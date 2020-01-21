Zada Porter scored 24 points as Cave Spring overcame a slow start to beat Hidden Valley 51-34 in a Southwest County/River Ridge District girls basketball showdown on Tuesday.
The Knights trailed the Titans by seven points after the first quarter, but outscored Hidden Valley 16-1 in the second quarter to move into the lead.
Leilani Pickens led the Titans with 10 points.
CAVE SPRING (9-5, 4-2)
Porter 24, Smith 5, Hibbs 9, Carroll 9, Mooney 4.
HIDDEN VALLEY (1-13, 1-4)
Hanson 6, Pickens 10, Parker 3, Lkhagvasuren 9, Trotter 6.
Cave Spring 7 16 15 13 — 51
Hidden Valley 14 1 9 10 — 34
3-point goals — Cave Spring 5 (Porter 2, Smith, Hibbs, Carroll), Hidden Valley 5 (Lkhagvasuren 3, Trotter 2).
JV — Cave Spring won 41-25.
Girls basketball
BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT
Franklin County 70, Northside 23
Tamya Robertson scored 21 points, and Mya Blizzard added 20 points for the Eagles.
Jaedyn Jamison scored 13 points, including three 3-pointers for Franklin County.
Rianna Saunders scored 11 points for the Vikings.
FRANKLIN COUNTY (9-5, 3-2)
Pickens 3, Blizzard 20, Janney 1, Robertson 21, Jamison 13, Copeland 7, Carter 5
NORTHSIDE (3-11, 0-5)
Saunders 11, Brown 6, Gates 4, Golding 2
Franklin County 13 19 21 17 — 70
Northside 7 2 12 2 — 23
3-point goals — Franklin County 7, (Blizzard 2, Robertson 2, Jamison 3), Northisde 2, (Saunders 2)
JV — Northside won 37-34.
RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT
Pulaski County 56, Salem 34
DUBLIN — Maddie Ratcliff scored 16 points, and Keslyn Secrist added 15 points, including three 3-pointers for the Cougars.
Kennedy Scales scored eight points for the Spartans.
SALEM (7-7, 2-3)
K. Scales 8, Malby 1, Hill 6, Hall 6, Merritt 1, Moran 4, Baker 4, Mitchem 4
PULASKI COUNTY (10-5, 5-0)
Fleenor 5, Russel 5, Ka. Secrist 3, Ratcliff 16, Huff 4, Ke. Secrist 15, Blankenship 6, Cregger 2
Salem 8 9 4 13 — 34
Pulaski County 9 16 16 15 — 56
3-point goals — Pulaski County 4, (Ratcliff, Ke. Secrist 3)
JV — Salem won.
BLUE RIDGE CONFERENCE
Roanoke Catholic 50, Virginia Episcopal 38
LYNCHBURG — Isabella Myers posted a double-double, netting 17 points and grabbing 13 rebounds, and Maggie Clark chipped in 13 points as the Celtics picked up a conference win.
The Bishops were led by Holly Koudelka with 10 points.
ROANOKE CATHOLIC (7-4, 3-1)
Connelly, Clark 13, Myers 17, Nance 2, E. Hemphill 8, M. Hemphill 1, O’Herron 3, Holmgren 4
VIRGINIA EPISCOPAL (4-4, 2-3)
Carr 2, Gravely 8, Compkins 6, Outland 6, Koudelka 10, Barrera 6.
Roanoke Catholic 14 15 7 14 — 50
VES 5 11 16 6 — 38
3-point goals — Roanoke Catholic 3 (E. Hemphill 2, Myers), VES 4 (Gravely 2, Barrera 2).
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT
Galax 37, Fort Chiswell 25
GALAX — Sarah Elsmasry scored 13 points, and Shea Foxx added 14 points for the Maroon Tide.
Ashley Roark scored 12 points for the Pioneers.
FORT CHISWELL (2-10, 1-3)
Smith 3, Goforth 1, Roark 12, Watson 4, Patel 1, Whisman 2, King 2
GALAX (6-5, 3-1)
Elsmasry 13, Parnell 3, C. Sturgill 5, Foxx 14
Fort Chiswell 10 4 4 7 — 25
Galax 10 12 7 8 — 37
3-point goals — Fort Chiswell 2, (Smith, Roark).
JV — Galax won.
