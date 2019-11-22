RADFORD — Two high school football teams play, only one earns the opportunity to practice on Thanksgiving morning.
That will be Gretna, which throttled host Radford 48-20 on Friday night in a Region 2C semifinal that was a rematch of a game the Bobcats won by one point in overtime during the regular season.
With that, the Hawks (9-3) gained another rematch next week, this one with rival Appomattox County, which dispatched Glenvar in the other semifinal.
Daelyn Miller was sensational for Gretna on both sides of the line of scrimmage, scoring six touchdowns with one long reception from quarterback Tabron Mabins and five runs.
Miller had 20 carries for 222 yards, the most electrifying of which was a 95-yard first half touchdown that was almost a backbreaker all by itself. His 54-yard scoring reception on a pass from wing-T quarterback Mabins started the Hawks steady parade to the end zone.
“No, I do not believe I have ever had a better game,” said Miller, who added 10 tackles to his evening’s work on defense. “At least, not against a good team.”
Radford (9-3) has been plenty good despite a series of injuries to key players that seemed to continue throughout the season.
“That we could make it to 9-3 is pretty good,” Bobcats coach Matthew Saunders said.
Most of Radford’s load was borne by quarterback Zane Rupe, who played defensively as well. Rupe had 190 yards total offense including 98 rushing and scored both of his team’s TDs.
The rest of the point total came off the instep of talented kicker Connor Lytton, who belted field goals of 48 and 37 yards.
The one field goal he could have kicked had he had the chance may have been a difference maker. Radford already trailed 14-0 in the second quarter before advancing to the Hawks 6, where it had a first and goal.
Gretna’s defense was stout and on fourth down, Radford was still at the 6. Saunders opted to let Rupe run it, but the Hawks stoppers rose to the occasion. Saunders second guessed himself to a point.
“But I thought we needed to score the touchdown and pick up some momentum,” he said.
Two plays later, Miller took the handoff, broke straight up the middle, and disappeared downfield with the 95-yarder. En route, he broke some tackles, which happened a lot for all four of Gretna’s ballcarriers.
The Hawks rushed for 359 yards and accumulated 20 first downs. Mabins had 134 yards total offense, 66 of that on five carries.
“He played great,” Gretna coach Cole Simpson said.
The last of the Gretna touchdowns came off a fumbled flea-flicker play by Radford in which Miller’s brother Taelyn Miller scooped up the loose football in full stride and raced 25 yards into the Bobcats end zone.
Nobody played better than Taelyn’s brother.
“We could have been playing our last game,” the senior said. “We knew that and we wanted to make sure that did not happen.”
Simpson was startled to discover that Daelyn Miller had scored all the Hawks’ offensive touchdowns.
“I’d say he had a pretty good game.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.