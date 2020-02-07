Zada Porter scored 30 points and Katie Carroll added 18 points to lead Cave Spring to a 73-58 River Ridge District girls basketball victory over host Salem on Friday.
Abby Smith added 10 points for Cave Spring, which outscored the Spartans 25-10 in the second quarter to open up a 21-point lead.
Kennedy Scales scored 28 points, and Sam Mitchem added 10 points for Salem.
CAVE SPRING (13-6, 7-3)
Porter 30, Smith 10, Landsman 5, Hibbs 6, Carroll 18, Mooney 4
SALEM (10-11, 5-6)
K. Scales 28, T. Scales 6, Moran 8, Baker 2, Mitchem 10, Poole 4
Cave Spring 18 25 7 23 — 73
Salem 12 10 12 24 — 58
3-point goals — Cave Spring 6, (Porter, Smith, Hibbs 2, Carroll 2), Salem 2, (T. Scales 2)
JV — Salem won.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT
Staunton River 50, Northside 45
MONETA — Jeni Levine scored 22 points, Sam Faw and Avery Adkins grabbed 11 rebounds each and Gracie Whittaker pulled down 10 boards as the Golden Eagles finished their regular season with a win.
The Vikings were led by Gianna Brown with 14 points and Samantha Johnson with 13.
NORTHSIDE (4-16, 1-9)
Smith 4, Johnson 13, Saunders 6, Brown 14, Gates 6, Hicks 2.
STAUNTON RIVER (15-7, 4-7)
J. Levine 22, Jones 4, Faw 7, Whittaker 5, C. Levine 6, Creasey 2, Adkins 4.
Northside 3 10 12 20 — 45
Staunton River 10 13 10 17 — 50
3-point goals — Northside 2 (Johnson 2), Staunton River 2 (J. Levine, C. Levine).
Franklin County 62, William Byrd 29
ROCKY MOUNT — Jaedyn Jamison scored 22 points and Ta’mya Robertson added 14 to lead the Eagles.
Emilie McCaskill netted 14 points and Sophia Chrisley 11 for the Terriers.
WILLIAM BYRD (9-13, 1-9)
Becirevic 1, Chrisley 11, Mutz 2, Wall 1, McCaskill 14.
FRANKLIN COUNTY (14-8, 6-4)
Blizzard 8, Belcher 3, Robertson 14, Jamison 22, Copeland 9, Shufelt 6.
William Byrd 12 6 6 5 — 29
Franklin County 19 12 17 14 — 62
3-point goals — William Byrd 2 (Chrisley, McCaskill), Franklin County 4 (Shufelt 2, Belcher, Robertson)
JV — Franklin County won.
SEMINOLE DISTRICT
Rustburg 49, Jefferson Forest 38
FOREST — Lindsey Metz tallied 13 points and Jordan Lacks tacked on 11 as the Red Devils defeated the host Cavaliers.
Delaney Scharnus added 10 points for Rustburg.
Jefferson Forest was led by Bella Hill with eight points.
RUSTBURG (10-9, 6-7)
Metz 13, Nance 1, Scharnus 10, Lacks 11, Dawson 8, Funderburk 6. Totals 17 8-16 49.
JEFFERSON FOREST (4-17, 3-10)
Be. Hill 8, Br. Hill 7, Dudley 5, Martin 4, Staton 4, Forton 4, Poindexter 3, Pettitt 3. Totals 12 11-19 38.
Rustburg 11 10 19 9 — 49
Jefferson Forest 11 7 9 11 — 38
3-point goals — Rustburg 7 (Metz 3, Lacks 3, Scharnus), Jefferson Forest 3 (Staton, Forton, Pettitt).
Amherst County 42, Liberty 34
AMHERST — Nadia West scored 10 points for the Lancers as they held on to down visiting Liberty.
Machenze Flood led Liberty with 12 points.
LIBERTY (0-18, 0-13)
Flood 12, Amos 8, Dills 7, Sigei 4, Kimberlin 2, Tomlin 1. Totals 8 16-21 34.
AMHERST COUNTY (13-6, 9-4)
West 10, J. West 8, Saunders 8, Ke. Smith 4, Ki. Smith 4, Parrish 3, J. Smith 3, Irving 2. Totals 15 11-16 42.
Liberty 6 13 9 6 — 34
Amherst 9 12 19 2 — 42
3-point goals — Liberty 2 (Flood 2), Amherst County (Saunders).
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT
Galax 43, Fort Chiswell 36, OT
MAX MEADOWS — Saige Leonard scored 13 points and Shea Foxx added 10 as the Maroon Tide held the Pioneers off the scoreboard in the overtime period.
Haley Smith led Fort Chiswell with 12 points, while Bailey Watson added five points and 10 rebounds.
GALAX (12-6, 8-1)
Leonard 13, Foxx 10, Elmasry 8, Parnell 8, Sturgill 4.
FORT CHISWELL (5-14, 3-5)
Smith 12, Musick 6, Watson 5, Roark 5, Underwood 2, Goforth 4, Turpin 2.
Galax 9 8 10 9 7 — 43
Fort Chiswell 9 14 5 8 0 — 36
3-point goals — Galax 2 (Leonard 2), Fort Chiswell 6 (Musick 2, Smith, Goforth, Roark, Watson).
JV — Fort Chiswell won.
NONDISTRICT
Roanoke Valley Christian 53, Timberlake Christian 13
Angelina Jones scored 22 points for the Eagles.
