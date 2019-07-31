Keenan Cupit is going from Central Virginia to Central Florida.
The rising senior running back/linebacker at Jefferson Forest said Wednesday he has committed to play football for the UCF Knights of the American Athletic Conference.
The 6-foot-2, 225-pound Cupit chose UCF over offers from Virginia, Old Dominion, Liberty and James Madison shortly after taking an official visit to the Orlando campus on Sunday.
Cupit said his final three choices were UCF, Liberty and JMU.
He said he expects to play linebacker at the college level. Cupit said he was impressed by UCF defensive coordinator Randy Shannon, who formerly coached at the University of Miami.
“The campus is beautiful, and you can’t beat having Randy Shannon as your position coach,” Cupit said. “He’s coached Ray Lewis and a lot of great backs so … the opportunity.”
UCF went 13-0 in 2017 with a win over Auburn in the Peach Bowl under head coach Scott Frost, and the Knights were 12-1 with a 40-32 loss to LSU in the Fiesta Bowl last season under first-year coach Josh Heupel.
Cupit made first-team All-Timesland and was a first-team VHSL Class 4 selection at running back as a junior in 2018 at JF.
He rushed for 1,766 yards and 24 touchdowns in 12 games, including a 208-yard effort in the Cavaliers’ 35-33 first-round Region 4D playoff victory at Salem.
Cupit ran for 865 yards and 15 TDs as a sophomore at JF in 2017.
Paul White, who replaced Bob Christmas, said Cupit will be prominently featured in an offense similar to the wishbone set the Cavaliers used in recent years.
Christmas left JF to take the head coaching job at Seminole District rival Amherst County.
Cupit said he never considered transferring to another school for his senior year.
“That was never a thought,” he said.