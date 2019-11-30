JLF_190831_XC_BlueDemonInvite_06.jpg (copy)

Blacksburg’s Kaitlynn Wolfe, shown competing earlier this year, will participate in next week’s national meet.

 The Roanoke Times | File August

CARY, N.C. — Blacksburg’s Kaitlynn Wolfe finished fourth Saturday in the girls championship division at the Nike Cross Nationals Southeast Regional at WakeMed Soccer Park.

Wolfe finished the 5-kilometer course in 17 minutes, 52.5 seconds, which was 50 seconds behind the winning time of 17:02.5 posted by Sasha Neglia of Dobyns-Bennett High in Kingsport, Tennessee.

Wolfe’s time earned her the final individual berth in next week’s national meet in Portland, Oregon.

Blacksburg’s Audrey Link finished 56th in 18:51, with the Bruins’ Mari Garza 94th in 19:22.

Blacksburg’s Alistair Bushey was 40th in the boys race in 15:46.8. Graham Blanks of Athens Academy in Georgia won in 14:57.7.

Landon Dinkel placed 100th for Blacksburg in 16:12.1, while Patrick Henry’s Charles Murphy was 125th in 16:19.5.

Parry McCluer’s May finishes 37th in meet

CHARLOTTE — Parry McCluer’s Kensey May placed 37th Saturday in the Foot Locker South Region cross country meet at McAlpine Park.

Franklin County’s Kylie Cooper placed 108th in 19:14.0.

Jenna Hutchins of Science Hill High in Johnson City, Tennessee, won in 16:54. VHSL Class 2 champion Kelsey Harrington of Virginia High was fourth in 17:06.

Judson Greer of Melissa, Texas, won the boys title in 14:58.

Roanoke Catholic’s Danny Connelly finished 82nd in 16.10.

