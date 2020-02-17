HILLSVILLE — Cam Cormany poured in 36 points and Radford scored a 72-50 road win over Carroll County on Monday to give the Bobcats the Three Rivers District regular-season title for the 15th consecutive year.

Cormany hit 8 of 10 3-pointers for Radford (19-3, 11-1), which has won the Three Rivers crown 20 of the last 21 years.

The Cavaliers were led by Jackson Hull with 19 points.

RADFORD (19-3, 11-1)

Cormany 36, Kanipe 9, Woods 6, Wesley 7, McManus 3, Rupe 4, Johnson 3, Mabry 1, Hall 2.

CARROLL COUNTY (12-9, 8-4)

Hull 19, Herman 6, Motley 4, Burcham 6, Marshall 4, Phillips 4, Dalton 4, Cox 3.

Radford 18 23 15 16 — 72

Carroll County 13 15 10 12 — 50

3-point goals — Radford (Cormany 8, McManus, Johnson), Carroll County 4 (Hull 4).

BOYS

PIONEER DISTRICT TOURNAMENT

Narrows 99, Highland 33

NARROWS — The Green Wave had four player score in double figures with Gavin Fletcher leading the way with 23 points, including six 3-pointers, as Narrows recorded its highest point total of the season to pick up a first round win.

Also scoring in double-digits for Narrows were Matthew Morgan and Hunter Smith with 14 points each and Dustin Wiley with 12.

The Rams were led by Colton Williams with nine points.

HIGHLAND (2-18)

Williams 9, Moore 8, Johnson 4, Campbell 7, Judy 4.

NARROWS (14-6)

Fletcher 23, Morgan 14, Wiley 12, Smith 14, Frame 4, Conley 6, Blaker 2, Richardson 4, Snidow 4, Green 5, Robertson 2, Bradley 9.

Highland 8 9 12 4 — 33

Narrows 29 37 20 13 — 99

3-point goals — Narrows 9 (Fletcher 6, Wiley 2, Morgan).

Eastern Montgomery 70, Bath County 43

ELLISTON — J.T. Foster knocked down 14 points and Justin Tyree added 11 as the Mustangs took a 42-15 lead to the half in picking up a first round win.

The Chargers’ Sean Flenner led all scorers with 15 points.

BATH COUNTY (6-16)

S.Flenner 15, Ryder 8, Ingram 6, Miller 5, Dillow 4, Call 2, Harmon 2, Tucker 1.

EASTERN MONTGOMERY (12-10)

Foster 14, Tyree 11, Shepherd 9, Fallon 8, Fox 8, Holland 6, Worrell 6, Bahnken 6, Spence 1, Moore 1.

Bath County 12 3 13 15 — 43

Eastern Montgomery 21 21 20 8 — 70

3-point goals — Bath County 2 (Miller, S.Flenner).

GIRLS

PIONEER DISTRICT TOURNAMENT

Parry McCluer 44, Craig County 34

BUENA VISTA — Grayce Henson scored a game-high 14 points and Anna Claytor added 12 as the Fighting Blues pulled away in the fourth period for a first round win.

The Rockets were led by Maddy Oliver with 12 points and Autumn Hutchinson with 10.

CRAIG COUNTY (5-12)

S.Jones 3, Gregory 2, A.Jones 3, Bostic 4, Oliver 12, Hutchinson 10.

PARRY MCCLUER (9-11)

Grow 5, M.Henson 9, Claytor 12, Tyree 2, G.Henson 14, Taylor 2.

Craig County 5 9 11 9 — 34

Parry McCluer 11 5 10 18 — 44

3-point goals — Craig County 2 (Oliver 2), Parry McCluer (Grow).

Covington 59, Highland 17

COVINGTON — Amiah Hunter and Cristi Persinger scored 14 points apiece as the Cougars rolled to a first round win.

Ariel Barber added 10 for Covington (14-8), which held the Rams to three points in the second half. The Cougars will face Parry McCluer in a semifinal Wednesday.

Anna Armstrong led Highland (1-17) with seven points

HIGHLAND (1-17)

Adams 4, Armstrong 7, Wilfong 2, Harper 4.

COVINGTON (14-8)

Persinger 14, Via 3, Bragg 4, Hunter 14, Tacy 6, Barber 12.

Highland 6 8 3 0 — 17

Covington 21 15 14 9 — 59

3-point goals — Covington 2 (Persinger, Via).

Narrows 62, Bath County 47

NARROWS — Alyssa Bishop knocked down 17 points, Sara Lawrence netted 11 and Hailey Blankenship added 10 as the Green Wave built a 12 point halftime advantage and picked up a first round win.

Gabrie Herscher led all scorers with 18 points and Emily Douglas chipped in 13 for the Chargers.

BATH COUNTY (3-19)

Herscher 18, Douglas 13, Pritt 9, Wolfe 6, Legg 1.

NARROWS (9-12)

Bishop 17, Lawrence 11, Blankenship 10, Mann 4, Grose 7, Riddle 9, Staton 2, Clark 2.

Bath County 11 12 17 7 — 47

Narrows 19 16 8 19 — 62

3-point goals — Bath County 2 (Herscher 2).

THREE RIVERS DISTRICT

Alleghany 41, Radford 38

LOW MOOR — Erin Harden and Gracie Conner each scored four points in the fourth quarter as the Mountaineers scored a comeback win over the Bobcats in a regular-season game.

Maggie Rooklin led Alleghany (13-7, 5-6) with 11 points while Harden finished with 10.

Jada Dean scored a game-high 16 for Radford (13-7, 6-6).

RADFORD (13-7, 6-6)

Turk 2, Dean 16, Page 5, Conner 2, Rader 8, Burdette 2.

ALLEGHANY (13-7, 5-6)

Gibson 3, Nicely 2, Rooklin 11, Harden 10, Conner 4, Keene 9, Massie 2.

Radford 5 15 11 7 — 38

Alleghany 7 11 9 14 — 41

3-point goals — Radford 4 (Dean 2, Rader, Burdette), Alleghany 4 (Rooklin 2, Gibson, Keene). JV — Radford won 42-20.

Tags

Load comments