Auburn 66, Bland County 46
RINER — Hannah Huffman scored 24 points as the Eagles used a big fourth-quarter run to pull away and defeat the Bears.
Amilia Terry added 16 points and Katelyn Lafon chipped in 11 for Auburn.
Sydnie Stowers led Bland County with 15 points.
BLAND COUNTY (2-10, 0-3)
Stowers 15, Holston 3, Towney 6, C. Tindall 1, Mutter 2, Hall 3, Irwin 2, Sanders 9, M. Tindall 5.
AUBURN (2-9, 1-3)
Lafon 11, Huffman 24, Terry 16, Rorrer 6, Mundy 7, Swicegood 2.
Bland County 3 18 14 11 — 46
Auburn 15 9 17 25 — 66
3-point goals — Bland County 4 (Stowers 3, Holston), Auburn 3 (Huffman 2, Mundy).
PIONEER DISTRICT
Eastern Montgomery 59, Bath County 29
ELLISTON — Elli Underwood recorded 16 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists for the Mustangs as they cruised past the Chargers.
Maddie Bruce added 16 points and nine rebounds, and Lily Underwood chimed in with 10 points for Eastern Montgomery.
Emily Douglas paced Bath County with eight points.
BATH COUNTY (2-11, 2-3)
Hersher 7, Wolf 6, Pritt 6, Douglas 8, Ellenger 2.
EASTERN MONTGOMERY (9-5, 5-1)
L. Underwood 10, E. Underwood 16, Ryan 2, Howard 7, Bahnken 2, Bruce 16, Smith 4, Boone 2.
Bath County 5 7 8 9 — 29
Eastern Montgomery 9 17 14 19 — 59
3-point goals — Eastern Montgomery 4 (E. Underwood 2, Bruce 2).
JV — Eastern Montgomery won 50-14.
Narrows 47, Parry McCluer 44
BUENA VISTA — Audrey Riddle threw down a game-high 25 points as the Green Wave came away with a win in a back-and-forth contest.
The Fighting Blues were paced by Katie Claytor with 13 points and Grayce Henson with 12.
NARROWS (4-8, 3-2)
Lawrence 2, Mann 6, Bishop 7, Grose 2, Stables 3, Riddle 25, Staton 2.
PARRY McCLUER (3-9, 3-2)
Grow 2, M. Henson 7, A. Claytor 6, G. Henson 12, K. Claytor 13, Taylor 4.
Narrows 6 16 13 12 — 47
Parry McCluer 5 13 14 12 — 44
3-point goals — Narrows 2 (Riddle 2) Parry McCluer 2 (A. Claytor 2). JV — Narrows won.
Covington 49, Craig County 44
COVINGTON — Amiah Hunter scored 16 points as the Cougars rode a 10-point halftime advantage to a win.
Autumn Hutchinson equaled the game-high with 16 points and Maddy Oliver added 11 for the Rockets.
CRAIG COUNTY (2-7, 1-5)
S. Jones 2, Gregory 4, A. Jones 7, Bostick 4, Oliver 11, Hutchinson 16.
COVINGTON (7-6, 4-0)
Persinger 6, Via 9, Bragg 4, Hunter 16, Tacy 6, Barber 8.
Craig County 15 3 17 9 — 44
Covington 12 16 10 11 — 49
3-point goals Craig County 3 (Oliver 2, A. Jones), Covington 2 (Via, Hunter). JV game — Craig County won.
VACA SOUTHWEST
Roanoke Valley Christian 51, Dayspring Christian 26
Gracie Huffard scored 15 points, and Amber Mioduszewski added 12 points for the Eagles.
Angelina Jones scored 11 points for Roanoke Valley Christian.
Kerabeth Long scored 15 points for the Lions.
DAYSPRING CHRISTIAN
Long 15, Carter 4, Simpson 4, Stallard 3
ROANOKE VALLEY CHRISTIAN (10-4)
Huffard 15, Mioduszewski 12, Jones 11, Hurt 5, Butler 4, Moore 2, Moser 2
Dayspring Christian 2 6 8 10 — 26
R. Valley Christian 20 14 9 8 — 51
3-point goals — Dayspring Christian 1, (Long), Roanoke Valley Christian 1, (Huffard)
NONDISTRICT
Staunton River 52, Liberty 30
MONETA — Jeni Levine scored 21 points as the Golden Eagle took a 17-point lead to the half and cruised to a win.
