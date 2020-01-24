DALEVILLE — Kyle Arnholt scored 12 of his career-high 24 points in the fourth quarter as Lord Botetourt rallied to defeat visiting William Byrd 70-66 in a Blue Ridge District boys basketball game on Friday.
Tanner Selkirk added 11 points for the Cavaliers, who trailed by six at both the half and after three quarters.
However, Arnholt’s scoring burst led to a dominating fourth quarter for the Cavaliers.
Jeff Williams led the Terriers with 14 points, while Ethan Tinsley chipped in 12 points and Landon Johnson tallied 11 points.
WILLIAM BYRD (5-12, 2-4)
Johnson 11, Tinsley 12, Meador 2, Ruble 2, Williams 14, Early 8, Martin 9, Cawley 8.
LORD BOTETOURT (10-6, 5-2)
Bramblett 4, Arnholt 24, Salvi 8, Selkirk 11, Oliver 9, Wheeling 4, Tilley 3, Prince 7.
William Byrd 21 13 20 12 — 66
Lord Botetourt 14 14 20 22 — 70
3-point goals — William Byrd 6 (Williams 2, Johnson, Tinsley, Martin, Cawley), Lord Botetourt 5 (Bramblett, Arnholt, Selkirk, Tilley, Prince).
JV — Lord Botetourt won 63-54.
BOYS BASKETBALL
BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT
Franklin County 47, Staunton River 43, OT
ROCKY MOUNT — Kalik Witcher scored three of the Eagles’ four points in overtime and they shut out the Golden Eagles in the extra period.
Witcher and Josh Luckett led Franklin County with 12 points each.
Izaak Charlton led Staunton River with 14 points, Collin Bates chipped in 13 and Lucas Overstreet added 11.
Bates hit two free throws with 1.1 seconds remaining in regulation to force overtime.
STAUNTON RIVER (1-15, 0-6)
Charlton 14, Bates 13, Overstreet 11, Cregger 5.
FRANKLIN COUNTY (6-11, 2-5)
Lucket 12, K. Witcher 12, Zeigler 5, Elliott 3, B. Witcher 2, Cannaday 5, Law 6.
Staunton River 6 11 11 15 0 — 43
Franklin County 7 9 9 18 4 — 47
3-point goals — Staunton River 5 (bates 3, Overstreet 2), Franklin County 4 (K. Witcher 2, Luckett, Elliott).
JV — Franklin County won 61-38.
THREE RIVERS DISTRICT
Radford 69, James River 47
RADFORD — Cam Cormany scored his 1,000th career point as the Bobcats rode a 13-point halftime advantage to a win.
Alex Kanipe led Radford with 19 points, making 8 of 15 shots from the floor, Cormany chipped in 16 points and Jackson McManus added 14.
Patrick Clevenger paced the Knights with 18 points. Ryan Steger added 17 points, including five 3-pointers.
JAMES RIVER (4-13, 2-6)
Bowman 6, Steger 17, Andrews 1, Moran 5, Clevenger 18.
RADFORD (11-2, 5-1)
Baylor 4, Cormany 16, McManus 14, Wesley 6, Kanipe 19, Woods 6, Davis 4.
James River 8 12 15 12 — 47
Radford 20 13 18 18 — 69
3-point goals — James River 9 (Steger 5, Clevenger 3, Bowman), Radford 7 (McManus 4, Kanipe 2, Cormany).
JV — Radford won 56-39.
Carroll County 59, Glenvar 46
HILLSVILLE — Weston Burcham and Elijah Cox each scored 14 points as the Cavaliers used a big fourth-quarter run to pull away from the Highlanders.
Jackson Hull contributed 10 points for Carroll County.
Stephen Barber led Glenvar with 16 points, and Tyler Johnson added 15.
GLENVAR (8-9, 3-5)
Barber 16, Johnson 15, Burwell 5, Av. Alexander 4, Puig 2, Ai. Alexander 2, Ball 2.
CARROLL COUNTY (9-6, 5-3)
Burcham 14, Cox 14, Hull 10, Herman 9, Motley 5, Marshall 4, Beamer 3.
