ROCKY GAP — Trey Harden’s buzzer-beating layup gave Bland County a 58-56 nondistrict boys basketball victory on Saturday.
The Bears were led by Drew Hoge with 14 points and Gage Hankins with 12 points and 13 rebounds.
Eli Carter scored 23 points for the Panthers.
NORTHWOOD
E. Carter 23, M. Frye 7, Debusk 2, Briggs 5, L. Carter 16, C. Frye 3.
BLAND COUNTY (12-5, 4-2)
Payne 8, Havens 9, Kegley 8, Harden 7, Hoge 14, Hankins 12.
Northwood 16 20 4 16 — 56
Bland County 17 14 12 15 — 58
3-point goals — Northwood 8 (E. Carter 5, M. Frye, Briggs, L. Carter), Bland County 5 (Havens 3, Harden, Hoge).
JV — Bland County won.
Boys basketball
PIONEER DISTRICT
Parry McCluer 45, Narrows 29
BUENA VISTA — Will Dunlap and Spencer Hamilton scored 14 points each and pulled down seven rebounds each as the Fighting Blues outscored the Green Wave 24-6 over the middle two quarters to come away with the win and remain unbeaten in district play.
Adam Frame led Narrows with six points.
NARROWS (9-5, 5-3)
Frame 6, Fletcher 3, Conley 6, Green 5, Wiley 2, Bradley 5, Smith 2.
PARRY McCLUER (13-4, 8-0)
Moore 1, Roberts 6, Baker 1, Dunlap 14, Hamilton 14, Snider 9.
Narrows 7 2 4 16 — 29
Parry McCluer 4 13 11 17 — 45
3-point goals — Narrows (Fletcher), Parry McCluer 3 (Roberts, Dunlap, Hamilton).
JV — Narrows won 41-40.
PIEDMONT DISTRICT
Martinsville 63, Magna Vista 25
RIDGEWAY — Jahiem Niblett and Troy Brandonthe had 17 points apiece as Bulldogs (13-4) opened with three straight 3-pointers, and outscored th Warriors 20-4 in the first quarter on the way to big win.
Lemuel Jones and Jahil Martin added 10 points each for Martinsville, which also got 13 rebounds from Niblett.
Magna Vista (7-12), which was held scoreless for more than 6 minutes to start the game, got eight points apiece from Spencer Hairston and Tavin Hairston.
Girls basketball
PIEDMONT DISTRICT
Magna Vista 43, Martinsville 37
RIDGEWAY — TaNashia Hairston scored 28 points, including the last six of the game to lead the Warriors (14-1) past the Bulldogs.
Hairston first knocked down a 3-pointer from the left-center side of the court to tie the game, then drove the length of the court after rebounding Martinsville miss and scored contested layup with 20 seconds to play. She finished by knocking down her ensuing free throw.
Ciara Valentine scored 11 points to lead the Bulldogs (15-7).
Wrestling
TOURNAMENTS
Warriors win Piedmont title
MARTINSVILLE — Magna Vista won five of the six championship bouts it reached and outscored Bassett to win the Piedmont District wrestling tournament on Saturday at Martinsville High School.
The Warriors also earned bonus points in all five of those wins — three by pin, one by technical fall and the other a major decision. The Bengals won four of their six finals.
At Martinsville H.S.
Team scores: Magna Vista (MV) 148.5, Bassett (B) 130.5, Patrick County (PC) 128.5, George Washington (GW) 86.5, Tunstall (T) 60, Halifax County (HC), Martinsville (Mart) 56.
Championship finals
106 pounds — Santanna Keatts (T) p. Michael King (Mart.), 3:25.
113 — Devin Dickenson (MV) tf. James Farris (Mart.) 17-2.
120 — Alfredo Gutierrez (PC) p. Demarrion Kirby (GW), 1:14.
126 — Blake Miller (B) p. Juan Gutierrez (PC), 3:03.
132 — Owen Smith (PC) p. Marco Duarte (MV), 3:35.
138 — Chestley Hargrove (GW) p. Trey Robertson (PC), 1:50.
