BLACKSBURG — Luke Goforth scored 14 points and Josh Gholston added 13 to lead Blacksburg to a 52-44 nondistrict boys basketball win over Bassett on Saturday.
Freshman Brock Vice owned the glass, pulling down 20 rebounds for Blacksburg.
Darius Hairston led Bassett with 15 points, Dominic Gill chipped in 12 points and Jaxon Ford 11.
Blacksburg’s girls topped the Bengals earlier, 26-20.
BASSETT (1-12)
Ford 11, Hairston 15, Gill 12, Fuller 6.
BLACKSBURG (9-3)
Gholston 13, Mitchell 3, Spennacchio-Parker 4, Goforth 14, Joyce 7, Duma 2, Vice 9.
Bassett 6 14 8 16 — 44
Blacksburg 12 9 15 16 — 52
3-point goals — Bassett 6 (Ford 3, Fuller 2, Hairston), Blacksburg 7 (Gholston 3, Goforth 3, Joyce).
BOYS BASKETBALL
NONDISTRICT
Fort Chiswell 59, Tazewell 40
MAX MEADOWS — Kolton Sutphin scored 13 point and nine rebounds, and Siler Watson added 12 points for the Pioneers, who took control by getting out to a 15-point halftime lead.
Jacob Witt and Trenton Guess had eight points apiece for the Bulldogs.
TAZEWELL (3-8)
Mills 5, Jordan 5, Duty 2, Scudo 6, Collier 6, Witt 8, Guess 8.
FORT CHISWELL (9-3)
Dunford 2, Williams 2, Coffey 2, Crockett 2, VanDyne 3, Crigger 4, King 5, Gravely 6, McHone 8, Watson 12, Sutphin 13.
Tazewell 8 13 7 12 — 40
Fort Chiswell 16 20 13 10 — 59
3-point goals — Tazewell 3 (Scudo 2, Guess), Fort Chiswell 3 (Sutphin 3)
JV — Fort Chiswell won 50-33.
PIEDMONT DISTRICT
Halifax County 78, Magna Vista 54
SOUTH BOSTON — Keshawn Wells scored 22 points and Cameron Roberts added 21 for the undefeated Blue Comets on Friday.
Jaden Waller chipped in 14 points and Kevon Ferrell tallied 10 for Halifax County.
Ty Grant led Magna Vista with 17 points and Spencer Hairston chimed in with 11 points.
MAGNA VISTA (6-8, 3-3)
S. Hairston 11, T. Johnson 8, Grant 17, R. Johnson 5, Gardner 2, Morris 6, Martin 5.
HALIFAX COUNTY (13-0, 6-0)
Waller 14, Wells 22, Roberts 21, Ferrell 10, Jennings 5, Palmer 2, Carter 4.
Magna Vista 7 10 23 14 — 54
Halifax County 13 27 22 16 — 78
3-point goals — Magna Vista 7 (S. Hairston 3, T. Johnson, Grant, R. Johnson, Martin), Halifax County 7 (Wells 4, Waller, Roberts, Ferrell).
JV — Halifax County won 58-37.
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT
Fort Chiswell 57, George Wythe 56
MAX MEADOWS — Kolton Sutphin hit a layup at the buzzer to lift the Pioneers to victory over the Maroons in a wild finish on Friday evening.
Dayson McMillian, who led George Wythe with 17 points, banked in a 3-pointer with 1.9 seconds left to give the Maroons a 56-55 lead.
However, Camden Gravely threw a three-quarter-court pass to Siler Watson, who flipped it a wide-open Sutphin, who finished with 19 points.
Watson added 14 for Fort Chiswell, and Gravely contributed 12 points and 10 rebounds.
Peyton Coe scored 15 points for George Wythe.
GEORGE WYTHE (10-4, 1-2)
Blevins 9, Molina 2, Mabe 6, Martin 7, Coe 15, Da. McMillian 17.
FORT CHISWELL (8-3, 2-1)
Coffey 2, King 2, Williams 3, McHone 5, Gravely 12 (10 reb), Watson 14, Sutphin 19.
