1-0)
Hines 10, Baines 5, Andrew 2, Etuk 5, J. Mack 4, M. Mack 16, Jackson 5, Jensen 3
Holy Cross 13 11 7 14 — 45
North Cross 14 12 14 10 — 50
3-point goals — Holy Cross 7 (Waller 4, Calloway, Smith, Gravely), North Cross 3 (Hines 2, Baines).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Faith Christian 56, New Covenant 45
Catherine Kagey scored 21 points and pulled down 16 rebounds to lead the Warriors past the Gryphons (0-3).
Kateleigh Wampler added 18 points and Megan Kagey chipped in 11 for Faith Christian (1-0)
.
NEW COVENANT (0-3)
Walker 4, Simon 8, Newsome 2, Janna Reynolds 18, Katany 13.
FAITH CHRISTIAN (1-0)
Wampler 18, Megan Kagey 11, Catherine Kagey 21, S. Carmouche 4, C. Carmouche 2.
New Covenant 15 7 12 11 — 45
Faith Christian 22 16 6 12 — 56
3-point goals -- New Covenant 6 (Reynolds 4, Katany 2), Faith Christian 3 (Wampler 2, C. Kagey).
