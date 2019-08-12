Matt Guilliams has resigned after three seasons as the boys soccer coach at William Byrd High School to become a graduate assistant with the men’s program at Concord University.
Guilliams, a 2012 William Byrd graduate, played soccer for the Terriers under long-time coach Jeff Highfill.
He said Monday he will pursue a masters degree in Arts and Health Promotion with an eye on a possible college coaching career.
Guilliams, 25, said leaving Byrd was a difficult decision.
“No matter where else I go, I don’t think I’ll appreciate a job as much as this one,” he said. “Just to follow a coach who coached both of my parents was an honor.
“Byrd means a lot to me.”
Carlisle girls basketball coach, athletic director resigns
Mancino Craighead told Carlisle School officials on Friday he was resigning from both his position as girls basketball coach and athletic director.
Craighead, who has been at the school for 15 years, said he plans to get out of education and coaching for a bit to take a job in sales and spend more time with his family and daughter, Neveah, who is in eighth grade at Carlisle this year. Craighead did not specify where he would be working.
He won more than 130 games in nine seasons at the helm of the girls basketball program, winning 20 games four times. The Chiefs never lost more than seven games in any of the last five seasons, a span in which they won four straight VISAA Division III state titles.
He served as well as an assistant boys basketball coach under Jeff Adkins during two of the Chiefs’ state title runs in that program. He also coached the now-defunct football program for four seasons.
Carlisle Head of School Gracie Agnew did not respond immediately to telephone messages concerning plans to replace Craighead.