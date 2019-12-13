DALEVILLE — Logan Bramblett scored 17 points and Tanner Selkirk added 15 as Lord Botetout beat James River 70-59 in a nondistrict boys basketball game.
Patrick Clevenger led the Knights, who trailed by 11 after one quarter, with 14 points, while Isaiah Moran added 11 and Ryan Steger tallied 10.
LORD BOTETOURT (2-1)
Selkirk 15, Bramlett 17, Oliver 8, Hale 9, Sutherland 3, Compton 5, Tilley 8, Prince 5.
JAMES RIVER (0-3)
Clevenger 14, Moran 11, Steger 10, Bowman 4, Braun 8, Gentry 2, Alderson 8, Andrew 2.
Lord Botetourt 19 14 16 21 — 70
James River 8 16 23 12 — 59
3-point goals — Lord Botetourt 7 (Bramlett 3, Tilley 2, Sutherland, Prince), James River 4 (Steger 2, Moran, Clevenger). JV — Lord Botetourt won 53-44.
Boys basketball
NONDISTRICT
William Byrd 56, Hidden Valley 42
Tyler Martin scored 14 points and Ethan Tinsley added 13 as the Terriers parlayed their first-half lead and held on to defeat the visiting Titans.
Landon Johnson added 11 points for William Byrd.
Kelly Mitchell and Jacob Nichols each tallied 10 points for Hidden Valley.
HIDDEN VALLEY (2-3)
Hart 2, Carroll 2, Smith 3, Mitchell 10, Stegall 5, Smiley 8, Nichols 10, Singh 2.
WILLIAM BYRD (2-3)
Johnson 11, Tinsley 13, Hendrick 5, Williams 4, Martin 14, Cawley 9.
Hidden Valley 10 7 11 14 — 42
William Byrd 13 17 11 15 — 56
3-point goals — Hidden Valley 3 (Smith, Mitchell, Stegall), William Byrd 5 (Tinsley 3, Johnson, Martin).
Glenvar 57, Staunton River 45
MONETA — Stephen Barber scored 14 points, Eddie Ball netted 12 and Avery Alexander added 10 as the Highlanders outscored the Golden Eagles 34-21 over the middle two quarters.
Izaak Charlton led Staunton River with nine points.
GLENVAR (3-2)
Crisco 2, Puig 2, Barber 14, Johnson 7, Av. Alexander 10, Housh 4, Ai. Alexander 2, Ball 12
STAUNTON RIVER (0-4)
Charlton 9, JJ Crider 4, Overstreet 2, Lambert 2, Carter 3, Clary 7, Jones 6, J. Crider 8, Morris 4
Glenvar 11 17 17 12 — 57
Staunton River 10 10 11 14 — 45
3-point goals — Glenvar 2 (Av. Alexander 2) Staunton River 4 (Charlton, Carter, Clarey, Jones). JV — Glenvar won 41-18.
Honaker 62, Chilhowie 49
CHILHOWIE — Grayson Honaker scored 31 points as the Tigers held the Warriors to five second-quarter points.
T.J. Mullins added 12 points and Trevor Boyd chipped in 10 for Honaker.
Ray Berry led Chilhowie with 21 points, while Josh Tuell chimed in with 10 points.
HONAKER
Hubbard 2, Casey 5, Boyd 10, O’Neal 2, Honaker 31, Mullins 12.
CHILHOWIE (2-3)
Tuell 10, Berry 21, Puckett 1, Doss 4, Walters 2, Gilley 6, Kistler 5.
Honaker 15 13 16 18 — 62
Chilhowie 14 5 16 14 — 49
3-point goals — Honaker 2 (Honaker 2), Chilhowie 8 (Berry 5, Tuell 2, Kistler). JV — Chilhowie won 34-27
VIRGINIA INDEPENDENT CONFERENCE
North Cross 61, Covenant 49
Michael Mack scored 13 points and Jordan Mack added 12 as the Raiders used a balanced attack to take down the Eagles.
Mekhi Hines and Nick Andrew each netted 10 points for North Cross.
Jonas Sanker led Covenant with 14 points, while Eli Bennett tallied 12.
COVENANT (3-2, 2-1)
Maupin 8, J. Sanker 14, N. Sanker 8, Seelman 4, Bennett 12, Alley 3.