George Wythe 9 17 15 15 — 56
Fort Chiswell 19 4 20 14 — 57
3-point goals — George Wythe 12 (Da. McMillian 4, Coe 3, Blevins 3, Mabe, Martin), Fort Chiswell 6 (Sutphin 4, McHone, Watson).
JV — George Wythe won 46-40.
Bland County 53, Grayson County 41
ROCKY GAP — Drew Hoge scored 11 points as the Bears took command of the game after outscoring the Blue Devils 16-2 in the second quarter on Friday.
Dylan Havens, Pierce Kegley and Noah Payne each added 10 points for Bland County.
Andrew Shaffner scored 21 points for Grayson County.
GRAYSON COUNTY (7-8, 2-2)
Brown 8, Cassell 3, Cox 3, Pope 2, Shaffner 21, Weatherman 2.
BLAND COUNTY (8-3, 2-1)
Compton 5, Hankins 4, Harden 3, Havens 10, Hoge 11, Kegley 10, Payne 10.
Grayson County 12 2 12 15 — 41
Bland County 10 16 11 16 — 53
3-point goals — Grayson County 5 (Shaffner 3, Cassell, Cox), Bland County 6 (Havens 2, Compton, Harden, Hoge, Payne).
JV — Bland County won 30-29.
VACA SOUTHWEST
Roanoke Valley Christian 41, Smith Mountain Lake Christian 38
Luke Tate scored 17 points and Asa Long added 12 as the Eagles overcame a 16-point first-quarter deficit, holding the Ospreys to 15 points for the remainder of the game, to pull out a VACA Southwest Conference win Friday.
Caden Burke led Smith Mountain with 16 points.
SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE CHRISTIAN (7-1,4-1)
Burke 16, Dean 6, Neighbor 8, Bryan 4, Stephenson 2, Columba 2
ROANOKE VALLEY CHRISTIAN (7-4, 5-0)
Tate 17, Hufford 2, Whiteneck 6, Poe 2, Long 12, Highberger 2
SML Christian 23 4 6 5 — 38
R.Valley Christian 7 15 12 7 — 41
3-point goals — SMLC 4 (Burke 3, Neighbor), RVC 5 (Tate 3, Long 2).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT
Grayson County 54, Bland County 40
ROCKY GAP — Jacie Bennett and Kasey Shaffner had 15 points apiece to lead the Blue Devils, who overcame a slow start by outscoring the Bears 17-4 in the second quarter on Friday.
Kristen Brown and Kylie Pope added 10 points apiece for Grayson County.
Emma Townley scored 11 points for Bland County.
GRAYSON COUNTY (5-11, 3-1)
Bennett 15, Brown 10, Penn 2, K. Pope 10, Reeves 2, Shaffner 15.
BLAND COUNTY (2-9, 0-2)
Hall 3, Holston 6, Irvin 4, Mutter 1, Sanders 1, Stowers 8, Tindall 6, Townley 11.
Grayson County 7 17 14 16 — 54
Bland County 14 4 12 10 — 40
3-point goals — Grayson County 2 (Bennett, Shaffner), Bland County 5 (Holston 2, Stowers 2, Hall).
JV — Bland County won 40-37.
TRACK ROUNDUP
PH’s Tershak vaults to 2nd place at Virginia Showcase meet
LYNCHBURG — Patrick Henry’s Abby Tershak cleared 11 feet, 8 inches to place second in the girls pole vault in the Virginia Showcase indoor track and field invitational at Liberty University.
Tershak’s finish was the highest placement for a Timesland athlete in the two-day meet Friday and Saturday, which featured athletes from throughout the southern and eastern U.S.
Jefferson Forest’s Hannah Pettyjohn placed fifth at 10-6.
Northside’s Chris Smith was fourth in the boys high jump, clearing 6-2. Chilhowie’s Malachi Thomas was seventh at 6-0.
Christiansburg’s Sean Chase was fifth in the boys pole vault at 12-6.
Christiansburg’s Alfred Shean placed fifth in the boys shot put with a throw of 48-5 ½.
Franklin County’s Garrett Garman was seventh in the boys long jump at 21-4 ½.
Franklin County’s Kylie Cooper won the girls 1,000 meters in the Open Division in 2 minutes, 57.75 seconds.
