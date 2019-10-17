Alenna Williamson put down 15 kills and Caroline Glenn added 48 assists as Cave Spring rallied to beat Salem in five sets in a River Ridge District volleyball game on Thursday.
The scores were 26-24, 24-26, 21-25, 25-18 and 17-15.
Eliana Miller chipped in 34 digs for Cave Spring (6-17, 3-6).
Maddie Hall led Salem (6-13, 2-9) with 17 kills, Meredith Hicks added 12 kills and Brooke Baxley served up five aces to go with 29 digs.
VOLLEYBALL
BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT
Lord Botetourt def. William Fleming 25-1, 25-5, 25-5
Miette Veldman knocked down 19 kills and Ryanna Clark added nine kills for the Cavaliers (22-0, 9-0).
Also for Botetourt, Taylor Robertson posted six kills, four aces and six digs, while Jordyn Kepler dished out 20 assists.
For Fleming (4-16, 1-9), Kira Brown had a kill, ace and block, Janeyah Thomas had one block, and Brianna Waldron 11 digs.
William Byrd def. Franklin County 25-18, 25-17, 25-10
Allison Stoehr had 17 kills, 10 digs and three aces, amd Alexis Dean had seven kills and two blocks to lead the Terriers (14-6, 7-3).
Kasey McKee added four kills and four blocks, and Trinity Hylton dealt out 29 assists and recorded two blocks and six digs for Byrd.
For the Eagles (11-10, 6-4), Alexandra Christoff had seven kills and 13 digs, Emma Chaudet 10 digs and Courtney Bryant eight kills.
Northside def. Staunton River 26-24, 25-13, 25-9
The Vikings (10-12, 5-5) got 12 digs and two aces from Madison Wolfe and nine kills, two blocks and nine digs from Tracey Hueston against the Golden Eagles (3-17, 1-9).
Also for Northside, Kyleen Draper had 18 assists, four kills and eight digs, and Sanii Nash-Fuell had eight kills and six blocks.
RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT
Blacksburg def. Pulaski County 22-25, 25-9, 25-15, 25-14
DUBLIN — Skylar Burton had 10 kills and four aces, and Haleigh Brown passed out 26 assists, but the Cougars fell to the Bruins (18-3, 10-0). Serenity Mitchell added nine kills and eight digs for Pulaski County (7-11, 4-6).
Patrick Henry def. Christiansburg 25-10, 25-12, 25-14
Anna Dandridge, Bryanna Penn, Daphne Thompson, Jordan Fitchett, Kendall Kelly, Megan Doyle and Simran Drakeford lifted the Patriots (17-7, 8-3) to a district win on senior night.
Abigail Peyton had 12 digs and Madison Lucas added three aces for the Blue Demons (6-11, 1-9).
THREE RIVERS DISTRICT
Floyd County def. Alleghany 25-10, 25-9, 25-11
FLOYD — Haylee Dalton knocked down 11 kills, Jaycee Dalton added 14 digs and Kenzee Dalton dished out 30 assists for the Buffaloes (16-3, 7-2) against the Mountaineers (3-11, 0-7).
Giles def. Carroll County 25-21, 25-20, 25-21
PEARISBURG — Anna Steele knocked down 19 kills, Allyssa Pennington dished out 30 assists and Jillian Midkiff added 21 digs for the Spartans (16-3, 7-1).
Cassidy Lawson had eight kills and 10 digs, Natalie Harris 14 assists and Haley Spangler posted 17 digs for the Cavs (12-5, 5-2).
Radford def. James River 25-16, 23-25, 26-24, 25-16
BUCHANAN — Charli Dietz put down 17 kills and three aces and Trinity Adams doled out 32 assists for the Bobcats.
Kara Armentrout added seven kills for Radford (11-6, 4-4).
SEMINOLE DISTRICT
Liberty Christian def. Liberty 25-22, 25-23, 25-20
LYNCHBURG — Ginevra Fabriana recorded seven kills and Katie Vaughan added five kills and 12 digs for Liberty (16-5, 8-4).