Glenvar 11 15 12 18 — 46
Carroll County 10 12 15 22 — 59
3-point goals — Glenvar 4 (Johnson 2, Barber, Burwell), Carroll County 5 (Herman 3, Beamer, Motley).
JV — Glenvar won 51-43.
Floyd County 82, Giles 57
PEARISBURG — Freshman Kaiden Swortzel led five Buffaloes in double figures with 17 points as they took a Three Rivers road win Thursday.
Tanyan Sutphin added 15 points, while Josiah Banks and Mitchell Thompson had 14 apiece. Dylan Bond added 11 for Floyd (11-5, 6-1), which stayed atop the district standings. Sutphin also had nine rebounds, seven steals and five assists.
Caedon Myers led Giles (0-16, 0-6) with 10 points.
FLOYD COUNTY (11-5, 6-1)
Swortzel 17, Sutphin 15, Banks 14, Thompson 14, Bond 11, Davis 5, Brewer 4, Gallimore 2.
GILES (0-16, 0-6)
Hanson 2, Hamlin 6, Whitehead 5, Simmons 6, Canaday 2, Duncan 7, Whitlock 6, Myers 10, Ratcliffe 8, Dunford 5.
Floyd County 21 20 24 17 — 82
Giles 13 13 15 16 — 57
3-point goals – Floyd County 7 (Thompson 3, Bond 3, Sutphin), Giles 3 (Duncan, Ratcliffe, Dunford).
VIC DIVISION 2
North Cross 67, Fishburne Military 31
Nick Andrew scored 18 points and Nelson Etuk added 17 for the Raiders, who opened up a 13-point lead in the first quarter and continued to extend it over the next two quarters.
James Jackson finished with 13 for North Cross.
FISHBURN MILITARY (1-14, 0-12)
Dohson 4, Altis 8, Alexander 8, Christian 4, Brent 5, Brogden 2.
NORTH CROSS (10-5, 6-2)
Hines 2, Andrew 18, Etuk 17, Robertson 1, Mack 8, Joacson 13, Boller 2, Jensen 6.
Fishburne Military 12 10 4 5 — 31
North Cross 25 22 15 5 — 67
3-point goals — Fishburn Military 3 (Dohson, Altis, Brent), North Cross 8 (Andrew 4, Jensen 2, Mack, Jackson).
JV — North Cross won 37-28.
SEMINOLE DISTRICT
Liberty 63, Jefferson Forest 57
FOREST — Micah Dudley netted 19 points and Micah Crider added 14 as the Minutemen upset the host Cavaliers.
Marquise Ingram chipped in 12 points for Liberty.
Caleb Eckart paced Jefferson Forest with 14 points, Jordan Everhart tallied 11 and Joseph Peters chimed in with 10 points.
LIBERTY (3-13, 2-7)
Dudley 19, Ingram 12, French 7, Goode 2, Orange 5, Crider 14, Kirkland 4.
JEFFERSON FOREST (12-5, 6-3)
Hogsed 9, Everhart 11, Green 4, Eckart 14, Gage 8, Peters 10, Isenhour 1.
Liberty 11 10 14 28 — 63
Jefferson Forest 8 6 14 29 — 57
3-point goals — Liberty 5 (Dudley, Ingram, French, Orange, Crider), Jefferson Forest 5 (Hogsed 3, Everhart, Gage).
JV — Jefferson Forest won 37-18.
VALLEY DISTRICT
Rockbridge County 51, Waynesboro 43
LEXINGTON — Aaron Plogger scored 14 points and Jallik Lynch added 12 to help the Wildcats come from behind in the second half against the Little Giants.
Zack Rogers added 10 points for Rockbridge County, which trailed by two at halftime, but then outscored Waynesboro 18-6 in the third quarter.
Damien Fisher scored 23 points to lead the Little Giants.
WAYNESBORO (7-7, 1-4)
Young 3, Sites 2, Bolden 5, Fisher 23, Hicks 8, Moore 2.
