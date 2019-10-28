Before Blacksburg and Hidden Valley head off to their respective regional tournaments, the River Ridge District volleyball rivals added one last showdown to their schedules on Monday night.
The top-seeded Bruins swept Pulaski County in their semifinal at Patrick Henry, then the Titans had a 3-0 victory over the host Patriots in the nightcap.
It set up Wednesday’s 6 p.m. final at PH for the district tourney title.
Blacksburg (20-3) won both of the regular-season matchups in five games. The last one, back on Oct. 3, ended with a 15-12 Game 5.
The Bruins’ scores against Pulaski County were 25-8, 25-16 and 25-21.
For the Cougars (8-13), Haleigh Brown had 15 assists and three digs and Serenity Mitchell had six kills.
Pulaski County qualified for the 4D regional tournament and will travel to Amherst County on Tuesday, Nov. 5, for a first-round match.
In the nightcap, Frannie Sine had nine kills, six aces and 21 digs, and Faith Mitchell recorded 24 assists and four aces for the Titans, who won by scores of 25-14, 25-20 and 25-21.
Claire Nichols added 10 digs and two aces for Hidden Valley (20-4).
The Patriots (17-9) got 11 kills from Marella Hudson, eight kills from Megan Doyle and four kills from Callie Harris.
VOLLEYBALL
PIEDMONT DISTRICT
Magna Vista def. Bassett 27-29, 25-22, 25-22, 25-23
RIDGEWAY — Morgan Smith had 14 kills, 26 digs and four aces to power the Warriors past the Bengals in a district semifinal.
Zariah Scales handed out 46 assists to go with 12 digs and two kills for Magna Vista (14-6), which will play at Tunstall on Wednesday in the final. Mackenzie Hairston had 24 digs and seven kills for the Warriors.
Bassett (10-12), which will host Northside in a Region 3D match next week, was led by Allie Laine with 21 kills and six blocks and Kaylee Keith with 14 kills. Sydney Martin had 13 kills for the Bengals.
VALLEY DISTRICT
Rockbridge County def. Harrisonburg 25-13, 25-13, 25-6
LEXINGTON — Graceon Armstrong posted 14 kills, 13 digs and four blocks and Jaydyn Clemmer added nine kills, two blocks and 12 digs for the Wildcats (23-4).
Aiyana Cooper added four kills and two blocks and Krissy Whitesell had 25 assists.
Rockbridge hosts Spotswood for the title at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT
Auburn def. Galax 25-14, 25-7, 25-8
GALAX — Allyson Martin had 11 kills and two blocks, and Anna McGuire added 24 assists and three aces to lead the Eagles (24-2) into the tournament final, where they will take on George Wythe, a five-set winner over Grayson County.
Jaylin Shepherd added eight kills and three digs, Rachel Harding had five kills and seven digs, and Sara Nichols served 10 aces for Auburn.
Galax fell to 12-13 .
PIONEER DISTRICT
Craig County def. Highland 25-9, 25-14, 25-11
NEW CASTLE — Jaci McAlwee knocked down 10 kills, Kaylee Stroop dished out 23 assists and had three kills and Haleigh Smith added four kills and four aces as the Rockets gained a first-round Pioneer District win over the Rams (2-16).
Craig County’s win qualified the Rockets (14-4) for the Region 1C tournament as Highland’s season came to an end.
Eastern Montgomery def. Bath County 25-18, 25-20, 25-14
ELLISTON — The fourth-seeded Mustangs got 15 assists and four kills from Abagail Raines, seven kills, two aces and an assist from Idara Rakes and six kills and four aces from Morgan Bahnken.
EastMont (7-14) travels to No. 1 Covington for Tuesday’s semifinals and also qualifies for a spot in the Region 1C tournament.
For the fifth-seeded Chargers (6-15), whose season ends, Emily Douglas had five kills, Cameron Keyser had 15 digs and Selena Wolfe added four kills and 19 digs.
Narrows def. Parry McCluer 25-12, 25-21, 21-25, 25-19
NARROWS — The third seed Green Wave, advanced to Tuesday’s Pioneer District semifinals at Craig County with a win over the No. 6 seed Fighting Blues.
Cristin Blaker had 44 assists and seven digs, Mya Robertson knocked down 18 kills and Halee Kast and Audrey Riddle added 16 kills each for Narrows (10-14) which also qualifies for the Region 1C tournament.
Parry McCluer (3-18) ended its season with seven kills, four aces and four digs from Chloe Persinger and three kills and three blocks from Kennedi Burton.
GIRLS GOLF
PH’s Gilreath finishes top 20 at state meet
HARRISONBURG —Patrick Henry’s Caroline Gilreath shot 7-over-par 77 Monday to tie for 19th place in the VHSL Girls Open golf tournament at Heritage Oaks Golf Club.
Julie Shin of Class 3 team champion Independence fired a 6-under-par 66 including five birdies on the back nine to take a three-stroke victory over Rock Ridge’s Sydney Hackett.
Floyd County’s McKenzie Weddle finished one stroke behind Gilreath in a tie for 27th place heading into Tuesday’s final round.
Lord Botetourt’s Katelyn Mosdell (79) tied for 30th.
Blacksburg’s Melissa Meng shot 82, while EastMont’s Haley Howard carded an 83 and Salem’s Macy Johnson shot 84.
Other Timesland scores included George Wythe’s Paeton Phillippi (87), Covington’s Allison Douglas (91) and Rockbridge County’s Sofia Vargas (120).
