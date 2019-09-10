Rachel Harding had nine kills, 12 digs and one ace, and Allyson Martin knocked down 12 kills to lead visiting Auburn to a three-set win over Northside in a nondistrict volleyball game on Tuesday.
The scores were 25-16, 25-21 and 25-18.
Anna McGuire added 25 assists and 12 digs for the the Eagles (7-2).
The Vikings (4-5) were led by Makayla Newman with two aces, three blocks and 13 digs, and Kylee Draper with 10 assists, two aces and 13 digs.
VOLLEYBALL
RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT
Pulaski County def. Christiansburg 25-18, 21-25, 25-23, 25-11
DUBLIN — Skylar Burton had 16 kills and five blocks, Kelsey Hancock knocked down 11 kills, and Haleigh Brown posted 24 assists, four aces and 12 digs as the Cougars (4-3, 0-1) picked up a win.
Baylee Reasor had 13 kills, 23 digs and four aces, and Madelynn Evans recorded 15 digs for the Blue Demons (4-2, 0-1).
Blacksburg def. Hidden Valley 14-25, 25-18, 25-20, 21-25, 15-8
BLACKSBURG — Frannie Sine posted 12 kills, 13 assists and two aces, Cam Davenport had 15 kills, 18 digs and two aces, Clair Nichols recorded six aces and eight digs, and Faith Mitchell added 15 digs and 13 assists as the Titans (4-1, 0-1) suffered their first loss falling to the Bruins (4-1, 1-0).
Patrick Henry def. Salem 25-17, 25-12, 25-16
Anna Dandridge and Rosie Giles each had eight kills and Daphne Thompson contributed 18 assists as the Patriots (3-0, 1-0) swept the Spartans (4-2, 0-1).
Meredith Hicks led Salem with five kills, Madie Loyd chipped in four kills and Maddie Hall added three.
PIEDMONT DISTRICT
Magna Vista def. George Washington 25-10, 25-17, 25-14
DANVILLE — Morgan Smith had eight aces, 14 digs and five kills, Mackenzie Hairston knocked down eight kills and Elivia Harper dished out 14 assists as the Warriors (4-3, 2-0) topped the Eagles (0-6, 0-2).
SEMINOLE DISTRICT
Jefferson Forest def. E.C. Glass 25-7, 25-14, 25-21
LYNCHBURG — Hailee Blankinship knocked down 13 kills, Heather Forton posted 29 assists, six digs, four kills and two aces, and Sydney Strain added 11 kills, five aces and eight digs as the Cavaliers (5-4, 1-0) swept the Hilltoppers (3-1, 0-1).
PIONEER DISTRICT
Covington def. Craig County 25-14, 26-24, 28-30, 25-18
NEW CASTLE — Katie Woodward put down 10 kills and Madison Bennett handed out 21 assists for the Cougars.
Cristi Persinger chipped in nine kills for Covington (3-3, 1-0).
Autumn Hutchison notched six kills and four blocks, and Kaylee Stroop added 21 assists for Craig County (2-3, 0-1).
VACA SOUTHWEST
Roanoke Valley Christian def. Dayspring Christian 25-15, 25-12, 25-18
Kate Ferro recorded seven kills, Lauren Butler added five and Brooke Somers notched seven assists for the Eagles (7-1).
NONDISTRICT
Lord Botetourt def. James River 25-7, 25-14, 25-8
DALEVILLE — Miette Veldman knocked down 15 kills, Taylor Roberton posted five kills, six digs and one ace, and Ryanna Clark recorded six kills and four blocks to lead the Cavaliers.
Jordyn Kepler added 23 assists and three blocks for Lord Botetourt (5-0).
Roanoke Catholic def. William Fleming 25-17,25-15,25-21
Maggie Clark put down eight kills and Isabella Myers added seven kills for the Celtics in their win over the Colonels.
Tania Knipp dished out 14 assists for Roanoke Catholic.
Victoria Board led William Fleming (2-5) with seven kills, Brianna Waldron served up four aces and Dianna Richardson chimed in with two kills and two aces.
William Byrd def. Cave Spring 25-17, 25-17, 26-24
Allison Stoehr registered 13 kills and Trinity Hylton dished out 29 assists for the Terriers.
Kasey McKee added seven kills for William Byrd (3-3).
Cave Spring (0-4) was led by Alexandra Kolnok with eight kills and Maya Monsour with 19 digs.
Rockbridge County def. Parry McCluer 25-15, 25-9, 25-8
BUENA VISTA — Jaydyn Clemmer recorded 15 kills and four aces and Krissy Whitesell dished out 34 assists and four more aces as the Wildcats (4-0) swept the Fighting Blues (0-6).
