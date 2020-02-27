HILLSVILLE — Abingdon needed a little good fortune if it were to knock off top-seeded Carroll County in the Region 3D girls’ semifinals Thursday.
The Falcons were lucky for six-tenths of a second. The rest of the night, they were just plain ol’ good as they topped the Cavaliers 62-54 to clinch one of the region’s two spots in the Class 3 state quarterfinals.
Facing a challenge in the second half only a handful of times up to Thursday’s semis, Carroll County (22-1) did a lot of things right against the Falcons (23-3), but shooting the ball was not among them as the Cavaliers shot a smidge below 25% from the floor.
“We didn’t shoot it well as a team, probably had a few too many turnovers, but you’ve got to give a little credit to the other team,” Carroll County head coach Marc Motley said. “Their defense made a difference. They threw a little junk at us, a little 2-3 [zone], a little 1-3-1, then they got after us in man in the second half.”
Abingdon coach Jimmy Brown just wanted to take Carroll out of its comfort zone.
“If they come down and they get to running their stuff — and Coach Motley has great stuff — they’re hard to stop,” said Brown. “We tried to throw a lot at them. We went zone early and we got hurt on the boards, they knocked down some 3s so we played a little man.”
A pair of 3-pointers by Kalee Easter had Carroll leading 37-32 early in the second half but Abingdon answered with a 13-2 run that put the Falcons in front to stay. Peyton Carter, Abingdon’s all-time leading scorer, accounted for nine points during the run.
“[Carter] is as good as any kid we’ve ever played against,” Motley said. “She is smooth. What she got tonight, she earned.”
Carroll tied the game at 48 on a Jaelyn Hagee spin move with 5 minutes left but the Falcons scored 10 of the game’s next 12 points to pull away.
Morgan Blevins scored 15 points to augment Carter’s big night. Hagee (16 points) and Easter (15) paced Carroll County, along with 11 points from Abigail Kennedy.
What little luck the Falcons needed came at the end of the first quarter. With 0.6 seconds on the clock, Morgan Blevins grabbed an inbounds pass on the wing and let fly from 22 feet, banking in a trey that cut a six-point gap in half. She opened the second period with another 3-pointer to tie the game at 20.
“I’m sure she called glass, by the way,” Brown said. “Hitting that and giving us a little momentum to carry us over was huge.”
ABINGDON (23-3)
Breeding 2 1-2 5, Carter 6 8-10 22, Osborne 2 0-0 4, Farley 2 3-6 7, Blevins 4 4-6 15, Walters 3 2-4 8. Totals 19 18-28 62.
CARROLL COUNTY (22-1)
A.Easter 2 1-4 6, K.Easter 5 2-3 15, Hagee 4 8-11 16, Kennedy 3 5-6 11, Utt 2 2-3 6. Totals 16 18-27 54.
Abingdon 17 11 17 17 — 62
Carroll County 20 10 12 12 — 54
3-point field goals — Abingdon 6 (Carter 3, Blevins 3), Carroll County 4 (K.Easter 3, A.Easter). Team fouls — Abingdon 18, Carroll County 16. Fouled out — none.
REGION 1C GIRLS
George Wythe 65, Grayson County 46
WYTHEVILLE — It shouldn’t come as a surprise that those familiar foes from the Mountain Empire District have scaled the Region 1C bracket to meet each other at the top.
George Wythe took care of Grayson County in the semifinals of the Region 1C girls basketball tournament and hosts Galax on Saturday in the title game.
It will be the fifth time the teams have played this season with GW holding a 3-1 edge.
“I think it’ll be another good game,” said George Wythe junior Drea Betts. “We just have to execute and do what we’re coached to do.”
In executing its gameplan on Thursday, GW (23-4) clinched its first state tournament berth since 2017 when the Maroons finished as state runner-up. Senior guard Makenzie Ingo is the only holdover from that squad and she certainly likes the make of the current team.
“I told my teammates I’ve been there and I know what it takes and I think we’ve got what it takes this year,” Ingo said. “If we stay glued together and do what we’re doing, we’ll make a run.”
The Maroons raced out to a 23-9 lead on Thursday and subdued every comeback attempt Grayson County put together the rest of the way. The Blue Devils were within 44-35 early in the fourth quarter, but George Wythe ripped off a 11-2 run to put the game away for good.
George Wythe did what it does best though and that’s play tenacious defense and rely on a balanced offensive attack.
Grayson County committed 28 turnovers.
“The constant pressure they put on you, they don’t leave a lot of room for error,” said Grayson County coach Tiny Funk. “And when they are making 3s, they are very difficult to guard.”
The Blue Devils (9-17) began the season by losing 10 of their first 12 games, but played better in the course of the season’s final month.
GRAYSON COUNTY (9-17)
S. Pope 0 0-0 0, K. Pope 2 0-1 4, Halsey 0 0-0 0, Brown 1 2-2 4, Reeves 1 1-3 3, Morsy 2 0-0 4, Shaffner 2 12-14 16, Cunningham 0 0-0 0, Bennett 4 1-2 11, Penn 0 4-4 4. Totals 12 20-28 46.
GEORGE WYTHE (23-4)
Phillips 3 0-0 9, Ingo 4 5-6 14, Kirtner 4 3-4 11, Betts 6 6-9 18, Tate 0 0-0 0, Guthrie 0 0-0 0, Patel 2 2-2 8, Malavolti 0 2-2 2,Hawthorne 1 0-0 3, Lefler 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 18-23 65.
Grayson County 9 9 15 13 — 46
George Wythe 17 13 12 23 — 65
3-point goals – GC 2 (Bennett 2), GW 7 (Phillippi 3, Patel 2, Ingo, Hawthorne). Total fouls – GC 17, GW 19.
Galax 51, Auburn 35
GALAX — Saige Leonard scored 13 points and Kyraha Parnell added 11 as the Maroon Tide shot out to an early lead and cruised to victory over the Eagles.
Amelia Terry led Auburn with 11 points.
AUBURN (4-17)
Lafon 5, Lytton 9, Huffman 5, Amelia Terry 11, Mundy 5.
GALAX (17-8)
Leonard 13, Elmasry 2, Parnell 11, Moraski 2, K. Sturgill 2, C. Sturgill 4, Foxx 8, Sawyers 9.
Auburn 9 2 8 16 — 35
Galax 19 13 15 4 — 51
3-point goals — Auburn (Huffman), Galax 4 (Leonard 3, Sawyers).