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY (8-7, 2-3)
Lewis 2, Lynch 12, Poindexter 2, McClung 2, Rogers 10, Ray 9, Plogger 14.
Waynesboro 10 11 6 16 — 43
Rockbridge County 11 8 18 14 — 51
3-point goals — Waynesboro 2 (Young, Fisher), Rockbridge County 9 (Ray 3, Plogger 3, Rogers 2, Lynch).
JV — Rockbridge County won.
PIEDMONT DISTRICT
Martinsville 69, Tunstall 47
DRY FORK — Troy Brandon led they way 26 points as the Bulldogs dropped the host Trojans.
Jaheim Niblett also added 19 points for Martinsville.
Jamison Graves paced Tunstall with 18 points and Jaylen Crews chimed in with 12 points.
MARTINSVILLE (11-4, 6-2)
Manns 5, Brandon 26, Law 6, Jones 5, Martin 6, Hairston 2, Niblett 19.
TUNSTALL (6-10. 4-4)
Vincent 6, Unger 2, Graves 18, Crews 12, Rogers 7, Crank 2.
Martinsville 21 11 12 24 — 69
Tunstall 12 10 9 16 — 47
3-point goals — Martinsville 6 (Brandon 3, Law, Manns, Jones), Tunstall 3 (Graves 2, Rogers).
JV — Martinsville won 54-43.
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT
Auburn 48, Fort Chiswell 36
MAX MEADOWS — Ethan Millirons poured in 25 points as the Eagles topped the Pioneers.
Fort Chiswell was led by Kolton Sutphin with 12 points and Siler Watson with 10.
AUBURN (8-5, 4-1)
Sutphin 5, Brotherton 4, Marshall 8, Royal 6, Millirons 25.
FORT CHISWELL (11-4, 3-2)
McHone 4, Gravely 8, King 2, Watson 10, Sutphin 12.
Auburn 15 8 10 15 — 48
Fort Chiswell 10 8 6 12 — 36
3-point goals — Auburn 4 (Millirons 3, Sutphin) Fort Chiswell 3 (Sutphin 2, Watson)
JV — Auburn won 38-36.
HOGOHEEGEE DISTRICT
Northwood 75, Rural Retreat 52
SALTVILLE — Eli Carter scored 23 points to lead the Panthers over the Indians.
Jacob Debord led Rural Retreat with 14 points. Chase Musser added 11 and Brady Smith finished with 10.
RURAL RETREAT (0-18, 0-5)
Crowder 1, Smith 10, Musser 11, Hight 9, Sayers 1, Worley 6, Debord 14, Alford 0.
NORTHWOOD (9-5, 3-2)
E.Carter 23, Frye 6, Rolen 18, Debusk 8, Briggs 5, L.Carter 12, Barlowe 3, Vaughn 0, C.Frye 0, Graber 0, Rice 0, Johnson 0.
Rural Retreat 8 21 5 18 — 52
Northwood 13 21 26 15 — 75
3-point goals – Rural Retreat 6 (Musser 3, Smith 2, Debord), Northwood 8 (Rolen 2, E.Carter, M.Frye, Debusk, Briggs, L.Carter, Barlowe).
JV — Rural Retreat won in OT.
Chilhowie 49, PH-Glade Spring 38
CHILHOWIE — Lucas Doss netted a game-high 16 points as the Warriors downed the Rebels.
D.J. Martin also scored 13 points for Chilhowie.
Andrew Belcher led PH-Glade Spring with 10 points in the defeat.
PH-GLADE SPRING (5-8, 2-3)
Rector 9, Belcher 10, Arnold 1, Brown 2, Smith 11, Rhea 4, Gobble 1.
CHILHOWIE (11-8, 4-1)
Martin 13, Berry 9, Puckett 2, Doss 16, Phelps 6, Gilley 3.
PH-Glade Spring 10 12 10 6 — 38
Chilhowie 13 13 14 9 — 49
3-point goals — PH-Glade Spring 2 (Belcher 2), Chilhowie 5 (Doss 2, Phelps 2, Martin).
JV — Chilhowie won 47-21.