145 — Teagan Phillips (MV) md. Zach Oakes (B), 14-2.
152 — Drew Fisher (B) dec. Darious Williams (PC), 11-4.
160 — Darrius Morrison (B) p. Leo Walters (HC), 1:15.
170 — Cade DeVivi (T) p. Tavon Jiggetts (GW), 1:25.
182 — Shy Preston (B) dec. Josh Wright (PC), 15-8.
195 — Zayvion Estes (MV) p. Ricky Penn, 3:20
220 — Luis Sanchez (MV) p. Aaron Crowe (B) 1:15.
285 — Nick Estes (MV) p. Zyon Wilson (HC).
Consolation bracket: 106 — Jonathon Kuller (PC) bye, 113 — Trent Alexander (PC) dec. Ethan Lucado (B) 9-4, 120 — Hunter Mos (MV) p. Colin Sanders (HC) 4:23, 126 — Dominique Ramirez (GW) p. Xavion Jaimes (T) 3:55, 132 — Demajah Adkins (GW) p. Jhalin Godwin (T) 2:06, 138 — Dawnson Moore p. Chris Doan (MV) 3:20, 145 — Alex Driggs (HC) p. Zane White (T) 2:09, 152 — Jamier Manns (Mart) won by DQ over Trevor Bagbey (T), 160 — Tymir Price (GW) bye, 170 — Jacob Davis (HC) bye, 182 — Julien Thompson (GW) bye, 220 — Tristan Hardy (PC) p. Thomas Bray 1:05, 285 — Omarion Hairston (Mart.) bye.
Grundy wins Glenvar tourney
Grundy placed nine wrestlers in the finals and won four of those bouts to cruise to a win at the Highlander Invitational at Glenvar High School.
Lord Botetourt, which had individual winners in Colin Sells (126 pounds) and Noah Shephard (160) was second. Glenvar’s Jake Cline (120) and Trey Lawrence (132) were champions, as were James River’s Hunter Forbes (145) and Levi Walker (285), and Salem’s Walker Chambers (106).
At Glenvar H.S.
Team scores: 1. Grundy 285.5, 2. Lord Botetourt (LB) 171.5, 3. Wilson Memorial (WM) 167.5, 4. Salem (S) 158, 5. Glenvar (Glen) 143, 6. Blacksburg (Bl) 139.5, 7. James River (JR) 138, 8. Northside (N) 76, 9. Union (U) 67.5, 10. Graham 66, 11. Buffalo Gap (BG) 63.5, 12. Parry McCluer (PM) 55, 13. Floyd County (Floyd) 46, 14. Chatham (Ch) 35, 15. 15. Carroll County (CC) 31.5, 16. Fort Chiswell (Fort) 24.
Championship finals
106 pounds — Walker Chambers (S) p. Ethan Blankenship (Grundy), 3:20.
113 — Kaleb Horn (Grundy) dec. Jeremy Muncy (S), 9-4.
120 — Jake Cline (Glen) dec. Michael Taylor (Grundy), 3-2.
126 — Colin Sell (LB) dec. Brian Habel (WM), 8-3.
132 — Trey Lawrence (Glen) p. Kyman Kinny (S), 1:46.
138 — Chris Stiltner (Grundy) dec. Mason Stewart (JR), 5-2.
145 — Hunter Forbes (JR) dec. Jake Stiltner (Grundy), 6-2.
152 — Justin Fritz (Graham) dec. Sam Baker (Bl), 5-1.
160 — Noah Shephard (LB) dec. Gavin Snyder (Bl), 3-2.
170 — Keith Carbaugh (Gra) p. Ryan Campbell (Gru), 1:50.
182 — Peyton Mccomas (Gru) md. Chase Wilson (WM), 10-0.
195 — Hunter Scarberry (Grundy) p. Blaise Butler (Bl), 1:44.
220 — Mason Polier (U) dec. Jacob Elliott (N), 4-3.
285 — Levi Walker (JR) dec. Logan Looney (Grundy), 3-2.
