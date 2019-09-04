FLOYD — Kenzee Dalton posted 15 assists, four kills and four aces, sister Haylee Dalton had eight digs and seven kills to lead unbeaten Floyd County to a 25-16, 25-19, 25-16 volleyball victory Wednesday night over previously undefeated Christiansburg.
Madison Ramey added 11 digs for the Buffaloes (3-0).
Christiansburg (4-1) was paced by Baylee Reason with six kills and seven digs and Morgan Smith with 10 assists.
VOLLEYBALL
PIEDMONT DISTRICT
Martinsville def. George Washington 25-17, 25-27, 25-22, 23-25, 15-13
MARTINSVILLE — Savasiah Boyd did it all with eight aces, 11 kills, 21 assists and 17 digs as the Bulldogs grabbed their first victory of the year.
Anijah Hairston added six aces and 34 digs for Martinsville (1-2) while Tyreniasha Dillard had six aces, seven kills and five digs. Jayla Dalton supplied 10 digs.
NONDISTRICT
Northside def. Cave Spring 23-25, 25-17, 25-15, 25-20
Kylee Draper set up 23 assists and Tracey Hueston put down 12 kills as the Vikings stopped the visiting Knights.
Samantha Johnson added 13 digs for Northside (2-1).
Cave Spring (0-3) got 12 assists apiece from Caroline Glenn and Ashley Ditmore. Maya Monsour had 15 digs, while Allie Kolnok had nine kills.
Pulaski County def. William Fleming 25-11, 25-16, 25-14
DUBLIN — Madison Webb knocked down seven kills, Molly Cox posted 13 digs, and Skylar Burton added six kills and six assists as the Cougars (2-2) won in straight sets.
The Colonels (1-3) were led by Victoria Board with seven kills, Terryonna Smith with eight assists and Shakara Anderson with six kills and six assists.
Liberty def. Bassett 25-13, 25-15, 25-10
BEDFORD — Ginevra Fabriana knocked down five kills and Katie Vaughan had nine kills and 12 digs to lead Liberty (6-1) to a straight-sets win.
Katherine Thompson added five kills and Maria Young posted 21 assists and four kills for Liberty.
The Bengals were paced by Allie Laine with four blocks.
Bland County def. Tazewell 25-9, 25-17, 25-22
ROCKY GAP — Anna Pauley had 10 assists, four digs and one kill and Kayla Mutter posted four kills and one ace at the Bears (2-1) took care of the Bulldogs in straight sets.
Also for Bland County, Mckenzie Tindall had five kills and Amanda Burnette added seven digs and two aces.
Tazwell was led by Peyton Harvey with seven kills.
