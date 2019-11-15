HARRISONBURG — Shareef Anderson scored on a 14-yard touchdown run with 10:09 left to give fifth-seeded William Fleming a 20-17 win over fourth-seeded Harrisonburg in a Region 5D football first-round game Friday.
Anderson picked off a pass with less than five minutes left to seal the win for William Fleming (4-7), which avenged a 52-10 regular-season loss to the Blue Streaks.
Keenan Glago threw for a touchdown and ran for a touchdown for Harrisonburg (5-6).
Down 7-0, William Fleming grabbed a 13-7 lead in the second quarter.
The Colonels led 13-10 at halftime.
In the third quarter, Isaiah Hamilton picked off Fleming quarterback Deaquan Nichols at the Colonels’ 40-yard line to pave the way for a Harrisonburg touchdown. Glago scored on a 1-yard quarterback sneak to give the Blue Streaks a 17-13 lead midway through the third quarter.
William Fleming will visit top-seeded Mountain View next week.
REGION 3D
Lord Botetourt 29, William Byrd 7
DALEVILLE — Hunter Rice ran for 263 yards and two touchdowns on 34 carries and also threw a touchdown pass to quarterback James-Ryan Salvi as the top-seeded Cavaliers downed the eighth-seeded Terriers in a Region 3D quarterfinal.
Salvi completed seven of 10 passes for 172 yards and one touchdown for Lord Botetourt (11-0), which will host fourth-seeded Hidden Valley next week.
Joshua Moore returned a fumble for a touchdown for William Byrd (3-8).
William Byrd 7 0 0 0 — 7
Lord Botetourt 7 0 14 8 — 29
LB—Rice 5 run (Baker kick)
WB— Moore 20 fumble return (Patrick kick)
LB—Breese 60 pass from Salvi (Arnholt pass from Salvi)
LB—Rice 32 run (pass failed)
LB—Salvi 4 pass from Rice (Rice run)
Magna Vista 36, Bassett 7
RIDGEWAY — Dryus Hairston completed nine of 19 passes for 161 yards and one touchdown with one interception to lead the third-seeded Warriors (8-3) to a first-round Region 3D win over the sixth-seeded Bengals (6-5).
Ty Grant had four catches for 92 yards and one TD for Magna Vista. Teammate Logan George recovered a Bassett fumble in the end zone for a TD.
Ja’Ricious Hairston threw a TD pass for Bassett.
Bassett was held to 1 yard of total offense and two first downs. The Warriors recorded five sacks and forced two turnovers.
Magna Vista will visit second-seeded Northside next week.
Bassett 0 0 0 7 — 7
Magna Vista 14 9 7 6 — 36
MV—D. Hairston 1 run (Osborne kick)
MV—Taylor 6 run (Osborne kick)
MV—FG Osborne 30
MV—Grant 35 pass from D. Hairston (kick blocked)
MV—George fumble recovery in end zone
Bass—Valentine 14 pass from J. Hairston (Lopez kick)
MV—Roberts 7 run (run failed)
region 6A
Landstown 35, Franklin County 27
VIRGINIA BEACH — Two Carlton Winston fourth-quarter touchdown runs, the last being a 72- yard scamper, lifted fourth-seeded Landstown (8-3) to a come-from-behind Region 6A first-round win over fifth-seeded Franklin County (6-5).
Jayron Smith ran for 207 yards and two scores for Franklin County.
Smith scored on a 22-yard run to give Franklin County a 27-21 lead with 7:45 left. But Winston scored on a 22-yard run and Braden Walsh made the extra-point kick to give Landstown a 28-27 lead.
After Franklin County punted with four minutes left, Winston scored on the 72-yard run to seal the win.
Winston rushed for 209 yards and three scores.
Franklin County 7 7 7 6 — 27
Landstown 0 14 7 14 — 35
FrCo—Garman 26 pass from Luckett (Holley kick)
Land—Price 2 run (Walsh kick)
FrCo—Smith 41 run (Holley kick)
Land—Haskett 68 pass from Price (Walsh kick)
FrCo—Lee 1 run (Holley kick)
Land—Winston 63 run (Walsh kick)
FrCo—Smith 22 run (kick failed)
Land—Winston 24 run (Walsh kick)
Land—Winston 72 run (Walsh kick)
region 1C
George Wythe 63, Parry McCluer 21
WYTHEVILLE — Cole Simmons threw five touchdown passes to Braydon Thompson to lead the third-seeded Maroons (8-2) to a first-round Region 1C win over the sixth-seeded Fighting Blues (3-8).
