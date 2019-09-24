Alexandra Kolnok had 11 kills and 16 digs, and Caroline Glenn added 37 assists and seven aces to lead Cave Spring back from a 2-0 deficit against visiting Salem and to a five-set River Ridge District volleyball win on Tuesday.
The scores were 22-25, 25-27, 25-20, 25-23 and 15-12.
Maya Monsour added 25 digs for the Knights (5-9, 2-2).
Salem (5-5, 2-3) got 29 digs and eight kills from Maddie Hall, eight kills and six digs from Ashlyn Moorman and 25 digs and three aces from Brooke Baxley.
VOLLEYBALL
RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT
Patrick Henry def. Christiansburg 25-13, 25-15, 25-16
CHRISTIANSBURG — Anna Dandridge finished with 11 kills and Jordan Fitchett added 15 digs for the Patriots.
Marella Hudson also had nine kills for Patrick Henry (9-3, 5-1).
Morgan Smith had 14 kills and six digs, and Laurel Whyte had 11 kills and three blocks for Christiansburg (4-5, 0-4).
Blacksburg def. Pulaski County 25-16, 25-21, 25-18
BLACKSBURG — Serenity Mitchell notched six kills and Haleigh Brown handed out 10 assists, int the Cougars’ loss to the Bruins (7-2, 4-0).
Molly Cox recorded seven digs for Pulaski County (4-7, 1-3).
BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT
Lord Botetourt def. Franklin County 25-10, 25-21, 25-13
DALEVILLE — Miette Veldman had 18 kills and 11 digs, and Taylor Robertson had eight kills, three aces, and eight digs for the Cavaliers.
Ryanna Clark had 10 kills, and Jordyn Kepler finished with 34 assists and seven digs for Lord Botetourt (10-0, 3-0).
For Franklin County (7-6, 2-1), Courtney Bryant had six kills and 12 digs, and Rachel Justice had 13 assists and five digs.
Staunton River def. William Fleming 25-9, 25-18, 25-9
MONETA — Olivia Bixby recorded six aces and five digs, and Audrey Barns added seven kills and eight digs as the Golden Eagles knocked off the Colonels.
Also for Staunton River, Nikolette Paxton had six assists and four digs, Faith Carter posted seven assists and four digs and Abbey Barlow had 11 digs.
William Byrd def. Northside 18-25, 25-21, 25-8, 25-12
Kasey McKee finished with nine kills and two aces for the Terriers.
Grayce Dantlzer had four aces and 15 digs, and Trinity Hylton had three kills, 27 assists and seven digs for William Byrd (8-4, 3-1).
Sanii Nash-Fuell had 11 kills and six blocks, and Abigail Hodges had 12 assists and two aces for Northside (6-7, 1-2).
SEMINOLE DISTRICT
Liberty def. Liberty Christian 15-25, 25-22, 19-25, 25-20, 15-12
BEDFORD — Katherine Thompson recorded nine kills and Katie Vaughan and Fiona Taylor each chipped in eight kills as the Minettes outlasted the Bulldogs.
Rieley Taylor added 18 digs and Maria Young dished out 25 assists for Liberty (11-2, 4-1).
Liberty Christian was led by Emma Rossman’s 16 kills, 11 kills from Riley Smith and 40 assists from Katie Burke.
THREE RIVERS DISTRICT
Floyd County def. Alleghany 25-14, 25-9, 25-23
LOW MOOR — The Dalton gang led the Buffaloes to a straight-sets win over the Mountaineers (2-6. 0-2).
Haylee Dalton had 13 kills, Kenzee Dalton dished out 17 assists and Jaycee Dalton added six kills and seven digs for Floyd County (10-3, 1-2).
Radford def. James River 25-20, 25-16, 18-25, 25-14
RADFORD — Charli Dietz led the way with 10 kills and two aces, and Kara Armentrout added eight kills and an ace as the Bobcats downed the visiting Knights.
Trinity Adams dished out 24 assists for Radford (5-1, 1-1).
James River (6-6, 2-1) was led by Sage Beddingfield with seven kills and Ainsley Simmons with four kills.
VALLEY DISTRICT
Rockbridge County def. Spotswood 25-13, 25-23, 25-16
LEXINGTON — Graceon Armstrong amassed 13 kills and three aces, and Jaydyn Clemmer added 12 aces and 20 digs as the Wildcats (11-1, 2-0) swept the Trailblazers (4-6, 0-2).
Krissy Whitesell dished out 29 assists and two aces, and Grace Cauley chimed in with three kills, three aces and three blocks.
PIONEER DISTRICT
Covington def. Eastern Montgomery 25-11, 25-19, 25-13
COVINGTON — Ariel Barber totaled seven kills and Cristi Persinger and Katie Woodward each chipped in six kills as the Cougars (8-7, 4-0) swept the visiting Mustangs.
