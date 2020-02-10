MAX MEADOWS — After losing by 27 to Radford on Saturday, Fort Chiswell turned it around Monday night behind 17 points from Parker King, 13 from Isaac McHone and 11 from Camden Gravely to post a 62-56 nondistrict victory.
Kolton Sutphin scored nine points, had nine rebounds and nine steals for Fort Chiswell (15-6), which hit 6-of-7 free throws in the fourth quarter to preserve the win.
Alex Kanipe led all scorers with 24 points and Cam Cormany added 15 for Radford. Cormany made 10 3-pointers in Radford’s win Saturday over the Pioneers.
RADFORD (17-3)
McManus 3, Baylor 6, Wesley 6, Cormany 15, Kanipe 24.
FORT CHISWELL (15-6)
VanDyne 2, Watson 5, Williams 5, Sutphin 9, Gravely 11, McHone 13, King 17.
Radford 17 7 10 22 — 56
Fort Chiswell 15 12 12 23 — 62
3-point goals — Radford 12 (Cormany 5, Kanipe 5, Wesley, McManus), Fort Chiswell 2 (McHone, Sutphin).J V — Radford won 40-30.
RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT
Patrick Henry 78, Pulaski County 61
DUBLIN — The Patriots put men in double figures for the second time this season, led by Jalen Cook’s 19 points, as they clinched the River Ridge title outright with a road win.
Jamonte Smith added 15 points for PH (16-3, 11-0), while Jalen Crump had 13, Alex Faulkner 12 and Dre Palmer 11.
Hayden Gray and Joshua Bourne scored 11 apiece for Pulaski County (9-11, 4-6).
PATRICK HENRY (16-3, 11-0)
Smith 15, Cook 19, Palmer 11, Faulkner 12, Crump 13, Beasley 2, Derey 3, Roberson 2, Burns 1.
PULASKI COUNTY (9-11, 4-6)
Gray 11, Bourne 11, Blackburn 9, Gulley 2, McCloud 2, McDaniel 6, Hay 1, Hudson 2, Underwood 1, Russell 8, Rollins 3, Sutherland 5.
Patrick Henry 21 21 18 15 — 78
Pulaski County 21 14 5 21 — 61
3-point goals – Patrick Henry 7 (Smith 2, Faulkner 2, Crump 2, Derey), Pulaski County (McDaniel 2, Russell, Blackburn, Bourne, Gray). JV – Patrick Henry won.
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT
George Wythe 62, Grayson County 45
WYTHEVILLE — Peyton Coe scored 21 points and Dayson McMillian added 17 as the Maroons used a big fourth quarter to pull away from the Blue Devils.
Avery Mabe added 11 for George Wythe (15-6, 5-4).
Chase Pope had 13 points and Micah Brown had 11 for Grayson County (9-12, 4-6), which trailed just 39-35 heading into the fourth quarter.
GRAYSON COUNTY (9-12, 4-6)
Cox 3, Cassell 3, Brown 12, Pope 13, Shaffner 5, Poe 5, Weatherman 2, Testerman 2.
GEORGE WYTHE (15-6, 5-4)
Blevins 2, Coe 21, Dayson McMillian 17, Martin 4, Goode 7, Mabe 11.
Grayson County 8 14 13 10 — 45
George Wythe 18 12 9 23 — 62
3-point goals – Grayson County 6 (Brown 3, Cassell, Cox, Pope), George Wythe 4 (McMillian 2, Coe, Mabe). JV – George Wythe 61-18.
THREE RIVERS DISTRICT
Floyd County 74, James River 62
FLOYD — Kaiden Swortzel led all scorers with 30 points and Dylan Bond netted 15 as the Buffaloes picked up a district win.
Also for Floyd County, Josiah Banks chipped in 12 points and Tanyan Sutphin added 10 points, six assists and seven rebounds.
Patrick Clevenger dropped in 26 points and Cole Miller and Ryan Steger added 11 points each for the Knights.
JAMES RIVER
Steger 11, Andrews 7, Moran 7, Miller 11, Clevenger 26.
FLOYD COUNTY (14-6, 9-2)
Sutphin 10, Thompson 5, Bond 15, Fenton 2, Banks 12, Swortzel 30.
James River 11 21 10 20 — 62
Floyd County 16 20 18 20 — 74
3-point goals — James River 5 (Steger 2, Clevenger 2, Andrews), Floyd County 5 (Bond 3, Thompson, Swortzel).
JV — James River won.
PIEDMONT DISTRICT
Magna Vista 70, Tunstall 59
RIDGEWAY — The Warriors had five players to score in double figures with Spencer Hairston leading the way with 15 points and pulling down 10 rebounds as they topped the Trojans.
