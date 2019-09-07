CHARLES CITY — Chris Schaible and El-Amin Shareef scored two touchdowns each to lead Roanoek Catholic to a 64-6 weather-delayed win over Charles City in a nondistrict football game on Saturday.
It was the Celtics’ 32nd consecutive win.
Catholic (2-0) rushed for 223 yards and added 50 yards through the air.
The Celtics’ defense held Charles City to 15 total yards of offense.
In its first two games, Catholic has outscored its opponents 136-13
Roanoke Catholic 24 32 8 0 — 64
Charles City 0 0 0 6 — 6
RCath — Ray 43 run (Rice run)
RCath — Porter 22 pass from Whorley (Shareef run)
RCath — Shareef 1 run (Rice run)
RCath — Shareef 7 run (Whorley run)
RCath — Schaible 16 run (Sweeney run)
RCath — Adams 60 interception return (Shareef run)
RCath — Schaible 2 run (Sweeney run)
RCath — Sweeney 4 run (Rhodes run)
CharCity — Jackson 45 run (run failed)
VOLLEYBALL
TOURNAMENTS
Roanoke Valley Christian wins United Christian tournament
STANARDSVILLE — Tournament MVP Kate Ferro had five aces and Lauren Butler added five kills and three aces as Roanoke Valley Christian beat Faith Christian in the championship game of the United Christian volleyball tournament on Saturday.
RVC (6-1) beat Faith by scores of 25-8, 13-25, 15-11 in the final.
For Faith, which beat Dayspring Christian to reach the tournament final, Emily Eanes had five kills and three aces in the final. Also, Jacqui Farthing added three kills and three aces and Karmin Osborne had four assists.
Joining Ferro on the tournament all-star team were Butler and Brooke Somers from RVC, and Farthing and Osborne from Faith Christian.
PH-Glade Spring wins Rebel Classic, Floyd County claims third place
EMORY -- Host and reigning VHSL Class 1 state champion Patrick Henry-Glade Spring defeated Union 25-23, 15-25, 15-13 to win the championship of the Rebel Classic volleyball tournament Saturday night.
Floyd County topped Galax 25-17, 25-15 on Saturday to finish third in the 10-team event.
Floyd and Galax each finished 3-1 in pool play.
Other pool-play records included Auburn and Carroll County at 2-2, George Wythe at 1-3, and Rural Retreat and Marion at 0-4.