NORTH CROSS (5-1, 3-1)
Hines 10, Andrew 10, Etuck 8, J. Mack 12, Bloomfield 8, M. Mack 13.
Covenant 16 15 6 12 — 49
North Cross 15 13 15 18 — 61
3-point goals — Covenant 6 (Bennett 3, J. Sanker 2, Alley), North Cross 10 (J. Mack 4, Andrew 2, Bloomfield 2, M. Mack 2). JV — North Cross won.
VACA SOUTHWEST
SWVa Home School 77, Faith Christian 75
Clay Webb knocked down 26 points and the Conquerors (3-2, 1-2) held off a comeback bid by the Warriors to come away with a conference win.
Titus Vaughan scored 21 points and Joseph Greene added 14 for SWVa.
SWVa hit 14 treys as a team with Webb burying six.
Nick Witt scored 34 points for the Warriors and reached the 1,000-points mark for his career during the game. Andrew King netted 18 points and Zach Mayerchak added 11.
FAITH CHRISTIAN (3-2, 1-2)
King 18, Witt 34, Roche 5, Mayerchak 11, Petri 5, H. King 2.
SWVA HOME SCHOOL (2-3, 2-1)
Vaughan 21, Webb 26, Greene 14, Juliano 5, Clark 7, Richards 4.
Faith 12 31 13 19 — 75
SWVa 24 18 19 16 — 77
3-point goals — Faith 7 (A. King 3, Witt, Roche, Petri, Mayerchak), SWVa 14 (Webb 6, Vaughan 4, Juliano, Greene 2, Clark).
SEMINOLE DISTRICT
Jefferson Forest 53, Liberty 38
BEDFORD — Mark Hogsed scored 12 points to lead a balanced attack for the Cavaliers in their win over the Minutemen on Thursday.
Micah Dudley led Liberty with 11 points .
JEFFERSON FOREST (3-1, 2-1)
Hogsed 12, Everhart 5, Green 2, Eckart 5, Stanley 3, Johnson 3, Gage 8, Smith 2, Peters 8, Eisenhour 5.
LIBERTY (1-3, 0-2)
Dudley 11, Ingram 8, French 7, Estrada 2, Crider 6, Kirkland 4.
Jefferson Forest 8 12 14 19 — 53
Liberty 6 9 14 9 — 38
3-point goals — JF 4 (Hogsed, Everhart, Stanley, Johnson), Liberty 2 (Ingram, French). JV — Jefferson Forest won 53-33.
Girls basketball
NONDISTRICT
Abingdon 58, Lord Botetourt 44
ABINGDON — An 18-5 third quarter allowed the Falcons to pull away and pick up the win behind 23 points by Peyton Carter and 18 by Emily Breeding.
Miette Veldman scored 16 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, and Taylor Robertson had 11 points and 10 boards.
LORD BOTETOURT (2-20
Veldman 16, Taylor 2, Myers 6, Wells 3, Spangler 1, Robertson 11, Gunter 3.
ABINGDON (3-0)
Breeding 18, Carter 23, Farley 8, Walters 9.
Lord Botetourt 11 10 5 18 — 44
Abingdon 14 11 18 15 — 58
3-point goals — Lord Botetourt 6 (Myers 2, Veldman, Wells, Robertson, Gunter), Abingdon 5 (Carter 3, Breeding 2).
JV — Abingdon won.
William Byrd 54, Hidden Valley 29
Emilie McCaskill scored 17 points as the Terriers built a 17-point lead in the first quarter and never looked back.
Cabria Mutz added 16 points for William Byrd (4-2).
Alice Lkhagvasuren led Hidden Valley with eight points.
HIDDEN VALLEY (0-6)
Hanson 3, Henson 2, Pickens 4, Reed 5, Derosha 2, Parker 5, Lkhagvasuren 8.
WILLIAM BYRD (4-2)
Firebaugh 1, Becirevic 5, Chrisley 5, Helton 2, Mutz 16, Stinnett 2, McCaskill 17, Rosser 6.
Hidden Valley 2 9 11 7 — 29
William Byrd 19 14 12 9 — 54
3-point goals — Hidden Valley 3 (Lkhagvasuren 2, Reed), William Byrd 3 (Chrisley, Mutz, McCaskill).
