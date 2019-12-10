Zada Porter scored 17 points as visiting Cave Spring downed William Byrd 42-32 in a nondistrict girls basketball game on Tuesday.
Sophia Chrisley and Cabria Mutz each scored 10 points for William Byrd.
CAVE SPRING (3-0)
Porter 17, Smith 7, Landsman 2, Hibbs 6, Carroll 7, Anderson 3.
WILLIAM BYRD (2-2)
Becirevic 2, Chrisley 10, Helton 1, Mutz 10, Walls 2, McCaskill 7.
Cave Spring 16 12 7 7 — 42
William Byrd 9 9 9 5 — 32
3-point goals — Cave Spring 6 (Porter 2, Hibbs 2, Smith, Carroll), William Byrd (McCaskill).
JV — Cave Spring won.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT
Pulaski County 87, Christiansburg 52
DUBLIN — Keslyn Secrist scored 18 points to lead four players in double figures as the Cougars took down the Blue Demons.
Paige Huff scored 14 points, Maddie Ratcliff added 13 and Courtney Crigger tallied 12 points for Pulaski County.
Hannah Allen led Christiansburg with 26 points, and Hannah Altizer chipped in 14 points.
CHRISTIANSBURG (0-4, 0-1)
Horne 2, Close 2, Altizer 14, Banks 8, Allen 26.
PULASKI COUNTY (1-1, 1-0)
Russell 5, Ka. Secrist 9, Akers 8, Ratcliff 13, Huff 14, O’Dell 2, Ke. Secrist 18, Crigger 12, Lawson 4, Nash 2.
Christiansburg 8 16 16 12 — 52
Pulaski County 25 24 25 13 — 87
3-point goals — Christiansburg 4 (Altizer 4), Pulaski County 5 (Huff 2, Ke. Secrist 2, Ratcliff).
JV - Pulaski County won 71-11.
BLUE RIDGE CONFERENCE
Roanoke Catholic 61, Covenant 59
CHARLOTTESVILLE — Maggie Clark and Alex Nance each scored 14 points for the Celtics as they hung on for the narrow victory against the host Eagles.
Claire Mavie scored 25 points for Covenant, including seven 3-pointers, and Ella Dalton added 21 points.
ROANOKE CATHOLIC (2-2, 1-0)
Clark 14, Myers 5, Nance 14, E. Hemphill 4, N. Hemphill 7, O’Herron 7, Holmgren 8, Drapac 2.
COVENANT (2-3, 0-1)
Maton 8, Mavie 25, Dalton 21, Harris 3, Tiouririne 2.
Roanoke Catholic 15 19 16 11 — 61
Covenant 9 21 12 17 — 59
3-point goals — Roanoke Catholic 8 (Nance 4, Clark 2, Myers, Holmgren), Covenant 7 (Mavie 7).
NONDISTRICT
Staunton River 57, Heritage 22
MONETA — Avery Adkins scored 14 points and Sam Faw added 13 as the Golden Eagles dispatched the visiting Pioneers.
Cali Levine also tallied 11 points for Staunton River.
Tatiyana Graham led Heritage with eight points.
HERITAGE (1-4)
Oakes 2, Miller 5, Davis 5, Howard 2, Graham 8.
STAUNTON RIVER (4-0)
J. Levine 7, Jones 4, Hamren 4, Faw 13, Whittaker 2, C. Levine 11, Creasy 2, Adkins 14.
Heritage 6 6 5 5 — 22
Staunton River 18 17 14 8 — 57
3-point goals — Heritage 2 (Miller, Davis), Staunton River 3 (J. Levine, Faw, C. Levine).
JV — Heritage won 20-18.
Glenvar 53, Parry McCluer 40
Olivia Harris scored 20 points as the Highlanders held the Fighting Blues scoreless in the second quarter.
Malaysia Donaldson added 12 points and 11 rebounds for Glenvar.
Grayce Henson scored 18 points to lead Parry McCluer.
PARRY McCLUER (1-2)
Grow 3, M. Henson 9, G. Henson 18, Clayton 6, Taylor 4.
GLENVAR (2-2)
McCauley 1, O. Harris 20, Luper 2, Frederick 3, Donaldson 12, Thompson 2, R. Harris 5, King 8.
