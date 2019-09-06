CHRISTIANSBURG — Maston Stanley rushed for 209 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries to lead Christiansburg to a 28-13 win over Giles in a nondistrict football game on Friday.
M.J. Hunter ran for 54 yards and one TD on 11 carries and completed four of nine passes for 81 yards and one TD for the Blue Demons (2-0).
Dominic Collini rushed for 103 yards and one TD on 18 carries for the Spartans (0-2), while Chaston Ratcliffe ran for 52 yards and one TD on 19 carries. Gage Freeman completed five of eight passes for 58 yards for Giles.
Giles 0 6 0 7 — 13
Christiansburg 7 7 7 7 — 28
Cbg—Stanley 23 run (Gordon kick)
Cbg—Hunter 5 run (Gordon kick)
Gil—Collini 59 run (run failed)
Cbg—Simpkins 25 pass from Hunter (Gordon kick)
Gil—Ratcliffe 4 run (Whitlock kick)
Cbg—Stanley 49 run (Gordon kick)
William Fleming 28, Rockbridge County 26
LEXINGTON — Deaquan Nichols ran for two touchdowns and caught a touchdown pass to lead the Colonels (2-0) over the Wildcats (1-1).
Nichols also passed for 104 yards and picked off a pass.
Dashawn Lewis completed nine of 13 passes for 78 yards and two TDs for William Fleming. Teammate Deuce Anderson ran for 78 yards on 11 carries.
Rockbridge County’s Miller Jay completed 21 of 33 passes for 241 yards and a TD. Teammate Brett McClung ran for 100 yards and two TDs on 11 carries.
William Fleming 7 7 14 0 — 28
Rockbridge County 7 13 0 6 — 26
Rock—Shaffer 7 run (McClung kick)
WF—Nichols 4 run (Lian kick)
Rock—McClung 26 run (Run failed)
WF—Nichols 35 pass from Lewis (Lian kick)
Rock—Lynch 19 pass from Jay (McClung kick)
WF—Bannister 18 pass from Lewis (Lian kick)
WF—Nichols 1 run (Lian kick)
Rock—McClung 5 run (run failed)
Alleghany 54, Bath County 14
LOW MOOR — Travis Fridley rushed for two TDs to help the Mountaineers end a 14-game losing streak.
Brian Broughman ran for a TD and threw for a TD for the Mountaineers (1-1). Teammate Matt Howell ran for 101 yards and a touchdown on six carries.
Bath County (0-2) got a touchdown pass from Coult Fussell and a touchdown run from Connor Call.
Bath County 0 0 6 8 — 14
Alleghany 14 21 13 6 — 54
All— Nicely 7 pass from Broughman (Taylor kick)
All— Fridley 5 run (Taylor kick)
All—Broughman 7 run (Taylor kick)
All—Howell 28 run (Taylor kick)
All—Fridley 2 run (Taylor kick)
All— Burton 75 kickoff return (Taylor k ick)
Bath— Flenner 10 pass from Fussell (run failed)
All— Booze 1 run (kick blocked)
Bath—Call 4 run (Call run)
All—Via 12 run (kick failed)
Riverheads 38, Glenvar 21
GREENVILLE — Zach Smiley rushed for 178 yards and two TDs on 27 carries to lead the Gladiators (2-0) past the Highlanders (0-2).
Aiden Wolk completed 13 of 26 passes for 273 yards and three touchdowns with two interceptions for Glenvar. Teammate Nick Seabolt caught eight passes for 200 yards and two TDs.
Colby Street ran for 86 yards and also caught a TD pass for Glenvar.
Glenvar 7 7 7 0 — 21
Riverheads 7 14 10 7 — 38
Riv—Smiley 46 run (Skillman kick)
Glen—Street 54 pass from Wolk (Fuhrman kick)
Riv—Roberts 9 run (Skillman kick)
Glen—Seabolt 67 pass from Woulk (Fuhrman kick)
Riv—Braeson Fulton 95 kickoff return (Skillman kick)
Glen—Seabolt 63 pass from Wolk (Fuhrman kick)
Riv—FG Skillman 31
Riv—Roberts 25 run (Skillman kick)
Riv—Smiley 6 run (Skillman)
Floyd County 13, Patrick County 12
STUART — Avery Chaffin hit Braden Chaffin with an 11-yard touchdown pass early in the fourth quarter to lift the Buffaloes (1-1) to a victory over the Cougars (1-1).