Also scoring in double-digits for Magna Vista were Ryan Johnson (13), Dekavis Preston (12), Tavin Hairston (11) and Courdae Gravely (10).
Tunstall was led by Jamison Graves and D’rei Rogers with 14 points each and Jaylen Crews with 10.
TUNSTALL (9-13, 5-7)
Long 2, Zelinski 5, Vincent 9, Graves 14, Crews 10, Rogers 14, Crank 5.
MAGNA VISTA (8-12, 5-6)
S. Hairston 15, T. Hairston 11, T. Johnson 7, Gravely 10, Preston 12, Johnson 13, Martin 2.
Tunstall 10 14 11 24 — 59
Magna Vista 21 12 20 17 — 70
3-point goals — Tunstall 6 (Graves 2, Vincent, Crews, Rogers, Zalinski) Magna Vista 8 (S. Hairston, 3, T. Hairston 3, Gravely, R. Johnson). JV — Tunstall won 49-43.
HOGOHEEGEE DISTRICT
Northwood 78, Chilhowie 62
CHILHOWIE — Luke Carter led five double-figure scorers with 26 points for the Panthers.
Michael Frye finished with 15 points for Northwood, which led by 16 at the half. Colen Rolen had 14, Eli Carter 12 and Chris Frye 10.
Ray Berry scored 20 points to lead the Warriors.
NORTHWOOD (13-6, 5-2)
Carter 12, M. Frye 15, Rolen 14, DeBusk 1, Carter 26, C. Frye 10.
CHILHOWIE (11-10, 4-3)
Martin 2, Berry 20, Puckett 8, Doss 9, Walters 8, Hall 3, Gilley 3, Tuell 9.
Northwood 18 26 8 26 — 78
Chilhowie 13 15 14 20 — 62
3-point goals — Northwood 4 (Frye 2, Rolen 2), Chilhowie 3, (Berry 2, Tuell). JV — Chilhowie won 46-21.
VIC DIVISION 2
North Cross 69, New Covenant 36
LYNCHBURG — Zae Baines scored 16 points, while Nelson Etuk had 13 points and nine rebounds as the Raiders won a conference road game.
Jordan Mack added 11 points for North Cross (15-6, 10-2).
Jadon Walker had a game-high 22 for New Covenant (7-15, 3-10).
NORTH CROSS (15-6, 10-2)
Hines 5, Baines 16, Andrew 8, Etuk 13, Robertson 1, J.Mack 11, Jackson 4, Boller 2, Bloomfield 6, Jensen 3.
NEW COVENANT (7-15, 3-10)
Walker 22, Foster 5, Newsome 2, Oppinheimer 3, Matney 4.
North Cross 17 19 15 18 — 69
New Covenant 10 8 8 10 — 36
3s – NCross 6 (Andrew 2, Bloomfield 2, J.Mack, Jensen), NCov 4 (Walker 3, Oppinheimer). JV – North Cross won.
Roanoke Catholic 51, Holy Cross 41
Jared LaTreill scored 17 points to lead the Celtics, who played their last-ever game against the Gaels, whose school plans to close at the end of the school year.
Nick Gravely scored 20 points and Miles Mosley added 11 for Holy Cross, which was outscored 18-11 in the fourth quarter, as Roanoke Catholic pulled away with the help of making 7 of 8 free-throw attempts.
HOLY CROSS (9-16, 4-9)
Gravely 20, Mosley 11, Crauss 5, Waller 4, Calloway 1.
ROANOKE CATHOLIC (9-13, 6-6)
Adams 7, Faulkner 4, Hagadorn 9, Jones 7, LaTreill 17, Porter 4, Toney 3.
Holy Cross 11 9 10 11 — 41
Roanoke Catholic 7 15 11 18 — 51
3-point goals — Holy Cross 4 (Gravely 2, Mosley 2), Roanoke Catholic 4 (LaTreill 2, Hagadorn, Toney).
NONDISTRICT
Christiansburg 88, Craig County 31
CHRISTIANSBURG — Alex Buchanan scored a career-high 17 points as the Blue Demons handled the Rockets.
Chris Calloway scored 16 points for Christiansburg (12-8), which led 30-7 after one quarter. Jake Clemons added 12 points and MJ Hunter scored 10. Bryson Taylor led Craig County (2-13) with 10 points.
CRAIG COUNTY (2-13)
Nichols 5, Paitsel 8, Moore 3, Taylor 10, Law 5.
CHRISTIANSBURG (12-8)
Clemons 12, Hunter 10, Proudfoot 9, Dunkleman 7, Clatterbaugh 3, Henley 2, Buchanan 17, Johnson-Buchannon 4, Calloway 16, Taylor 8.