Simmons completed seven of 12 passes for 216 yards.
Thompson had all seven catches. His five TD receptions gave him 15 for the year, breaking the George Wythe single-season mark of 11 that had been shared by three players.
Ravvon Wells rushed for 91 yards and three TDs on eight carries for the Maroons.
Keaton Coleman ran for 83 yards on 21 carries for Parry McCluer, while Ty Ruley ran for 70 yards and two TDs on nine carries.
George Wythe will visit Narrows next week.
Parry McCluer 7 0 8 6 — 21
George Wythe 14 28 14 7 — 63
GWyth—Thompson 2 pass from Simmons (Kapranos kick)
GWyth—Wells 42 run (Kapranos kick)
PM—Ruley 11 run (Wooten kick)
GWyth—Wells 8 run (Kapranos kick)
GWyth—Thompson 52 pass from Simmons (Kapranos kick)
GWyth—Thompson 10 pass from Simmons (Kapranos kick)
GWyth—Wells 1 run (Kapranos kick)
PM—Orren 2 run (Fitzgerald run)
GWyth—Thompson 62 pass from Simmons (Kapranos kick)
GWyth—Thompson 62 pass from Simmons (Kapranos kick)
PM—Ruley 39 run (kick failed)
GWyth—Fowler 7 run (Kapranos kick)
Narrows 35, Grayson County 7
NARROWS — Matthew Morgan ran for 138 yards and two scores on 13 carries to lead the second-seeded Green Wave (11-0) to a Region 1C first-round win over the seventh-seeded Blue Devils (3-8).
Morgan also was successful on all five of his extra-point kicks.
Chad Blaker ran for two TDs for Narrows.
Dawson Allen scored for Grayson County.
Grayson County 0 7 0 0 — 7
Narrows 7 7 7 14 — 35
Narr—Chad Blaker 5 run (Morgan kick)
Gray—Allen 1 run (Cornett kick)
Narr—Wiley 32 pass from Chase Blaker (Morgan kick)
Narr—Morgan 9 run (Morgan kick)
Narr—Morgan 4 run (Morgan kick)
Narr—Chad Blaker 6 run (Morgan kick)
Galax 56, EastMont 7
GALAX — Cole Pickett completed six of 11 passes for 121 yards and two touchdowns and ran for three touchdowns as the top-seeded Maroon Tide beat the eighth-seeded Mustangs in a Region 1C quarterfinal.
Denver Brown rushed for 102 yards and a touchdown on eight carries, and Zach Johnson ran a kickoff back 85 yards for a score for Galax (9-1).
Adam Bahnken scored the lone touchdown for Eastern Montgomery (2-9).
Galax will host Auburn next week.
Eastern Montgomery 0 7 0 0 — 7
Galax 28 21 7 0 — 56
Gal—Pickett 1 run (Ortiz kick)
Gal—Beeman 47 pass from Pickett (Ortiz kick)
Gal—Brown 26 run (Ortiz kick)
Gal—Pickett 1 run (Ortiz kick)
Gal—Keatley 1 pass from Pickett (Ortiz kick)
EM—Bahnken 1 run (Mendoza kick)
Gal—Zach Johnson 85 kickoff return (Ortiz kick)
Gal—Bryson 2 run (Ortiz kick)
Gal—Pickett 8 run (Gallardo kick)
Auburn 44, Covington 12
COVINGTON — Payson Kelley ran for 67 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries and threw a touchdown pass as the fifth-seeded Eagles beat the fourth-seeded Cougars in a Region 1C quarterfinal.
Malachi Spencer rushed for 120 yards and a touchdown on seven carries and Rusty Marshall added 90 yards rushing and a touchdown reception for Auburn (6-5). Teammate Austin Flora returned an interception for a touchdown. Carson East ran for a touchdown and kicked a field goal.
Shaun Smith led Covington (6-5) with 230 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries.
Auburn 13 10 14 7 — 44
Covington 0 0 6 6 — 12
Aub—Spencer 38 run (East kick)
Aub—Kelley 6 run (kick failed)
Aub—East 5 run (East kick)
Aub—FG East 21
Aub—Kelley 1 run (East kick)
Cov—Smith 6 run (run failed)
Aub—Marshall 11 pass from Kelley (East kick)
Aub—Flora 44 interception return (East kick)
Cov—Smith 42 run (pass failed)
REGION 3C
Rockbridge Co. 24, Brookville 14
LEXINGTON — Miller Jay completed 10 of 17 passes for 200 yards and one touchdown as the third-seeded Wildcats (9-2) held off the sixth-seeded Bees (4-7) in a Region 3C quarterfinal.