NONDISTRICT
Roanoke Catholic 57, Mountain Mission 55
Dillon Porter scored 15 points and Jared LaTreill added 11 as the Celtics held on to defeat the Challengers.
Mountain Mission was led by Papus Mbiya with 15 points, Daniel Kefene with 13 and Tressel Miller with 10 points.
MOUNTAIN MISSION (6-5)
Mbiya 15, Kefene 13, Miller 10, Diarra 8, Muleta 5, Peters 2, Mirhabibi 2.
ROANOKE CATHOLIC (7-9)
Porter 15, LaTreill 11, Faulkner 8, Jones 8, Hagadorn 8, Lynch 7.
Mountain Mission 14 9 16 16 — 55
Roanoke Catholic 16 11 14 16 — 57
3-point goals — Mountain Mission 4 (Miller 2, Kefene, Muleta), Roanoke Catholic 5 (Faulkner 2, LaTreill 2, Lynch).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT
William Fleming 55, Northside 40
Victoria Board scored 17 points and Shakara Anderson added 15 as the Colonels rallied from a halftime deficit to record a win over the host Vikings.
Lanie Bethel also scored 10 points for William Fleming.
Rianna Saunders led the way for Northside with 14 points.
WILLIAM FLEMING (13-3, 4-1)
Henderson 1, Board 17, Bethel 10, Battle 6, Ollie 4, Anderson 15, Fitzgerald 2.
NORTHSIDE (3-13, 0-6)
Smith 2, Johnson 5, Saunders 14, Brown 5, Gates 6, Hicks 5, Waweru 3.
William Fleming 8 14 22 11 — 55
Northside 13 15 4 8 — 40
3-point goals — William Fleming 3 (Bethel 2, Ollie), Northside 8 (Saunders 4, Johnson, Brown, Hicks, Waweru).
JV — William Fleming won 52-40.
Lord Botetourt 53, William Byrd 30
Miette Veldman scored 23 points as the Cavaliers opened up a 17-point first quarter lead and later outscored the Terriers 13-0 in the third quarter.
Emilie McCaskill scored 15 points for William Byrd.
LORD BOTETOURT (14-2, 7-0)
Gunter 1, Myers 2, Robertson 8, Spangler 7, Taylor 3, Veldman 23, Wells 7, Wissemann 2.
WILLIAM BYRD (9-8, 1-4)
Chrisley 3, Helton 2, McCaskill 15, Mutz 8, Rosser 2.
Lord Botetourt 26 6 13 8 — 53
William Byrd 9 12 0 9 — 30
3-point goals — Lord Botetourt 3 (Spangler, Taylor, Wells), William Byrd 3 (McCaskill 3).
JV — William Byrd won.
Franklin County 65, Staunton River 60
MONETA — The Eagles placed four player in double-figure scoring, with Kameron Copeland leading the way with 16 points.
Mya Blizzard netted 15 points, Alexis Carter had 13 points and Jaedyn Jamison added 12 for Franklin County.
The Golden Eagles were led by sisters Jeni Levine with a game-high 27 points, including five treys, and Cali Levine with 13 points.
FRANKLIN COUNTY (10-6, 4-2)
Blizzard 15, Janney 2, Robertson 7, Jamison 12, Copeland 16, Alexis Carter 13.
STAUNTON RIVER (11-5, 2-4)
J.Levine 27, Jones 1, Hamren 4, Faw 9, Whittaker 4, C. Levine 13, Creasy 2.
Franklin County 13 14 20 18 — 65
Staunton River 14 10 14 22 — 60
3-point goals — Franklin County 2 (Robertson 2), Staunton River 7 (J. Levine 5, Hamren, Faw).
JV — Franklin County won 33-21.
RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT
Pulaski County 70, Christiansburg 21
CHRISTIANSBURG — Alaina Akers and Keslyn Secrist each scored 11 points to lead a balanced scoring attack in the Cougars’ win over the Blue Demons.
Hannah Altizer led Christiansburg with 10 points.
