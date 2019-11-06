BRISTOL — Christiansburg boys and Hidden Valley’s girls won team titles at the Region 3D cross country meet on Tuesday at Sugar Hollow Park.
Ethan Wilson of Christiansburg won the boys’ title with a time of 15 minutes, 34 seconds.
Hidden Valley’s Sadie Wagner was second (19:17), leading a dominating run by the Titans. Abingdon’s Makaleigh Jessee was the region winner.
At Sugar Hollow Park, Bristol
Boys team scores
1. x-Christiansburg (Ch) 42, 2. x-Lord Botetourt (LB) 91, 3. x-Hidden Valley (HV) 94, 4. Cave Spring (CS) 102, 5. Abingdon (A) 127, 6. Staunton River (SR) 168, 7. Bassett (B) 176, 8. Northside (N) 206, 9. William Byrd (WB) 206, 10. Tunstall (T) 256.
Individuals
1. Ethan Wilson (Ch) 15 minutes, 34 seconds, 2. y-Austin Hayden (CS) 15:50, 3. Noah Harding (HV) 16:06, 4. y-Ben Palisca (CS) 16:23, 5. Thomas Rogers (HV) 16:30, 6. y-Isaac Thiessen (A) 16:41, 7. Tyler Meade (LB) 16:45, 8. Trey Wilson (Ch) 16:51, 10. Lawson Mecom (Ch) 16:59, 11. Caleb Hatcher (Ch) 17:00.1, 12. Davis Farmer (Ch) 17:00.8, 13. y-Shawn Foley (B) 17:-05, 14. Jesse Hudnall (Ch) 17:09. 15. y-Michael Johnsonn (N) 17:10.
Girls team scores
1. x-Hidden Valley 31, 2. x-Christiansburg 86, 3. x-Lord Botetourt 99, 4. Cave Spring 107, 5. William Byrd 120, 6. Abingdon 122, 7. Bassett 164, 8. Staunton River 209, 9. Tunstall 233, 10. Magna Vista 315.
Individuals
1. y-Makaleigh Jessee (A) 18:58, 2. Sadie Wagner (HV) 19:17, 3. y-Jessica Palisca (CS) 19:32, 4. y-Kristen Wheatley (Carroll County) 19:58, 5. Chloe Rogers (HV) 20:11, 6. y-Oliva Hurd (WB) 20:26, 7. Emma Janes (HV) 20:26, 8. y-Christina Metric (SR) 20:38, 9. Sarah Blanton (HV) 20:40.0, 10. McKenna Spaulding (Ch) 20:40.7, 11 Cecelia Johnson (A) 20:44, 12. Laura Phillips (HV) 21:01, 13. Gracie Barron (LB) 21:03, 14. Maci Glass (WB) 21:10, 15. Hannah Parker (Ch) 21:12.
CROSS COUNTRY
REGION 3C
Western Albemarle dominates
HARRISONBURG — Jack Eliason ran a winning time of 15 minutes, 44 seconds to lead Western Albemarle to a sweep of the top six individual spots as the Warriors won the boys team title at Rockingham County Fairgrounds.
Western also took the girls title behind a first-place showing by Sterling Hull in 19:26.8.
Rockbridge County’s girls placed sixth overall as Elizabeth McClung finished two spots out of qualifying for the Class 3 state meet in 12th place.
REGION 1D
Mays sweep individual titles for Parry McCluer’s
BLACKSBURG — The brother-sister combo of Parry McCluer’s Dylan May and Kensey May swept the individual titles Wednesday on the 5K course at Blacksburg High School.
Dylan May led PM to the boys team title with a winning time of 16 minutes, 40.8 seconds as five Fighting Blues runners placed in the top seven.
Parry McCluer’s 19 points were far ahead of runner-up George Wythe (58) and Auburn (60).
Kensey May came home in 19:23.8 to win by almost two minutes over George Wythe’s Camryn Hardin.
Wythe won the girls team crown with 30 points. Auburn (57) was second, followed by Parry McCluer 64).
At Blacksburg H.S.
Boys team scores
1. x-Parry McCluer (PM) 19, 2. x-George Wythe (GW) 58, 3. x-Auburn (Aub) 60, 4. Grayson County (Gray) 94, 5. Galax (Gal) 137, 6. Covington (Cov) 187, 7. Eastern Montgomery (EM) 192, 8. Bland County (Blan) 232.
Boys results
1. Dylan May (PM) 16:40.8, 2. Cooper Braddy (PM) 17:21.4, 3. Trevor Tomlin (PM) 17:27.4, 4. Kade Minton (GW) 17:28.1, 5. Josh Tomiak (GW) 17:37.2, 6. Brenden Plogger (PM) 17:39.2, 7. Kedryn Chandler (PM) 17:41.4, 8. Adam Downs (Aub) 17:51.5, 9. y-Jamie Wall (Narrows) 17:56.2, 10. Andy Vaughan (Aub) 18:03.3, 11. Dylan Jones (GW) 18:05.3, 12. Chase Guynn (Aub) 18:10.2, 13. y-Zane Cox (Gray) 18:13.6, 14. y-Isaiah Osborne (Gray) 18:16.7, 15. y-Dylan Bedwell (Gray) 18:17.0.