Parry McCluer 9 0 15 16 — 40
Glenvar 20 12 15 6 — 53
3-point goals — Parry McCluer 3 (Grow, M. Henson, Taylor), Glenvar 6 (O. Harris 4, Frederick, King).
JV — Glenvar won.
Rockbridge County 43, James River 28
BUCHANAN — Emily Galford drained four 3-pointers en route to 23 points as the Wildcats downed the host Knights.
Graceon Armstrong also scored 14 points for Rockbridge County (3-1).
Madison Brogan led the way for James River with 14 points.
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY (3-1)
Galford 23, Mahood 4, Stores 3, Armstrong 13.
JAMES RIVER (2-3)
Brogan 14, Davis 3, Thacker 4, Lester 2, Garrett 1, Harlow 4.
Rockbridge County 5 14 13 11 — 43
James River 6 2 11 9 — 28
3-point goals — Rockbridge County 5 (Galford 4, Stores).
JV — James River won 31-17.
Eastern Montgomery 51, Auburn 34
ELLISTON — Elli Underwood scored 19 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, and Morgan Bahnken added 15 points as the Mustangs pulled away with a 22-11 third quarter.
Katelyn Lafon led the Eagles (0-3) with 13 points.
AUBURN (0-3)
Lafon 13, Litton 2, Terry 4, Rorrer 9, Mundy 2, Lovern 2, Swicegood 2
EASTERN MONTGOMERY (2-3)
L. Underwood 4, E. Underwood 19, Ryan 2, Howard 6, Bahnken 15, Bruce 5
Auburn 9 5 11 9 — 34
EastMont 14 6 22 9 — 51
3-point goals — Auburn (Lafon), EastMont 3 (E. Underwood, Bahnken, Bruce).
George Wythe 46, Rural Retreat 34
WYTHEVILLE — Drea Betts scored 23 points and the unbeaten Maroons outscored the Indians 18-4 in the second period to pull away.
Rural Retreat was paced by Michaela Fiscus with 18 points and Lexy Nowers with 12 points and 11 rebounds.
RURAL RETREAT (2-1)
Ma. Fiscus 4, Mi. Fiscus 18, Nowers 12
GEORGE WYTHE (5-0)
Phillipe 2, Ingo 5, Betts 23, Tate 4, Patel 6, Malarolti 4, Hawthorne 2
Rural Retreat 5 4 9 16 — 34
George Wythe 9 18 10 9 — 46
3-point goals — Rural Retreat 4 (Mi. Fiscus 4), George Wythe 2 (Patel 2).
Liberty Christian 51, Jefferson Forest 33
LYNCHBURG — Alex Camplin scored 19 points and Kellyn Sheppard added 11 as the host Bulldogs picked up the win Monday night.
The Cavaliers were led by Bella Hill with 17 points.
JEFFERSON FOREST (0-3)
Gould 2, BR. Hill 2, Mason 2, Forton 7, Be. Hill 17, Poindexter 1, Martin 2
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN (1-1)
Hartless 1, Jones 5, Sheppard 12, Manning 2, Camplin 19, Robbins 2, Mock 8, Anderson 2
Jefferson Forest 9 10 11 3 — 33
Liberty Christian 19 6 16 — 51
3-point goals — Forest 2 (Be. Hill 2), LCA 8 (Sheppard 4, Camplin 4).
BOYS BASKETBALL
NONDISTRICT
Albermarle 44, William Fleming 35
A 10-0 fourth quarter proved to be the difference as the Patriots, led by Josh Morse with 13 points, came from a point down to top the Colonels.
William Fleming was paced by Donovan St. Juste with 13 points.
ALBEMARLE
Rolls 2, Murkey 12, Tiller 4, Woods 6, Hagen 5, Morse 13, Parlar 2
WILLIAM FLEMING (1-1)
Robertson 3, Turner 1, Goode 4, Brown 6, St, Juste 13, Fuller 3, Grogan 5.
Albemarle 19 10 5 10 — 44
William Fleming 8 9 18 0 — 35
3-point goals — Albemarle (Hagen), William Fleming 6 (Brown 2, Robertson, St. Juste, Fuller, Grogan)
JV — William Fleming won 41-39.