Sydney Dills led Liberty with 11 points.
LIBERTY (0-12)
Sigel 2, Dills 11, Tomlin 3, Amos 3, Kimberlin 7, Flood 4.
STAUNTON RIVER (10-4)
J. Levine 21, Jones 2, Hamren 9, Faw 2, Whittaker 4, C. Levine 8, Adkins 6.
Liberty 7 6 8 9 — 30
Staunton River 10 20 6 16 — 52
3-point goals — Liberty 3 (Dills, Tomlin, Kimberlain), Staunton River 3 (J. Levine 3).
JV — Liberty won 36-20.
Lord Botetourt 47, Liberty Christian 29
LYNCHBURG — Miette Veldman knocked down 24 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as the Cavaliers set the pace early with a 12-2 first quarter.
The Bulldogs were led by Alex Camplin with 16 points.
LORD BOTETOURT (13-2)
Veldman 24, Taylor 6, Wells 9, Spangler 2, Robertson 6.
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN (5-9)
Jones 4, Shepherd 6, Camplin 16, Robin 1, Mock 2.
Lord Botetourt 12 9 7 19 — 47
Liberty Christian 2 6 10 11 — 29
3-point goals — Lord Botetourt 6 (Wells 3, Taylor 2, Veldman), Liberty Christian 6 (Camplin 4, Shepherd 2)
JV — Lord Botetourt won 35-29.
William Byrd 64, Jefferson Forest 36
Sophia Crisley scored 17 points, and Mya Rosser added 11 points for the Terriers.
Heather Forton scored 10 points for the Cavaliers.
JEFFERSON FOREST (2-12)
Wahler 5, Pettit 3, Hill 1, Forton 10, Hill 1, B. Hill 5, Payton 2
WILLIAM BYRD (8-7)
Firebaugh 1, Becirevic 9, Chrisley 17, Helton 3, Mutz 8, Stinnett 6, Walls 2, McCaskill 5, Rosser 11
Jefferson Forest 4 4 9 9 — 26
William Byrd 18 14 18 14 — 64
3-point goals — Jefferson Forest 3, (Wahler, Pettit, Forton), William Byrd 4, (Chrisley 1, Stinnett 2, McCaskill)
JV — Jefferson Forest won.
Faith Christian 53, Lynchburg Homeschool 22
LYNCHBURG — Catherine Kagey registered 18 points, seven assists and five rebounds as the Warriors downed the host Patriots.
Katleigh Wampler also scored 12 points for Faith Christian.
FAITH CHRISTIAN (13-1)
Williams 4, Childress 2, Wampler 12, M. Kagey 2, Crosby 6, C. Cagey 18, S. Carmouche 7, C. Carmouche 2.
LYNCHBURG HOMESCHOOL
Briggs 2, Harvey 8, Dice 2, Tuckwills 2, Asselborn 8.
Faith Christian 25 14 12 2 — 53
Lynchburg HS 10 2 4 6 — 22
3-point goals — Faith Chrsitian (C. Kagey).
SWVa Home School 59, Westover Christian 39
Taylor Orange scored 21 points and Sophia Vaughan added 14 as the Conquerors downed the Bulldogs.
Emma Snyder notched 10 points and Kelley Moore pulled down 10 rebounds for SWVa Home School
Alannah Kelly led Westover Christian with 14 points and Lauren White tallied 12 in the loss.
WESTOVER CHRISTIAN
White 12,Kelly 14, Briscoe 4, Waller 6, Crumpton 3.
SWVA HOME SCHOOL (9-2)
Orange 21, Vaughan 14, Snyder 10, Cooper 6, K. Moore 2, S. Moore 2, Goad 4.
Westover Christian 11 7 5 16 — 39
SWVa Home School 10 16 14 19 — 59
3-point goals — Westover Christian 2 (Kelly, Crumpton), SWVa Home School (Orange).
Boys basketball
BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT
Lord Botetourt 79, Staunton River 40
DALEVILLE — Tanner Selkirk scored 18 points and Conner Tilley added 14 to lead the Cavaliers past the Golden Eagles.
Mason Wheeling added 12 points for Lord Botetourt, which outscored Staunton River 42-15 in the second half.
Jamelle Jones scored 15 points for the Eagles.