Consolation bracket: 106— Tyler Royer (PM) dec. Tyler Medlin (Ch) 4-0, 113— Chase Cuddy (JR) md. Brayden Estes (WM) 16-2, 120— Gave Medlin (Ch) forf. Brogan Shutts (LB), 126— Garrett Henderson (Bl) dec. Kaden Vanover (Grundy) 3-1, 132— Logan Eberhardt (Bl) p. Bailey Davidson (N) 2:40, 138— Matthew Holmes (WM) p. Nick Craft (PM) 4:58, 145— Nick Young (LB) p. Matthew Cockram (Floyd) 3:18, 152— Ian Scammell (Grundy) p. Sam Francis (LB) 1:47, 160— Johnny Satterfield (U) forf. Matthew Riley (Grundy), 170— Conner Shiflett (LB) forf. Christian Smith (Glen), 182— Jackson Shumate (CC) md. Matthew Harris (Glen) 12-2, 195— Zach Moore (Glen) dec. Andres Areallano (LB) 8-3, 220— Tanner Bishop (Grundy) tf. Seth Fitzgerald (BG) 18-3, 285— Cameron Sprouse (WM) p. Shane Monk (Floyd) 3:54.
Rockbridge County takes Valley title
PENN LAIRD — Five Rockbridge County wrestlers won individual titles as the Wildcats captured the Valley District championship for the second time in three years Friday night at Spotswood High School.
Justin Clark (106 pounds), Alden Dorey (138), Seth Youngblood (160), Hayes Tomlin (182) and Anthony Marando (195) were the Rockbridge winners as the Wildcats rolled up 201 ½ points to outscore runner-up Spotswood.
At Spotswood H.S.
Team scores: 1. Rockbridge County (RC) 201 ½, 2. Spotswood (S) 170, 3. Turner Ashby (TA) 163, 4. Broadway (B) 93, 5. Waynesboro (W) 63.
Championship finals
106 pounds — Justin Clark (RC) d. Gracin Lam (S), 4-0.
113 — Josh Hartman (S) p. Jeremy Smith (TA), :24.
120 — Payton Jackson (TA) p. Kamren Jackson (W), 3:59.
126 — Taha Rafeeq (S) md. Garrett Moyers (B), 15-6.
132 — Seth Showalter (W) md. Daniel Rogers (TA), 12-4.
138 — Alden Dorey (RC) p. Aidan Wimer (B), 1:51.
145 — Michael Roadcap (S) d. Nicholas Marando (RC), 5-1.
152 — C.J. Haskins (TA) d. Brice Hall (RC), 4-2.
160 — Seth Youngblood (RC) p. Gabe Ashkeba (TA), 1:01.
170 — Zach Hartman (S) p. Jesse Earhart (B), 3:13.
182 — Hayes Tomlin (RC) p. John Van Huss (S), 3:38
195 — Anthony Marando (RC) p. Reid Garrison (B), 1:56.
220 — Ben Conahan (S) md. Yee M. Yung (B), 12-4.
285 — Jessie Knight (TA) p. David Allio (RC), :57.
Consolation bracket: 106 — Bryce Farley (TA) d. Ty Lafferty (W) 6-2, 113 — Taylor Skipper (RC) bye, 120 — Zeke Moore (RC) p. Matthew Ford (S) 2:36, 126 — Trenton Hill (TA) d. Dacomha Dandridge (RC) 6-2, 132 — Thomas Maxwell (RC) p. Trevor Wright (B) 1:49, 138 — Ty Khochareun (S) p. Gray Kaedon (W) 1:55, 145 — Cortland Andrews (TA) over Alex Aleshire (W) forfeit, 160 — Keaton Robey (S) bye, 170 — John Sedovy (RC) p. Andrew Stine (TA) 2:39, 182 — Jared Eye (TA) p. Nathaniel Hotchkiss (B) :35, 195 — Michael Smith (W) p. Ethan Barnhart (S) 2:28, 220 — Igor Lakicevic (RC) p. George Leal (TA) 4:45, 285 — Colby Morris (S) p. Jacob Bell (W) 1:12.