Patrick County 45, North Stokes (N.C.) 17
STUART — Sierra Hubbard netted 15 points as the Cougars took a 20-point lead to the half in a rout of North Stokes.
NORTH STOKES
McBride 5, Mabe 4, Murray 2, Hairston 2, Briggs 2, Farmer 2.
PATRICK COUNTY (3-2)
Hubbard 15, Dillon 7, Hazard 6, Haas 6, McGhee 4, Overby 3, Epperson 3, Lewis 1.
North Stokes 4 2 3 8 — 17
Patrick County 11 15 9 10 — 45
3-point goals — Patrick County 3 (Hazard 2, Overby).
Roanoke Catholic 74, Roanoke Valley Christian 44
Margaret Hemphill knocked down 19 points and Maggie Clark and Isabella Myers scored 11 points each to lead the Celtics.
The Eagles were paced by Angelina Jones with a game-high 20 points. Gracie Huffard added 12.
ROANOKE CATHOLIC (3-3)
Johnson 9, Conley 4, Clark 11, Myers 11, Nance 8, E. Hemphill 5, M. Hemphill 12, Drapac 3, O’Herron 7.
ROANOKE VALLEY CHRISTIAN (2-2)
Jones 20, Huffard 12, Bani 2, Ferro 3, Butler 3, Mackenzie 4.
Roanoke Catholic 22 21 12 19 — 74
RVC 4 16 16 8 — 44
3-point goals — Roanoke Catholic 9 (Johnson 3, Nance 2, M. Hemphill 2, Clark, Drapac), RVC (Butler).
George Wythe 60, Marion 48
WYTHEVILLE — Drea Betts scored 13 points and Paeton Phillipi added 12 as the Maroons forced 36 turnovers and pulled away in the fourth quarter to get the win over the Scarlet Hurricane.
Amber Kimberlin led Marion with 22 points.
MARION (4-2)
Poston 5, Blackburn 2, Moss 4, Hagy 7, Kimberlin 22, Farris 5, Terry 3.
GEORGE WYTHE (6-0)
Phillipi 12, Ingo 8, Kirtner 9, Betts 13, Tate 8, Guthrie 2, Patel 3, Malabolti 4, Hawthorne 1.
Marion 8 12 15 13 — 48
George Wythe 14 10 16 20 — 60
3-point goals — Marion 4 (Kimberlin 3, Poston), GW 7 (Phillipi 3, Tate 2, Patel, Kirtner). JV — George Wythe won.
Honaker 50, Chilhowie 41
CHILHOWIE — Kyla Boyd scored 16 points for the Tigers.
Katie Barr scored 19 points and Josie Sheets added 14 for Chilhowie.
HONAKER
Hart 2, Hilton 11, Duty 4, Boyd 16, Vance 7, McClanahan 7, Honaker 3.
CHILHOWIE (1-3)
Sheets 14, Ballenger 1, Goodwin 7, Barr 19.
Honaker 10 17 10 13 — 50
Chilhowie 14 5 7 15 — 41
3-point goals — Honaker 5 (Boyd 4, Hilton), Chilhowie 5 (Barr 4, Goodwin).
Rural Retreat 50, Grayson County 29
RURAL RETREAT — Michaela Fiscus scored 16 points, Delanie Trivitt netted 12 points and Lexy Nowers added 11 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Indians(3-1).
Kasey Shaffner scored 12 points for the Blue Devils (1-4).
GRAYSON COUNTY (1-4)
K. Pope 4, Brown 4, Shaffner 12, Bennett 7, Penn 2.
RURAL RETREAT (3-1)
Ma. Fiscus 4, Mi. Fiscus 16, King 5, Trivitt 12, Nowers 11, Miller 2.
Grayson County 9 8 6 6 — 29
Rural Retreat 6 13 16 15 — 50
3-point goals — RR 2 (Mi. Fiscus 2). JV — RR won 38-24.
Glenvar 41, Staunton River 36
Olivia Harris scored 11 points and Malaysia Donaldson added seven points and 14 rebounds for the Highlanders on Thursday.
Cali Levine led Staunton River (4-1) with 14 points.
STAUNTON RIVER (4-1)
J. Levine 9, Jones 2, Faw 4, Whittaker 2, C. Levine 14, Adkins 5.
GLENVAR (3-2)
McCauley 5, O. Harris 11, Donaldson 7, Thompson 8, R. Harris 8, King 2.