STAUNTON RIVER (1-13, 0-5)
Bates 2, Carter 5, Charlton 3, J.J. Crider 4, J. Crider 7, Jones 15, Morris 2, Wells 2.
LORD BOTETOURT (9-6, 4-2)
Arnholt 8m, Bramblett 1, Camper 2, Compton 6, Hale 2, Jones 1, Oliver 7, Prince 4, Salvi 4, Selkirk 18, Tilley 14, Wheeling 12.
Staunton River 14 11 9 6 — 40
Lord Botetourt 21 16 21 21 — 79
3-point goals — Staunton River 3 (Carter, J.J. Crider, Jones), Lord Botetourt 10 (Selkirk 4, Tilley 4, Compton, Oliver).
JV — Lord Botetourt won.
RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT
Salem 67, Pulaski County 59
Ethan English scored 36 points to lead the Spartans over the visiting Cougars.
Owyn Dawyot added 11 points for Salem.
Hayden Gray netted 24 points to lead Pulaski County.
PULASKI COUNTY (6-8, 1-4)
Gray 24, Bourne 7, Blackburn 9, Gulley 6, McCloud 9, Carter 1, Rollins 1, Phillips 2.
SALEM (9-4, 3-2)
Blanchard 2, English 36, Blankenship 6, Logan 6, Dallas 3, Conner 3, Dawyot 11.
Pulaski County 15 17 6 21 — 59
Salem 9 20 18 20 — 67
3-point goals — Pulaski County 7 (Gray 4, Blackburn 3, Bourne), Salem 3 (Dallas, Dawyot, Conner).
JV — Salem won.
THREE RIVERS DISTRICT
Floyd County 72, Carroll County 60
FLOYD — Tanyan Sutphin had 18 points, and Mitchell Thompson and Kaiden Swortzel added 14 apiece to lead the Buffaloes, who led by 23 points at the half.
Elijah Cox had 13 points for the Cavaliers, and Jackson Hull finished with 10.
CARROLL COUNTY (8-5, 4-3)
Herman 2, Hull 10, Sechrist 5, Burcham 9, Marshall 2, Flippen 4, Riggins 8, Dalton 7, Cox 13.
FLOYD COUNTY (11-5, 6-1)
G. Gallimore 3, Sutphin 18, Thompson 14, Bond 7, Fenton 1, Boyd 3, Banks 6, Swortzel 14, Davis 6.
Carroll County 11 11 17 21 — 60
Floyd County 18 27 19 8 — 72
3-point goals — Carroll County 3 (Riggins 2, Cox), Floyd County 8 (Thompson 4, Sutphin 2, G. Gallimore, Boyd).
JV — Floyd County won 59-33.
Radford 76, Giles 27
RADFORD — Cam Cormany scored 15 points, including five 3-pointers, and Alex Kanipe added 12 points for the Bobcats.
Jackson McManus added 14 points, including four 3-pointers for Radford.
Jon Hamlin scored eight for the Spartans.
GILES (0-16, 0-6)
Hamlin 8, Whitehead 4, Simmons 2, Duncan 2, Whitlock 2, Ratcliffe 2, Dunford 7
RAFORD (10-2, 4-1)
Johnson 8, Tanner 4, Baylor 4, Cormany 15, Rupe 2, McManus 14, Wesley 8, Kanipe 12, Woods 6, Davis 2, Mabry 1
Giles 6 8 2 10 — 27
Radford 24 21 18 13 — 76
3-point goals — Giles 2, (Hamlin 2), Radford 13, (Johnson 2, Cormany 5, McManus 4, Kanipe 2). JV — Radford won 49-24.
Glenvar 57, James River 43
Stephen Barber led all scorers with 22 points and Tyler Johnson added 12 as the Highlanders opened up a close game with a 22-10 fourth quarter.
Patrick Clevenger netted 14 points and Ryan Steger 12 or the Knights.
JAMES RIVER (4-11)
Clevenger 14, Steger 12, Bowman 2, Andrews 4, Moran 7, Miller 4.
GLENVAR (8-8)
Barber 22, Johnson 12, Ball 9, Puig 4, Alexander 5, Burwell 2, McMann 1, Akers 2.
James River 11 8 12 12 — 43
Glenvar 16 10 9 22 — 57
3-point goals — James River 5 (Steger 2, Clevenger 2, Moran), Glenvar 3 (Johnson 2, Alexander).
JV — Glenvar won.