Idara Rakes led Eastern Montgomery (0-9, 0-4) with four kills. Maddie Smith had nine assists and Payton Vishneski chimed in with three blocks.
Craig County def. Narrows 25-17, 25-23, 25-15
NEW CASTLE — Kaylee Stroop had 24 assists and two aces, and Nicole Austin had 10 kills and two blocks for the Rockets.
Jaci McAlwee finished with seven kills and one block and Hannah Taylor had five aces for Craig County (7-3, 5-1).
For Narrows (3-11, 1-2), Emma Spencer finished with seven kills, and Halee Kast finished with five kills.
Bath County def. Highland 25-17, 25-14, 25-11
MONTEREY — Emily Douglas put down 12 kills and three aces, and Erin Hamilton dished out 12 assists and three more aces as the Chargers swept the host Rams (1-7, 0-6).
Selena Wolfe added five kills and two aces, and Persephone Woods notched 10 assists and five aces for Bath County (3-5, 3-0).
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT
Fort Chiswell def. Bland County 25-15, 25-14, 25-14
MAX MEADOWS — Karlynn Goforth had 23 assists, seven kills and six aces, Bailey Watson posted eight kills, one ace and seven digs, and Sarah Stephens added three aces, five blocks and three digs to lead the Pioneers (2-8, 1-1) over the Bears (4-5, 0-2).
Bland County was paced by Anna Pauley with 11 assists, Alexis Arnold with 14 digs and Mckenzie Tindall with five kills.
George Wythe def. Galax 15-25, 25-11, 25-21, 27-25
WYTHEVILLE — Marisa Turpin and Nina Dillow each recorded eight kills for the Maroons in their four-set win over the Maroon Tide.
Karrah James added four kills and seven assists and Alexis Vaught chipped in 11 assists for George Wythe (8-7, 1-1).
Saige Leonard led Galax (8-5, 0-1) with 14 kills and two aces, Kyraha Parnell chimed in with eight kills and three blocks and Kendall Sturgill notched 27 assists.
Auburn def. Grayson County 25-14, 25-17, 25-22
RINER — Emma Sutphin led the way with nine kills and Allyson Martin added eight kills, as the Eagles defeated the Blue Devils.
Hannah Miles added five aces and 16 digs for Auburn (15-2, 2-0).
Jacie Bennett had 10 kills and five blocks, and Hannah Halsey added six blocks for Grayson County (8-1, 0-1).
SOUTHWEST DISTRICT
Marion def. Richlands 20-25, 25-19, 23-25, 25-22, 15-9
RICHLANDS — Kaylyn Baggett notched seven kills and seven blocks and Chloe Campbell dished out 14 assists as the Scarlet Hurricanes edged the Blue Tornado in five sets.
Amber Kimberlin added six kills and 13 assists and Audrey Moss and Kaylee Holbrook chipped in five kills apiece for Marion (5-11, 2-0).
BOYS SOCCER
NONDISTRICT
North Cross 4, SWVa Home School 1
The Raiders (8-1-1) overcame a 1-0 halftime deficit to pick up a nonconference win.
Geist Pollock scored three goals and Oriol Nievas scored a goal and dished out an assist for North Cross.
Arturs Morrisette scored for the Conquerors.
GOLF
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT TOURNAMENT
George Wythe dominates on way to district tourney win
RINER — Channing Blevins matched par with a 72 Monday to claim the individual title and lead George Wythe to the team crown in the Mountain Empire District golf tournament at Auburn Hills Golf Club.
Blevins edged teammate Daniel Goode by one stroke for low honors. George Wythe’s Peyton Coe was third at 76.
The Maroons posted a team score of 302, which was 55 shots better than Auburn’s 357. George Wythe and Auburn qualified for the Region 1C tournament Oct. 8 at the Pete Dye River Course in Radford.
At Auburn Hills G.C. (par 72)
Medalist — Channing Blevins, George Wythe, 72
Results
x-George Wythe (302) — C.Blevins 72, Goode 73, Coe 76, Rosenbaum 83, Blevins 83, Mabe 89.
x-Auburn (357) — Linkous 85, Underwood 85, Wallace 83, Royal 104, Butler 113, Millirons 117.
Fort Chiswell (364) — VanDyne 79, Shelton 91, Jones 92, Monahan 102, Phipps 103, Wyatt 115.
Grayson County (419) — y-Levi Lundy 86, y-Tilley 108, y-Roberts 111, Hall 114, Anderson 121.
Bland County (420) — y-Hill 97, y-Parker 97, Young 111, Ratcliff 115, Russo 118, Sandlin 118..
Galax (inc.) — y-Brannock 80.
x-team qualifier for Region 1C tournament.
y-individual qualifier for Region 1C tournament.
GIRLS TENNIS
BLUE RIDGE CONFERENCE
North Cross 7, Chatham Hall 2
