William Byrd had five wrestlers reach the final, with two winning titles, on the way to winning the team title at the Titan Toughman on Saturday at Hidden Valley High School.
The tournament was changed to a one-day event due to ice conditions on Friday.
Jerze Webb (160 pounds) and Hunter Richards (285) won titles for the Terriers.
Brookville finished a distant second and had two individual winners.
Patrick Henry finished fifth and had two winners — Chauncey Wilson (145) and Ricardo Harrington (182).
Other Timesland champions were:
Salem’s Walker Chambers (106), Northside’s Christopher Hunt (126) and Jacob Elliott (220), and Glenvar’s Trey Lawrence (132).
Team scores — 1. William Byrd 176, 2. Brookville 148.5, 3. Liberty Christian 145.5, 4. Abingdon 136, 5. Patrick Henry 117, 6. Lord Botetourt 111.5, 7. Blacksburg 106, 8. Salem 105, 9. Glenvar 103.5, 10. Amherst County 102, 11. Northside 82, 12. James River 79, 13. Hidden Valley 76, 14. Roanoke Catholic 61, 15. Staunton River 51, 16. E.C. Glass 50.0, 17. Carroll County 42, 18. Radford 2.
Championship
106 — Walker Chambers (Salem) p. Dalton Minnick (Abingdon), 1:03.
113 — Jalen Fyffe (Brookville) dec. Derek Burton (William Byrd) 5-4, OT.
120 — John McCann (LCA) dec. Garrett Good (Brookville) 7-3.
126 — Christopher Hunt (Northside) p. Steve Tingler (William Byrd) 2:42.
132 — Trey Lawrence (Glenvar) dec. Dylan Noell (Roanoke Catholic) 8-2.
138 — Jack Newton (Abingdon) dec. Bobby Moran (Brookville) 5-2.
145 — Chauncey Wilson (Patrick Henry) ded. Nicholas Young (Lord Botetourt) 6-2.
152 — Jack Campbell (Abingdon) inj. default over over Toby Schoffstall (LCA).
160 — Jerze Webb (William Byrd) dec. Gavin Snyder (Blacksburg) 11-9.
170 — William Lankford (E.C. Glass) dec. Parker Hoden (Amherst Co.) 5-1.
182 — Ricardo Harrington (Patrick Henry) p. Josh Brooks (Amherst County) 3:49.
195 — Isaac Dolph (Brookville) p. Zach Moore (Glenvar) 1:16.
220 — Jacob Elliott (Northside) dec. Zach FiGart (William Byrd) 5-3, OT.
285 — Hunter Richards (William Byrd) p. Levi Walker (James River) 1:31.
Third place
106 — Chris Jiminez (William Byrd) p. Peyton Taliaferro (Glenvar) :36.
113 — JB Dragovich (Hidden Valley) dec. Jeremy Muncy (Salem) 6-3.
120 — Jake Cline (Glenvar) won by DQ over T.J. Lee (Northside).
126 — Colin Sell (Lord Botetourt) dec. Tayzon Nicholson (Blacksburg) 9-2.
132 — Grant Brammer (LCA) won by forfeit over Tharun Svetanant (Blacksburg).
138 — Conner Mccann (LCA) dec. Thomas Becker (Roanoke Catholic) 4-3 OT.
145 — Jaden Boothe (Abingdon) won by forfeit over Bailey Bare (Staunton River).
152 — Samuel Baker (Blacksburg) dec. Sam Francis (Lord Botetourt) 6-4.
160 — Thomas Murphy (LCA) major dec. Ethan Leonard (Roanoke Catholic) 13-3.
170 — Ryan Foutz (Patrick Henry) dec. Ashton Carroll (Hidden Valley) 7-5, OT.
182 — Christian Smith (Glenvar) p. Joby Milstead (Abingdon) 4:46.
195 — Blaise Butler (Blacksburg) p. Carson Meadows (LCA) 6-4, :24.
220 — Gabe Ferguson (LCA) p. John-Paul Prusakowski (Patrick Henry) 2:44.
285 — Daniel Ramirez (Hidden Valley) p. Cameron Willis (Carroll County) 1:57.
Boys Basketball
NONDISTRICT
George Wythe 70, Marion 60
WYTHEVILLE — Peyton Coe drilled five 3-pointers en route to a game-high 26 points as the Maroons withstood a late rally to defeat the Scarlet Hurricane.
Dorrien McMillian added 11 points for George Wythe (2-0).
Grant Williams scored 15 points and Kesean Goins netted 10 for Marion (2-4) in the loss.
MARION (2-4)
Langston 4, Havener 7, Hall 3, Grubb 1, Jolliffe 9, Woods 9, Williams 15, Tate 2, Goins 10.
GEORGE WYTHE (2-0)
Blevins 8, Wilkins 2, Coe 26, Da. McMillian 9, Martin 2, Molina 2, Do. McMillian 11, Goode 6, Mabe 4.
Marion 10 13 11 26 — 60
George Wythe 19 20 15 16 — 70
3-point goals — Marion 5 (Woods 2, Havener, Jolliffe, Williams), George Wythe 7 (Coe 5, Da. McMillan, Do. McMillan).
JV — George Wythe won 25-24.
Bland County 64, Narrows 55
NARROWS — Noah Payne and Drew Hoge scored 15 points each and Richard Havens added 10 to lead the Bears to a win in the Narrows Athletic Fund Tournament.
Matthew Morgan scored 11 points and Logan Conley 10 for the Green Wave.
Bland County will take on James Monroe (W.Va.) for the tournament championship and Narrows will play Giles in the consolation game on Monday.