Also: 20. y-Joey Jordan (Gal) 18:40.1
Girls team scores
1. x-George Wythe 30, 2. x-Auburn 57, 3. x-Parry McCluer 64, 4. Galax 85, 5. Eastern Montgomery 98.
Girls results
1. Kensey May (PM) 19:23.8, 2. Camryn Hardin (GW) 21:06.5, 3. Anna Kuchan (Aub) 21:11.9, 4. Morgan Dalton (GW) 21:46.8, 5. Lilly Messner (Aub) 21:59.2, 6. Morgan Rosenbaum (Aub) 21:59.2, 7. Nevada Kincer (GW) 22:11.6, 8. Kaleigh Temple (GW) 22:25.5, 9. Kara Temple (GW) 22:26.9, 10. y-Annalyse McHone (EM) 22:32.0, 11. Koya Chandler (PM) 22:39.3, 12. y-Paige Spade (Narrows) 23:05.5, 13. Jilian Wheelock (PM) 23:29.4, 14. y-Laikyn Ayers (Gal) 23:49.3, 15. y-Sarah Weatherspoon (EM) 23:49.9.
Also: 16. y-Tindell Chessie (Blan) 23:51.6.
REGION 1D
Castlewood, Grundy win team titles
WISE — Holston’s Jordan Keith won the boys race while PH-Glade Spring’s Catherine Grossman took the girls title at Veldon Dotson Park.
Castlewood’s boys and Grundy’s girls won the team titles.
Chilhowie’s Lucas Blevins and Rural Retreat’s Lachen Streeby made the Class 1 state meet as individuals.
At Veldon Dotson Park, Wise
Boys team scores
1. x-Castlewood (Cast) 32, 2. x-J.I. Burton (JIB) 61, 3. x-Holston 69, 4. Rural Retreat 121, 5. Northwood (Nw) 123, 6. Thomas Walker (TW) 151, 7. Grundy (Grun) 158, 8. Hurley (Hur) 178, 9. Twin Valley (TV) 256.
Boys results
1. Jordan Keith (Hol) 17:08.1, 2. Hunter Hicks (Cast) 17:35.1, 3. Owen Lindsey (JIB) 17:45.5, 4. Adam Gibson (Cast) 18:04.3, 5. Zachary Owens (Cast) 18:21.5, 6. y-Tyler Gregory (PH-Glade Spring) 18:26.2, 7. Dylan Ingle (Cast) 18:57.9, 8. y-Lucas Blevins (Chil) 19:03.4, 9. Evan Stapleton (JIB) 19:08.1, 10. y-Lachen Streeby (RR) 19:14.0, 11. y-Micah Blankenship (Hur) 19:15.4, 12. y-McKinley Kestner (PH-Glade Spring) 19:28.2, 13. Ethan Graber (Nw) 19:31.1, 14. Kaiden Finley (Hol) 19:38.9, 15. Kaleb Elswick (Grun) 19:43.9.
Girls team scores
1. Grundy 37, 2. Rural Retreat 38, 3. Castlewood 46.
Girls results
1. y-Catherine Grossman (PH-Glade Spring) 21:53.5, 2. y-Zoe Davenport (PH-Glade Spring) 22:18.7, 3. Madison Fiscus (RR) 23:04.8, 4. Jessi Looney (Grun) 23:09.6, 5. Adrianna Hall (Cast) 23:19.2, 6. y-Gracie Cress (Eastside) 24:03.1, 7. Alexsis Porter (Grun) 24:12, 8. Jade Streeby (RR) 24:18, 9. y-Anna McKnight (Eastside) 25:12.2, 10. Heileigh Vencill (Grun) 25:21.6, 11. y-Sarah Tirado (PH-Glade Spring) 25:23.6, 12. Bethany Powers (JIB) 25:32, 13. Serenity Powers (Cast) 25:35.2, 14. Delanie Trivitt (RR) 26:18.4, 15. Skylar Roberson (Cast) 26:26.7.
x-team qualifier for VHSL Class 1 meet.
y-individual qualifier for VHSL Class 1 meet.
VOLLEYBALL
VISAA TOURNAMENT
StoneBridge def. Roanoke Catholic 25-23,25-6,25-20
PORTSMOUTH — The Celtics’ season came to an end with a straight-sets loss in the VISAA quarterfinals.
Maggie Clark had 12 kills for Catholic (13-12), Isabella Alaverz had 19 digs and Tania Knipp set up 12 assists.
REGION 2D TOURNAMENT
Union def. Marion 25-20, 25-10, 25-17
BIG STONE GAP — Senior Emili Brooks hammered down 19 kills for Union (22-8) in the first round of the Region 2D tournament.
Audrey Moss (10 kills), Chloe Campbell (eight assists, four digs), Calie Blackburn (seven service points) and Kaylee Poston (four digs) were the leaders for the Scarlet Hurricanes (10-20). Hannah Henson was the only senior on Marion’s roster.
GIRLS TENNIS
VISAA TOURNAMENT
Norfolk Collegiate 5, North Cross 1
NORFOLK — North Cross (10-2) saw its girls tennis season come to an end as Norfolk Collegiate clinched a victory by winning 5 of 6 singles matches in the state quarterfinals.
Kylie Schaefer was the lone Raider to win her match, downing Alice Cox at No. 2 singles.
Raiders senior Carolina Lystash lost for the first time this season in her final match of her high school career
.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.