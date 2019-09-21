BLACKSBURG — The toughest opponent for Blacksburg’s cross country team on Saturday turned out to be themselves at the Blacksburg Relays.
The Bruins swept the team titles and also clinched the runner-up spots on their home course.
“Our goal today was to see how our B and C teams could do against the other teams,” Blacksburg coach Brandon Bear said. “I was happy to see we showed our depth for this year and future years.”
The Bruins’ A team of Emily Wolfe, Mari Garza, Annika Griggs, Audrey Link and Mia Jones posted a winning time of 38 minutes, 27.80 seconds in the morning’s first 10K relay race.
Wolfe, a freshman, was able to open a sizeable lead in her opening leg. From that point on the Bruins were never seriously challenged. Link, running the fourth leg, had the lowest split — 7:28.30.
“We didn’t have much of a race strategy,” Link said. “Everybody just tried to work together to get a good time.”
Saturday completed a successful four-week stretch for the Bruin girls, who also picked up team titles at Christiansburg and Hidden Valley.
“In September we’ve done some great things, but I think October is where things are going to shine for us,” Bear said.
The Blacksburg boys won their 10K relay race in 32:48.50, a team record on their home course.
Alistair Bushey built an early lead going out in a race best 6:14 in the opening leg. The Bruins maintained their advantage from there with Landon Dinkel closing things out in 6:23 on the anchor leg .
“My goal was to go out and just have fun with the team,” Dinkel said. “I was just focusing on pushing it and not letting up.”
Joining Bushey and Dinkel in the winning run were Cade Green, Matthew McPherson and Ben Schmitt. Each runner came across the line in a time under 6:48.
Cross Country
Titans’ girls win at Fork Union
FORK UNION — Hidden Valley’s girls placed five runners in the top 20 and won the Fork Union Cross Country Invitational.
Elle Anderson led the way for the Titans, finishing fifth with a time of 20 minutes, 8 seconds — just ahead of teammate Sarah Blanton.
Chloe Rogers was ninth, Emma Janes 17th and Sadie Wagner 20th. Runner-up Albemarle had the meet champion in Arianna DeBoer (19:37), but was a distant second in the standings.
In the boys division, Noa Harding’s 18th-place finish led Hidden Valley, which placed eighth as a team .
Football
Craig County 30, Montcalm (W.Va.) 16
MONTCALM, W.Va. — The Rockets (1-2) scored the final three TDs to rally for an interstate win over the Generals (0-4) on Friday.
Dakota Henderson threw two touchdown passes and ran for a TD for the Rockets.
Dalton Henderson had both TD catches.
Craig County 0 8 8 14 — 30
Montcalm (W.Va.) 8 0 8 0 — 16
Mont—Harrison 1 run (Dixon run)
Craig—Dal. Henderson 40 pass from Dak. Henderson (Owens pass from Dak. Henderson)
Mont—Harrison 2 run (Banks run)
Craig—Dak. Henderson 7 run (Crawford run)
Craig—Dal. Henderson 57 pass from Dak. Henderson (run failed)
Craig—Crawford 34 run (Dak. Henderson run)
Pendleton County 43, Bath County 6
Dalton Dunkle rushed for 106 yards and a TD and quarterback Isaiah Gardiner threw three TD passes for the Wildcats (3-0) on Friday.
For Bath County (0-3), quarterback Coult Fussell threw for 107 yards and a touchdown, but was also intercepted twice.
Bath County 0 0 0 6 — 6
Pendleton County 7 16 20 0 — 43
PC — Dunkle 3 run Alt kick)
PC — Fawley 43 run Alt kick)
PC — Safety, ball snapped out of end zone
PC — McClanahan 19 pass from Gardiner
PC — Kuykendall 10 pass from Gardiner (kick failed)
PC — Lockard 17 pass from Gardiner (Alt kick)
PC — Gardiner 7 int. return Alt kick)
Bath — Flenner 8 pass from Fussell (pass failed)