Gage Shafer ran for 100 yards and a score on 11 carries for the Wildcats. Teammate Jalik Lynch caught three passes for 100 yards and a touchdown, and Brett McClung ran for 54 yards and a score on 13 carries.
Rockbridge County will visit second-seeded Spotswood next week.
Brookville 7 7 0 0 — 14
Rockbridge County 14 3 7 0 — 24
Rock—Lynch 51 pass from Jay (Cunningham kick)
Rock—Shafer 69 run (Cunningham kick) Bkv—Garrett 1 run (Miller kick)
Rock—FG Cunningham 37
Bkv—Garrett 1 run (Miller kick)
Rock—McClung 44 run (Cunningham kick)
REGION 2C
Radford 35, Patrick County 0
RADFORD — Zane Rupe threw three touchdown passes and rushed for 92 yards and another score in the second-seeded Bobcats’ win over the seventh-seeded Cougars in a Region 2C quarterfinal.
Kamaree Tanner had two TD catches for Radford (9-2). Teammate Darius Wesley-Brubeck ran for 50 yards and a touchdown on eight carries.
Will Sprowl of Patrick County (5-6) ran for 59 yards on 17 carries.
Radford will host third-seeded Gretna next week.
Patrick County 0 0 0 0 — 0
Radford 14 14 7 0 — 35
Rad— Tanner 13 pass from Rupe (Lytton kick)
Rad— Dobson 37 pass from Rupe (Lytton kick)
Rad— Wesley-Brubeck 9 run (Lytton kick)
Rad—Rupe 16 run (Lytton kick)
Rad—Tanner 3 pass from Rupe (Lytton kick)
REGION 2D
Ridgeview 49, Marion 7
CLINTWOOD — Trenton Adkins ran for five scores and the top-seeded Wolfpack (9-2) amassed 365 yards rushing as a team in a Region 2D first-round win over the eighth-seeded Scarlet Hurricanes (3-8).
Bradley Thomas threw a 26-yard TD pass to Devin Hamm for the Marion score.
Marion 7 0 0 0 — 7
Ridgeview 28 21 0 0 — 49
Ridge—Adkins 57 run (Knepp kick)
Marn—Hamm 26 pass from Thomas (Hannula kick)
Ridge—Adkins 25 run (Knepp kick)
Ridge—Adkins 58 run (Knepp kick)
Ridge—C. Hill 27 pass from Phillips (Knepp kick)
Ridge—Adkins 42 run (Knepp kick)
Ridge—Adkins 15 run (Knepp kick)
Ridge—Beavers 53 punt return (Knepp kick)
REGION 1D
Chilhowie 47, Thomas Walker 0
CHILHOWIE — Logan Adams completed eight of 13 passes for 149 yards and three TDs and also ran for a TD to lead the third-seeded Warriors (10-1) to a Region 1D first-round win over the sixth-seeded Pioneers (6-5).
Malachi Thomas caught four passes for 80 yards and two scores for Chilhowie, while D.J. Martin ran for two touchdowns. Teammate Jonathan Gilley carried the ball seven times for 158 yards.
The Warriors held Thomas Walker to 82 yards of total offense.
Chilhowie will visit second-seeded J.I. Burton next week.
Thomas Walker 0 0 0 0 — 0
Chilhowie 13 14 13 7 — 47
Chil—Martin 1 run (Hutton kick)
Chil—Doss 7 pass from Adams (Kick failed)
Chil—Adams 11 run (Hutton kick)
Chil—Thomas 22 pass from Adams (Hutton kick)
Chil—Martin 11 run (Pass failed)
Chil—Thomas 20 pass from Adams (Hutton kick)
TW—Lewis 7 run (Hutton kick)
BOYS BASKETBALL
Stuart Hall 76, Roanoke Valley Christian 48
STAUNTON — Asa Long scored 16 points as the Eagles dropped their season opener to the Dragons (1-1).
Luke Tate added nine points for RVC.
ROANOKE VALLEY CHRISTIAN (0-1)
Hopkins 2, Tate 9, Poff 2, Hufford 7, Whitenack 1, Poe 2, Long 16, Highberger 9
STUART HALL (1-1)
Littlefield 24, Nkunzumwami 19, Forero 10, Chapman 7, White 7, Rising 5, Deng 2, Tankard 7
RVC 11 14 7 16 — 48
Stuart Hall 24 21 21 10 — 76
3-point goals — RVC 4 (Long 3, Tate), Stuart Hall 11 (Littlefield 6, Nkunzumwami 2, Chapman, White, Rising).