It was Avery Chaffin’s second TD pass of the game.
William Sprowl ran for a touchdown and threw a touchdown pass for Patrick County (1-1).
Dae’Shawn Penn ran for 135 yards on 25 carries for the Cougars.
Floyd County 0 7 0 6 — 13
Patrick County 6 0 6 0 — 12
PatCo—Sprowl 4 run (run failed)
Floyd—Fenton 15 pass from A. Chaffin (Keith kick)
PatCo— Drewry 27 pass from Sprowl (kick failed)
Floyd— B. Chaffin 11 pass from A. Chaffin (pass failed)
North Cross 54, Fishburne Military 0
Zack Zappia completed five of six passes for 150 yards and two TDs as the host Raiders (3-0, 1-0) shut out the Caissons (0-1, 0-1) in the Virginia Independent Conference opener for both teams.
Zae Baines caught two passes for 70 yards and a TD and returned an interception 91 yards for another TD.
Ian Cann caught a TD pass and returned a punt 41 yards for a touchdown, while Carlton Ward ran for a touchdown and returned an interception for a touchdown.
Chase Daniels recorded three sacks for North Cross.
Fishburne Military 0 0 0 0 — 0
North Cross 21 20 0 13 — 54
NCross—Baines 91 interception return (Muse kick)
NCross—Baines 40 pass from Zappia (Muse kick)
NCross—Jackson 35 pass from Zappia (Muse kick)
NCross—Ward 45 run (kick failed)
NCross—Ward 30 interception return (Muse kick)
NCross—Cann 41 punt return (Muse kick)
NCross—King 70 run (Kick failed)
NCross—Cann 25 pass from Morgan (Muse kick)
Pulaski County 42, Bassett 6
DUBLIN — Gage Mannon, A.J. McCloud and Jakari Finley each scored two touchdowns to help the Cougars (2-0) beat the Bengals.
Mannon had a fumble return for a touchdown and rushed for 77 yards and one TD on seven carries. Finley ran for 70 yards and two TDs on 13 carries. McCloud also ran for two TDs.
Bassett (0-2) scored on the last play of the game when offensive lineman Ricky Penn caught a deflected pass from Drew Fisher.
Bassett 0 0 0 6 — 6
Pulaski County 14 7 14 7 — 42
Pul— Mannon 14 run (Simpson kick)
Pul—McCloud 3 run (Simpson kick)
Pul— Finley 2 run (Simpson kick)
Pul—McCloud 2 run (Simpson kick)
Pul—Mannon 34 fumble return (Simpson kick)
Pul—Finley 13 run (Simpson kick)
Bass— Penn 3 pass from Fisher (no attempt)
Liberty 21, Fort Defiance 20
BEDFORD — Garrett Whorley scored on a 20-yard TD run with 9:53 remaining and Tony Mineo made the extra-point kick to lift the Minutemen (1-1) to a victory over the Indians (0-1).
Whorley also ran back the second-half kickoff for a TD.
Tanner Stanley hooked up with Jonathan Gass for a 60-yard TD pass for Liberty (1-1).
Fort Defiance 0 14 6 0 — 20
Liberty 7 0 7 7 — 21
Lib—Gass 60 pass from Stanley (Tony Mineo kick)
FDef— Miller 55 fumble return (Daniel Hernandez kick)
FDef—Monroe 2 run (Hernandez kick)
Lib—Whorley 75 kickoff return (Mineo kick)
FDef—Knicely 2 run (kick failed)
Lib—Whorley 20 run (Mineo kick)
James River 20, Madison County 8
MADISON — Luke Peay ran for 79 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries in the first half to lead the Knights (1-1) over the Mountaineers (0-1)
Peay was injured in the first half and did not return.
Kevin Theimer had 12 tackles, an interception and two pass breakups for the James River defense.
James River 7 7 6 0 — 20
Madison County 0 0 8 0 — 8
JR—Peay 7 run (Powell kick)
JR—Forbes 1 run (Powell kick)
MC—West 1 run (Estes run)
JR—Compton 1 run (kick failed)
Magna Vista 20, Dan River 6
RINGGOLD — Louis Taylor rushed for 99 yards and one touchdown on 18 carries to lead the Warriors (2-0) past the Wildcats (1-1).