Christiansburg 81, Craig County 25
NEW CASTLE — The Blue Demons placed four players in double figures, with Clay Clatterbaugh leading the way with 15 points, in a rout over the Rockets.
Also in double figures for Christiansburg were Aiden Proudfoot with 14 points, Chris Calloway with 12 points and Matthew Collins with 10.
Craig County was led by Haiden Huffman with eight points.
CHRISTIANSBURG (4-0)
Clemens 4, Hunter 2, Proudfoot 14, Dunkleman 6, Clatterbaugh 15, Henley 6, Johnson-Buchannan 6, Calloway 12, Collins 10, Taylor 6
CRAIG COUNTY (0-1)
Nichols 2, Menezes 5, Taylor 3, Huffman 6, Law 5, Crawford 4
Christiansburg 27 15 26 13 — 81
Craig County 6 7 6 6 — 25
3-point goals — Christiansburg 4 (Clatterbaugh 3, Proudfoot), Craig County 3 (Menezes, Taylor, Law).
JV — Christiansburg won 69-20
Chilhowie 58, Marion 46
CHILHOWIE — Ray Berry scored a game-high 19 points and Tabor Kistler added 14 as the Warriors (2-2), trailing by two points at the half, turned it up a notch in the second half, outscoring the Scarlet Hurricanes 39-25 to come away with the win.
Grant Williams netted 14 points, Kesean Williams scored 13 points and Tanner Tate 10 for Marion (2-2).
MARION (2-2)
Havenar 6, Woods 3, Williams 14, Tate 10, Williams 13
CHILHOWIE (2-2)
Tuell 6, Martin 3, Berry 19, Doss 7, Walters 7, Gilly 2, Kistler 14
Marion 11 10 14 11 — 46
Chilhowie 9 10 22 17 — 58
3-point goals — Marion 4 (Williams 2, Havenar, Woods) Chilhowie 7 (Berry 3, Kistler 2, Martin, Doss).
JV — Chilhowie won 31-21
Faith Christian 54, Lynchburg Home School 40
LYNCHBURG — Nick Witt dropped in 19 points and pulled down 12 rebounds to lead the Warriors.
The Patriots were paced by Kayden Saunders with 13 points and Kyrie Saunders with 10.
FAITH CHRISTIAN (3-1)
A. King 8, Roche 7, H. King 6, Petri 4, Hinkle 2, Mayerchak 8, Witt 19
LYNCHBURG HOME SCHOOL (0-2)
Anderson 3, Angel 5, Smith 4, Aronson 5, Ka. Saunders 13, Ky. Saunders 10
Faith Christian 17 21 11 5 — 54
Lynchburg 3 7 12 18 — 40
3-point goals — Faith 3 (H. King 2, Roche), Lynchburg 4 (Ky. Saunders 2, Aronson, Ka. Saunders).
Alleghany (N.C.) 46, Grayson County 35
SPARTA, N.C. — Jared Foley knocked down 25 points as the host Trojans topped the Blue Devils.
Grayson County (1-2) was led by Chase Pope and Andrew Shaffner with nine points apiece.
GRAYSON COUNTY (1-2)
Cox 4, Cassell 3, Brown 6, Pope 9, Shaffner 9, Price 2, Poe 2
ALLEGHANY
Foley 25, Murphy 6, Love 3, Edwards 3, Arroyo 9.
Grayson County 14 7 4 10 — 35
Alleghany (N.C.) 18 7 9 12 — 46
3-point goals — Grayson 5 (Pope 3, Shaffner 2), Alleghany 3 (Foley 2, Edwards)
JV — Alleghany won.
George Wythe 62, Rural Retreat 31
WYTHEVILLE — Dorrien McMillian scored 11 points and Daniel Goode and Peyton Coe added 10 points each as the Maroons doubled up on the Indians in their season opener.
Rural Retreat was paced by Gavin Crowder who led all scorers with 13 points.