Craig County 7 14 8 2 — 31
Christiansburg 30 20 17 21 — 88
3-point goals – Craig County 5 (Taylor 2, Law, Moore, Paitsel), Christiansburg 7 (Buchanan 3, Hunter 2, Proudfoot, Dunkleman).
Auburn 73, Eastern Montgomery 29
RINER — Ethan Millirons scored 21 points to go with nine rebounds and nine assists as the Eagles swamped the Mustangs.
Reed Underwood scored 19 points and joined Millirons with four 3-pointers for Auburn (14-5).
Jacob Price led EastMont (10-9) with eight points.
EASTERN MONTGOMERY (10-9)
Price 8, Bahnken 2, Worrell 2, Foster 4, Moore 5, Fox 2, Shepherd 2, Fallon 4.
AUBURN (14-5)
Rutledge 7, Underwood 19, Sutphin 4, Millirons 21, Brotherton 6, Marshall 8, Perkins 4, Royal 4.
Eastern Montgomery 2 10 9 8 — 29
Auburn 20 15 30 8 — 73
3-point goals — Eastern Montgomery 3 (Price 2, Moore), Auburn 12 (Underwood 4, Millirons 4, Marshall 2, Rutledge, Sutphin).
Galax 50, Carroll County 46
GALAX — Keaton Beeman netted 17 points and Zach Blevins added 11 as the Maroon Tide took an eight-point lead to the half and held on for the win.
The Cavaliers were led by Jackson Hull with 13 points and Brady Dalton with 10.
CARROLL COUNTY (12-8)
Hull 13, Dalton 10, Herman 9, Phillips 3, Burcham 5, Marshall 2, Motley 2, Cox 2.
GALAX (4-14)
Beeman 17, Blevins 11, Bryson 7, Ashworth 6, Pickett 5, Keatley 2, Brown 2.
Carroll County 8 11 13 14 — 46
Galax 14 13 9 14 — 50
3-point goals — Carroll County 2 (Herman, Hull), Galax 3 (Blevins 2, Bryson). JV — Carroll County won.
VACA SOUTHWEST
Faith Christian 87, SWVa Home School 80, OT
Andrew King scored a game-high 30 points, Nick Witt netted 24,Tyler Roche chipped in 17 and Haden King added 12 to lead the Warriors to an overtime win. Witt pulled down 11 rebounds and King grabbed 10.
The Conquerors were led by Clay Webb with 28 points, Titus Vaughn with 21 and Joe Greene with 19.
SWVA HOME SCHOOL (7-11, 3-5)
Vaughn 21, Webb 28, Greene 19, Clark 3, Richards 6, Sharp 3.
FAITH CHRISTIAN (7-10, 3-5)
A. King 30, Ridge 2, Witt 24, Roche 17, H. King 12, Hinkle 2.
SWVa 21 8 26 18 7 — 80
Faith Christian 16 12 24 21 14 — 87
3-point goals — SWVa 15 (Webb 7, Green 5, Vaughn 3) Faith Christian 14 (A. King 7, H. King 4, Roche 2, Witt).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT
Galax 56, Bland County 32
GALAX — Shea Foxx scored 14 points and became Galax girls all-time leading scorer with 1,353 points in her career.
Kyraha Parnell knocked down 18 points and Sarah Elmasry added 11 for the Maroon Tide.
Sydnie Stowers led the Bears with nine points.
BLAND COUNTY (2-15, 0-8)
Stowers 9, Holston 3, Connerly 6, Hall 5, Sanders 2, Kendall 7.
GALAX (13-6, 9-1)
Leonard 9, Elmasry 11, Parnell 18, K. Sturgill 3, Edwards 3, Foxx 14, Poindexter 2.
Bland 5 5 12 10 — 32
Galax 13 18 17 8 — 56
3-point goals — Bland County 6 (Stowers 3, Holston, Hall), Galax 6 (Parnell 4, Leonard, Sturgill). JV — Bland County won.
George Wythe 59, Grayson County 36
WYTHEVILLE — Drea Betts netted 18 points and Meleah Kirtner added 12 as the Maroons used a 26-4 third quarter to pull away for the win.
The Blue Devils were led by Kacie Shaffner with 15 points.
GRAYSON COUNTY (7-15, 5-5)
Folk 4, Brown 2, Reeves 2, Morton 4, Shaffner 15, Bennett 7.
GEORGE WYTHE (17-4, 8-1)
Philippi 7, Ingo 5, Kirtner 12, Betts 18, Tate 2, Guthrie 2, Patel 6, Malavolti 3, Hawthorne 4, Lefler 2.
Grayson County 5 16 4 11 — 36
George Wythe 14 7 26 12 — 59
3s — GW (Betts 2, Patel 2). JV — Grayson County won.