Staunton River 9 12 6 9 — 36
Glenvar 7 15 4 15 — 41
3-point goals — SR 3 (C. Levine 3). JV — Staunton River won.
VACA SOUTHWEST
Faith Christian 61, SWVa Home School 38
Catherine Kagey scored 29 points and Kateleigh Wampler added 15 to lead the Warriors.
The Conquerors (2-2, 0-2) were paced by Emma Snyder with 21 points and Claire Cooper with 10 points and 11 rebounds. Kelley Moore also had 11 rebounds.
FAITH CHRISTIAN (6-0, 2-0)
C. Kagey 29, Wampler 15, Cararess 8, Price 1, M. Kagey 4, A. Crosby 1, S. Carmouche 2, C. Carmouche 2.
SWVa (2-2, 0-2)
Cooper 10, Snyder 21, Orange 7.
Faith 21 10 24 6 — 61
SWVa 11 9 4 14 — 38
3s — Faith 3 (C. Kagey 3), SWVa 4 (Snyder 3, Orange).
TOURNAMENTS
Narrows 61, Bland County 54
NARROWS — Mya Robertson scored 19 points as she led the Green Wave to the championship game of the Narrows Athletic Fund Tournament on Thursday.
Audrey Riddle added 12 points for Narrows, which will face Giles in the championship game at 4 p.m. Saturday.
Randi Dillow scored 18 points to lead Bland County, which plays James Monroe in the consolation game at noon Saturday.
BLAND COUNTY (1-3)
Stowers 6, Holston 8, Dillow 18, Hall 7, Sanders 6, Tindall 9.
NARROWS (1-2)
Blankenship 6, Robertson 19, Bishop 7, Grose 7, Stables 4, Riddle 12, Staten 2, Clark 4.
Bland County 11 8 16 19 — 54
Narrows 16 19 15 11 — 61
3s — BC 6 (Dillow 3, Holston 2, Hall), Narrows 1 (Robertson).
Giles 55, James Monroe (W.Va.) 53
NARROWS — Faith Flinchum hit a 3-pointer with one second remaining to lift the Spartans past the Mavericks in the opening game of the Narrows Athletic Fund Tournament.
Karsyn Reed led Giles with 20 points and 11 rebounds. Gracie Merrix added 11 points and 10 rebounds.
JAMES MONROE
Jackson 5, Hughes 4, Collins 5, Me. Boroski 7, Thomas 5, Mo. Boroski 8, Maggie Page 19.
GILES (3-0)
Reed 20, B. Reed 3, Flinchum 10, Mitcham 4, Santolla 3, Janney 4, Merrix 11.
James Monroe 7 17 14 15 — 53
Giles 16 11 9 19 — 55
3s — JM 3 (Jackson, Collins, Page), G 5 (Reed 3, Flinchum 2).
Volleyball
Eagles’ Bryant makes Class 6 All-State second team
Franklin County sophomore Courtney Bryant was selected to the second team on the VHSL Class 6 volleyball squad.
South County’s Katelyn Clarke, a George Mason recruit, was named player of the year.
Keira Peoples of state champion Floyd Kellam, was voted coach of the year.
First team — Katelyn Clarke, South County, sr.; Mia Montesa, Floyd Kellam, sr.; Zelasia Edwards, Floyd Kellam, sr.; Kirah Johnson, Westfield; Amy Burkhardt, W.T. Woodson, jr.; Sydney Jones, Thomas Edison, jr.; Olivia Franke, Langley, sr.; Julianna Quintero, Battlefield, jr.; Kaytie Gosiene, Floyd Kellam, sr.; Jaden Reasor, W.T. Woodson, jr.
Second team — Emma Morris, Battlefield, jr.; Olivia Womble, James Robinson, sr.; Jordan Lyons, W.T. Woodson, sr.; Parker Hartzell, West Potomac, jr.; Kate Shiere, Washington-Liberty, sr.; Paityn Walker, Colonial Forge, jr.; Hillarie Adams, Battlefield, soph.; Courtney Bryant, Franklin County, soph.; Karis Park, Chantilly, jr.; Natalia Gutierrez Del Arroyo, Forest Park, jr.
Player of the year — Katelyn Clarke, South County.
Coach of the year — Keira Peoples, Floyd Kellam.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.