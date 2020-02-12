WYTHEVILLE — Drew Hoge scored 24 points and Pierce Kegley added 22 as Bland County recovered from a last-minute surge by George Wythe in regulation and downed the Maroons 63-60 in overtime in a Mountain Empire District boys basketball game on Wednesday.
Noah Payne finished with 12 points for the Bears.
George Wythe got 19 points from Peyton Coe, who hit a game-tying 3-pointer with under a minute to play in the fourth quarter, then stole the ball as time was running out, but missed the 3-point attempt he got off before the buzzer. Dayson McMillian added 17 points for the Maroons and Avery Mabe had 11.
BLAND COUNTY (14-6, 6-3)
Payne 12, Kegley 22, Harden 3, Hoge 24, Hankins 2.
GEORGE WYTHE (15-7, 5-5)
Coe 19, McMillian 17, McCall 1, Martin 4, Goode 8, Mabe 11.
Bland County 18 6 17 15 7 — 63
George Wythe 12 13 14 17 4 — 60
3-point goals — Bland County 8 (Hoge 4, Payne 3, Harden), George Wythe 6 (Mabe 3, Goode 2, Coe).
JV — George Wythe won.
BOYS BASKETBALL
THREE RIVERS DISTRICT
Floyd County 85, Alleghany 63
FLOYD — Tanyan Sutphin poured in 24 points, Dylan Bond chipped in 11 and senior Trevor Boyd added nine as the Panthers rode a 23-point halftime lead to a win.
The Mountaineers were led by Jayson Easton with 24 points and Corey Easton with 13.
ALLEGHANY (9-11, 4-6)
Hensley 5, Broughman 2, C. Easton 13,Leitch 2, Pinston 4, J. Easton 24, Taylor 2, Wright 7, Mitchell 2, Marshall 2.
FLOYD COUNTY (15-6, 10-2)
Sutphin 24, Thompson 8, Gallimore 3, Bond 11, Fenton 2, Brewer 2, Boyd 9, Banks 9, Jones 3, Swortzel 8, Davis 6.
Alleghany 11 12 20 20 — 63
Floyd County 16 30 24 15 — 85
3-point goals — Alleghany 3 (C. Easton 2, Hensley), Floyd 10 (Bond 3, Thompson 2, Gallimore, Sutphin, Boyd, Banks, Jones).
JV — Alleghany won 46-42 in OT.
PIONEER DISTRICT
Narrows 75, Bath County 45
HOT SPRINGS — Hunter Smith and Logan Green scored 11 points apiece as the Green Wave overcame an 11-point first-quarter deficit by outscoring the Chargers 29-4 in the second quarter to go into halftime with a 14-point advantage.
Logan Conley, Matthew Morgan and Dalton Bradley had 10 points apiece for Narrows.
Bath County got 13 points from Sean Flenner.
NARROWS (12-6, 8-3)
Conley 10, Green 11, Morgan 10, Bradley 10, Smith 11, Frame 4, Blaker 8, White 2, Robertson 5, Wiley 2.
BATH COUNTY (6-14, 5-6)
Flenner 13, Ingram 6, Miller 5, Dillow 3, Call 2, Phillips 2, Ryder 9, Harmon 5.
Narrows 8 29 26 12 — 75
Bath County 19 4 13 9 — 45
3-point goals — Narrows 2 (Green, Robertson), Bath County 3 (Ingram, Miller, Harmon).
JV — Narrows won.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
PIONEER DISTRICT
Covington 41, Parry McCluer 31
BUENA VISTA — Cristi Persinger scored 11 points and Elaishja Helton added 10 points to lead the Cougars, who outscored the Fighting Blues 17-9 in the fourth quarter.
Grayce Henson scored 12 points to lead Parry McCluer, and Anna Claytor added 11.
COVINGTON (11-8, 8-2)
Persinger 11, Helton 10, Via 7, Hunter 9, Tacy 2, Barber 2.
PARRY McCLUER (8-10, 8-3)
Grow 3, Claytor 11, Tyree 2, Henson 12, Taylor 3.
Covington 5 11 8 17 — 41
Parry McCluer 6 7 9 9 — 31
3-point goals — Covington 5 (Persinger 2, Helton 2, Via), Parry McCluer 2 (Grow, Taylor).
JV — Covington won 16-8.
Narrows 71, Bath County 55
NARROWS — Audrey Riddle knocked down 19 points, Alyssa Bishop netted 12, and Allison Grose added 10 points and 10 rebounds as the Green Wave rode a 25-point halftime advantage to a win.
The Chargers were led by Gabrie Herscher with 27 points, Emily Douglas with 12 points and Skylar Hupman with 10.
BATH COUNTY (3-17, 3-8)
Herscher 27, Hupman 10, Douglas 12, Wolfe 2, Offer 2, Pritt 2.
NARROWS (11-8, 8-2)
Riddle 19, Bishop 12, Grose 10, Lawrence 8, Blankinship 6, Mann 4, Stables 4, Staton 6, Clark 2.
Bath County 7 9 22 17 — 55
Narrows 18 18 23 12 — 71
3-point goals — Bath 4 (Heisher 2, Hupman 2), Narrows 2 (Lawrence, Riddle).
JV — Narrows won.
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT
George Wythe 71, Bland County 44
WYTHEVILLE — Drea Betts led all scorers with 21 points, Meleah Kirtner had 12 points and Peyton Phillippi and Kaylee Lefler added 10 points each as the Maroons used a 21-point halftime advantage to rout the Bears.
Makenzie Ingo grabbed 10 rebounds, dished out 10 assists and recorded seven steals for George Wythe.
Sydnie Stowers led Bland County with 19 points.
BLAND COUNTY (2-16, 0-9)
Stowers 19, Holston 9, Towenley 3, Sanders 8, Tindall 5.
GEORGE WYTHE (18-4, 9-1)
Phillippi 10, Ingo 7, Kirtner 12, Betts 21, Guthrie 5, Hawthorne 6, Lefler 10.
Bland County 11 8 17 8 — 44
George Wythe 19 21 21 10 — 71
3-point goals — Bland 6 (Stowers 3, Holston 2, Townley), Wythe (Philipi 2, Hawthorne 2, Ingo)
JV — George Wythe won.
NONDISTRICT
Chilhowie 49, Fort Chiswell 46, OT
CHILHOWIE — Katie Barr led all scorers with 21 points as the Warriors downed the Pioneers in overtime.
Fort Chiswell was led by Ashley Roark with 11 points.
FORT CHISWELL (7-15)
Musick 5, Smith 8, Goforth 6, Roark 11, Watson 5, Underwood 2, Patel 2, Wiseman 4, Turpin 3.
CHILHOWIE (9-12)
Lane 3, Ballinger 8, Sheets 4, K. Roland 2, Goodwin 2, Fox 2, Barr 21, S. Roland 7.
Fort Chiswell 10 12 15 6 3 — 46
Chilhowie 15 10 6 12 6 — 49
3-point goals — Fort Chiswell 4 (Smith 2, Musick, Roark) Chilhowie 4 (Ballinger 2,Lane, Barr).
JV — Fort Chiswell won 35-17.