RURAL RETREAT (0-3)
Crowder 13,Smith 2, Musser 2, Worley 8, Lemmon 2, Alford 3
GEORGE WYTHE (1-0)
Blevins 8, Coe 10, Da. McMillian 9, Kirby 1, Martin 2, Molina 2, Do. McMillian 11, Goode 10, Mabe 9
Rural Retreat 7 7 4 13 — 31
George Wythe 19 9 25 9 — 62
3-point goals — Rural Retreat 2 (Crowder, Smith) George Wythe 9 (Do. McMillian 2, Blevins 2, Coe 2, Da. McMillian, Goode, Mabe)
North Cross 80, SWVa Home School 37
Michael Mack knocked down 20 points, Nelson Etuck netted 15 points, Mehki Hines scored 12 points and James Jackson added 11 as the Raiders won in a rout Monday.
Joe Green Paced the Conquerors with eight points.
NORTH CROSS (4-0)
Hines 12, Andrew 6, Etuck 15, Robertson 2, J. Mack 6, Jackson 11, Boller 2, Bloomfield 6, M. Mack 20, Jensen 2
Swva HOME SCHOOL (0-3)
Green 8, Clark 3, Richards 6
North Cross 19 25 14 22 — 80
SWVa 9 9 9 10 — 37
3-point goals - North Cross 6 (M. Mack 3, Bloomfield 2, Hines) SWVa 4 (Vaughan, Webb, Green, Clark).
FOOTBALL
ALL-RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT
FIRST TEAM
Offense
Center — Reeves Russell, Patrick Henry; Line — Silas Fitzgerald, Hidden Valley; Sam Cosnotti, Salem; Gabe Fairchilds, Salem; Cooper Dunnigan, Pulaski County; Clay Phillips, Pulaski County; Tight end — Kelly Mitchell, Hidden Valley; Receiver — Karim Mohamed, Blacksburg; Trace Pedigo, Patrick Henry; Josh Gholston, Blacksburg; Running back — Isaiah Persinger, Salem; Jalen Cook, Patrick Henry; Maston Stanley, Christiansburg; Quarterback — Grayson Carroll, Hidden Valley; Place-kicker — Broc Simpson, Pulaski County; Kick returner — Karim Mohamed, Blacksburg; All-purpose — Brian Mitchell, Blacksburg.
Defense
End — Kelly Mitchell, Hidden Valley; Ky’Juan Waller, Salem; Line — Tristan Bowden, Pulaski County; Chase Ferris, Salem; Jordan Akerson, Cave Spring; Linebacker — Maston Stanley, Christiansburg; Austin Gallimore, Pulaski County; Bobby Pinello, Salem; Zavione Wood, Salem; Back — Gage Mannon, Pulaski County; Matt Strong, Hidden Valley; Lucas Duncan, Cave Spring; Luke Goforth, Blacksburg; Punter — MJ Hunter, Christiansburg; Punt returner — Brian Mitchell, Blacksburg; All-purpose — Caleb Henley, Christiansburg.
SECOND TEAM
Offense
Center — Shawn Christian, Hidden Valley; Line — Ryan Castle, Blacksburg; Bryson Griffith, Christiansburg; Jesse Irizarry, Christiansburg; Brady Torian, Salem; Tight end — Bobby Pinello, Salem; Receiver — Ethan Coates, Cave Spring; Stephen Bell, Hidden Valley; Running back — Matt Strong, Hidden Valley; Cam Leftwich, Salem; Drew Lloyd, Christiansburg; Quarterback — Luke Goforth, Blacksburg; Place-kicker — James Poland, Blacksburg; Kick returner — Matt Strong, Hidden Valley; All-purpose — Lucas Duncan, Cave Spring.
Defense
End — Ethan Gallimore, Pulaski County; Darius Norris, Blacksburg; Line— Zeke Surber, Pulaski County; Jahiem Tyler, Cave Spring; Blaise Butler, Blacksburg; Linebacker — Jamarreon Jones, Patrick Henry; John Milby, Cave Spring; Ashton Carroll, Hidden Valley; Parker Epperley, Blacksburg; Back — MJ Hunter, Christiansburg; Jayden McDonald, Salem; Shawn Collins, Salem; Chris Shay, Pulaski County; Punter — Luke Goforth, Blacksburg; Punt returner — Shawn Collins — Salem; All-purpose — Elijah Davis, Patrick Henry.
Offensive player of the year
Isaiah Persinger, Salem.
Defensive player of the year
Austin Gallimore, Pulaski County.
Coach of the year
Don Holter, Salem.