PULASKI COUNTY (11-5, 7-0)
Fleenor 7, Russell 8, Ka. Secrist 4, Akers 11, Ratcliff 7, Huff 8, O’Dell 2, Ke. Secrist 11, Blankenship 2, Cregger 4, Lawson 2, Nash 4.
CHRISTIANSBURG (2-11, 0-7)
Altizer 10, Turpin 2, Wilburn 1, Banks 8.
Pulaski County 23 16 21 10 — 70
Christiansburg 9 3 5 4 — 21
3-point goals — Pulaski County 3 (Huff 2, Akers), Christiansburg 2 (Altizer 2).
JV — Pulaski County won.
Patrick Henry 65, Salem 43
Monesha Wright and Savannah Derey each poured in 18 points for the Patriots as they downed the host Spartans.
Te’arah Thomas also scored 10 points for Patrick Henry.
Kennedy Scales led Salem with 25 points.
PATRICK HENRY (11-4, 6-1)
Fiddler 10, Drakeford 2, Breelove 3, Wright 18, Derey 18, Thomas 10, Childress 4.
SALEM (7-8, 2-4)
Scales 25, Hill 2, Hall 5 (12 reb), Moran 2, Baker 5, Mitchem 4.
Patrick Henry 12 20 15 18 — 65
Salem 8 13 8 14 — 43
3-point goals — Patrick Henry 2 (Fiddler 2), Salem 4 (Scales 4).
JV — Patrick Henry won 38-31.
Blacksburg 46, Hidden Valley 32
Morgan Cheynet led all scorers with 14 points and Mila Jones added 10 as the Bruins topped the Titans.
Leilani Pickens led Hidden Valley with nine points.
BLACKSBURG (11-6, 3-4)
Mosser 2, Gresh 3, Mc. Cheynet 6,Halkidis 4, Mo. Cheynet 14, Jones 10, Currin 4, Venie 3.
HIDDEN VALLEY (1-14, 1-5)
Hanson 6, Pickens 9, Reed 3, Derosha 1, Parker 4, Lkhagvasuren 3, Trotter 6.
Blacksburg 14 14 8 10 — 46
Hidden Valley 9 6 2 15 — 32
3-point goals — Blacksburg 4 (Jones 2, Venie, Mo. Cheynet) Hidden Valley 4 (Trotter 2, Reed, Lkhagvasuren)
JV — Blacksburg won.
THREE RIVERS DISTRICT
Carroll County 55, Glenvar 39
HILLSVILLE — Abigale Kennedy scored 20 points to lead the Cavaliers to a district win and remain unbeaten.
Olivia Harris paced the Highlanders with 16 points.
GLENVAR (9-7, 2-5)
Frederick 1, Donaldson 5, Thompson 6, R. Harris 7, O. Harris 16, King 4.
CARROLL COUNTY (15-0, 8-0)
A. Easter 6, K. Easter 5, Richardson 3, Smith 2, Hagee 6, Crotts 4, Alley 6, Kennedy 20, Cupp 3.
Glenvar 5 14 2 13 — 39
Carroll County 11 18 17 9 — 55
3-point goals — Glenvar 2 (O. Harris, King), Carroll County 2 (K. Easter, Richardson).
JV — Carroll County won 81-29.
Radford 52, James River 27
BUCHANAN — Jada Dean netted 13 points and Maggie Turk added 12 for the visiting Bobcats.
Madison Brogan scored nine points for the Knights.
RADFORD (11-3, 5-2)
Turk 12, Mills 3, Dean 13, Conner 9, Rader 5, Burdette 5, Cline 5.
JAMES RIVER (4-13, 0-8)
Lak. Lucado 2, Lac. Lucado 2, Brogan 9, Thacker 4, Lester 7, Vanderdeer 3.
Radford 14 9 11 18 — 52
James River 10 4 8 5 — 27
3-point goals — Radford 6 (Dean 3, Turk 2, Conner).
JV — Radford won.
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT
Fort Chiswell 48, Auburn 35
MAX MEADOWS — Haley Smith and Ashley Roark scored 13 points each, with Smith grabbing eight rebounds and recording four steals, and Bailey Watson pulled down 13 rebounds to lead the Pioneers.