Freddie Roberts returned an interception for a touchdown for Magna Vista, which is the second-ranked team in Timesland. Dryus Hairston completed six of 13 passes for 125 yards and a TD.
Magna Vista 13 0 7 0 — 20
Dan River 0 0 6 0 — 6
MV—Roberts 41 interception return (kick blocked)
MV—Ellison 22 pass from Hairston (Osborne kick)
MV—Taylor 26 run (Osborne kick)
DRiv—Price 40 pass from Glass (kick failed)
Rural Retreat 24, EastMont 6
ELLISTON — Lucas Brewer rushed for 116 yards and one touchdown on 16 carries to lead the Indians (1-1) past the Mustangs (0-2).
Dorian Delp ran for 100 yards on 15 carries for Rural Retreat. He also blocked a punt and recovered the ball in the end zone for a touchdown.
Isaac O’Neil ran for two touchdowns for Rural Retreat.
Adam Bahnken ran for a touchdown for EastMont.
Rural Retreat 0 0 18 6 — 24
Eastern Montgomery 0 6 0 0 — 6
EM—Bahnken 1 run (kick failed)
RR—Brewer 40 run (kick failed)
RR—Delp blocked punt and recovered it in end zone (kick failed)
RR—O’Neil 1 run (kick failed)
RR—O’Neil 20 run (pass failed)
Auburn 56, Craig Co. 6
NEW CASTLE — Payson Kelley rushed for five touchdowns as the Eagles thumped the Rockets.
Carson East returned a fumble for a touchdown and recorded a safety for the Eagles (1-1). Justin Otey also scored on a fumble recovery for Auburn.
Dakota Henderson ran for a TD for Craig County (0-1).
Auburn 35 14 7 0 — 56
Craig County 0 6 0 0 — 6
Aub— Kelley 14 run (kick failed)
Aub— East 2 fumble return (East kick)
Aub— Otey fumble recovery in end zone (East kick)
Aub—Safety, East tackled quarterback in end zone
Aub—Kelley 9 run (East kick)
Aub—Kelley 10 run (Brockman kick)
Aub—Kelley 14 run (Brockman kick)
Aub—Kelley 10 run (East kick)
Craig— Henderson 3 run (pass failed)
Aub— St. Clair 10 run (East kick)
Buffalo Gap 48, Parry McCluer 0
BUFFALO GAP — The Bison (1-1) scored on all six of their possessions in the first half en route to a win over the Fighting Blues (0-2).
Bryce Hildebrand and Tucker Kiracofe led the punishing ground attack in the first 24 minutes, combining for 233 yards and five touchdowns.
After running nine plays during their first series, which ended in the interception, the Blues (0-2) only had 10 snaps the rest of the opening half.
Parry McCluer 0 0 0 0 — 0
Buffalo Gap 14 28 6 0 — 48
BGap—Kiracofe 6 run (Holden run)
BGap—Hildebrand 30 run (pass failed)
BGap—Kiracofe 3 run (Conner pass from Fitzgerald)
BGap—Hildebrand 49 run (Fitzgerald run)
BGap—Holden 11 pass from Fitzgerald (kick failed)
BGap—Kiracofe 9 run (kick failed)
BGap—Fitzgerald 17 run (pass failed)
Narrows 37, Northwood 0
NARROWS — Chase Blaker ran for two touchdowns and threw a touchdown pass to lead the Green Wave (2-0) to a win.
Chad Blaker returned a kickoff an interception for TDs for the Green Wave.
Northwood (0-2) was held to 6 yards of offense.
Northwood 0 0 0 0 — 0
Narrows 7 7 16 7 — 37
Narr—Chas. Blaker 6 run (Morgan kick)
Narr— Wiley 19 pass from Chas. Blaker (Morgan kick)
Narr—Chas. Blaker 9 run (Morgan kick)
Narr—Safety, punter fumbled ball out of end zone
Narr—Chad Blaker 63 kickoff return (Morgan kick)
Narr—Chad Blaker 71 interception return (Morgan kick)
Carroll County 21, Grayson County 20
HILLSVILLE — Jacob Motely carried the ball 13 times for 99 yards and ran for a pivotal third-quarter touchdown as the Cavaliers (1-1) fended off the Blue Devils (0-2).
