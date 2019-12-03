A year after finishing a game short of reaching the state championship, Cave Spring basketball is on a mission this season to go one step further.
The campaign started with a hard-fought 73-53 win over Roanoke County rival William Byrd on Tuesday night, as they turned a two-point lead after three quarters into a decisive victory by the final horn.
Junior Reed Pendleton led the visiting Knights with 23 points, while senior Parker Huffman filled the box score with 20 points, nine rebounds, three assists and two blocks.
The game featured the typical sloppiness one might expect in the season opener for both teams, with each squad still working to find its rhythm and identity. William Byrd had 11 turnovers and shot below 30%, while the Knights dominated in rebounds but missed plenty of inside shots.
For Cave Spring head coach Jacob Gruse, the grinding win was the perfect start for his team to get an early tough test and force the team to respond to adversity.
“These Byrd-Cave games are always gritty, always tough,” he said. “We knew we’d get a great look up here and it’s a heck of an opener for both teams. Byrd shot the lights out to begin but I thought our defense really picked up.”
The Knights had a decided size advantage in the front court, with two 6-7 seniors in Huffman and Matt Cagle, but that did not translate into a rebounding edge into points for much of the early part of the game.
The teams traded baskets in a slow-paced first quarter before 3-pointers from Landon Johnson and Garrett Hendrick helped William Byrd take a 14-11 lead heading into the second period.
Cave Spring opened the quarter on an 8-2 run, aided by buckets from Cagle and Jalen Buster, only to see the Terriers storm back with an 8-2 run of their own to climb back ahead 24-22 with 2:46 left in the half. The Knights ended the half on a scoring flurry, however, scoring 10 points in the final 2:30 to take a 32-27 lead into the break.
The Knights seemingly seized control as the third quarter got underway, as Pendleton and Huffman took turns on easy layups to stretch the lead to 43-32 with 3:23 left. The run was aided by a long Terriers field goal drought spanning 7 minutes over the second and third quarters, but Byrd finished the quarter on a frenzy.
Johnson hit two deep threes and was fouled on another attempt, helping the Terriers quickly climb back to just a two-point deficit at 44-42 after three. The senior guard led Byrd with 18 points, and finished with four treys on the evening.
Despite the momentum riding squarely with the hosts heading into the fourth, the Knights immediately dispelled any hopes of an upset. Cave Spring blew the doors open with a 25-2 run, with three huge dunks from Huffman punctuating the decisive scoring frenzy.
By the time the offensive explosion was over, Cave Spring had watched a two-point lead at the start of the quarter transform into a 69-44 advantage less than 5 minutes later.
The Knights entered the game as Timesland’s preseason No. 1, a fact that Gruse said his squad was fully aware of, and certainly showed why during the dominant fourth quarter.
“I told my guys before the game that we’re going to get every team’s best shot. If we’re able to weather that storm then it’ll absolutely help our team,” Gruse said. “But there’s really only one poll we’re concerned with finishing first in and that one comes much later in the season.”
For Terriers coach Josh Cunningham, the lessons learned from a loss against a top team like Cave Spring will pay dividends throughout the season.
“Cave Spring is going to be a very good team — it’s a lot like their 2017 team we played against with so much experience and their guys have probably been in enough situations to not waver in close games like tonight,” Cunningham said. “I thought we executed and battled really well though, and I was proud that we didn’t back down from a very good team.”
“We’ll learn, we have a lot of guys who are getting their first varsity minutes so we’ll get there.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.