Aiyana Cooper added five kills and five blocks and Rachel Hines notched four kills.
Floyd County def. Fort Chiswell 25-10, 25-13, 25-22
MAX MEADOWS — Haylee Dalton’s seven kills and four aces and Kenzee Dalton’s 12 assists led the way for the Buffaloes (9-1) in their straight-set win over the host Pioneers (0-5).
Bailey Watson led Fort Chiswell with six kills, two aces and five digs.
Grayson County def. Chilhowie 25-22, 22-25, 25-23, 25-16
CHILHOWIE — Jacie Bennett had 24 kills and Malorie Reeves added 17 kills for the Blue Devils (5-0) against the host Warriors (2-2) in four sets.
Chelsea Wilson dished out 28 assists and Kristen Brown notched 17 assists.
Marion def. Northwood 25-20, 15-25, 25-21, 29-27
SALTVILLE — Morgan Smith recorded eight aces, 14 digs and five kills, Audrey Moss had 10 kills and two blocks, and Calie Blackburn added three aces, five kills, nine assists and four digs to lead the Scarlet Hurricanes (1-7) over the Panthers.
Galax def. Rural Retreat 28-30, 25-23, 25-15, 25-21
GALAX — Carly Sturgill amassed 17 kills and four aces and Saige Leonard added 12 kills as the Maroon Tide downed the Indians in four sets.
Sophie Haga, a senior with cystic fibrosis, served up five aces for Galax (7-3) on Cystic Fibrosis Awareness Night.
Abby Musser led Rural Retreat (3-6) with 14 kills, while Annie Peeples and Alexis Ryan added five kills apiece.
Bland County def. Graham 26-28, 25-11, 25-15, 25-18
ROCKY GAP — Anna Pauley had five kills and 14 assists for the Bears.
Alexis Arnold chipped in 11 digs for Bland County (3-2).
BOYS SOCCER
VIRGINIA INDEPENDENT CONFERENCE
Carlisle 2, Virginia Episcopal 1
AXTON — Vitor Otsuka scored the game-winning goal for the Chiefs (2-1-1) in the final five minutes at Smith River Sports Complex.
Otsuka also had an assist on a goal scored by Drew Bennett.
Gabriel Torres had eight saves for the Carlisle.
GIRLS TENNIS
BLUE RIDGE CONFERENCE
North Cross 9, Eastern Mennonite 0
GOLF
Blue Ridge District mini
At Botetourt Golf & Swim Club (Par 71)
Co-medalist: Samir Davidov (Lord Botetourt) and Bryce Corkery (William Byrd) 71.
Team Scores
Lord Botetourt (306): Davidov 71, Kaitlyn Mosdell 76, Jake Koffman 79, Logan Hollandsworth 80.
Franklin County (314): Cutter Harvey 74, Timmy Massey 74, Luke Pasley 83, Evan Hahn 83.
William Byrd (334): Corkery 71, Mason Stanly 86, Gavin Mullen 87, Caty Turner 90.
Staunton River (353): Jon Ball 80, Owen Simmons 83, Conner Witt 94, Gray Clary 96.
Northside (362): Peyton Spangler 76, Charlie Wright 89, Stratton Handy 92.
William Fleming (ns): Hunter Huddleston 77, Justin Craig 84, Trey Claytor 94.
River Ridge District meet
at Thorn Spring GC (Par 72)
Medalist: Melissa Meng 71
Team Scores
Blacksburg (300): Meng 71, David Zang 76, Sean Ruan 76, Davis Young 77.
Hidden Valley (322): Harrison Withers 74, Calvin Anthony 80, Luke Barrette 83, Tanner Whitely 85.
Cave Spring (324): Thomas Peterson 76, Owen Bright 80, Walker Wright 81, Ethan Wiid 87.
Christiansburg (341): Seth Walker 77, Evan Robins 81, Carson Ballard 89, Sean Chase 94.
Salem (342): Trey Joyce 80, Alex Rea 83, Hunter King 87, Macy Johnson 92.
Pulaski County (344): Jason Hall 73, Riley Moore 86, Anderson Moore 89, Bay Moore 96.
Marion tri-meet
At Holston Hills GC (par 36)
Co-medalist: Tyler Sayers (Marion) and Will Watson (Abingdon) 36.
Team Scores
Abingdon (154): Watson 36, Grace Addison 38, Katie Hall 39, Will Austin 41.
Marion (174): Sayers 36, Hunter Starkey 40, Cooper Archer 41, Preston Vanhoy 57.
Gate City (179): Luke Wallen 39, Brevan Spivey 44, Katelyn Parton 47, Evan Lane 49.
