LOW MOOR — Jayson Easton scored 11 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter and Tristan Hensley had 12 of his 20 during the same stretch, as Alleghany pulled away in the second half to beat James River 74-57 in a Three Rivers District boys basketball game on Thursday.
Daylin Pinkston added 12 points for the Mountaineers, who outscored James River by 10 points in both the third and fourth quarters. Corey Easton scored 10 points for Alleghany.
James River got 23 points from Patrick Clevenger, 13 form Isaiah Moran and 11 From Ryan Steger.
JAMES RIVER (4-12, 2-5)
Andrews 2, Bowman 2, Steger 11, Moran 13, Miller 4, Clevenger 23, Alderson 2.
ALLEGHANY (9-8, 4-3)
Hensley 20, C. Easton 10, Pinkston 12, Middleton 3, J. Easton 23, Taylor 4, Nicely 2.
James River 17 16 9 15 — 74
Alleghany 15 15 19 25 — 57
3-point goals — James River
JV — Alleghany won.
BOYS BASKETBALL
VIC DIVISION II
Roanoke Catholic 66, Fishburne Military 42
Brooks Hagadorn and Jared LaTreill each scored 13 points to lead the Celtics past the Caissons.
Dillon Porter also scored 11 points for Roanoke Catholic.
Dante Dobson and Grant Ulman each scored nine points to lead Fishburne Military.
FISHBURNE MILITARY (1-13, 0-11)
Dobson 9, Ulman 9, Brent 7, Alexander 6, Barbour 4, Altis 4, Bradley 1, Christian 2.
ROANOKE CATHOLIC (6-9, 4-3)
Hagadorn 13, LaTreill 13, Porter 11, Faulkner 8, Jones 7, Simpkins 4, Greenlees 5, Lynch 4, Toney 2.
Fishburne Military 12 14 6 10 — 42
Roanoke Catholic 16 21 18 11 — 66
3-point goals — Fishburne Military 3 (Dobson, Brent, Ulman), Roanoke Catholic 8 (Hagadorn 3, Faulkner 2, Jones, Greenlees, LaTreill).
JV — Roanoke Catholic won.
NONDISTRICT
Eastern Montgomery 53 Rural Retreat 26
RURAL RETREAT — Jacob Price scored 13 points as the Mustangs opened up a 19-point halftime lead over the host Indians.
Gavin Crowder and Gatlin Hight had six points apiece.
EASTERN MONTGOMERY (8-5)
Price 13, Bahnken 4, Worrell 6, Spence 8, Foster 6, Moore 4, Fox 2, Shepherd 8, Fallon 1.
RURAL RETREAT (0-17)
Crowder 6, Smith 3, Musser 5, Hight 6, Alford 2, DeBord 4.
Eastern Montgomery 17 17 16 3 — 53
Rural Retreat 7 8 5 6 — 26
3-point goals — Eastern Montgomery 8 (Price 3, Spence 2, Bahnken, Moore, Shepherd), Rural Retreat 2 (Crowder, Smith).
JV — Eastern Montgomery won 45-39.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
SEMINOLE DISTRICT
Jefferson Forest 44, Liberty 36
FOREST — Paris Pettit scored 12 points and Heather Forton added 11 as the Cavaliers held on to defeat Liberty.
Machenze Flood led Liberty with 21 points.
LIBERTY (0-13, 0-9)
Ma. Flood 21, Amos 4, Tomlin 4, Dills 4, Sigei 3. Totals 14 6-14 36.
JEFFERSON FOREST (3-12, 2-7)
Pettitt 12, Forton 11, Staton 8, Be. Hill 5, Br. Hill 5, Mason 2, Dudley 1. Totals 17 5-9 44.
Liberty 5 13 9 9 — 36
J. Forest 12 15 11 6 — 44
3-Point Goals: Liberty 2 (Dillis, Sigei), Jefferson Forest 5 (Pettitt 3, Forton, Be. Hill).
JV — Jefferson Forest won 34-23.
THREE RIVERS DISTRICT
Floyd County 61, Giles 47
FLOYD — Alexis Kiser led all scorers knocking down 20 points, Peyton Grim netted 14 points and Aimee Whitlow added 13 as the Buffaloes gained a road win on Wednesday.
Karsyn Reed scored 18 points for the Spartans.
FLOYD COUNTY (11-5, 6-2)
Alexis Kiser 20, Hall 4, Amy Whitlow 13, Peyton Grim 14, Slaughter 2, Vest 3, Spangler 3, Underwood 2.
GILES
Reed 18, Flinchum 2, Mitcham 9, Santolla 2, Janney 8, Merrix 8.
Floyd County 20 13 12 16 — 61
Giles 17 5 14 11 — 47
3-point goals — Floyd 5 (Grim 2, Vest, Kiser, Whitlow) Giles 3 (Mitchum 2, Reed). JV — Floyd won 62-24.
PIONEER DISTRICT
Covington 58, Narrows 42
NARROWS — Amiah Hunter scored 13 points and Stacey Tacey and Ariel Barber each added 10 points as the Cougars downed the Green Wave.
Allison Grose led Narrows with 14 points and Audrey Riddle chipped in 10 points.
COVINGTON (7-6)
Hunter 13, Tacey 10, Barber 10, Persinger 9, Brown 2, Via 6, Bragg 8.
NARROWS (4-9)
Grose 14, Riddle 10, Lawrence 4, Mann 2, Bishop 4, Stables 4, Staton 4.
Covington 14 9 15 20 — 58
Narrows 4 8 9 21 — 42
3-point goals — Covington 2 (Barber 2).
JV — Narrows won.
Parry McCluer 56, Bath County 37
HOT SPRINGS — Grace Henson scored 16 points as the Fighting Blues downed the host Chargers.
Gabrie Herscher led Bath County with 18 points.
PARRY McCLUER (4-9, 4-2)
Grow 8, M. Henson 7, A. Claytor 7, Tyree 5, G. Henson 16, K. Claytor 9, Taylor 4.
BATH COUNTY (2-12, 2-4)
Herscher 18, Hupman 2, Pritt 5, Douglas 6, Nichols 2, Offer 2, Wolfe 2,
Parry McCluer 9 20 13 14 — 56
Bath County 9 8 10 10 — 37
3-point goals — Parry McCluer 7 (Grow 2, K. Claytor 2, M. Henson, A. Claytor, Tyree), Bath County (Herscher).
JV — Bath County won 20-19.
NONDISTRICT
Cave Spring 67, Franklin County 59
Zada Porter scored 19 points, grabbed 13 rebounds and dished out six assists as the Knights pulled away from the Eagles in the fourth quarter.
Kieera Mooney added 15 points and eight rebounds, and Katie Carroll had 14 points for Cave Spring, which outscored Franklin County 27-16 in the final period.
Mya Blizzard’s 15 points led the Eagles. Taylor Janney added 12, and Alexis Carter and Ta’mya Robertson scored 10 points apiece.
FRANKLIN COUNTY (9-6)
Belcher 2, Blizzard 15, Carter 10, Copeland 6, Jamison 4, Janney 12, Robertson 10.
CAVE SPRING (10-5)
Porter 19, Carroll 14, Hibbs 7, Landsman 5, Mooney 15, Smith 7.
Franklin County 11 16 16 16 — 59
Cave Spring 19 7 14 27 — 67
3-point goals — Franklin County 2 (Blizzard, Robertson), Cave Spring 6 (Carroll 3, Porter, Smith, Landsman).
JV — Cave Spring won.