Brennah Davis scored eight points for Timberlake Christian.
TIMBERLAKE CHRISTIAN
Davis 8, Lunetta 3, Lecik 2
ROANOKE VALLEY CHRISTIAN (12-5)
Jones 22, McKenzie 9, Huffard 8, Butler 6, Serro 5, Miodiszewski 3
T. Christian 2 4 7 0 — 13
R.Valley Christian 12 13 18 10 — 53
3-point goals — Timberlake Christian 1, (Lunetta), Roanoke Valley Christian 2, (Jones 2).
BOYS BASKETBALL
BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT
Northside 78, Staunton River 23
Keenan Bishop knocked down 15 points and Avonte Grogan added 11 and the Vikings netted 14 3-pointers in the regular-season finale for both teams.
Izaak Charlton led the Golden Eagles with seven points.
STAUNTON RIVER (2-20, 0-10)
Charlton 7, J.J. Crider 5, Overstreet 4, Bates 1, J. Crider 4, Morris 2.
NORTHSIDE (16-6, 9-1)
Journiette 9, Grogan 11, Wooden 9, Slash 3, Moore 5, Webb 4, Foley 7, Leftwich 5, Bishop 15, Gates 2, Johnson 8.
Staunton River 4 8 11 0 — 23
Northside 26 21 18 13 — 78
3-point goals — Staunton River 2 (Charlton, J.J. Crider), Northside 14 (Bishop 4, Johnson 2, Jourinette, Grogan, Wooden, Slash, Moore, Webb, Foley, Leftwich).
JV — Northside won.
William Byrd 53, Franklin County 44
Landon Johnson scored 13 points, and Tyler Martin added 11 points for the Terriers.
Tyshaun Ziegler scored 17 points for the Eagles.
FRANKLIN COUNTY (7-15, 2-8)
Ziegler 17, Luckett 5, Elliot 3, B. Witcher 2, Cannaday 6, Schafer 2, Hahn 2, Hudson 2, Holland 2, Stocktan 3
WILLIAM BYRD (7-15, 4-6)
Johnson 13, Tinsley 6, Ruble 2, Hendrick 4, Williams 5, Martin 11, Cawley 8, Hanson 2, Cossaboon 2.
Franklin County 5 11 15 13 — 44
William Byrd 12 14 13 14 — 53
3-point goals — Franklin County 5, (Ziegler 2, Luckett, Elliot, Stocktan), William Byrd 5, (Johnson 2, Tinsley 2, Martin)
JV — William Byrd won.
SEMINOLE DISTRICT
Jefferson Forest 61, Rustburg 39
RUSTBURG — Tyson Gage scored 14 points and Caleb Eckart added 10 as the Cavaliers knocked off the host Red Devils.
Nick Rakes paced Rustburg with 11 points and Shante
Buchanan notched 10 points in the loss.
JEFFERSON FOREST (16-5, 10-3)
Hogsed 5, Dupree 3, Everhart 4, Green 2, Eckart 10, Gage 14, Smith 4, Elliott 3, Peters 8, VanRemortel 5, Isenhour 3. Totals 24 5-8 61.
RUSTBURG (4-15. 1-12)
Walker 9, Nick Rakes 11, Buchanan 10, Sweeney 5, Johnson 2, Fields 2. Totals 16 3-11 39.
Jefferson Forest 19 17 14 10 — 61
Rustburg 6 10 9 14 — 39
3-point goals — Jefferson Forest 8 (Gage 2, Hogsed, Dupree, Everhart, Eckart, Elliott, VanRemortel), Rustburg 4 (Rakes 3, Sweeney).
JV — Jefferson Forest won 30-19.
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT
Fort Chiswell 57, Galax 45
MAX MEADOWS — Isaac McHone led all scorers with 19 points as the Pioneers downed the visiting Maroon Tide.
Siler Watson added 14 points and Kolton Sutphin chipped in 12 points for Fort Chiswell.
Keaton Beeman led Galax with 13 points.
GALAX (2-14, 0-10)
Pickett 2, Brown 5, Bevins 8, Keatley 8, Bryson 9, Beeman 13.
FORT CHISWELL (14-5, 6-3)
Vandyne 2, Williams 4, King 6, Sutphin 12, Watson 14, McHone 19.
Galax 9 9 12 15 — 45
Fort Chiswell 19 9 12 17 — 57
3-point goals — Galax 3 (Keatley 2, Bryson), Fort Chiswell 4 (Sutphin 3, McHone)
JV — Fort Chiswell won 49-17.
NONDISTRICT
Roanoke Valley Christian 61, Timberlake Christian 51
Luke Tate and Asa Long each scored 16 points as the Eagles down the Tornados.
Jordan Poe also added 12 points for Roanoke Valley Christian.
Tucker Shrewsbury led Timberlake Christian with a game-high 30 points in the loss.
TIMBERLAKE CHRISTIAN
Shrewsbury 30, Bledsoe 2, Colbert 9, Bryant 2, Walker 8.
ROANOKE VALLEY CHRISTIAN (12-6)
Tate 16, Poff 2, Huffard 7, Whiteneck 4, J. Poe 12, Long 16, Highberger 4.
T. Christian 6 12 13 20 — 51
R.Valley Christian 15 14 10 22 — 61
3-point goals — Timberlake Christian 3 (Shrewsbury 2, Colbert), Roanoke Valley Christian 2 (Tate, Long).
