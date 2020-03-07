WISE — Auburn withstood a second-half rally by Eastside and advanced to the VHSL Class 1 state boys basketball semifinals with a 57-47 win on Saturday at UVa-Wise.
The Spartans shot 5-for-17 from the field in the fourth quarter, while an 8-for-11 shooting performance from the free-throw line by the Eagles (21-7) secured the win for Auburn, which lost in overtime to Eastside in last year’s state quarterfinals.
“I thought we matched up well with them,” Auburn coach Terry Millirons said. “Defensively I think that’s what won the game for us. A lot of stops early, we frustrated them some and then I think down at the end we learned from last year’s mistakes. We had a lot of turnovers last year and just didn’t capitalize.”
Ethan Millirons carried the Eagles to the win, scoring a game-high 22 points — including 16 points in the second half — with nine rebounds, two assists and a block and a steal. Junior Michael Royal pulled down 10 rebounds with six points and two blocks, while junior Daniel Brotherton finished with eight points, eight rebounds and a block.
AUBURN (21-6)
Underwood 0 3-4 3, Millirons 7 7-7 22, Brotherton 4 0-0 8, Marshall 3 1-2 7, Royal 3 0-1 6, Rutledge 1 0-0 2, Sulphin 1 0-0 2, Perkins 3 0-0 6. Totals 22 11-14 57
EASTSIDE (18-10)
Gr. Whited 5 0-0 13, Powers 4 1-1 11, Blevins 3 3-4 9, Ga. Whited 1 2-2 5, McCoy 3 0-0 6, Kirk 0 0-0 0, Stansberry 0 0-0 0, Raymond 1 0-0 2, Mann 0 0-0 0, Gray 0 1-1 1. Totals 17 7-8 57
Auburn 16 9 12 20 — 57
Eastside 10 7 15 15 — 47
3-point goals — Auburn 2 (Rutledge, Millirons), Eastside 6 (Gr. Whited 3, Powers 2, Ga. Whited).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Faith Christian 49, Mountain Mission 46
DAYTON, Tenn. — Catherine Kagey scored 24 points and made a game-clinching steal with .3 seconds to play as Faith Christian followed up its VACA state championship by claiming the National Association of Christian Athletes national title on Friday.
Mountain Mission trailed 47-46 with under 5 seconds to play and missed a free-throw to tie the score, then missed a chance to take the lead when leading scorer Anna Chacha could not convert an offensive rebound into points.
Kagey then grabbed the rebound and was fouled. She made both free throws to make it a three-point game, then stole the inbounds pass — her sixth steal of the game — to ice things.
Kagey also had seven rebounds and six assists. Megan Kagey added nine points.
Chacha scored 27 points for Mountain Mission, and Console Mbyia had 10.
MOUNTAIN MISSION (21-8)
A. Chacha 27, J. Chacha 4, Vincent 5, C.e Mbyia 10.
FAITH CHRISTIAN (28-1)
Wampler 6, M. Kagey 9, Crosby 2, S. Carmouche 4, C. Carmouche 4, C. Kagey 24.
Mountain Mission 11 10 14 11 — 46
Faith Christian 13 10 13 13 — 49
3-point goals — Mountain Mission 1 (Vincent), Faith Christian 3 (C. Kagey 2, M. Kagey).
Union 83, Martinsville 30
WISE — Relying on full-court pressure that forced 19 turnovers, the Union Bears rolled to an 83-30 win over the Martinsville Bulldogs in Saturday’s Class 2 state quarterfinals at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.
The Bears will face Gate City in Tuesday’s semifinal. That 6 p.m. game will also be held at UVa-Wise.
The Bears ended the suspense early, forcing seven turnovers in the first quarter en route to a 33-7 lead. That was Union’s highest output in a quarter all season.
Union exploited that edge in height with smart positioning and passing to the post. The Bears had 22 assists while building a 43-32 edge in rebounding and outscoring Martinsville 44-12 inside.
Martinsville (20-9) was led in scoring by 5-3 junior guard Leighton Jamison with nine points.
“That was the tallest team we’ve faced all season,” Martinsville coach Charlie Holland said. “Union’s size disrupted what we’re trying to do. You can always make a ton of excuses in basketball, but we wouldn’t be here if we didn’t have talent. It was just a bad day.”
The Bulldogs shot just 20% from the field.
“Union is a really good team,” Holland said. “They have the senior leadership and jumped on us early. And we just never bounced back.”
MARTINSVILLE (20-9)
Valentine 2 1-2 5, Benton 1 0-0 3, Hairston 2 2-6 7, Boyd 0 0-0 0, Jamison 4 0-0 9, Harris 1 0-0 3, Gravely 1 0-0 2, Mobley 0 0-0 0, Moyer 0 0-0 0, Robles 0 1-2 1, Wade 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 4-10 30.
UNION (21-7)
Lipps 6 3-4 18, Webb 1 1-2 3, Smith 8 6-8 23, Brooks 0 3-6 3, Slagle 7 3-5 17, Blagg 0 0-0 0, Willis 0 0-0 0, Mullins 0 0-0 0, Weitzman 1 1-4 4, McKinney 1 0-1 2, Bailey 0 4-4 4, Gibson 0 0-0 0, Gardner 4 1-1 9. Totals 28 22-35 83.
Martinsville 7 10 8 5 — 30
Union 33 14 15 21 — 83
3-point goals — M 4 (Benton Hairston Harris Jamison), U 5 (Lipps 3, Smith, Weitzman). Total fouls — M 21 U 11. Technical foul — Hairston, team.