VIC DIVISION II
North Cross 52, Virginia Episcopal 44
Nelson Etuk recorded 14 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists and four blocked shots as the Raiders held back the Bishops.
Michael Mack also netted 12 points for North Cross in the win.
Kleman Vuga led Virginia Episcopal with a game-high 18 points.
VIRGINIA EPISCOPAL
Plet 9, Roberts 5, Young 8, Matos 4, Vuga 18.
NORTH CROSS (9-4)
Hines 8, Andrew 9, Etuk 14, J. Mack 4, Jackson 2, Bloomfield 3, M. Mack 12.
Virginia Episcopal 12 9 8 15 — 44
North Cross 11 14 11 16 — 52
3-point goals — Virginia Episcopal 3 (Vuga 2, Young), North Cross 3 (Andrew, Bloomfield, M. Mack)
PIEDMONT DISTRICT
Martinsville 85, Patrick County 43
MARTINSVILLE — Lemual Jones scored 15 points to lead four players in double figures as the Bulldogs sailed past the visiting Cougars.
Troy Brandon and Jaheim Niblett each scored 13 points and Javontae Manns added 11 for Martinsville.
Krishal Soma led Patrick County with 15 points, and Bryson Fulcher tallked 11.
PATRICK COUNTY (0-15, 0-7)
Taylor 3, Fulcher 10, Nester 7, Hagood 5, Soma 15, Diehl 3.
MARTINSVILLE (10-4, 5-2)
Manns 11, Brandon 13, Law 7, Jones 15, Martin 7, Walker 3, Jo. Hairston 2, Beal 5, Ja. Hairston 7, Schofield 2, Niblett 13.
Patrick County 12 8 10 13 — 43
Martinsville 25 20 26 14 — 85
3-point goals — PC 8 (Soma 3, Diehl, Hagood, Nester, Fulcher, Taylor), Martinsville 8 (Manns 3, Brandon, Law, Walker, Diehl, Ja. Hairston). JV — Martinsville won 69-47.
Tunstall 71, Bassett 57
BASSETT — D’dric Rogers netted 20 points, Jaylen crews pumped in 17 pints and Jamison graves added 10 to lead the Trojans over the Bengals.
Bradley Fuller scored 19 points and Tre’jon Fuller 10 for Bassett.
TUNSTALL (6-9, 4-3)
Long 2, Vincent 8, Unger 2, Graves 10, D. Tipton 3, Blackwell 1, Crews 17, Rogers 20, Weaver 2, Crank 2, Arthurs 4
BASSETT (1-13, 1-5)
Brown 5, Martin 4, Ford 7, Harriston 6, Cunningham 4, T. Fuller 10, Gill 2, B. Fuller 19.
Tunstall 12 12 22 25 — 71
Bassett 9 19 12 17 — 57
3-point goals - Tunstall 4 (Graves, Tipton, Crews, Rogers) Bassett 3 (B. Fuller 2, T. Fuller 2, Ford).
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT
George Wythe 56, Grayson County 49
INDEPENDENCE — Daniel Goode scored 13 points and Abery Mabe added 12 to lead the visiting Maroons.
Channing Blevins and Peyton scored each finished with 10 points for George Wythe, which led by 14 at the half and took a 17-point lead into the fourth quarter.
Andrew Shaffner scored 17 points to lead the Blue Devils.
GEORGE WYTHE (11-4, 2-2)
Blevins 10, Coe 10, Goode 13, Mabe 12, Martin 4, Wilkins 7.
GRAYSON COUNTY (7-9, 2-3)
Borwn 4, Cassell 3, Poe 6, Pope 6, Shaffner 17, Testerman 9, Weatherman 4.
George Wythe 18 16 13 9 — 56
Grayson County 10 10 10 19 — 49
3-point goals — George Wythe 8 (Blevins 2, Coe 2, Goode 2, Mabe 2), Grayson County 4 (Shaffner 3, Cassell).
JV — George Wythe won.
Bland County 54, Auburn 48
ROCKY GAP — Dylan Havens drilled five 3-pointers en route to a game-high 20 points as the Bears got a road win over the Eagles.
Drew Hoge tallied 10 points for Bland County.
Ethan Millirons netted 19 points and Michael Royal added 16 for Auburn.
AUBURN (7-5, 3-1)
Underwood 3, Millirons 19, Brotherton 5, Marshall 5, Royal 16.