The Eagles were paced by Hannah Huffman with 15 points and Katelyn Lafon with 13.
AUBURN (2-11, 1-4)
Huffman 15, Lafon 13, Terry 6, Mundy 1.
FORT CHISWELL (3-10, 2-3)
Smith 13, Roark 13, Turpin 6, Watson 5, Muzik 3, King 4, Patel 2.
Auburn 0 6 14 25 — 35
Fort Chiswell 4 5 21 18 — 48
3-point goals — Auburn (Lafon), Fort Chiswell 4 (Roark 2, Muzik, Smith).
Galax 42, Grayson County 31
INDEPENDENCE — Shay Foxx scored 19 points as the Maroon Tide used a big fourth quarter to pull away from the Blue Devils.
Kacie Shaffner scored a game-high 20 points to lead Grayson County.
GALAX (3-9. 1-5)
Leonard 7, Elmasry 4, Parnell 6, C. Sturgill 2, Foxx 19, Sawyers 2, Poindexter 2.
GRAYSON COUNTY (7-10, 2-4)
K. Pope 2, Shaffner 20, Bennett 6, Penn 3.
Galax 10 5 8 19 — 42
Grayson County 9 8 8 6 — 31
3-point goals — Grayson County (Shaffner).
George Wythe 63, Bland County 14
ROCKY GAP — Drea Betts knocked down 18 points, and Paeton Phillipi and Mckenzie Tate added 12 points each as the Maroons remained unbeaten in district play.
GEORGE WYTHE (12-3, 5-0)
Phillipi 12, Kirtner 6, Betts 18, Tate 12, Guthrie 2, Patel 3, Malabolti 5, Hawthorne 3, Lepler 2.
BLAND COUNTY (2-12, 0-4)
Stowers 3, Towenly 5, Dillow 2, Hall 2, Kendall 2.
George Wythe 21 15 18 9 — 63
Bland County 8 3 0 3 — 14
3-point goals — G (Phillipi 2, Betts, Patel, Hawthorne) B (Towenly)
JV — George Wythe won.
HOGOHEEGEE DISTRICT
Rural Retreat 50, Northwood 25
SALTVILLE — Delanie Trivitt scored 15 ponts and Michaela Fiscus added 10 for the Indians, who took control of the game with a big second quarter.
RURAL RETREAT (12-5, 4-1)
Ma.Fiscus 5, Mi.Fiscus 10, King 0, Trivett 15, Williams 6, Moore 2, Nowers 4, Miller 4, Evans 4.
NORTHWOOD (1-14, 0-5)
Frye 10, Debusk 0, Stephenson 0, Crowgey 3, Crusenberry 2, Hayden 10, Harris 0.
Rural Retreat 8 18 12 12 — 50
Northwood 5 4 6 10 — 25
3-point goals — Rural Retreat 1 (Ma.Fiscus), Northwood 2 (Frye, Crowgey).
JV — Rural Retreat won 38-5.
PH-Glade Spring 69, Chilhowie 61, OT
CHILHOWIE — Breanna Yarber scored 34 points to lead the Rebels to the overtime victory over the Warriors.
Kaycee Deskins added 11 points and Natalie Strait chipped in 10 for PH-Glade Spring.
Katie Barr scored 30 points, including hitting nine 3-pointers to lead Chilhowie, which also got 10 points from Madison Lane.
PH-GLADE SPRING (14-2, 5-0)
Yarber 34, Strait 10, Deskins 11, Hahn 5, Daniels 9.
CHILHOWIE (6-11, 2-3)
Lane 10, Ballenger 6, Sheets 6, Goodwin 4, Fox 5, Barr 30.
PH-Glade Spring 15 15 14 13 12 — 69
Chilhowie 16 5 16 20 4 — 61
3-point goals — PH-Glade Spring 5 (Strait 2, Deskins, Hahn, Daniels), Chilhowie 13 (Barr 9, Lane 2, Ballenger 2).
