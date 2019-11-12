CHRISTIANSBURG – Radford looks to be rounding into championship form just in time for a run at another state volleyball title.
Kara Armentrout had 10 digs and eight kills, while teammate Trinity Adams provided 29 assists to lead Radford to a 25-15, 25-16, 25-18 win over Floyd County in the Class 2 Region C volleyball final on Tuesday night at Christiansburg High School.
With the win, the Bobcats, the defending Class 2 state champions, earned a home game in the state quarterfinals where they will take on Gate City on Saturday. Floyd County will have to hit the road for its quarterfinal matchup against Union, also scheduled for Saturday.
During the regular season, Radford (16-8) lost both of its meetings against the Buffaloes, but on Tuesday the Bobcats got off to a fast start, winning nine straight points at the midway point of the first set, which they won 25-15.
“We studied a lot of film and came out with a specific game plan. The girls executed it exactly the way we wanted them to,” Radford head coach Karen Adams said. “We changed some things up [from the regular season matches] and they did everything we asked.”
Floyd County (22-4) got off to a 6-2 lead in the second game, but Radford rallied to tie things up at 12-12. The Bobcats then got hot, closing the set on an 11-1 run to take a 2-0 lead in the match.
“They [Radford] played really well. The best I’ve seen them all year, but we just didn’t pass the ball tonight,” Floyd County head coach Carrie Dalton said. “We didn’t pass the ball the way we have all season.”
Radford went out to a 13-8 lead in the third game before Floyd made one more run, winning six straight points to take the lead. The Bobcats, however, didn’t panic, winning 12 of the last 17 points of the match to take the victory.
The Bobcats came into the regional tournament as the sixth seed and had to win two games away from home last week to make it to Tuesday’s final.
Adams believes that past postseason experience, including last year’s state title run, has benefited her squad over the past week.
“We’ve started a number of girls that have done this before,” Adams said. “I saw it last week that they were ready for the playoffs.”
Adams’ players have seen a change as well from the regular season.
“We’ve grown as a team since the last time we played Floyd County,” Radford senior Sadie Hurst said. “Each year you have a new team chemistry, and some years it takes longer to develop than others.”
Floyd County was led by Kenzee Dalton’s 14 assists and 11 digs.
“Most of the time we have four to five sophomores on the floor and they haven’t played in this type of pressure,” Carrie Dalton said. “We played not to lose tonight instead of to win.”