BLAND COUNTY (10-3, 3-1)
Payne 6, Havens 20, Kegley 4, Harden 6, Hoge 10, Hankins 8.
Auburn 11 11 14 12 — 48
Bland County 9 8 23 14 — 54
3-point goals — Auburn 3 (Royal 2, Millirons), Bland County 7 (Havens 5, Harden 2).
JV — Auburn won.
Fort Chiswell 57, Galax 46
GALAX — Coleton Sutphin scored 17 points and Siler Watson added 10 to lead the Pioneers (10-3, 3-1) over the Maroon Tide.
Keaton Beaman led Galax (2-9, 0-5) with 14 points.
FORT CHISWELL (10-3, 3-1)
Sutphin 17, Watson 10, McHone 8, King 8, Coffey 5, Gravely 4, Williams 4, Crigger 1.
GALAX (2-9, 0-5)
Beeman 14, Cruise 8, Pickett 8, Keatley 5, Bevins 5, Bryson 4, Brown 2.
Fort Chiswell 15 13 12 17 — 57
Galax 8 8 11 19 — 46
3-point goals — Fort Chiswell 6 (Sutphin 5, McHone), Galax 3 (Cruise 2, Beeman). JV — Fort Chiswell won.
HOGOHEEGEE DISTRICT
Chilhowie 72, Northwood 66
SALTVILLE — Lucas Doss and Josh Tuell each notched double-doubles as the Warriors held on to defeat the host Panthers.
Doss recorded 19 points and 12 rebounds, while Tuell tallied 17 points and 10 rebounds for Chilhowie.
Ray Berry added 17 points and Ethan Puckett chimed in with 11 points for the Warriors.
Northwood was paced by Luke Carter’s 26 points and 10 points from Cole Rolen.
CHILHOWIE (9-8, 3-1)
Tuell 17, Martin 2, Berry 17, Puckett 11, Doss 19, Walters 5, Phelps 1.
NORTHWOOD (7-5, 2-2)
M. Fry 4, Rolen 10, Debusk 2, Briggs 6, Carter 26, C. Fry 6, Johnson 3, Barlow 9.
Chilhowie 14 10 25 23 — 72
Northwood 14 11 14 27 — 66
3-point goals — Chilhowie 5 (Doss 3, Berry, Tuell), Northwood 7 (Barlow 3, Rolen 2, Carter, Johnson).
JV — Chilhowie won 42-27.
NONDISTRICT
Faith Christian 55, Grace Christian 36
STAUNTON — Nick Witt scored 15 points, and had 21 rebounds, and Tyler Roche scored 13 points, including three 3-pointers for Faith.
Andrew King added 16 points for Faith Christian.
Cedric Wertman scored 14 points for Grace Christian.
FAITH CHRISTIAN (5-8)
A. King 16, Witt 15, Roche 13, Ridinger 3, H. King 4, Mayerchak 4
GRACE CHRISTIAN
Wertman 14, Mallory 7, Brent 2, Hinkle 3, Ridenhour 3, Elam 2, Weeks 5
Faith Christian 20 5 11 19 — 55
Grace Christian 6 7 8 15 — 36
3-point goals — Faith Christian 6, (A. King 2, Ridinger 1, Roche 3), Grace Christian 4, (Hinkle, Mallory, Wertman 2)
Westover Christian 63, SwVa Home School 60
DANVILLE — Dylan Aron, Isaack Motley and Josh lewis scored 12 points each and Jeremiah Morris added 10 as the Bullogs outscored the Conquerors 25-6 in the second period to take the lead.
SwVa was led by Titus Vaughan with a game-high 17 points and 10 rebounds, Isaiah Richards with 15 points, Clay Webb with 14 points and Joseph Greene with 11.
SWVA HOME SCHOOL (6-6)
Vaughan 17, Webb 14, Richards 15, Greene 11, Clark 2, Rich 1.
WESTOVER CHRISTIAN
Aron 12, Motley 12, Lewis 12, Morris 10, Miller 8, Booth 4, Burton 3, Salmon 2.
SwVa Home School 22 6 17 15 — 60
Westover 18 25 11 9 — 63
3-point goals — SwVa 10 (Vaughan , Webb 4, Greene 3, Richards 2), Westover 5 (Morris 2, Miller, Motley, Aron).
JV — SwVa won.