BLAND COUNTY
Payne 15, Havens 10, Kegley 4, Harden 5, Russo 2, Hoge 15, Hankins 6, Buchanan 7
NARROWS
Frame 9, Fletcher 9, Conley 10, Richardson 2, Morgan 11, Robertson 2, Wiley 8, Smith 4
Bland County 13 18 21 12 — 64
Narrows 21 13 17 4 — 55
3-point goals — Bland County 3 (Havens, Hoge, Harden) Narrows 2 (Fletcher, Conley).
James Monroe (W.Va.) 63, Giles 57
NARROWS — Dalton Bradley knocked down 21 points and Shad Sauvage added 18 as the Mavericks overcame a three-point halftime deficit to come away with a win in the Narrows Athletic Fund tournament.
Preston Whitlock netted 13 points and Brady Whitehead and Chaston Ratcliff scored 10 points each for Giles.
James Monroe will play Bland County for the tournament championship and Giles with take on host Narrows in the consolation game on Monday.
GILES
Hamblin 8,Whitehead 10, Simmons 4, Duncan 6, Whitlock 13, Myers 2, Ratcliff 10, Dunford 4
JAMES MONROE
Burks 5, Sauvage 18, Hazelwood 8,Bradley 21, Walker 2, Fox 6, Thomas 3
Giles 19 11 18 9 — 57
James Monroe 8 19 17 19 — 63
3-point goals — Giles 4 (Whitehead 2, Ratcliff, Dunford), James Monroe 5 (Sauvage 4, Burks)
GIRLS BASKETBALL
NONDISTRICT
William Fleming 62, Parry McCluer 22
BUENA VISTA — Lanie Bethel made 6 of 8 3-point attempts and finished with 19 points to lead the Colonels over the Fighting Blues at the Jaden Baker Tournament at Parry McCluer High School.
Shakara Anderson added 18 points, 11 steals, six assists and four rebounds for William Fleming, which drained 11 3-pointers and led 37-9 at the half. Victoria Board had eight points, eight steals and five assists.
Grayce Henson scored 10 points for Parry McCluer.
WILLIAM FLEMING (3-0)
Anderson 18, Bethel 19, Board 8, Coleman 3, Henderson 4, Morgan 5, Ollie 5.
PARRY McCLUER (1-3)
A. Claytor 3, K. Claytor 9, Henson 10.
William Fleming 19 18 18 7 — 62
Parry McCluer 2 7 4 9 — 22
3-point goals — William Fleming 11 (Bethel 6, Anderson 2, Coleman, Morgan, Ollie), Parry McCluer 1 (K. Claytor).
JV — William Fleming won.
Carroll County 53, Pulaski County 49
DUBLIN — Abigale Kennedy scored a game high 17 points as the Cavaliers, leading by 15 at the half, held on to top the Cougars.
Kalee Easter netted 14 points and Johanna Utt added 13 for Carroll County.
Maddie Ratcliff scored 16 points and Ally Fleenor 10 for Pulaski County.
CARROLL COUNTY
Easter 14, Hagee 7, Kennedy 17, Utt 13, Alley 2
PULASKI COUNTY
Fleenor 10, Russell 1, Akers 2, Ratcliff 16, Huff 7, Ke. Secrist 8, Cregger 5
Carroll County 16 13 8 6 — 53
Pulaski County 6 8 17 18 — 49
3-point goals — Carroll County (Hagee), Pulaski 3 (Huff 2, Ratcliff).
Giles 88, Narrows 51
NARROWS — Gracie Merrix scored a game high 24 points and Hanna Santolla and Karsyn Reed added 21 points each to lead the Spartans to the championship of the Narrows Athletic Fund tournament.
The Green Wave was paced by Audrey Riddle with 18 points and Mya Robertson with 10.
GILES
K. Reed 21, B. Reed 2, Flinchum 7, Mitchum 6, Santolla 21, Janie 7, Merrix 24
NARROWS
Blankenship 6, Lawrence 2, Robertson 10, Bishop 6, Grose 3, Stables 4, Riddle 18, Staton 2
Giles 18 19 28 23 — 88
Narrows 7 8 22 14 — 51
3-point goals — Giles 7 (K. Reed 4, Santolla 3) Narrows (Riddle).
James Monroe 59, Bland County 49
NARROWS — Morgan Boroski knocked down 21 points and Akayla Hughes added 16 as the Mavericks rode a 17-point halftime advantage to take the consolation game of the Narrows Athletic Fund Tournament.
Emma Towenley led the Bears with 20 points.
BLAND COUNTY
Stowers 6, Holston 7, Townley 20, Dillow 7, Sanders 7, Tindall 2
JAMES MONROE
Thomas 6, Mo. Boroski 17, Me. Boroski 6, Page 4, Jackson 6, Hutt 2, Hughes 16, Collins 2
Bland 10 6 14 19 — 49
James Monroe 12 21 16 10 — 59
3-point goals - Bland County (Towenley) James Monroe 8 (Hughes 5, Mo. Boroski 3)
Alleghany 67, Auburn 32
LOW MOOR — Maggie Rooklin dropped 22 points, Erin Harden netted 13 points and Cassie Conner added 11 as the Mountaineers rode a 21-point halftime advantage to a win in the final day of the Alcova Mortgage Classic.
AUBURN
Lafon 7, Lytton 2, Terry 6, Rorrer 7, Mundy 3, Lovern 2, Swicegood 5
ALLEGHANY
Nicely 6, Rooklin 22, Harden 13, Conner 11, Keene 7, Mundy 2, Massie 6
Auburn 3 11 12 6 — 32
Alleghany 21 14 21 11 — 67
3-point goals — Auburn (Lafon), Alleghany 5 (Conner 3, Rooklin 2)
JV - Alleghany 46, Liberty 40
