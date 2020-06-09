CHARLOTTESVILLE — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced Tuesday a plan to reopen the state's K-12 public schools.
What does that mean for high school sports?
VHSL executive director Billy Haun said Tuesday afternoon that the league will develop guidelines for safely holding athletic activities that comply with the governor's Phase II and Phase III plans for holding in-person learning in schools.
Gov. Northam closed Virginia's schools for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year March 23 because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
The VHSL Sports Medicine Advisory Committee has met several times in recent weeks to come up with guidelines for holding practices and contests.
Haun said two weeks ago that he expects the VHSL Executive Committee to make a decision about the possible start of the fall sports season when it meets June 25.
“Once we review the documents provided by the governor to reopen schools, we will move as quickly as possible to develop guidelines that will align with his plans,” Haun was quoted in a news release sent out on Tuesday. “It is important to say that these guidelines must also align with local school divisions and superintendents reopening plans under Phase II & III.
“Before entering Phase II or III, the public health commissioner has ordered that every public and private school in Virginia will be required to submit to the VDOE a plan outlining their strategies for mitigating public health risk of COVID-19 and comply with CDC and VDH recommendations. There is still work to be done before these guidelines can be put in place to reopen athletic activities.”
Under the governor's "Phase Guidance for Virginia Schools" document released Tuesday, the following criteria must be met for resuming indoor and outdoor athletic activities under the current Phase II guidelines:
"If socially distancing competitions are taking place, the following conditions must also be met: Outdoor recreational sports are allowable if 10 feet of physical distance can be maintained by all participants and spectators at all times and all shared items can be disinfected between uses.
The total number of attendees (including both participants and spectators) cannot exceed the lesser of 50% of the occupancy load of the venue (if an occupancy load exists) or 50 persons.
"Indoor recreational sports (including practices and classes) may occur if 10 feet of physical distance can be maintained by all participants at all items and all shared items can be disinfected between uses. The total number of attendees (including participants, referees, coaches, etc.) cannot exceed the lesser of 30 % of the occupancy load of the room in which the sport is being held or 50 persons. Spectators may not be present except parents or guardians who are supervising children. Spectators must wear face coverings consistent with any active Executive Orders and due to behaviors which may bring greater risk (e.g. cheering), it is recommended that spectators be separated by 10 feet of distance from other persons."
The governor's guidelines under Phase III for athletics are not specific:
"Athletics and extracurricular activities may continue with some mitigation measures. More guidance will be forthcoming."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.