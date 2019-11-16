VHSL Cross Country finals

Blacksburg’s Kaitlynn Wolfe runs in the VHSL Class 4 state cross country meet. She finished sixth in the race.

THE PLAINS — Blacksburg’s Kaitlynn Wolfe finished in sixth place to lead the Bruins girls to a second-place finish.

Alistair Bushey’s fifth-place run helped Blacksburg’s boys grab fourth place in the VHSL Class 4 state cross country meet on Saturday at Great Meadow.

Loudoun Valley swept the team titles, and also had the individual champions — Carlos Shultz won the boys’ crown, while Ava Gordon was the first in the girls race.

On the boys’ side, Loudoun Valley had the top four finishers — Bushey broke up the streak.

Gordon edged teammate Ricky Fetterolf on the girls side.

Blacksburg’s girls, who had 59 points to Loudoun Valley’s 36, also had Audrey Link finishing in the top 10 — she was ninth. Annika Griggs was 15th.

Wolfe had been the state runner-up the past two seasons.

Jefferson Forest’s boys and girls were both fifth in the team standings.

Salem’s boys finished 12th in the team standings.

In Class 6, Franklin County’s Nathan Atchue got a top-10 finish, taking eighth in a time of 16 minutes, 4 seconds.

West Springfield’s Sean Stuck (15:50) won the individual title and his team also finished first. Lake Braddock won the girls title.

In Class 5, Albemarle won the team title over Deep Run in the boys, while the Deep Run girls were first in their division.