PIONEER DISTRICT
Parry McCluer 54, Highland 17
MONTEREY — Anna Claytor dropped in 21 points and Katie Claytor added 10 as the Fighting Blues downed the Rams.
Parry McCluer (8-9, 8-2) led 34-2 at halftime.
Alexis Wilfong led Highland (1-14, 0-10) with eight points.
PARRY MCCLUER (8-9, 8-2)
Grow 2, M.Henson 6, A.Claytor 21, Tyree 4, G.Henson 8, K.Claytor 10, Taylor 3.
HIGHLAND (1-14, 0-10)
Adams 3, Armstrong 2, Hull 2, Wilfong 8, Newton 2.
Parry McCluer 17 17 14 6 — 54
Highland 2 0 4 11 — 17
3-point goals — Parry McCluer 3 (A.Claytor 2, Taylor), Highland 2 (Wilfong, Adams).
THREE RIVERS DISTRICT
Carroll County 66, Giles 33
PEARISBURG — Abby Kennedy scored 18 points and Johanna Utt added 11 as the Cavaliers finished the regular season with a 21-0 record.
Karsyn Reed and Gracie Merrix had nine points apiece for the Spartans.
CARROLL COUNTY (21-0, 12-0)
A. Easter 4, Barnes 8, Richardson 5, Smith 2, Hagee 7, Crotts 4, Alley 6, Kennedy 18, Utt 11, Cupp 1.
GILES (12-8, 3-9)
Reed 9, Mitcham 4, Santolla 7, Janney 4, Merrix 9.
Carroll County 21 13 19 13 — 66
Giles 6 9 9 9 — 33
3-point goals — Carroll County 3 (Barnes 2, Hagee), Giles 2 (Reed, Santolla). JV — Carroll County won 69-35.
VACA SOUTHWEST
Faith Christian 65, SWVa Home School 45
Catherine Kagey had 20 points, nine assists and six steals as the Warriors improved to 19-1 with a home win.
Katleigh Wampler led Faith in scoring with 21 points.
Taylor Orange scored a game-high 22 for SWVa Home School.
SWVa HOME SCHOOL
Moore 14, Taylor Orange 22, Vaughan 4, Snyder 3, Goad 2.
FAITH CHRISTIAN (19-1)
Williams 2, Wampler 21, M.Kagey 5, Crosby 4, C.Kagey 20, S.Carmouche 7, C.Carmouche 6.
SWVa Home School 11 12 7 15 — 45
Faith Christian 20 16 15 14 — 65
3-point goals – SWVa Home School 3 (Orange 3), Faith Christian 7 (Wampler 3, C.Kagey 2, M.Kagey, S.Carmouche).
NONDISTRICT
Lord Botetourt 73, Hidden Valley 24
DALEVILLE — Miette Veldman scored a game-high 21 points, 12 in the first quarter, Taylor Robertson netted 11 and Alley Spangler added 10 as the Cavaliers jumped out to a 19-6 first quarter lead to down the Titans.
Leilani Pickens led Hidden Valley with six points.
HIDDEN VALLEY (1-19)
Hanson 2, Pickens 6, Jarnett 2, Reed 4, Parker 2, Lkhagvasuren 3,Trotter 5.
LORD BOTETOURT (19-2)
Veldman 21, Kirby 2, Taylor 8, Myers 2, Wells 5, Spangler 10, Brumfield 6, Robertson 11, Wiseman 6, Griffin 2.
Hidden Valley 6 6 10 2 — 24
Lord Botetourt 19 15 15 24 — 73
3-point goals — Hidden Valley 2 (Lkhagvasuren, Trotter), Lord Botetourt 6 (Spangler 2, Taylor 2, Wells, Robertson).
JV — Lord Botetourt won.
Craig County 66, Christiansburg 63
CHRISTIANSBURG — Autumn Hutchinson scored 25 points, and Anabelle Gregory and Madelyn Oliver scored 13 points apiece, as the Rockets held off a Blue Demons squad that was down to three players in the last four minutes of the game.
Hannah Altizer scored 26 points to lead Christiansburg, which had two players foul out. Niqua Banks added 18 points.
Craig County made 9 of 19 free-throw attempts, which was just enough to hold off Christiansburg, which outscored the Rockets 35-29 in the second half and had an unsuccessful 3-point attempt in the final seconds that would have tied the score.
CRAIG COUNTY (3-7)
Bostic 5, Gregory 13, Hutchinson 25, Jones 8, Oliver 13.
CHRISTIANSBURG (2-16)
Alley 6, Altizer 26, Banks 18, Horne 4, Wilburn 9.
Craig County 16 21 12 17 — 66
Christiansburg 14 14 16 19 — 63
3-point goals — Christiansburg 3 (Altizer 2, Alley).