Brent Davidson ran for two TDs for Carroll County.
Grayson County 0 6 8 6 — 20
Carroll County 0 14 7 0 — 21
George Wythe 27, Fort Chiswell 14
MAX MEADOWS — Cole Simmons completed 12 of 20 passes for 250 yards and two TDs and also ran for 85 yards on 15 carries to lead the Maroons (1-1, 1-0) to a Mountain Empire District win over the Pioneers (1-1, 0-1)
Braydon Thompson caught seven passes for 214 yards and two TDs for the Maroons. Teammate Rayvon Wells rushed for 91 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries.
Galax 51, Martinsville 25
GALAX — Denver Brown rushed for 201 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries, and quarterback Cole Pickett ran for two scores and threw for two more to lead the Maroon Tide (2-0).
Pickett completed 12 of 21 passes for 181 yards. He was intercepted once. Tristan Peckron rushed for 109 yards on seven carries and scored once on the ground. He also caught a TD pass.
Martinsville quarterback Rashawn Dickerson completed five of 13 pass attempts for 45 yards. Delvin Roberts had six carries for 75 yards and scored on a 56-yard run.
Martinsville 0 7 6 12 — 25
Galax 21 17 6 7 — 51
Gal—Brown 11 run (Ortiz kick)
Gal—Pickett 2 run (Ortiz kick)
Gal—Pickett 14 run (Ortiz kick)
Gal—Johnson 23 pass from Pickett (Ortiz kick)
Mart—Wilson 21 pass from Dickerson (Cleaver kick)
Gal—Peckron 56 run (Ortiz kick)
Gal—FG Ortiz 28
Gal—Brown 9 run (kick blocked)
Mart—Martin 40 fumble return (kick blocked)
Gal—Peckron 5 pass from Pickett (Ortiz kick)
Mart—Roberts 56 run (kick failed)
Mart—Carolina 30 fumble return (kick failed)
Staunton 20, Covington 7
COVINGTON — William Dod ran for two second-half TDs to lead the Storm (1-0) over the Cougars (1-1).
Shaun Smith Jr. carried the ball 22 times for 162 yards and a TD for Covington.
Staunton 0 0 6 14 — 20
Covington 7 0 0 0 — 7
Cov—Smith 53 run (Tacy kick)
SHS—Dod 15 run (run failed)
SHS—Dod 1 run (run failed)
SHS—Derozen 10 run (Dod run)
Chilhowie 45, J. I . Burton 24
NORTON — Logan Adams completed five of 15 passes for two TDs and also intercepted two passes to lead the Warriors (2-0) past the Raiders (0-2).
The Warriors put 31 points on the board in the second quarter.
Jordan Williams rushed for 92 yards and two TDs on 15 carries and Jonathan Gilley ran the ball 13 times for 80 yards and a TD for Chilhowie.
The Warriors held J.I. Burton to 176 yards of total offense.
Chilhowie 7 31 0 7 — 45
J. I . Burton 6 6 12 0 — 24
JIB—Lovell 61 pass from Buchannan (Kick failed)
Chil—Doss 60 pass from Adams (Hutton kick)
Chil—Williams 5 run (Hutton kick)
Chil—Williams 6 run (Hutton kick)
JIB—Teasley 62 run (run failed)
Chil—Thomas 27 pass from Adams (Hutton kick)
Chil—Adams 15 run (Hutton kick)
Chil—FG Hutton 44
JIB—Culbertson 2 run (pass failed)
JIB—Steele 4 run (pass failed)
Chil—Gilley 14 run (Hutton kick)
Boys Soccer
SWVa Home School 7, Roanoke Valley Christian 0
Gabriel Campbell netted three goals and dished out an assist and Arturs Morrisette and Ian Rich had a goal and an assist each as the Conquerors used a six-goal second half for the win.
Jordan Poe recorded 16 saves for the Eagles.
St. Christopher’s 5, North Cross 0
Warner Collier and Jerard Proussard scored two goals each as the Saints (3-0), out of Richmond, beat the Raiders (5-1).
Keeper Zaid Fada posted 10 saves for North Cross.
