MARTINSVILLE — Tracy Glass threw for one score and ran for one, and Isaac Farmer caught a TD pass and ran for another to lead Dan River to a 32-12 nondistrict football win over host Martinsville on Saturday.
The game between the Wildcats (2-1) and Bulldogs (0-3) had been postponed from Friday night due to inclimate weather.
For Martinsville, Delvin Roberts ran the ball 12 times for 73 yards, including a 51-yard touchdown scamper, and Rashaun Dickerson threw a 27-yard scoring strike to Jahil Martin
.
Dan River 14 2 7 9 — 32
Martinsville 6 6 0 0 — 12
DR — Farmer 65 pass from Glass (kick good)
DR — Glass 1 rush (kick good)
M — Martin 27 pass from Dickerson (kick blocked)
M — Roberts 51 rush (kick failed)
DR — Safety
DR — Farmer 13 rush (kick good)
DR — Carter 78 pass from Hairston (kick good)
DR — Safety
Rockbridge Co. 48, Alleghany 7
LOW MOOR — Miller Jay threw for 210 yards and three TDs, and Gage Shafer ran for two scores and added another touchdown by recovering a fumble in the end zone to lead the Wildcats (2-1) on Friday.
Brian Broughman led the Mountaineers (1-2) in rushing with 58 yards and also threw a touchdown pass.
Rockbridge County 14 7 20 7 — 48
Alleghany 0 0 0 7 — 7
RC — Shafer fumble rec. in end zone (McClung kick)
RC — Mayr 14 pass from Jay (McClung kick)
RC — Lynch 24 pass from Jay (McClung kick)
RC — Looney 10 pass from Jay (McClung kick)
RC — Shafer 13 run (McClung kick)
RC — Shafer 2 run (McClung kick)
RC — Allio 33 fumble return (Looney kick)
All — Nicely 25 pass from Broughman (Taylor kick)
Buffalo Gap 71, Bath County 20
HOT SPRINGS — Tucker Kiracofe rush for 218 yards and two TDs, and Seth Fitzgerald added 108 yards and a score for the Bison, which scored the first 58 points of the game on Friday.
Bath County quarterback Coult Fussell completed 8 of 24 passes for 180 yards and three touchdowns. He was picked off twice.
Buffalo Gap 38 26 7 0 — 71
Bath County 0 14 0 6 — 20
BGap—Kiracofe 5 run (kick failed)
BGap—Fitzgerald 48 run (Kiracofe run)
BGap—Bates 5 run (Bates run)
BGap—Bates 7 run (Fitzgerald run)
BGap—Harris 3 run (Bates run)
BGap—Kiracofe 76 run (pass failed)
BGap—Wilcher 28 run (Campbell kick)
BGap—Lowe 15 run (kick failed)
Bath County—Flenner 15 pass from Fussell (Ryder pass from Fussell)
BGap—Wilcher 54 run (Campbell kick)
Bath County—Flenner 52 pass from Fussell (pass failed)
BGap—Staton 31 run (Snow kick)
Bath County—Ingram 28 pass from Fussell (run failed)
Volleyball
Wildcats 4-1 at event
VIRGINIA BEACH — Rockbridge County (9-1) participated in the Endless Summer Classic volleyball tournament and came away with wins over Bishop Sullivan (25-11, 25-5), Cave Spring (25-22, 26-24), Maury (25-14, 25-17) and Salem-Virginia Beach (25-20, 25-17).
The loss was a three-setter to Bishop O’Connel (23-25, 25-16, 15-7).
For the tournament, Jaydyn Clemmer amassed 42 kills and 43 digs, Grayson Armstrong 40 kills and 34 digs, McKenzie Hines 22 digs and Krissy Whitsell 25 digs, 18 aces and 118 assists.
Boys soccer
Conquerors win twice
STAUNTON — SWVa Home School picked up two wins in the VACA Warrior Tournament, knocking off Stuart Hall 8-0 and downing host Grace Christian 8-1.
In the opener against the Dragons, SWVa was led by Gabe Campbell with three goals and Arturs Morrisette with two.
The Conquerors (7-2) followed up by getting three goals from Campbell, two goals and an assist each from Zach Henderson and Titus Vaughan and a goal from Bryan Sharp in their win over the Warriors.
