MARTINSVILLE — Jaheim Niblett scored a game high 18 points and Troy Brandon added 10 as the Martinsville Bulldogs outscored Magna Vista 13-5 in the fourth quarter to pull away for a 49-42 Piedmont District win Saturday.
Tavin Hairston and Courdae Johnson led the Warriors with 10 points each.
MAGNA VISTA
S. Hairston 8,T. Hairston 10, T. Johnson 2, C. Johnson 10, R. Johnson 8, Kidd 2, N. Gravely 2
MARTINSVILLE
Manns 8, Brandon 10, Law 1, Jones 9, Martin 3, Niblett 18
Magna Vista 8 12 17 5 — 42
Martinsville 6 13 17 13 — 49
3-point goals — Maqna Vista 6 (S. Hairston 2, T Hairston 2, C. Gravely 2) Martinsville 2 (Jones, Niblett).
BOYS BASKETBALL
Narrows 74, Highland 21
MONTEREY — Logan Conley netted 14 points and Dustin Wiley and Gavin Fletcher added 11 points each as the Green Wave picked up a Pioneer District win in a game where all 13 of Narrows’ players that dressed made it into the scoring column.
Ethan Moore led the Rams with six points.
NARROWS
Frame 2, Fletcher 11, Conley 14, Blaker 2, Richardson 7, Snidow 2, Green 3, Morgan 9, Robertson 3, Wiley 11, Laws 2, Johnson 6, Smith 4
HIGHLAND
Moore 6, Robertson 5, Williams 2, Campbell 2, Johnson 3, Judy 3
Narrows 23 29 14 8 — 74
Highland 4 7 7 3 — 21
3-pointers — Narrows 7 (Fletcher 3, Conley 2, Richardson, Wiley), Highland (Johnson).
Franklin County 48, Cosby 40
MIDLOTHIAN — Kalik Witcher netted 15 points and the Eagles outscored the host Titans 20-11 in the fourth quarter to come away with a nondistrict win.
Deandre Taylor led Cosby with a game-high 18 points.
FRANKLIN COUNTY (4-6)
K. Witcher 15, Zigler 9, Elliott 3, B. Witcher 2, Cannaday 9, Hudson 4, Law 6
COSBY
Taylor 18, Knight 11, Ayscue 2, Hatcher 6, Purgason 3
Franklin County 5 15 8 20 — 48
Cosby 10 9 10 11 — 40
3-point goals — Franklin County 5 (Cannaday 3, Elliot, Zigler)
JV — Franklin County won.
Rockbridge County 55, Parry McCluer 39
BUENA VISTA — Aaron Plogger scored a game-high 28 points, including five 3-pointers, and DJ Lewis added 10 points as the Wildcats rode a 15-point halftime lead and gained a nondistrict win.
The Fighting Blues were led by Will Dunlap with 12 points and Spencer Hamilton with 10.
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY (5-4)
Lewis 10, Lynch 6, Poindexter 2, Hundley 1, Plogger 28, Higgins 8
PARRY MCCLUER (5-3)
Moore 7, Roberts 8, Dunlap 12, Hamilton 10, Snyder 2
Rockbridge 17 18 5 15 — 55
Parry McCluer 15 5 9 10 — 39
3-point goals — Rockbridge 7 (Plogger 5, Lewis, Lynch) Parry McCluer 3 (Moore, Roberts, Dunlap)
JV game — Rockbridge 62-40.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Narrows 57, Highland 20
MONTEREY — Mya Roberston and Allison Grose scored 13 points each and Alyssa Bishop pulled down 11 rebounds and the Green Wave had all players who dressed for the game reach the scoring column in a Pioneer District win.
Highland was led by Alexis Wilfong with eight points.
NARROWS (2-5, 1-1)
Robertson 13, Grose 13, Bishop 7, Lawrence 7, Mann 2, Staples 4, Staten 5, Sexton 2, Clark 4
HIGHLAND
Wilfong 8, Armstrong 7, Adams 5
Narrows 15 19 15 8 — 57
Highland 4 4 12 0 — 20
3-point goals — Narrows (Robertson), Highland (Armstrong)
Faith Christian 32, Broadway 31
CROZET — Catherine Kagey hit two free throws with 40 seconds remaining and the Warriors held on for a win in the Play for Preemies Classic played at Western Albemarle.
Kagey led all scorers with 16 points.
Sarah Wimer and Hannah Phares scored seven points each to lead the Gobblers.
FAITH CHRISTIAN (8-1)
Wampler 6, C. Kagey 16, Carmouche 3, M. Kagey 7
BROADWAY
Fox 2, S. Copenhaven 2, Lokey 3, Taylor 2, C, Copenhaven 3, Wimer 7, Phares 7, Bacon 3, Schwartz 2.
Faith Christian 9 12 8 3 — 32
Broadway 8 11 4 8 — 31
3-point goals — Broadway 2 (Wimer, Bacon).