Rieley Taylor notched eight digs for Liberty.
Jefferson Forest def. Heritage 25-16, 25-8, 25-14
FOREST — Hailee Blankenship recorded 15 kills and Heather Forton doled out 30 assists, six aces and three kills in the Cavaliers’ win over the Pioneers.
Stacy Gallahan chimed in with eight kills, and Mariah Soucie added six kills for Jefferson Forest (15-6, 11-1).
VALLEY DISTRICT
Rockbridge County def. Broadway 25-22, 25-15, 25-10
BROADWAY — Jaydyn Clemmer had 16 kills, 11 digs and five aces, and Graceon Armstrong added 11 kills, eight digs and two blocks for the Wildcats (21-4, 9-0).
Also for Rockbridge County, Krissy Whitesell dished out 26 assists while posting three kills and three aces, and Emma Watson recorded 13 digs.
BLUE RIDGE CONFERENCE
Roanoke Catholic def. Covenant 25-12, 25-15, 25-17
Maggie Clark had 14 kills and Isabella Meyers added 10 kills for the Celtics (10-10, 7-3).
Also for Roanoke Catholic, Isabella Alvarez had 12 digs and six assists and Tania Knipp dished out 17 assists.
PIONEER DISTRICT
Covington def. Eastern Montgomery 25-20, 25-12, 25-16
ELLISTON — Katie Woodward put down 11 kills and served up six aces, while Ariel Barber added eight kills and a block for the Cougars in their victory over the Mustangs.
Madison Bennett dished out 14 assists, Aubrey Brown added seven assists and seven aces, and Reese Myers notched 18 digs for Covington (15-7, 11-0).
Eastern Montgomery (4-13, 3-6) was led by Eli Underwood with five kills, Idara Rakes with four kills and Abagail Raines with 14 assists and two aces.
Craig County def. Narrows 25-21, 26-24, 16-25, 25-15
NARROWS — Nicole Austin, Jaci McAlwee and Haleigh Smith each recorded 12 kills for the Rockets in their win over the Green Wave.
Kaylee Stroop dished out 35 assists for Craig County (12-4, 9-2).
Halee Kat led Narrows (7-14, 5-5) with eight kills, Mya Robertson added six kills and Cristin Baker handed out 18 assists to go with 14 digs.
SOUTHWEST DISTRICT
Lebanon def. Marion 21-25, 26-24, 25-9, 25-8
LEBANON — Audrey Moss delivered eight kills and Kaylee Holbrook added seven for the Scarlet Hurricanes who lost to the Pioneers in four sets.
Chloe Campbell dished out 14 assists and Hannah Henson contributed 10 digs for Marion (8-17, 4-5).
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT
Grayson County def. Bland County 25-6, 25-11, 25-5
INDEPENDENCE — On senior night, Jacie Bennett had 18 kills and two aces, Kylea Underwood seven aces and Chelsea Wilson dealt out 24 assists for the Blue Devils 15-2, 6-2) against the Bears.
Marjorie Reeves added 11 kills and two aces.
Bland County (5-13, 0-9) was led by Alexis Arnold, Amanda Burnette and Anna Pauley with eight digs each, and Brook Sanders with five kills.
Auburn def. Galax 25-8, 25-8, 25-6
RINER — Rachel Harding notched nine kills and Jayln Shepherd and Allyson Martin each added seven for the Eagles against the Maroon Tide.
Hannah Miles served up eight aces for Auburn (21-2, 8-0).
Saige Leonard had five kills and Kendall Sturgill registered nine assists for Galax (11-10, 3-5).
BOYS SOCCER
VIRGINIA INDEPENDENT CONFERENCE
North Cross 4, Blue Ridge 1
Geist Pollock scored two goals to lead the host Raiders (13-4-1, 8-1-1) to a win over Blue Ridge (13-3-1, 6-2-1).
Jo Jo Pollock and Oriol Nievas also scored for the Raiders.
